Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.: Coca-Cola Consolidated Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2025 Results

Second quarter of 2025 net sales increased 3% versus the second quarter of 2024.

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2025 was $742 million, an increase of 4% versus the second quarter of 2024. Gross margin in the second quarter of 2025 increased 10 basis points(a) to 40.0%.

Income from operations for the second quarter of 2025 was $272 million, an increase of $13 million, or 5%, versus the second quarter of 2024. Operating margin for the second quarter of 2025 increased 30 basis points to 14.7%.

For the first half of 2025, income from operations was $462 million, a decrease of $13 million, or 3%.





Key Results Second Quarter First Half (in millions) 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Volume(1) 90.7 91.5 (0.8)% 167.4 173.6 (3.5)% Net sales $1,855.5 $1,795.9 3.3% $3,435.5 $3,387.6 1.4% Gross profit $742.5 $716.7 3.6% $1,369.6 $1,357.3 0.9% Gross margin 40.0% 39.9% 39.9% 40.1% Income from operations $272.1 $259.1 5.0% $461.9 $474.5 (2.7)% Operating margin 14.7% 14.4% 13.4% 14.0% Beverage Sales Second Quarter First Half (in millions) 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Sparkling bottle/can $1,080.0 $1,048.9 3.0% $2,013.8 $1,996.4 0.9% Still bottle/can $626.1 $597.5 4.8% $1,135.2 $1,108.4 2.4%

(1) Volume is measured on a standard physical case basis and is used to standardize differing package configurations delivered via direct store delivery.

Second Quarter and First Half 2025 Review

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) today reported operating results for the second quarter ended June 27, 2025 and the first half of fiscal 2025.

"We're pleased to report very solid second quarter results as we kicked off the summer selling season with strong marketplace execution across our territory," said J. Frank Harrison, III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our ongoing focus on top-line growth and margin management is producing steady profit growth and substantial cash flow. These strong, sustained results have allowed us to make an investment in our greatest asset, our teammates, to improve retention and in-store execution. We look forward to continued success in the second half of the year as our 17,000 dedicated teammates serve our customers, consumers and communities with purpose."

Volume was down 0.8% in the second quarter of 2025 and down 3.5% in the first half of the year. The first half of 2025 had two fewer selling days compared to the first half of 2024, which accounted for approximately 1.0% of the volume decline during the first half of 2025. Our Sparkling category volume declined slightly by 0.3% in the second quarter of 2025 and 2.6% in the first half of 2025. Coca-Cola Original taste continued to be negatively impacted by shifts in consumer demand with the balance of our Sparkling portfolio recording solid growth during the second quarter of 2025. Still volume declined 2.4% and 6.3% in the second quarter and first half of 2025, respectively. Volume of our Dasani water packages was down during the second quarter; however, we experienced solid volume growth in our enhanced water, energy and protein products. Excluding Dasani, volume within our Still category increased by 2.0% in the second quarter of 2025 and 0.3% in the first half of 2025.

Net sales increased 3.3% to $1.9 billion in the second quarter of 2025 and increased 1.4% to $3.4 billion in the first half of 2025. Sparkling and Still net sales increased 3.0% and 4.8% in the second quarter of 2025, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2024. Sales within supermarkets, club stores and value channels were strong during the second quarter of 2025 as consumers sought value in take-home packages, while sales slowed in our small store convenience outlets and eating and drinking on-premise locations. The increase in Sparkling category sales during the quarter was driven by pricing realization and solid growth within zero-sugar and other flavor offerings, partially offset by softness in Coca-Cola Original taste. The increase in sales within our Still category was concentrated in our Monster Energy, Core Power, Topo Chico and smartwater brands.

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2025 was $742.5 million, an increase of $25.8 million, or 3.6%. Gross margin in the second quarter of 2025 improved 10 basis points to 40.0%. Pricing realization associated with the annual price increase in the first quarter of 2025 contributed to the modest gross margin expansion. Gross profit in the first half of 2025 was $1.4 billion, an increase of $12.3 million, or 0.9%.

"We are successfully navigating a demanding retail environment as our customers and consumers are increasingly prioritizing value," said Dave Katz, President and Chief Operating Officer. "Our commercial planning anticipated the need for a broad range of packages and prices that would appeal to value-conscious consumers. Our steady investments in supply chain capabilities over the past several years have enabled us to be highly responsive to this evolving marketplace."

Selling, delivery and administrative ("SD&A") expenses in the second quarter of 2025 increased $12.8 million, or 2.8%. SD&A expenses in the first half of 2025 increased $25.0 million, or 2.8%. The increase in SD&A expenses in the second quarter and first half of 2025 as compared to the second quarter and first half of 2024 was primarily driven by an increase in labor costs related to annual wage adjustments. SD&A expenses as a percentage of net sales in the second quarter of 2025 decreased 10 basis points to 25.4% as compared to the second quarter of 2024. SD&A expenses as a percentage of net sales in the first half of 2025 increased 30 basis points to 26.4% as compared to the first half of 2024.

Income from operations in the second quarter of 2025 was $272.1 million, compared to $259.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 5.0%. Operating margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 14.7% as compared to 14.4% for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 30 basis points. For the first half of 2025, income from operations decreased $12.6 million to $461.9 million, a decline of 2.7%. The two fewer selling days in the first half of 2025 accounted for approximately $10 million of the decrease in income from operations.

Net income in the second quarter of 2025 was $187.4 million, compared to $172.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $14.6 million, or 8.4%. On an adjusted(b) basis, net income in the second quarter of 2025 was $195.2 million, compared to $192.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $2.4 million, or 1.2%. Income tax expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $65.6 million, compared to $59.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, resulting in an effective income tax rate of approximately 26% for both periods.

Net income in the first half of 2025 was $291.0 million, compared to $338.6 million in the first half of 2024, a decline of $47.6 million, or 14.0%. On an adjusted(b) basis, net income in the first half of 2025 was $331.4 million, compared to $355.2 million in the first half of 2024, a decrease of $23.8 million, or 6.7%. Net income for the first half of 2025 was adversely impacted by routine, non-cash fair value adjustments to our acquisition related contingent consideration liability, driven primarily by a decrease in the discount rate and changes in the future cash flow projections used to compute the fair value of the liability.

Cash flows from operations for the first half of 2025 were $406.2 million, compared to $437.1 million for the first half of 2024. In the first half of 2025, we invested approximately $157 million in capital expenditures as we continue to optimize our supply chain and invest for future growth. In fiscal year 2025, we expect capital expenditures to be approximately $300 million.

(a) All comparisons are to the corresponding period in the prior year unless specified otherwise.

(b) The discussion of the operating results for the second quarter ended June 27, 2025 and the first half of fiscal 2025 includes selected non-GAAP financial information, such as "comparable" and "adjusted" results. The schedules in this news release reconcile such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. We make, sell and distribute beverages of The Coca-Cola Company, and other partner companies, in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia, to approximately 60 million consumers. For over 123 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers and communities we serve and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. Our Purpose is to honor God in all we do, to serve others, to pursue excellence and to grow profitably.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

Second Quarter First Half (in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 1,855,519 $ 1,795,943 $ 3,435,496 $ 3,387,569 Cost of sales 1,113,023 1,079,233 2,065,896 2,030,300 Gross profit 742,496 716,710 1,369,600 1,357,269 Selling, delivery and administrative expenses 470,412 457,570 907,696 882,723 Income from operations 272,084 259,140 461,904 474,546 Interest expense (income), net 5,948 (1,620 ) 12,822 (4,336 ) Other expense, net 13,144 28,535 56,617 23,822 Income before taxes 252,992 232,225 392,465 455,060 Income tax expense 65,605 59,413 101,467 116,507 Net income $ 187,387 $ 172,812 $ 290,998 $ 338,553 Basic net income per share(c): Common Stock $ 2.15 $ 1.86 $ 3.34 $ 3.63 Weighted average number of Common Stock shares outstanding 76,969 83,016 77,048 83,349 Class B Common Stock $ 2.15 $ 1.86 $ 3.34 $ 3.62 Weighted average number of Class B Common Stock shares outstanding 10,047 10,047 10,047 10,047 Diluted net income per share(c): Common Stock $ 2.15 $ 1.85 $ 3.34 $ 3.62 Weighted average number of Common Stock shares outstanding - assuming dilution 87,157 93,210 87,236 93,543 Class B Common Stock $ 2.15 $ 1.85 $ 3.33 $ 3.59 Weighted average number of Class B Common Stock shares outstanding - assuming dilution 10,188 10,194 10,188 10,194

(c) All share or per share amounts impacting the net income per share amounts have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the effects of a 10-for-1 forward stock split executed by the Company during the second quarter of 2025.



FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands) June 27, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,219,925 $ 1,135,824 Short-term investments 350,186 301,210 Trade accounts receivable, net 592,523 552,979 Other accounts receivable 126,590 130,563 Inventories 349,168 330,395 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 92,847 96,331 Total current assets 2,731,239 2,547,302 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,552,369 1,505,267 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 107,551 112,351 Leased property under financing leases, net 1,991 3,138 Other assets 197,565 181,048 Goodwill 165,903 165,903 Other identifiable intangible assets, net 784,873 798,130 Total assets $ 5,541,491 $ 5,313,139 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current portion of debt $ 349,863 $ 349,699 Current portion of obligations under operating leases 24,538 23,257 Current portion of obligations under financing leases 1,660 2,685 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 963,131 937,528 Total current liabilities 1,339,192 1,313,169 Deferred income taxes 116,941 132,941 Pension and postretirement benefit obligations and other liabilities 928,651 918,061 Noncurrent portion of obligations under operating leases 87,213 92,362 Noncurrent portion of obligations under financing leases 1,469 2,346 Long-term debt 1,437,806 1,436,649 Total liabilities 3,911,272 3,895,528 Equity: Stockholders' equity 1,630,219 1,417,611 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,541,491 $ 5,313,139



FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

First Half (in thousands) 2025 2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 290,998 $ 338,553 Depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets and deferred proceeds, net 108,138 94,409 Fair value adjustment of acquisition related contingent consideration 55,118 22,285 Deferred income taxes (15,985 ) 2,264 Change in current assets and current liabilities (17,821 ) 257 Change in noncurrent assets and noncurrent liabilities (14,034 ) (23,583 ) Other (193 ) 2,946 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 406,221 $ 437,131 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment $ (157,383 ) $ (159,400 ) Purchases and disposals of short-term investments (45,659 ) (196,480 ) Other (4,317 ) (6,299 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (207,359 ) $ (362,179 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Cash dividends paid $ (43,589 ) $ (159,353 ) Payments of acquisition related contingent consideration (35,209 ) (23,676 ) Payments related to share repurchases (34,410 ) (14,471 ) Proceeds from bond issuance - 1,200,000 Other (1,553 ) (13,433 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (114,761 ) $ 989,067 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents during period $ 84,101 $ 1,064,019 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,135,824 635,269 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,219,925 $ 1,699,288



COMPARABLE AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES(d)

The following tables reconcile reported results (GAAP) to comparable and adjusted results (non-GAAP):

Second Quarter 2025 (in thousands, except per share data) Gross profit SD&A expenses Income from operations Income before taxes Net income Basic net income per share(c) Reported results (GAAP) $ 742,496 $ 470,412 $ 272,084 $ 252,992 $ 187,387 $ 2.15 Fair value adjustment of acquisition related contingent consideration - - - 12,390 9,275 0.11 Fair value adjustments for commodity derivative instruments (1,320 ) 689 (2,009 ) (2,009 ) (1,511 ) (0.02 ) Total reconciling items (1,320 ) 689 (2,009 ) 10,381 7,764 0.09 Adjusted results (non-GAAP) $ 741,176 $ 471,101 $ 270,075 $ 263,373 $ 195,151 $ 2.24 Adjusted % Change vs. Second Quarter 2024 3.6 % 2.9 % 4.8 %

Second Quarter 2024 (in thousands, except per share data) Gross profit SD&A expenses Income from operations Income before taxes Net income Basic net income per share(c) Reported results (GAAP) $ 716,710 $ 457,570 $ 259,140 $ 232,225 $ 172,812 $ 1.86 Fair value adjustment of acquisition related contingent consideration - - - 27,826 20,950 0.22 Fair value adjustments for commodity derivative instruments (1,075 ) 254 (1,329 ) (1,329 ) (1,001 ) (0.01 ) Total reconciling items (1,075 ) 254 (1,329 ) 26,497 19,949 0.21 Adjusted results (non-GAAP) $ 715,635 $ 457,824 $ 257,811 $ 258,722 $ 192,761 $ 2.07

Results for the first half of 2024 include two additional selling days compared to the first half of 2025. For comparison purposes, the estimated impact of the additional selling days in the first half of 2024 has been excluded from our comparable(b) volume results.

First Half (in millions) 2025

2024 Change

Volume 167.4 173.6 (3.5 )% Volume related to extra days in fiscal period - (1.8 ) Comparable volume 167.4 171.8 (2.5 )%

First Half 2025 (in thousands, except per share data) Gross profit SD&A expenses Income from operations Income before taxes Net income Basic net income per share(c) Reported results (GAAP) $ 1,369,600 $ 907,696 $ 461,904 $ 392,465 $ 290,998 $ 3.34 Fair value adjustment of acquisition related contingent consideration - - - 55,118 41,449 0.48 Fair value adjustments for commodity derivative instruments (521 ) 854 (1,375 ) (1,375 ) (1,034 ) (0.01 ) Total reconciling items (521 ) 854 (1,375 ) 53,743 40,415 0.47 Adjusted results (non-GAAP) $ 1,369,079 $ 908,550 $ 460,529 $ 446,208 $ 331,413 $ 3.81 Adjusted % Change vs. First Half 2024 0.9 % 2.9 % (2.9 )%

First Half 2024 (in thousands, except per share data) Gross profit SD&A expenses Income from operations Income before taxes Net income Basic net income per share(c) Reported results (GAAP) $ 1,357,269 $ 882,723 $ 474,546 $ 455,060 $ 338,553 $ 3.63 Fair value adjustment of acquisition related contingent consideration - - - 22,285 16,778 0.18 Fair value adjustments for commodity derivative instruments 81 211 (130 ) (130 ) (98 ) - Total reconciling items 81 211 (130 ) 22,155 16,680 0.18 Adjusted results (non-GAAP) $ 1,357,350 $ 882,934 $ 474,416 $ 477,215 $ 355,233 $ 3.81

(c) All share or per share amounts impacting the net income per share amounts have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the effects of a 10-for-1 forward stock split executed by the Company during the second quarter of 2025.

(d) The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide users of the financial statements with additional, meaningful financial information that should be considered, in addition to the measures reported in accordance with GAAP, when assessing the Company's ongoing performance. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP financial information does not represent a comprehensive basis of accounting.