Intrum: Intrum AB continues strong EBIT and net income trend in Q2 2025

Intrum AB ("Intrum" or "the Group"), Europe's leader in credit management services, today announces strong growth in profitability, with net income the strongest achieved since its new strategy was unveiled in 2023 and triple that of the previous quarter. The Group continued its transformation journey with good progress in the roll-out of Ophelos in the second quarter.

Key consolidated financial highlights for Q2 2025 (Q2 2024)

EBIT grew 29% to SEK 1,326 M (1,025), and 33% to SEK 1,386 M (1,041) on an adjusted basis, due to continued cost discipline

EBIT margin improved to 32% (22)

Cash EBITDA from continuing operations increased to SEK 2,273 M (2,260)

Net income increased to SEK 324 M (-1,334) vs. SEK 101 M in Q1 2025

Income decreased 9% to SEK 4,206 M (4,606), driven by forex effects and expected decline in selected servicing markets and investing portfolio

Group costs decreased by 16%; cost-income ratio decreased by 6%

Leverage ratio of 4.8x in Q2 2025, up from 4.5x in Q1 2025, reflecting expected roll-off of asset sale contributions

Andrés Rubio, President & CEO of Intrum AB said:

"In the second quarter, we continued to progress across all three of our strategic pillars: operational excellence, client focus, and our transition to a capital light business model. We are seeing the continued results of our cost control measures as well as the early impact of our transformation. Net income more than tripled in Q2 2025 compared to Q1 2025 and our servicing margins continue to expand. Ophelos is beginning to scale, with our Voice AI agent showing great efficacy, and our partnership with Cerberus is gaining traction with several new deals across Europe. With the recapitalisation behind us, we are entering a new chapter and are in a stronger position to deliver on our business plan."

Servicing:

Income declined 7%, reflecting negative forex impact (4%) and a negative organic growth rate mainly due to three markets (3%)

EBIT rose 46% in the quarter (35% on an adjusted basis) and adjusted EBIT margin rose to 24% (+7 ppt year-on-year)

15 out of 16 core Servicing markets have improved margins, a trend expected to continue toward 2026 target of 25% and beyond

Investing:

Investing performance at 106% of active forecast and 112% of original forecast

Income of SEK 1,222 M (1,396) with EBIT growth of 6% to SEK 777 M (730) driven by cost control and higher contribution from JVs

Book value decreased to SEK 23.2 bn (26.2 bn) reflecting a natural top-line decline due to disciplined investment pace in new portfolios

New portfolio investments of SEK 140 M (425) at IRR of 19% (18%)

17 new deals completed in 8 markets together with Cerberus since inception

Rollout of New Technology:

Ophelos now live in eight markets, with Portugal and Italy added during the quarter; further expansion on track

Significant ramp-up in monthly case volumes from approximately 30,000 in April to over 200,000 in June

Ophelos expected to be implemented in markets covering nearly 60 percent of commercial activity by year-end and demonstrate material impact to results in 2026

Voice agent Olivia efficacy on par or better than human agent collections

Recapitalisation:

The recapitalisation transaction closed on July 24, with existing bonds exchanged and new equity issued

New capital structure in place, aligned with the business plan and strategy

About Intrum

Intrum is Europe's leading provider of credit management services, operating in 20 markets. We support millions of individuals in achieving financial recovery whilst helping businesses to get paid. With a century of experience, around 9,500 employees serving 70,000 companies, Intrum enables sustainable payments by combining technology, empathy, and a human-centered approach.



The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.intrum.com.

