25.07.2025 09:48 Uhr
China International Supply Chain Expo: Humanoid Robot Industry Chain Matchmaking Event Held at 3rd CISCE

BEIJING, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hubei Humanoid Robotics Industry Chain Matchmaking Conference was held during the 3rdChina International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, with the theme Synergizing Cutting-Edge Innovations, Empowering New Quality Productive Forces.

The joint exhibition booth of Hubei humanoid robotics enterprises during the 3rd CISCE in Beijing.

The event brought together over 400 participants, including ambassadors, experts, industry leaders, and financial executives. Featuring speeches, project promotions, and cooperation signings, it highlighted Hubei's strengths in humanoid robotics and fostered global collaboration across the industry.

Yu Jianlong, Vice Chairman of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), highlighted Hubei's strategic location, rich sci-tech resources, innovation ecosystem, and openness. He noted the province's rapid progress in humanoid robotics, spanning smart manufacturing, core component R&D, application scenarios, and ecosystem development.

"At this year's CISCE, Hubei launched a humanoid robotics exhibition zone with 22 enterprises showcasing over 80 exhibits, including 20 fully-integrated humanoid robots, highlighting the province's complete robotics industry ecosystem," Yu noted.

He stated that CCPIT will enhance its service network and global partnerships, supporting Hubei in building platforms for international cooperation and establishing its humanoid robotics industry as a leading brand.

Hu Zhonghai, Director of CCPIT Hubei, called humanoid robotics a key driver of tech innovation and industrial upgrading. He noted Hubei's advantages in geography, industry, and policies, with 325 Fortune Global 500 firms present, and outlined its robotics roadmap for milestones in one, three, and five years.

Zhao Xingwei, JCBot's legal representative and professor at HUST, shared that JCBot has industrialized its technologies with support from HUST academicians. Its products serve over 10 fields, including industrial production, tourism, firefighting, and warehousing. He pledged to enhance R&D for higher-value applications and industrial upgrades.

At the product launch, Lou Kaiqi, Deputy General M anager of Hubei Optics Valley Dongzhi Embodied Intelligence Technology Co. Ltd., introduced the company's new humanoid robot. Already used in roles like exhibition guidance, retail, reception, and performances, the robot is set to expand into government services, industrial operations, elderly care, and more.

At the matchmaking conference, the Hubei Humanoid Robotics Industry Alliance signed strategic agreements with three partners-the Zhejiang Robot Industry Association, the Humanoid Robotics Innovation Center, and the Zhongguancun Rongzhi Specialized Robotics Alliance. The collaboration will focus on R&D, market expansion, and talent exchange, aiming to build a stronger robotics ecosystem through resource sharing and complementary strengths.

Please visit https://en.cisce.org.cn/ for more details.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2738205/WechatIMG811.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2427202/CISCE_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/humanoid-robot-industry-chain-matchmaking-event-held-at-3rd-cisce-302513817.html

