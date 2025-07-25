Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced today that Luigi de Vecchi will be joining the firm in September 2025 as senior managing director and chairman of its continental European advisory business. He will be based in Milan, Italy, where Evercore is in the process of opening an office.

Mr. de Vecchi brings over 35 years of investment banking experience to Evercore and has advised on some of Europe and Italy's largest and most high-profile transactions. At Evercore, he will spearhead the buildout of the firm's presence in Italy, and Europe more broadly. He will work in close partnership with Evercore's existing team in Paris, focusing on the firm's large European and global strategic clients.

"I am delighted to join Evercore and collaborate with such a talented group of like-minded, exceptional professionals. I am eager to contribute to the firm's ambitious growth plans in Europe and beyond," said Mr. de Vecchi.

Matthew Lindsey-Clark, co-head of Evercore's EMEA investment banking business, said, "Luigi brings a wealth of experience and senior strategic relationships that complement Evercore's already strong presence across Europe as well as the firm's expansion plans going forward."

Mr. de Vecchi joins Evercore from Citigroup, where he was chairman of continental Europe for corporate and investment banking. Prior to joining Citi in 2012, he was global co-head of investment banking at Credit Suisse, and previously worked at Goldman Sachs and Kleinwort Benson.

Mr. de Vecchi received his MA in Business Studies and Economics from the L.U.I.S.S. University in Rome, where he is currently a finance professor and member of the advisory board. He is chairman of Fondazione Sylva, a charity focused on reforestation, and a member of the advisory board of both Save the Children Italia and Fondazione Nuovo Millennio.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic and financial significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital, delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, and provides wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250725138863/en/

Contacts:

Business Contact:

Matthew Lindsey-Clark

Co-head of Evercore's EMEA Investment Banking business

Communications@Evercore.com



Media Contact:

FGS Global

Evercore-Europe@fgsglobal.com



Jamie Easton

Global Head of Communications External Affairs

Communications@Evercore.com



Investor Contact:

Katy Haber

Head of Investor Relations ESG

InvestorRelations@Evercore.com