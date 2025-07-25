Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 25.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Richtig investiert verwandelt der Goldpreis jeden Euro in glänzendes Vermögen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P4TG | ISIN: KYG5273B1077 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
KINTOR PHARMACEUTICAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINTOR PHARMACEUTICAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
25.07.2025 10:06 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kintor: Phase II Stage Of Pivotal Clinical Trial Of KX-826 Tincture 1.0% For The Treatment Of Male Adult Aga In China Reached Primary Endpoint

SUZHOU, China, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Phase II Stage of the Pivotal Clinical Trial of its in-house developed and potential first-in-class KX-826 tincture 1.0% for the treatment of AGA has obtained top-line results. Results indicated that the Phase II Stage has reached its primary endpoint with statistically significant and clinically meaningful outcomes, demonstrating excellent efficacy and safety. Analysis results of the 90 patients enrolled in the Phase II Stage showed that:

  • Regarding efficacy, compared to the placebo group, both 0.5% BID (i.e. twice a day) group and 1.0% BID group demonstrated statistically significant therapeutic efficacy and clinical significance. The target area non-vellus hair counts ("TAHC") of the 0.5% BID group showed an increase of 22.39 hairs/cm2 from baseline, the TAHC of the 1.0% BID group showed an increase of 21.87 hairs/cm2 from baseline, the TAHC of the placebo group showed an increase of 8.73 hairs/cm2 from baseline. The TAHC of the 0.5% BID group showed an increase of 13.66 hairs/cm2 from placebo group, with statistically significant results (P=0.002). The TAHC of the 1.0% BID group showed an increase of 13.14 hairs/cm2 from placebo group, with statistically significant results (P=0.004).

    The hair growth assessment ("HGA") indicators from investigators of 0.5% BID group and 1.0% BID group both experienced significant improvement from placebo group, with a significant therapeutic effect. The results showed that after the treatment of 24 weeks, compared to the placebo group, the HGA indicator of the 0.5% BID group displayed statistically significant results (P=0.000); compared to the placebo group, the HGA indicator of the 1.0% BID group displayed statistically significant results (P=0.013).
  • In terms of safety, KX-826 tincture exhibited satisfactory safety and tolerability in the clinical trial, with a low incidence of overall adverse events. No drug-related sexual dysfunction adverse reactions were observed during the entire study period, which indicated an excellent favorable safety profile without observing any new safety signals.

The analysis results were reviewed by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC), and its primary recommendation was that the Phase III Stage clinical trial should continue based on the current safety and efficacy data, with no modifications to treatment group or sample size.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phase-ii-stage-of-pivotal-clinical-trial-of-kx-826-tincture-1-0-for-the-treatment-of-male-adult-aga-in-china-reached-primary-endpoint-302513822.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.