Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced the global availability of its latest foldable smartphones, Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7, as well as its new Galaxy Watch8 series.

Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 are Samsung's thinnest, lightest and most advanced Z series devices yet

The Galaxy Z series models are proving popular in Europe, with pre-order targets exceeded before the end of the pre-order period. The flagship Galaxy Z Fold7 accounts for over half of pre-orders, and has seen a more than 50% increase in pre-orders from European consumers compared to previous Galaxy Z Fold models. The Z series has seen a higher year-on-year increase in pre-orders than the already successful S25 series, showing the increasing consumer interest in foldable handsets.

Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7: Ultra-Thin and Light With Intuitive Intelligence

Refined by years of breakthrough engineering and elevated with advanced intelligence, Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 represent the next leap in smartphone innovation. Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 are Samsung's thinnest, lightest and most advanced Z series devices yet. Powered by cutting-edge performance and seamlessly integrated Galaxy AI,1 they are intelligent, adaptive companions that anticipate and respond to user needs in real time. With expansive, flexible displays, pro-grade cameras and context-aware intelligence, Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 open up new realms of ultra experience with productivity, creativity and connection.

Galaxy Z Fold7 brings Galaxy advancements together and broadens their scope, delivering an ultra-level experience in the thinnest, lightest and most advanced Z series yet. It offers immersive, high-octane performance on an expansive screen, empowering users to game, stream, connect and create all at once. Galaxy's true AI companion experience has also been optimized for the foldable format, enabling fluid interactions across more apps and the larger screen. And with camera and screen sharing with Gemini Live2, users can talk naturally to Gemini about what they're viewing. They can simply share a picture of a local delicacy while they're exploring a new city and ask Gemini whether there is a nearby restaurant where they can try it. Plus, Galaxy Z Fold7's ultra-grade 200 MP high-resolution camera gives the freedom to shoot at flexible angles, putting professional-quality content creation at users' fingertips. For example, convenient editing features like Generative Edit3 now automatically detect passersby in the background of photos and proactively recommend what to remove, eliminating the need to make manual selections and edits. Apart from these features, Galaxy Z Fold7 brings familiarity and durability in a head-turning new design that unfolds into something extraordinary.

As for Galaxy Z Flip7, it distills flagship power, intelligence and personality into a compact and iconic form. With its edge-to-edge FlexWindow, users can express themselves, access key features at a glance, and stay connected all without opening the device. Built for dynamic lifestyles, Galaxy Z Flip7 transforms the way users capture and share content, from flawless selfies to cinematic video, all with the agility and creativity only Flip devices can offer. Now Bar4 delivers helpful information right on Galaxy Z Flip7's FlexWindow to help users stay in control of their day, such as what song is playing, workout progress and even rideshare ETAs at a glance. Gemini Live also allows users to share what they see through their camera and chat with Gemini in real time directly on FlexWindow. So, they can ask for travel tips while road tripping with their dog or outfit suggestions based on the day's weather. Users can also simply share the camera in Flex Mode and converse with Gemini hands-free. Galaxy Z Flip7's FlexCam makes it easier than ever to capture the perfect selfie. Real-time filters on the FlexWindow instantly enhance users FlexCam selfies, so that they can be ready to post or share without the need for any extra editing. And with fun new features like Portrait Studio5 for pets, users can instantly transform any snapped or downloaded pet photo into a work of art. They can choose from styles that resemble artistic paintings, 3D cartoons, fisheye lens photos or professional-quality portraits, and create frame-worthy masterpieces with one quick tap.

Years of breakthrough engineering have led foldables to become flexible canvases for the new AI experience. As a new class of smartphones designed to fit in with and elevate user lives, Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 represent this achievement. Familiar yet transformative, they blend power, portability, style and substance, whether users seek a revolutionary, ultra-level experience or an AI powerhouse that fits in their pocket. As form factors evolve to look and think differently, this generation of foldables represents the next leap in smartphone innovation.

Galaxy Watch8 Series: Ultra-Comfort Meets Real-Time Health Motivation

Completing the Galaxy ecosystem, the Galaxy Watch8 series- including Galaxy Watch8 and Galaxy Watch8 Classic brings the same spirit of re-engineering found in the new phones to the wrist. Galaxy Watch8 features advanced sensor technology and creates an intuitive AI-powered experience to help users fulfill a healthier, more connected life, while its ultra-thin cushion design and Dynamic Lug system flex naturally for all-day comfort and more precise sensor contact. Leveraging Samsung's BioActive Sensor for continuous health tracking, the watches deliver real-time insights and instant rewards or alerts across sleep, stress, nutrition and activity, turning healthy intentions into immediate, motivating feedback6. Plus, for the first time in a smartwatch, Galaxy Watch8 has introduced the Antioxidant Index7, enabling users to measure carotenoid levels in just five seconds and make informed lifestyle choices for healthy aging.

Hands-On With the Galaxy Z Series and the Watch8 Series at Galaxy Experience Spaces

After Unpacked, Samsung opened its Galaxy Experience Spaces in major cities including Dubai, London, New York, Paris and Seoul. Designed to offer consumers an early, hands-on experience of the newest Galaxy devices, these spaces featured interactive zones that highlighted the devices' design, performance and Galaxy AI features. Samsung also partnered with local communities including running, photography, and skateboarding groups to host various sessions, teaching visitors how they can get the most out of their new devices.

In addition, Samsung launched a new Experience Store locator feature on Samsung.com, making it easier for users to find nearby stores and try the newest devices in person.

Availability

Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, Galaxy Watch8, and Galaxy Watch8 Classic will be available for purchase at Samsung.com and in stores across 49 markets starting July 25, before being made available in over 110 markets worldwide. Galaxy Z Fold7 is offered in Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jetblack8 and an online-exclusive Mint9. Galaxy Z Flip7 comes in Jetblack, Blue Shadow, Coralred10 and an online-exclusive Mint.11 Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, which brings the foldable experience to a wider audience, is available in Black or White.

So far, Blue Shadow has emerged as the most popular color globally for both Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7, accounting for nearly 40% of pre-orders for both devices.

Galaxy Watch8 is available in two sizes 44 mm and 40 mm and comes in Graphite or Silver. Galaxy Watch8 Classic comes in 46 mm with Black or White options, while the new Galaxy Watch Ultra is offered in four titanium finishes, including the new Titanium Blue.

For greater peace of mind, Samsung Care+12 offers comprehensive coverage for accidental damage, repairs and replacements. Plus, for users who love having the latest technology, Samsung is introducing the New Galaxy Club.

Users can get expanded access to Google AI Pro and 2 TB of cloud storage for 6 months at no cost with Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE.

1 Samsung Account login may be required to use certain AI features. Samsung does not make any promises, assurances or guarantees as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the output provided by AI features. Availability of Galaxy AI features may vary depending on the region/country, OS/One UI version, device model and phone carrier. Galaxy AI features will be provided for free until the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy devices. Different terms may apply for AI features provided by third parties. Galaxy AI service may be limited for minors in certain regions with age restrictions over AI usage. 2 Gemini Live feature requires internet connection and Google Account login. Service availability may vary by country, language, device model. Features may differ depending on subscription and results may vary. Compatible with certain features and certain accounts. Only available to users 18 years or older. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed. 3 Generative Edit feature for Photo Assist requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Editing with Generative Edit may result in a resized photo. A visible watermark is overlaid on the image output upon saving in order to indicate that the image is generated by AI. The accuracy and reliability of the generated output is not guaranteed. 4 Availability of functions supported within the apps may vary by country. Some functional widgets may require a network connection and/or Samsung Account login. 5 Portrait Studio feature for Photo Assist requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Editing with Portrait Studio results in a resized photo. A visible watermark is overlaid on the image output upon saving in order to indicate that the image is generated by AI. The accuracy and reliability of the generated output is not guaranteed. 6 Not intended for use in detection, diagnosis or treatment. Intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. The result is for your personal reference only. Please consult a medical professional for advice. 7 Antioxidant index available on Android phones (Android 10 or above) and requires the Samsung Health app (v6.30 or above). Samsung account login required. To measure, place the center of your finger on the sensor at the back of the Watch and hold it for 5 seconds. While Anti-oxidant index can be measured using any finger, the thumb is recommended for the most accurate result. Repeat measurement due to uneven skin texture may lead to inaccurate results. Antioxidant index is for fitness and wellness only. Not intended for use in detection, diagnosis or treatment of any medical condition. Please consult a medical professional for advice if you're concerned about your antioxidant level. This is a Labs feature that you can preview before its official launch. If you don't want to use this experimental feature, you can turn it off in Samsung Health settings. 8 Color availability may vary depending on market, country or carrier. 9 Online exclusive colors only available on Samsung.com. 10 Color availability may vary depending on market, country or carrier. 11 Online exclusive colors only available on Samsung.com. 12 Terms and conditions apply. Samsung Care+ coverage, service type and promotion details may vary by country/region and deductible (service fee) may apply. To be eligible for Samsung Care+ promotion benefit, registration may be required. For detailed Samsung Care+ information, please visit https://www.samsung.com/samsung-care-plus/.

