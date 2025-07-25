DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist (US10 LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jul-2025 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 24-Jul-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.505 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2613664 CODE: US10 LN ISIN: LU1407890620 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407890620 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US10 LN LEI Code: 54930004AN8PBHT1TQ35 Sequence No.: 397016 EQS News ID: 2174732 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

