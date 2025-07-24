EuroDry Ltd. Announces Results of Its 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

ATHENS, Greece, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY), an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes, announced today the official results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held at the offices of Seward & Kissel LLP, 901 K Street NW, Suite 800, Washington, DC 20001, on Tuesday, July 23, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. The following proposals were approved by the Company's shareholders:

Mr. George Taniskidis and Mr. Apostolos Tamvakakis were re-elected as Class B Directors to serve for a term of three years until the Company's 2028 Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Proposal One"); and



Deloitte Certified Public Accountants, S.A. was approved as the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025 ("Proposal Two").



About EuroDry Ltd.

EuroDry Ltd. was formed on January 8, 2018 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the drybulk fleet of Euroseas Ltd into a separate listed public company. EuroDry was spun-off from Euroseas Ltd on May 30, 2018; it trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker EDRY. EuroDry operates in the dry cargo, drybulk shipping market. EuroDry's operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company and Eurobulk (Far East) Ltd. Inc., which are responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. EuroDry employs its vessels on spot and period charters. The Company has a fleet of 12 vessels, including 4 Panamax drybulk carriers, 5 Ultramax drybulk carriers, 2 Kamsarmax drybulk carriers and 1 Supramax drybulk carrier. EuroDry's 12 drybulk carriers have a total cargo capacity of 843,402 dwt. After the delivery of two Ultramax vessels in 2027, the Company's fleet will consist of 14 vessels with a total carrying capacity of 970,402 dwt.

Visit our website www.eurodry.gr