GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.07.2025 19:42 Uhr
10 Leser
Teck Resources Ltd: Teck Announces Dividend

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared an eligible dividend of $0.125 per share on its outstanding Class A common shares and Class B subordinate voting shares, to be paid on September 29, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2025.

About Teck
Teck is a leading Canadian resource company focused on responsibly providing metals essential to economic development and the energy transition. Teck has a portfolio of world-class copper and zinc operations across North and South America and an industry-leading copper growth pipeline. We are focused on creating value by advancing responsible growth and ensuring resilience built on a foundation of stakeholder trust. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Investor Contact:
Emma Chapman
Vice President, Investor Relations
+44.207.509.6576
emma.chapman@teck.com

Media Contact:
Dale Steeves
Director, External Communications
236.987.7405
dale.steeves@teck.com


