Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 25.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Richtig investiert verwandelt der Goldpreis jeden Euro in glänzendes Vermögen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.07.2025 10:12 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PHNIX Launches Global Brand Upgrade and Two Flagship Products at Guangzhou Summit

GUANGZHOU, China, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PHNIX has officially unveiled its upgraded global brand strategy at the PHNIX Global Brand Summit in Guangzhou. The event gathered international distributors, industry experts, and media representatives to witness the company's renewed vision and the debut of two flagship products: "World No.1 Energy" and "The Chairman's Lounge."

Chairman Andrew Zong and Vice Chairman Li Zhang introduced the PHNIX Brand Pyramid Strategy, setting a bold path to become a century-lasting enterprise, achieve €1.3 billion in global sales, and expand into 100 international markets.

phnix-heat-pump-global-brand-summit-2025

During the summit, Mr. Hengyi Zhao, Vice Supervisor of the China Energy Conservation Association (CECA), awarded PHNIX the title of "International Heat Pump Brand," recognizing its leadership in sustainable innovation. A distribution partner from Germany also shared insights into PHNIX's exceptional product performance and strong reputation in Europe.

Global Technology Meets Premium Lifestyle

The newly launched "World No.1 Energy" is a next-generation, high-efficiency residential heat pump, designed for global households. Backed by more than 1,400 patents, it reflects PHNIX's commitment to low-carbon, energy-saving solutions.

"The Chairman's Lounge" is a premium indoor air system tailored for executives and luxury residences, co-developed with over ten entrepreneurs under the Health & Vitality Club initiative. It represents a new standard for business-class comfort and wellness.

The two products embody PHNIX's dual strategy: global technology breakthroughs paired with premium, localized applications.

To support this rollout, PHNIX also announced an upgraded Global Service Charter and launched a global promotional campaign - accelerating its journey toward becoming a world leader in ultra-premium indoor air systems.

"We're not just launching products - we're launching a vision," said Andrew Zong. "This is our commitment to smarter, healthier, and more sustainable living worldwide."

PHNIX continues to lead the development of energy-efficient heat pump technologies for residential and commercial markets worldwide. PHNIX product range includes pool heat pumps, monoblock heat pumps, heat pump water heaters, and smart indoor air systems built for sustainability and performance.

Discover more at PHNIX's international website: https://www.phnix-e.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2738214/phnix_heat_pump_global_brand_summit_2025.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phnix-launches-global-brand-upgrade-and-two-flagship-products-at-guangzhou-summit-302513828.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.