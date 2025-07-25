Sungrow Power has revealed its newest hybrid residential energy storage system. Upgrades to its MG Series inverters and a battery will be launched in Q4. From ESS News China's Sungrow Power has revealed its newest hybrid, next-generation residential energy storage system (ESS), with its latest MG Series 5/6RL already on the market. An MG8/10RL model, and matching MGL060 battery, will be released in Q4. The upgraded MG8/10RL covers power ranges from 5 kW to 10 kW and offers full-power operation at 45?C, active potential induced degradation (PID) recovery, and backup power switching within 4 milliseconds, ...

