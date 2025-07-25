India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has released draft guidelines outlining the data communication and cybersecurity architecture for remote monitoring systems (RMS) used in grid-connected rooftop solar installations. From pv magazine India India's MNRE has released draft guidelines outlining the data communication and cybersecurity architecture for remote monitoring systems (RMS) used in grid-connected rooftop solar installations. The guidelines aim to ensure standardized, secure, and interoperable data exchange for residential rooftop solar systems deployed under the government's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...