Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.: Gaming and Leisure Properties Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results and Updates 2025 Full Year Guidance

WYOMISSING, Pa., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) ("GLPI" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended June 30, (in millions, except per share data) 2025 2024 Total Revenue $ 394.9 $ 380.6 Income from Operations $ 242.1 $ 293.4 Net Income $ 156.2 $ 214.4 FFO (1) (4) $ 224.9 $ 279.2 AFFO (2) (4) $ 276.1 $ 264.4 Adjusted EBITDA (3) (4) $ 361.5 $ 340.4 Net income, per diluted common share $ 0.54 $ 0.77 FFO, per diluted common share and OP/LTIP units (4) $ 0.79 $ 1.00 AFFO, per diluted common share and OP/LTIP units (4) $ 0.96 $ 0.94 Annualized dividend per share $ 3.12 $ 3.04 Dividend yield based on period end stock price 6.68 % 6.72 %

(1) Funds from Operations ("FFO") is net income, excluding (gains) or losses from dispositions of property, net of tax and real estate depreciation as defined by NAREIT.

(2) Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is FFO, excluding, as applicable to the particular period, stock based compensation expense; the amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts; other depreciation; amortization of land rights; accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables; non-cash adjustments to financing lease liabilities; straight-line rent and deferred rent adjustments; losses on debt extinguishment; capitalized interest; and provision (benefit) for credit losses, net, reduced by capital maintenance expenditures.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is net income, excluding, as applicable to the particular period, interest, net; income tax expense; real estate depreciation; other depreciation; (gains) or losses from dispositions of property, net of tax; stock based compensation expense, straight-line rent and deferred rent adjustments, amortization of land rights, accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables; non-cash adjustments to financing lease liabilities; losses on debt extinguishment; and provision (benefit) for credit losses, net.

(4) Metrics are presented assuming full conversion of limited partnership units to common shares and therefore before the income statement impact of non-controlling interests.

Peter Carlino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GLPI, commented, "The second quarter marked another quarter of record revenue, AFFO and Adjusted EBITDA. On an operating basis, second quarter total revenue rose 3.8% year over year to $394.9 million, AFFO grew 4.4% to $276.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA increased 6.2%. Our solid second quarter results reflect GLPI's recent acquisitions and financing arrangements, contractual escalators and percentage rent adjustments, and our growing base of leading regional gaming operator tenants. These factors contribute to the ongoing predictability of our rental cash flows and dividends, and are expected to drive continued financial growth in the second half of 2025.

"In the second half of 2025, GLPI will benefit from sale-leaseback transactions and financing commitments completed in 2024 as well as our activity in the first quarter of 2025. For example, earlier this year GLPI continued its funding of the landside conversion of Bally's Belle of Baton Rouge Casino with the hotel now open and the project anticipated to be completed in the fourth quarter. The landside conversion is providing the asset with an attractive runway for growth on par with similar recent conversions across the industry. In July 2025, the DraftKings at Casino Queen and The Queen Baton Rouge properties were transferred to Bally's Master Lease II and the $28.9 million of annual rental income will be reallocated to the new lease which includes a guarantee from several Bally's entities to replace the corporate guarantee for this lease. The Bally's assets in our portfolio are performing very well resulting in strong four-wall coverage from these properties.

"In addition to the Bally's Belle funding and lease modification, future results will also benefit from the five-year extension with Boyd Gaming of their Master Lease and the Belterra Park Lease completed earlier in 2025. In addition, we have funded $25.8 million as of June 30, 2025, for the Ione Band of Miwok Indians' Acorn Ridge Casino development near Sacramento, California, marking a first-of-its-kind financing agreement between a federally recognized tribe and a real estate investment trust. In total, GLPI has committed to Ione a $110 million delayed draw term loan facility which has a 5-year term and an 11% interest rate. GLPI remains active in identifying additional opportunities in tribal gaming where partnerships can benefit from our unique funding structures, similar to the value our leading regional gaming operator tenants derive from our relationships. Near-term, our relationship with PENN Entertainment is expected to result in $130 million of funding for the relocation of Hollywood Casino Joliet, which is scheduled to open on August 11, 2025, for which GLPI will receive a 7.75% cap rate. These fundings and lease extensions reflect our commitment to delivering creative financing solutions and supporting our tenant partners.

"Looking forward, construction of the Bally's permanent gaming and entertainment destination resort in Chicago continues and the budget remains unchanged. The resort will feature approximately 3,300 slots, 170-plus table games, a 500-room hotel tower, 3,000 seat theater, six restaurants, cafes, a food hall and a two-acre river-side public park. We are proud of our ability to work alongside Bally's to impart GLPI's decades of casino construction and development expertise to the project in support of our project financing commitment.

"Elsewhere, earlier this year GLPI agreed to fund, at PENN's discretion, construction improvements at Ameristar Casino Council Bluffs where GLPI will continue to own the Ameristar Casino Council Bluffs land and, in the event that GLPI funds the construction of the improvements rather than providing a loan, the entire land-based development. Late last month, applications for three available downstate casinos were submitted to the New York Gaming Facility Location Board. GLPI is providing financial support to two projects, one located in Brooklyn's iconic Coney Island, and the second in the Bronx at Bally's Links golf course project in Ferry Point. If either project is awarded a license, GLPI agreed to provide funding for certain hard costs. Finally, in Las Vegas, we maintain a valuable land parcel of 35 acres, 26 acres of which will remain for development following the dedication of 9 acres for the site of Major League Baseball's new Athletic's stadium. Bally's is continuing to work with its design professionals to finalize plans for an integrated casino adjacent to the new stadium. We intend to remain disciplined as the integrated resort planning process unfolds and we will then determine how much, if any, additional funding we may provide to support the construction of the integrated resort.

"With our pipeline of announced growth opportunities, disciplined approach to portfolio expansion, the proven long-term resiliency of our tenants' revenue streams, and comfortable rent coverage ratios, we expect to continue to deliver strong capital returns and yields for our shareholders."

Recent Developments

Effective July 1, 2025, the DraftKings at Casino Queen and The Queen Baton Rouge properties were transferred to Bally's Master Lease II and the associated annual rental income of $28.9 million will be reallocated from the Casino Queen Master Lease to Bally's Master Lease II. Additionally, the corporate guarantee for this lease has been removed and was replaced by a guarantee from several Bally's entities.





On June 6, 2025, PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) ("PENN") gave notice to the Company that it intended to utilize $130 million for the relocation of Hollywood Casino Joliet and we expect to fund on August 1, 2025. GLPI will receive a 7.75% cap rate on the funding.





On June 2, 2025, the Company settled its forward sale agreement of 8,170,387 shares of our common stock for $404.0 million inclusive of certain contractual adjustments.





On May 2, 2025, the Company entered into a new continuous equity offering program under which the Company may sell up to an aggregate of $1.25 billion of its common stock from time to time through a sales agent in "at the market" offerings.





During the three month period ended June 30, 2025, the Company entered into a forward starting interest rate swap indexed to US-SOFR with a $100 million notional to hedge against changes in future cash flows resulting from changes in interest rates from the expected issuance of senior unsecured notes. The hedge locked in a fixed SOFR rate of 3.585%. On July 1, 2025, the Company entered into an additional forward starting interest rate swap with a $100 million notional indexed to US-SOFR to hedge against changes in future cash flows resulting from changes in interest rates from the expected issuance of senior unsecured notes. The hedge locked in a fixed SOFR rate of 3.714%.





On March 3, 2025, the Company redeemed its $850 million 5.250% senior unsecured note that was due in June 2025.





On February 12, 2025, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) ("Boyd") exercised its first 5-year renewal option on both the Boyd Master Lease and the Belterra Park Lease. As a result, both lease terms now expire on April 30, 2031.





On February 7, 2025, Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) ("Bally's") completed its merger transactions with Standard General L.P. and its affiliates, and pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, The Queen Casino & Entertainment Inc ("Casino Queen") is now a subsidiary of Bally's.





On February 3, 2025, the Company agreed to fund, if requested by PENN Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) ("PENN") at their sole discretion, on or before March 31, 2029, construction improvements for the benefit of Ameristar Casino Council Bluffs in an amount not to exceed the greater of (i) the hard costs associated with the project and (ii) $150.0 million. The financing is being offered at a 7.10% capitalization rate. PENN is entitled, in its sole discretion, to structure such financing as rent or as a 5-year term loan that is pre-payable at any time without penalty. GLPI will continue to own the Ameristar Casino Council Bluffs land and -- should PENN access the financing -- the entire land-based development.



Dividends



On May 15, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a second quarter dividend of $0.78 per share on the Company's common stock that was paid on June 27, 2025 to shareholders of record on June 13, 2025.

2025 Guidance

Reflecting the current operating and competitive environment, the Company is updating its AFFO guidance for the full year 2025 based on the following assumptions and other factors:

The guidance does not include the impact on operating results from any possible future acquisitions or dispositions, future capital markets activity, or other future non-recurring transactions other than the anticipated $130 million related to the Joliet relocation project and approximately $375 million related to current development projects of which $338 million is anticipated to be funded during the second half of 2025.

The guidance assumes there will be no material changes in applicable legislation, regulatory environment, world events, including weather, recent consumer trends, economic conditions, oil prices, competitive landscape or other circumstances beyond our control that may adversely affect the Company's results of operations.

The Company estimates AFFO for the year ending December 31, 2025 will be between $1.112 billion and $1.118 billion, or between $3.85 and $3.87 per diluted share and OP/LTIP units. GLPI's prior guidance contemplated AFFO for the year ending December 31, 2025 of between $1.109 billion and $1.118 billion, or between $3.84 and $3.87 per diluted share and OP/LTIP units.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis, including the information above, where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amounts of various items that would impact net income, which is the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. This includes, for example, provision for credit losses, net, and other non-core items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. In particular, the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount of the change in the provision for credit losses, net, under ASU No. 2016-13 - Financial Instruments - Credit Losses ("ASC 326") in future periods. The non-cash change in the provision for credit losses under ASC 326 with respect to future periods is dependent upon future events that are entirely outside of the Company's control and may not be reliably predicted, including the performance and future outlook of our tenant's operations for our leases that are accounted for as investment in leases, financing receivables, as well as broader macroeconomic factors and future predictions of such factors. As a result, forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

Portfolio Update

GLPI's primary business consists of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. As of June 30, 2025, GLPI's portfolio consisted of interests in 68 gaming and related facilities, including, the real property associated with 34 gaming and related facilities operated by PENN, the real property associated with 6 gaming and related facilities operated by Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars"), the real property associated with 4 gaming and related facilities operated by Boyd, the real property associated with 15 gaming and related facilities operated by Bally's, 1 facility under development with Bally's in Chicago, Illinois, the real property associated with 3 gaming and related facilities operated by The Cordish Companies ("Cordish"), 1 gaming and related facility operated by American Racing & Entertainment LLC ("American Racing"), 3 gaming and related facilities operated by Strategic Gaming Management, LLC ("Strategic") and 1 facility managed by a subsidiary of Hard Rock International ("Hard Rock"). These facilities are geographically diversified across 20 states.

Webcast

The conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.glpropinc.com.

GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues Rental income $ 339,527 $ 332,815 $ 679,779 $ 663,397 Income from investment in leases, financing receivables 47,926 45,974 95,690 90,279 Income from investment in leases, sales type 3,762 - 7,522 - Interest income from real estate loans 3,661 1,837 7,120 2,914 Total income from real estate 394,876 380,626 790,111 756,590 Operating expenses Land rights and ground lease expense 13,942 11,870 27,497 23,688 General and administrative 15,907 13,851 34,620 31,737 Gains from dispositions of property - - (125 ) - Depreciation 69,235 65,262 134,247 130,622 Provision (benefit) for credit losses, net 53,728 (3,786 ) 92,974 19,508 Total operating expenses 152,812 87,197 289,213 205,555 Income from operations 242,064 293,429 500,898 551,035 Other income (expenses) Interest expense (89,934 ) (86,670 ) (187,206 ) (173,345 ) Interest income 4,580 8,065 13,936 17,297 Total other expenses (85,354 ) (78,605 ) (173,270 ) (156,048 ) Income before income taxes 156,710 214,824 327,628 394,987 Income tax expense 545 412 1,109 1,049 Net income $ 156,165 $ 214,412 $ 326,519 $ 393,938 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in the Operating Partnership (4,726 ) (6,162 ) $ (9,896 ) (11,224 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 151,439 $ 208,250 $ 316,623 $ 382,714 Earnings per common share: Basic earnings attributable to common shareholders $ 0.55 $ 0.77 $ 1.15 $ 1.41 Diluted earnings attributable to common shareholders $ 0.54 $ 0.77 $ 1.14 $ 1.41 Other comprehensive income Net income 156,165 214,412 326,519 393,938 Unrealized gain on cash flow hedges 864 - 864 - Comprehensive income 157,029 214,412 327,383 393,938 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest in the Operating Partnership (4,753 ) (6,162 ) (9,923 ) (11,224 ) Comprehensive income attributable to common shareholders 152,276 208,250 317,460 382,714

GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Current Year Revenue Detail (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Building

base rent Land base

rent Percentage

rent and

other

rental

revenue Interest

income on

real estate

loans Total cash

income Straight-line

rent and

deferred

rent

adjustments (1) Ground

rent in

revenue Accretion

on

financing

leases Total

income

from real

estate Amended PENN Master Lease $ 54,151 $ 10,759 $ 6,495 $ - $ 71,405 $ 4,952 $ 637 $ - $ 76,994 PENN 2023 Master Lease 59,797 - (83 ) - 59,714 4,737 - - 64,451 Amended Pinnacle Master Lease 61,483 17,814 8,121 - 87,418 1,858 2,145 - 91,421 PENN Morgantown Lease - 796 - - 796 - - - 796 Caesars Master Lease 16,302 5,932 - - 22,234 1,916 330 - 24,480 Horseshoe St. Louis Lease 5,992 - - - 5,992 325 - - 6,317 Boyd Master Lease 20,742 2,947 3,046 - 26,735 (2,364 ) 433 - 24,804 Boyd Belterra Lease 733 474 500 - 1,707 (377 ) - - 1,330 Bally's Master Lease 26,574 - - - 26,574 - 2,649 - 29,223 Bally's Master Lease II 8,048 - - - 8,048 - 934 - 8,982 Maryland Live! Lease 19,412 - - - 19,412 - 2,178 3,337 24,927 Pennsylvania Live! Master Lease 12,941 - - - 12,941 - 311 2,138 15,390 Casino Queen Master Lease 8,419 - - - 8,419 386 - - 8,805 Tropicana Las Vegas Lease - 3,762 - - 3,762 - - - 3,762 Rockford Lease - 2,040 - - 2,040 - - 521 2,561 Rockford Loan - - - 3,033 3,033 - - - 3,033 Tioga Downs Lease 3,696 - - - 3,696 - 1 560 4,257 Strategic Gaming Leases 2,300 - - - 2,300 - 105 310 2,715 Ione Loan - - - 628 628 - - - 628 Bally's Chicago Lease - 5,000 - - 5,000 (5,000 ) - - - Total $ 300,590 $ 49,524 $ 18,079 $ 3,661 $ 371,854 $ 6,433 $ 9,723 $ 6,866 $ 394,876

(1) Includes $0.1 million of tenant improvement allowance amortization.

GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Current Year Revenue Detail (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Building

base rent Land base

rent Percentage

rent and

other

rental

revenue Interest

income on

real estate

loans Total cash

income Straight-line

rent and

deferred

rent

adjustments (1) Ground

rent in

revenue Accretion

on

financing

leases Total

income

from real

estate Amended PENN Master Lease $ 108,303 $ 21,518 $ 13,056 $ - $ 142,877 $ 9,904 $ 1,110 $ - $ 153,891 PENN 2023 Master Lease 119,594 - (204 ) - 119,390 9,475 - - 128,865 Amended Pinnacle Master Lease 122,965 35,628 16,243 - 174,836 3,716 4,206 - 182,758 PENN Morgantown Lease - 1,592 - - 1,592 - - - 1,592 Caesars Master Lease 32,604 11,864 - - 44,468 3,832 660 - 48,960 Horseshoe St. Louis Lease 11,983 - - - 11,983 649 - - 12,632 Boyd Master Lease 41,212 5,893 6,093 - 53,198 (2,714 ) 865 - 51,349 Boyd Belterra Lease 1,457 947 1,000 - 3,404 (402 ) - - 3,002 Bally's Master Lease 52,985 - - - 52,985 - 5,204 - 58,189 Bally's Master Lease II 16,096 - - - 16,096 - 1,888 - 17,984 Maryland Live! Lease 38,824 - - - 38,824 - 4,286 6,625 49,735 Pennsylvania Live! Master Lease 25,734 - - - 25,734 - 619 4,376 30,729 Casino Queen Master Lease 16,393 - - - 16,393 385 - - 16,778 Tropicana Las Vegas Lease - 7,525 - - 7,525 - - (3 ) 7,522 Rockford Lease - 4,080 - - 4,080 - - 1,028 5,108 Rockford Loan - - - 6,033 6,033 - - - 6,033 Tioga Downs Lease 7,348 - - - 7,348 - 3 1,132 8,483 Strategic Gaming Leases 4,599 - - - 4,599 - 211 604 5,414 Ione Loan - - - 1,087 1,087 - - - 1,087 Bally's Chicago Lease - 10,000 - - 10,000 (10,000 ) - - - Total $ 600,097 $ 99,047 $ 36,188 $ 7,120 $ 742,452 $ 14,845 $ 19,052 $ 13,762 $ 790,111

(1) Includes $0.1 million of tenant improvement allowance amortization.

Reconciliation of Net income (GAAP) to FFO, FFO to AFFO, and AFFO to Adjusted EBITDA Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED (in thousands, except per share and share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net income $ 156,165 $ 214,412 $ 326,519 $ 393,938 Gains from dispositions of property, net of tax - - (125 ) - Real estate depreciation 68,749 64,777 133,278 129,654 Funds from operations $ 224,914 $ 279,189 $ 459,672 $ 523,592 Straight-line rent and deferred rent adjustments (1) (6,433 ) (15,790 ) (14,845 ) (31,580 ) Other depreciation 486 485 969 968 Provision (benefit) for credit losses, net 53,728 (3,786 ) 92,974 19,508 Amortization of land rights 4,270 3,276 8,540 6,552 Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts 3,227 2,685 6,459 5,369 Capitalized interest (3,411 ) - (7,016 ) - Stock based compensation 6,156 5,425 15,014 13,547 Accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables (6,866 ) (6,776 ) (13,762 ) (14,660 ) Non-cash adjustment to financing lease liabilities 107 129 205 246 Capital maintenance expenditures (2) (121 ) (462 ) (157 ) (552 ) Adjusted funds from operations $ 276,057 $ 264,375 $ 548,053 $ 522,990 Interest, net (3) 84,576 77,882 171,725 154,650 Income tax expense 545 412 1,109 1,049 Capital maintenance expenditures (2) 121 462 157 552 Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts (3,227 ) (2,685 ) (6,459 ) (5,369 ) Capitalized interest 3,411 - 7,016 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 361,483 $ 340,446 $ 721,601 $ 673,872 FFO, per diluted common share and OP/LTIP units $ 0.79 $ 1.00 $ 1.61 $ 1.87 AFFO, per diluted common share and OP/LTIP units $ 0.96 $ 0.94 $ 1.92 $ 1.87 Weighted average number of common shares and OP/LTIP units outstanding Diluted common and restricted shares 277,797,169 272,065,460 276,463,591 272,042,042 Diluted OP/LTIP units 8,332,577 8,087,630 8,329,087 8,001,724 Diluted common shares and diluted OP/ LTIP units 286,129,746 280,153,090 284,792,678 280,043,766



(1) The three month period ended June 30 2025 and June 30, 2024 both include $0.1 million of tenant improvement allowance amortization.

(2) Capital maintenance expenditures are expenditures to replace existing fixed assets with a useful life greater than one year that are obsolete, worn out or no longer cost effective to repair.

(3) Exclude a non-cash interest expense gross up related to certain ground leases.

Reconciliation of Cash Net Operating Income Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED (in thousands, except per share and share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 Adjusted EBITDA $ 361,483 $ 721,601 General and administrative expenses 15,907 34,620 Stock based compensation (6,156 ) (15,014 ) Cash net operating income (1) $ 371,234 $ 741,207



(1) Cash net operating income is cash rental income and interest on real estate loans less cash property level expenses.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Real estate investments, net $ 8,054,559 $ 8,148,719 Investment in leases, financing receivables, net 2,276,068 2,333,114 Investment in leases, sales-type, net 243,393 254,821 Real estate loans, net 161,168 160,590 Right-of-use assets and land rights, net 1,081,933 1,091,783 Cash and cash equivalents 604,164 462,632 Held to maturity investment securities - 560,832 Other assets 70,783 63,458 Total assets $ 12,492,068 $ 13,075,949 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 5,564 $ 5,802 Accrued interest 93,622 105,752 Accrued salaries and wages 4,427 7,154 Operating lease liabilities 243,692 244,973 Financing lease liabilities 60,993 60,788 Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts 6,892,308 7,735,877 Deferred rental revenue 213,521 228,508 Other liabilities 44,631 41,571 Total liabilities 7,558,758 8,430,425 Equity Preferred stock ($.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024) - - Common stock ($.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 283,007,539 and 274,422,549 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 2,830 2,744 Additional paid-in capital 6,608,591 6,209,827 Accumulated deficit (2,057,380 ) (1,944,009 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 837 - Total equity attributable to Gaming and Leisure Properties 4,554,878 4,268,562 Noncontrolling interests in GLPI's Operating Partnership (8,224,939 units outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 378,432 376,962 Total equity 4,933,310 4,645,524 Total liabilities and equity $ 12,492,068 $ 13,075,949

Debt Capitalization

The Company's debt structure as of June 30, 2025 was as follows:

Years to

Maturity Interest Rate Balance (in thousands) Unsecured $2,090 Million Revolver Due December 2028 3.4 5.621 % 332,455 Term Loan Credit Facility due September 2027 2.2 5.621 % 600,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due April 2026 0.8 5.375 % 975,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due June 2028 2.9 5.750 % 500,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2029 3.5 5.300 % 750,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2030 4.5 4.000 % 700,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2031 5.5 4.000 % 700,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2032 6.5 3.250 % 800,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due December 2033 8.4 6.750 % 400,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due September 2034 9.2 5.625 % 800,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due September 2054 29.2 6.250 % 400,000 Other 1.2 4.780 % 242 Total long-term debt 6,957,697 Less: unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts (65,389 ) Total long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts 6,892,308 Weighted average 6.1 5.064 %



Rating Agency - Issue Rating

Rating Agency Rating Standard & Poor's BBB- Fitch BBB- Moody's Ba1

We seek to provide an opportunity to invest in the growth opportunities afforded by the gaming industry, with the stability and cash flow opportunities of a REIT. Our primary business consists of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. Under these arrangements, in addition to rent, the tenants are required to pay the following executory costs: (1) all facility maintenance, (2) all insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, including coverage of the landlord's interests, (3) taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties (other than taxes on the income of the lessor) and (4) all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Property and lease information

The Company has disclosed the following key terms of its Master Leases and Single Property Leases in the tables below, along with the properties within each lease at June 30, 2025. We believe the following key terms are important for users of our financial statements to understand.

The Coverage ratio is a defined term in each respective lease agreement with our tenants and represents the ratio of Adjusted EBITDAR to rent expense for the properties contained within each lease. Adjusted EBITDAR is defined in each respective lease but is generally consistent with the Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA plus rent expense paid to GLPI.





Certain leases have a Minimum Escalator Coverage Ratio Governor as disclosed below. Before a rent escalation of up to 2% on the building base rent component of each lease can occur, the minimum coverage ratio for these leases needs to be 1.8 to 1 for the applicable lease year.





The reported Coverage ratios below with respect to our tenants' rent coverage over the trailing twelve months were provided by our tenants for the most recently available time period. GLPI has not independently verified the accuracy of the tenants' information and therefore makes no representation as to its accuracy. Rent coverage ratios are not reported for ground leases and development projects nor on leases that have been in effect for less than twelve months.

Master Leases Penn 2023 Master Lease Amended Penn Master Lease Operator PENN PENN Properties Hollywood Casino Aurora Aurora, IL Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg Lawrenceburg, IN Hollywood Casino Joliet Joliet, IL Argosy Casino Alton Alton, IL Hollywood Casino Toledo Toledo, OH Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races Charles Town, WV Hollywood Casino Columbus Columbus, OH Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course Grantville, PA M Resort Henderson, NV Hollywood Casino Bangor Bangor, ME Hollywood Casino at the Meadows Washington, PA Zia Park Casino Hobbs, NM Hollywood Casino Perryville Perryville, MD Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast Bay St. Louis, MS Argosy Casino Riverside Riverside, MO Hollywood Casino Tunica Tunica, MS Boomtown Biloxi Biloxi, MS Hollywood Casino St. Louis Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Gaming Casino at Dayton Raceway Dayton, OH Hollywood Gaming Casino at Mahoning Valley Race Track Youngstown, OH 1st Jackpot Casino Tunica, MS Commencement Date 1/1/2023 11/1/2013 Lease Expiration Date 10/31/2033 10/31/2033 Remaining Renewal Terms 15 (3x5 years) 15 (3x5 years) Corporate Guarantee Yes Yes Master Lease with Cross Collateralization Yes Yes Technical Default Landlord Protection Yes Yes Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage 1.1 1.1 Competitive Radius Landlord Protection Yes Yes Escalator Details Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum 1.5% (1) 2 % Coverage ratio at March 31, 2025 1.89 2.14 Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor N/A 1.8 Yearly Anniversary for Realization November November Percentage Rent Reset Details Reset Frequency N/A 5 years Next Reset N/A Nov-28

(1) In addition to the annual escalation, a one-time annualized increase of $1.4 million occurs on November 1, 2027.

Master Leases Amended Pinnacle Master Lease Bally's Master Lease Operator PENN Bally's Properties Ameristar Black Hawk Black Hawk, CO Bally's Evansville Evansville, IN Ameristar East Chicago East Chicago, IN Bally's Dover Casino Resort Dover, DE Ameristar Council Bluffs Council Bluffs, IA Black Hawk (Black Hawk North, West and East casinos) Black Hawk, CO L'Auberge Baton Rouge Baton Rouge, LA Quad Cities Casino & Hotel Rock Island, IL Boomtown Bossier City Bossier City, LA Bally's Tiverton Hotel & Casino Tiverton, RI L'Auberge Lake Charles Lake Charles, LA Hard Rock Casino and Hotel Biloxi Biloxi, MS Boomtown New Orleans New Orleans, LA Ameristar Vicksburg Vicksburg, MS River City Casino & Hotel St. Louis, MO Jackpot Properties (Cactus Petes and Horseshu) Jackpot, NV Plainridge Park Casino Plainridge, MA Commencement Date 4/28/2016 6/3/2021 Lease Expiration Date 4/30/2031 6/2/2036 Remaining Renewal Terms 20 (4x5 years) 20 (4x5 years) Corporate Guarantee Yes Yes Master Lease with Cross Collateralization Yes Yes Technical Default Landlord Protection Yes Yes Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage 1.2 1.35 (1) Competitive Radius Landlord Protection Yes Yes Escalator Details Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum 2 % (2) Coverage ratio at March 31, 2025 1.69 (3) 2.01 Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor 1.8 N/A Yearly Anniversary for Realization May June Percentage Rent Reset Details Reset Frequency 2 years N/A Next Reset May-26 N/A

(1) Effective July 1, 2025, this ratio has been revised so that if the tenant's parent's net leverage is greater than 5.5 to 1, then the adjusted revenue to rent coverage for the last two consecutive fiscal quarters on a cumulative basis for the preceding two consecutive test periods must be at least 1.35. If the tenant's parent's net leverage is equal to or less than 5.5 to 1, then the ratio shall be reduced to 1.2.

(2) If the CPI increase is at least 0.5% for any lease year, then the rent shall increase by the greater of 1% of the rent as of the immediately preceding lease year and the CPI increase capped at 2%. If the CPI is less than 0.5% for such lease year, then the rent shall not increase for such lease year.

(3) Coverage ratio for escalation purposes excludes adjusted revenue and rent attributable to the Plainridge Park facility as well as certain other fixed rent amounts.

Master Leases Bally's Master Lease II Casino Queen Master Lease Operator Bally's Bally's Properties Bally's Kansas City Kansas City, MO DraftKings at Casino Queen East St. Louis, IL (4) Bally's Shreveport Shreveport, LA The Queen Baton Rouge Baton Rouge, LA (4) Casino Queen Marquette Marquette, IA Belle of Baton Rouge Baton Rouge, LA Commencement Date 12/16/2024 12/17/2021 Lease Expiration Date 12/15/2039 12/31/2036 Remaining Renewal Terms 20 (4x5 years) 20 (4x5 years) Corporate Guarantee Yes Yes (4) Master Lease with Cross Collateralization Yes Yes Technical Default Landlord Protection Yes Yes Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage 1.35 (1) 1.35 (1) Competitive Radius Landlord Protection Yes Yes Escalator Details Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum (2) (3) Coverage ratio at March 31, 2025 2.72 2.26 Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor N/A N/A Yearly Anniversary for Realization December December Percentage Rent Reset Details Reset Frequency N/A N/A Next Reset N/A N/A

(1) Effective July 1, 2025, this ratio has been revised so that if the tenant's parent's net leverage is greater than 5.5 to 1, then the adjusted revenue to rent coverage for the last two consecutive fiscal quarters on a cumulative basis for the preceding two consecutive test periods must be at least 1.35. If the tenant's parent's net leverage is equal to or less than 5.5 to 1, then the ratio shall be reduced to 1.2.

(2) If the CPI increase is at least 0.5% for any lease year, then the rent shall increase by the greater of 1% of the rent as of the immediately preceding lease year and the CPI increase capped at 2%. If the CPI is less than 0.5% for such lease year, then the rent shall not increase for such lease year.

(3) Rent increases by 0.5% for the first six years. Beginning in the seventh lease year through the remainder of the lease term, if the CPI increases by at least 0.25% for any lease year then annual rent shall be increased by 1.25%, and if the CPI is less than 0.25% then rent will remain unchanged for such lease year.

(4) Effective July 1, 2025, these properties were transferred to Bally's Master II and the associated annual rental income of $28.9 million was reallocated from the Casino Queen Master Lease to Bally's Master Lease II. Additionally, the corporate guarantee for this lease has been removed and was replaced by a guarantee from several Bally's entities.

Master Leases Boyd Master Lease Caesars Amended and Restated Master Lease Operator Boyd Caesars Properties Belterra Casino Resort Florence, IN Tropicana Atlantic City Atlantic City, NJ Ameristar Kansas City Kansas City, MO Tropicana Laughlin Laughlin, NV Ameristar St. Charles St. Charles, MO Trop Casino Greenville Greenville, MS Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf Bettendorf, IA Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo Waterloo, IA Commencement Date 10/15/2018 10/1/2018 Lease Expiration Date 4/30/2031 9/30/2038 Remaining Renewal Terms 20 (4x5 years) 20 (4x5 years) Corporate Guarantee No Yes Master Lease with Cross Collateralization Yes Yes Technical Default Landlord Protection Yes Yes Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage 1.4 1.2 Competitive Radius Landlord Protection Yes Yes Escalator Details Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum 2 % 1.75 % (1) Coverage ratio at March 31, 2025 2.48 1.87 Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor 1.8 N/A Yearly Anniversary for Realization May October Percentage Rent Reset Details Reset Frequency 2 years N/A Next Reset May-26 N/A

(1) Building base rent will be increased by 1.75% in the 7th and 8th lease year and 2% in the 9th lease year and each year thereafter.

Master Leases Pennsylvania Live! Master Lease Strategic Gaming Leases (1) Cordish Strategic Properties Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA Silverado Franklin Hotel & Gaming Complex Deadwood, SD Live! Casino Pittsburgh Greensburg, PA Deadwood Mountain Grand Casino Deadwood, SD Baldini's Casino Sparks, NV Commencement Date 3/1/2022 5/16/2024 Lease Expiration Date 2/28/2061 5/31/2049 Remaining Renewal Terms 21 (1x11 years, 1x10 years) 20 (2x10 years) Corporate Guarantee No Yes Master Lease with Cross Collateralization Yes Yes Technical Default Landlord Protection Yes Yes Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage 1.4 1.4 (2) Competitive Radius Landlord Protection Yes Yes Escalator Details Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum 1.75 % 2% (2) Coverage ratio at March 31, 2025 2.48 N/A Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor N/A N/A Yearly Anniversary for Realization March Jun-26 Percentage Rent Reset Details Reset Frequency N/A N/A Next Reset N/A N/A

(1) Consists of two leases that are cross collateralized and co-terminus with each other.

(2) The default adjusted revenue to rent coverage declines to 1.25 if the tenant's adjusted revenues total $75 million or more. Annual rent escalates at 2% beginning in year three of the lease and in year 11 escalates based on the greater of 2% or CPI, capped at 2.5%.

Single Property Leases Belterra Park Lease Horsehoe St Louis Lease Morgantown Lease MD Live! Lease Operator Boyd Caesar PENN Cordish Properties Belterra Park Gaming & Entertainment Center Horseshoe St. Louis Hollywood Casino Morgantown Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland Cincinnati, OH St. Louis, MO Morgantown, PA Hanover, MD Commencement Date 10/15/2018 9/29/2020 10/1/2020 12/29/2021 Lease Expiration Date 04/30/2031 10/31/2033 10/31/2040 12/31/2060 Remaining Renewal Terms 20 (4x5 years) 20 (4x5 years) 30 (6x5 years) 21 (1x11 years, 1x10 years) Corporate Guarantee No Yes Yes No Technical Default Landlord Protection Yes Yes Yes Yes Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage 1.4 1.2 N/A 1.4 Competitive Radius Landlord Protection Yes Yes N/A Yes Escalator Details Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum 2% 1.25% (1) 1.25% (2) 1.75% Coverage ratio at March 31, 2025 3.31 1.95 N/A 3.60 Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor 1.8 N/A N/A N/A Yearly Anniversary for Realization May October December January Percentage Rent Reset Details Reset Frequency 2 years N/A N/A N/A Next Reset May 2026 N/A N/A N/A

(1) For the second through fifth lease years, after which time the annual escalation becomes 1.75% for the 6th and 7th lease years and then 2% for the remaining term of the lease.

(2) If the CPI increase is at least 0.5% for any lease year, the rent for such lease year shall increase by 1.25% of rent as of the immediately preceding lease year, and if the CPI increase is less than 0.5% for such lease year, then the rent shall not increase for such lease year.

Single Property Leases Tropicana Lease Tioga Downs Lease Rockford Lease Chicago Lease Operator Bally's American Racing and Entertainment (managed by Hard Rock) Bally's Properties Tropicana Las Vegas Tioga Downs Hard Rock Casino Rockford Bally's Chicago Development Las Vegas, NV Nicholas, NY Rockford, IL Chicago, IL Commencement Date 9/26/2022 2/6/2024 8/29/2023 9/11/2024 Lease Expiration Date 9/25/2072 2/28/2054 8/31/2122 11/30/2121 (4) Remaining Renewal Terms 49 (1 x 24 years, 1 x 25 years) 32 years and 10 months (2x10 years, 1x12 years and 10 months) None (4) Corporate Guarantee Yes Yes No (4) Technical Default Landlord Protection Yes Yes Yes (4) Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage 1.35 (1) 1.4 1.4 (4) Competitive Radius Landlord Protection Yes Yes Yes (4) Escalator Details Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum (2) 1.75% (3) 2% (4) Coverage ratio at March 31, 2025 N/A 2.03 N/A N/A Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor N/A N/A N/A N/A Yearly Anniversary for Realization October March September (4) Percentage Rent Reset Details Reset Frequency N/A N/A N/A N/A Next Reset N/A N/A N/A N/A

(1) Effective July 1, 2025, this ratio has been revised so that if the tenant's parent's net leverage is greater than 5.5 to 1, then the adjusted revenue to rent coverage for the last two consecutive fiscal quarters on a cumulative basis for the preceding two consecutive test periods must be at least 1.35. If the tenant's parent's net leverage is equal to or less than 5.5 to 1, then the ratio shall be reduced to 1.2.

(2) If the CPI increase is at least 0.5% for any lease year, then the rent shall increase by the greater of 1% of the rent as of the immediately preceding lease year and the CPI increase capped at 2%. If the CPI is less than 0.5% for such lease year, then the rent shall not increase for such lease year.

(3) Increases by 1.75% beginning with the first anniversary and increases to 2% beginning in year fifteen of the lease through the remainder of the initial lease term.

(4) In July 2025, the Company entered into a Chicago development agreement for the Chicago casino resort project and amended the existing land lease to include the building (the "Chicago Lease"). The Chicago Lease has an initial term of 15 years followed by four 5-year renewals at the tenant's option. If the CPI increase is at least 0.5% for any lease year, then the rent shall increase by the greater of 1% of the rent as of the immediately preceding lease year and the CPI increase capped at 2%. If the CPI is less than 0.5% for such lease year, then the rent shall not increase for such lease year. Finally, the default adjusted revenue to rent coverage ratio shall be 1.35, subject to various conditions that could lower such ratio to 1.20. The lease is not subject to a corporate guarantee.

Funding commitments

As of June 30, 2025, we have entered into various commitments or call rights to finance/acquire future investments in gaming and related facilities for our tenants. These are detailed in the table below. Our tenants retain the option to decline our financing for certain projects and may seek alternative financing solutions. The inclusion of a commitment in this disclosure does not guarantee that the financing will be utilized by the tenant in circumstances where a tenant has the option.

Description Maximum

Commitment

amount Amount funded at

June 30, 2025 Relocation of Hollywood Casino Aurora $225 million None Relocation of Hollywood Casino Joliet (1) $130 million None Construction of a hotel at Hollywood Casino Columbus and a hotel tower at the M Resort $220 million None Funding associated with a landside move at Ameristar Casino Council Bluffs (2) None Potential transaction at the former Tropicana Las Vegas site with Bally's $175 million $48.5 million Real estate construction costs for Bally's Chicago $940 million None Funding and oversight of a landside move and hotel renovation at The Belle $111 million $59.3 million Construction costs for a landside development project at Casino Queen Marquette $16.5 million $2.3 million Ione Loan to fund a new casino development near Sacramento, California $110 million $25.8 million Call right to acquire Bally's Lincoln $735 million None

(1) On June 6, 2025, PENN gave notice to the Company that it intended to utilize the $130 million commitment for the project. GLPI expects to fund this amount on August 1, 2025 and will receive a 7.75% cap rate on the funding.

(2) The Company has agreed to fund, if requested by PENN at their sole discretion, on or before March 1, 2029, construction improvements in an amount not to exceed the greater of (i) the hard costs associated with the project and (ii) $150.0 million.

Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP/LTIP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP/LTIP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Net Operating Income ("Cash NOI"), which are detailed in the reconciliation tables that accompany this release, are used by the Company as performance measures for benchmarking against the Company's peers and as internal measures of business operating performance, which is used for a bonus metric. These metrics are presented assuming full conversion of limited partnership units to common shares and therefore before the income statement impact of non-controlling interests. The Company believes FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP/LTIP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP/LTIP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI provide a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of the Company's current business. This is especially true since these measures exclude real estate depreciation and we believe that real estate values fluctuate based on market conditions rather than depreciating in value ratably on a straight-line basis over time. Cash NOI is rental and other property income, less cash property level expenses. Cash NOI excludes depreciation, the amortization of land rights, real estate general and administrative expenses, other non-routine costs and the impact of certain generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") adjustments to rental revenue, such as straight-line rent and deferred rent adjustments and non-cash ground lease income and expense. It is management's view that Cash NOI is a performance measure used to evaluate the operating performance of the Company's real estate operations and provides investors relevant and useful information because it reflects only income and operating expense items that are incurred at the property level and presents them on an unleveraged basis.

FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP/LTIP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP/LTIP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI are non-GAAP financial measures that are considered supplemental measures for the real estate industry and a supplement to GAAP measures. NAREIT defines FFO as net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding (gains) or losses from dispositions of property, net of tax and real estate depreciation. We have defined AFFO as FFO excluding, as applicable to the particular period, stock based compensation expense, the amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts, other depreciation, the amortization of land rights, accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables, non-cash adjustments to financing lease liabilities, straight-line rent and deferred rent adjustments, losses on debt extinguishment, capitalized interest and provision (benefit) for credit losses, net, reduced by capital maintenance expenditures. We have defined Adjusted EBITDA as net income excluding, as applicable to the particular period, interest, net, income tax expense, real estate depreciation, other depreciation, (gains) or losses from dispositions of property, net of tax, stock based compensation expense, straight-line rent and deferred rent adjustments, the amortization of land rights, accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables, non-cash adjustments to financing lease liabilities, losses on debt extinguishment, and provision (benefit) for credit losses, net. Finally, we have defined Cash NOI as Adjusted EBITDA excluding general and administrative expenses and stock based compensation expense.

FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP/LTIP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP/LTIP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI are not recognized terms under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures: (i) do not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP; (ii) should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities; and (iii) are not alternatives to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. In addition, these measures should not be viewed as an indication of our ability to fund all of our cash needs, including to make cash distributions to our shareholders, to fund capital improvements, or to make interest payments on our indebtedness. Investors are also cautioned that FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP/LTIP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP/LTIP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other real estate companies, including REITs, due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions. Our presentation of these measures does not replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

