WKN: 924536 | ISIN: US5412091028 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.07.2025 22:30 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

LOGANSPORT, Ind., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCQB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 of $413,000 or $0.67 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2024 of $349,000 or $0.57 per diluted share. Year to date the company reported net earnings of $790,000 for 2025 compared to $617,000 for 2024. Diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were $1.45 compared to $1.01 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Total assets at June 30, 2025 were $260.2 million compared to total assets at June 30, 2024 of $249.6 million. Total Deposits at June 30, 2025 were $223.8 million compared to total deposits of $211.7 million at June 30, 2024. The company paid a total of $0.90 per share in dividends in the first half of 2025 compared to $0.90 in 2024.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company's investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company's market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company's market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all, or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Logansport Financial Corp.
Selected Financial Data
(Dollars in thousands except for share data)
6/30/2025
6/30/2024
Total Assets $260,221$249,611
Loans receivable, net 173,350 170,147
Allowance for loan losses 1,872 2,885
Cash and cash equivalents 1,445 1,289
Interest Bearing Time Deposits in banks 11,581 5,914
Securities available for sale 52,550 56,270
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,150 3,150
Deposits 223,764 211,739
FHLB borrowings and note payable 15,000 15,000
Shareholders' equity 20,479 20,870
Shares Issued and Outstanding 612,953 611,822
Nonperforming loans 3,395 392
Real Estate Owned - -
Quarter ended 6/30
 Six months ended 6/30
2025 2024 2025 2024
Interest income $3,421$3,130 $6,688$6,042
Interest expense 1,680 1,613 3,200 3,087
Net interest income 1,741 1,517 3,488 2,955
Provision for loan losses - (49) - (49)
Net interest income after provision 1,741 1,566 3,488 3,004
Gain on sale of loans 76 110 129 161
Other income 341 468 706 885
General, admin. & other expense 1,710 1,786 3,466 3,440
Earnings before income taxes 448 358 857 610
Income tax expense 35 9 67 (7)
Net earnings $413$349 $790$617
Earnings per share $0.67$0.57 $1.45$1.01
Weighted avg. shares o/s-diluted 612,953 611,822 612,953 611,822

Contact: Kristie Richey
Chief Financial Officer
Phone-574-722-3855
Fax-574-722-3857


