Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter and Period Ended June 30, 2025

2nd Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Including the $19.9 million expenses related to the current quarter acquisition, diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.45 per share, a decrease of 6 percent from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.48 per share and an increase of 15 percent from the prior year second quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.39 per share.

Net income was $52.8 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $1.8 million, or 3 percent, from the prior quarter net income of $54.6 million and an increase of $8.1 million, or 18 percent, from the prior year second quarter net income of $44.7 million.

Net interest income was $208 million for the current quarter, an increase of $17.6 million, or 9 percent, from the prior quarter net interest income of $190 million and an increase of $41.1 million, or 25 percent, from the prior year second quarter net interest income of $166 million.

The loan portfolio of $18.533 billion increased $1.314 billion, or 8 percent, during the current quarter and organically increased $239 million, or 6 percent annualized, during the current quarter.

Total deposits of $21.629 billion at June 30, 2025 increased $994 million, or 5 percent, from the prior quarter.

Non-interest bearing deposits of $6.594 billion increased $493 million, or 8 percent, from the prior quarter and organically increased $222 million, or 4 percent, from the prior quarter.

Total deposits and repurchase agreements organically increased $43 million, or 1 percent annualized, from the prior quarter.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.21 percent, an increase of 17 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 3.04 percent and an increase of 53 basis points from the prior year second quarter net interest margin of 2.68 percent.

The loan yield of 5.86 percent in the current quarter increased 9 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.77 percent and increased 28 basis points from the prior year second quarter loan yield of 5.58 percent.

The total earning asset yield of 4.73 percent in the current quarter increased 12 basis points from the prior quarter earning asset yield of 4.61 percent and increased 36 basis points from the prior year second quarter earning asset yield of 4.37 percent.

The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.63 percent in the current quarter decreased 5 basis point from the prior quarter total cost of funding of 1.68 percent and decreased 17 basis points form the prior year second quarter total cost of funding of 1.80 percent.

The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 161 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times.

The Company completed the acquisition of Bank of Idaho Holding Co., the bank holding company for Bank of Idaho (collectively, "BOID") which had total assets of $1.4 billion as of April 30, 2025. This was the Company's 26th bank acquisition since 2000 and its 12th transaction in the past 10 years.

The Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Guaranty Bancshares, Inc., the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. (collectively, "Guaranty") which had total assets of $3.1 billion as of June 30, 2025. This acquisition will expand the Company's southwest presence and be the first entrance into the state of Texas.

First Half 2025 Highlights

Diluted earnings per share for the first half of 2025 was $0.93 per share, an increase of 37 percent from the prior year first half diluted earnings per share of $0.68 per share.

Net income for the first half of 2025 was $107 million, an increase of $30.0 million, or 39 percent, from the prior year first half net income of $77.3 million.

Net interest income was $398 million for the first half of the current year, an increase of $64.6 million, or 19 percent, from the prior year net interest income of $333 million.

The loan portfolio increased $1.271 billion, or 7 percent, during the first half of 2025 and organically increased $196 million, or 2 percent, during the first half of 2025.

Total deposits increased $1.527 billion, or 8 percent, from the prior year second quarter.

Total deposits and repurchase agreements organically increased $202 million, or 1 percent, from the prior year second quarter.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the first half of 2025 was 3.12 percent, an increase of 48 basis points from the prior year first half net interest margin of 2.64 percent.

Dividends declared in the first half of 2025 were $0.66 per share.

Financial Summary

At or for the Three Months ended At or for the Six Months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data) Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Jun 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2024 Operating results Net income $ 52,781 54,568 44,708 107,349 77,335 Basic earnings per share $ 0.45 0.48 0.39 0.93 0.68 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.45 0.48 0.39 0.93 0.68 Dividends declared per share $ 0.33 0.33 0.33 0.66 0.66 Market value per share Closing $ 43.08 44.22 37.32 43.08 37.32 High $ 44.70 52.81 40.18 52.81 42.75 Low $ 36.76 43.18 34.35 36.76 34.35 Selected ratios and other data Number of common stock shares outstanding 118,550,475 113,517,944 113,394,092 118,550,475 113,394,092 Average outstanding shares - basic 116,890,776 113,451,199 113,390,539 115,180,489 112,941,341 Average outstanding shares - diluted 116,918,290 113,546,365 113,405,491 115,244,550 112,981,531 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.74 % 0.80 % 0.66 % 0.77 % 0.56 % Return on average equity (annualized) 6.13 % 6.77 % 5.77 % 6.44 % 5.01 % Efficiency ratio 62.08 % 65.49 % 67.97 % 63.72 % 71.17 % Loan to deposit ratio 85.91 % 83.64 % 84.03 % 85.91 % 84.03 % Number of full time equivalent employees 3,665 3,457 3,399 3,665 3,399 Number of locations 247 227 231 247 231 Number of ATMs 300 286 286 300 286

KALISPELL, Mont., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) reported net income of $52.8 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $1.8 million, or 3 percent from the prior quarter net income of $54.6 million and an increase of $8.1 million, or 18 percent, from the $44.7 million of net income for the prior year second quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.45 per share, a decrease of 6 percent from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.48 per share and an increase of 15 percent from the prior year second quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.39. The current quarter included $3.2 million in acquisition-related expenses and $16.7 million of credit loss expense from the acquisition of BOID. "We continue to be very pleased with the long-term positive momentum that we see in the results this quarter. Net interest income continues to grow, net interest margin growth was very strong and disciplined cost control was evident," said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. "In addition, we had a busy quarter closing the Bank of Idaho transaction and also announcing the expansion of our southwest region with the planned acquisition of Guaranty Bank & Trust in Texas."

On April 30, 2025, the Company completed the acquisition of BOID, which had 15 branches across eastern Idaho, Boise and eastern Washington. Upon the core system conversion, the BOID operations will join three existing Glacier Bank divisions. The Eastern Idaho operations of Bank of Idaho will join Citizens Community Bank, the Boise operations will join Mountain West Bank and the Eastern Washington operations will join Wheatland Bank. The Company's results of operations and financial condition include the BOID acquisition beginning on the acquisition date.

The following table discloses the preliminary fair value estimates of select classifications of assets and liabilities acquired:

BOID (Dollars in thousands) April 30,

2025 Total assets $ 1,369,764 Cash and cash equivalents 26,127 Debt securities 139,974 Loans receivable 1,075,232 Non-interest bearing deposits 271,385 Interest bearing deposits 806,992 Borrowings and subordinated debt 71,932 Core deposit intangible 19,758 Goodwill 75,207

On June 24, 2025, the Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Guaranty, a leading community bank headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Texas. As of June 30, 2025, Guaranty had total assets of $3.1 billion, total gross loans of $2.1 billion and total deposits of $2.7 billion. Upon closing of the transaction, Guaranty will operate as a new banking division under the name "Guaranty Bank & Trust, Division of Glacier Bank," representing the Company's 18th separate bank division. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals, approval of Guaranty's shareholders and other customary conditions of closing and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Asset Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 915,507 981,485 848,408 800,779 (65,978 ) 67,099 114,728 Debt securities, available-for-sale 4,024,980 4,172,312 4,245,205 4,499,541 (147,332 ) (220,225 ) (474,561 ) Debt securities, held-to-maturity 3,206,133 3,261,575 3,294,847 3,400,403 (55,442 ) (88,714 ) (194,270 ) Total debt securities 7,231,113 7,433,887 7,540,052 7,899,944 (202,774 ) (308,939 ) (668,831 ) Loans receivable Residential real estate 1,931,554 1,850,079 1,858,929 1,771,528 81,475 72,625 160,026 Commercial real estate 11,935,109 10,952,809 10,963,713 10,713,964 982,300 971,396 1,221,145 Other commercial 3,303,889 3,121,477 3,119,535 3,066,028 182,412 184,354 237,861 Home equity 975,429 920,132 930,994 905,884 55,297 44,435 69,545 Other consumer 386,759 374,021 388,678 394,587 12,738 (1,919 ) (7,828 ) Loans receivable 18,532,740 17,218,518 17,261,849 16,851,991 1,314,222 1,270,891 1,680,749 Allowance for credit losses (226,799 ) (210,400 ) (206,041 ) (200,955 ) (16,399 ) (20,758 ) (25,844 ) Loans receivable, net 18,305,941 17,008,118 17,055,808 16,651,036 1,297,823 1,250,133 1,654,905 Other assets 2,557,546 2,435,389 2,458,719 2,453,581 122,157 98,827 103,965 Total assets $ 29,010,107 27,858,879 27,902,987 27,805,340 1,151,228 1,107,120 1,204,767

The Company continues to maintain a strong cash position of $916 million at June 30, 2025 which was a decrease of $66 million over the prior quarter and an increase of $115 million over the prior year second quarter. Total debt securities of $7.231 billion at June 30, 2025 decreased $203 million, or 3 percent, during the current quarter and decreased $669 million, or 8 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Debt securities represented 25 percent of total assets at June 30, 2025 compared to 27 percent at March 31, 2025 and 28 percent at June 30, 2024.

The loan portfolio of $18.533 billion at June 30, 2025 increased $1.314 billion, or 8 percent, during the current quarter and increased $1.681 billion, or 10 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Excluding the BOID acquisition, the loan portfolio organically increased $239 million, or 6 percent annualized, during the current quarter. Excluding the BOID acquisition, the loan category with the largest dollar increase during the current quarter was commercial real estate which increased $250 million, or 2 percent over the prior quarter. Excluding the BOID acquisition and the Rocky Mountain Bank ("RMB") acquisition on July 19, 2024, the loan portfolio organically increased $334 million, or 2 percent, since the prior year second quarter. Excluding the acquisitions, the loan category with the largest dollar increase in the last twelve months was commercial real estate which increased $368 million, or 3 percent over the prior quarter.

Credit Quality Summary

At or for the Six Months ended At or for the Three Months ended At or for the Year ended At or for the Six Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Allowance for credit losses Balance at beginning of period $ 206,041 206,041 192,757 192,757 Acquisitions 35 - 3 3 Provision for credit losses 24,163 6,154 27,179 14,157 Charge-offs (7,236 ) (3,897 ) (18,626 ) (8,430 ) Recoveries 3,796 2,102 4,728 2,468 Balance at end of period $ 226,799 210,400 206,041 200,955 Provision for credit losses Loan portfolio $ 24,163 6,154 27,179 14,157 Unfunded loan commitments 3,918 1,660 1,127 (2,390 ) Total provision for credit losses $ 28,081 7,814 28,306 11,767 Other real estate owned $ 1,737 1,085 1,085 432 Other foreclosed assets 142 68 79 198 Accruing loans 90 days or more past due 11,371 5,289 6,177 4,692 Non-accrual loans 35,356 32,896 20,445 12,686 Total non-performing assets $ 48,606 39,338 27,786 18,008 Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets 0.17 % 0.14 % 0.10 % 0.06 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 485 % 551 % 774 % 1,116 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans 1.22 % 1.22 % 1.19 % 1.19 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.08 % 0.04 % Accruing loans 30-89 days past due $ 54,403 46,458 32,228 49,678 U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets $ 2,651 685 748 1,228

Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at June 30, 2025 was 0.17 percent compared to 0.14 percent in the prior quarter and 0.06 percent in the prior year second quarter. Non-performing assets of $48.6 million at June 30, 2025 increased $9.3 million, or 24 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $30.6 million, or 170 percent, over the prior year second quarter.

Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) as a percentage of loans at June 30, 2025 were 0.28 percent compared to 0.27 percent for the prior quarter end and 0.29 percent for the prior year second quarter. Early stage delinquencies of $54.4 million at June 30, 2025 increased $7.9 million from the prior quarter and decreased $4.7 million from prior year second quarter.

The current quarter provision for credit loss expense of $20.3 million included $14.6 million of credit loss expense on loans and $2.1 million of credit loss expense on unfunded loan commitments from the acquisition of BOID. Excluding the acquisition of BOID, the current quarter credit loss expense was $3.6 million, including $3.4 million of credit loss expense on loans and $159 thousand of credit loss expense on unfunded commitments.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans as a percentage of total loans outstanding was 1.22 percent at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025 compared to 1.19 percent at June 30, 2024. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts, actual results, and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the provision for credit losses for loans.

Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) Provision for Credit Losses Loans Net Charge-Offs ACL

as a Percent

of Loans Accruing

Loans 30-89

Days Past Due

as a Percent of

Loans Non-Performing

Assets to

Total Subsidiary

Assets Second quarter 2025 $ 18,009 $ 1,645 1.22 % 0.29 % 0.17 % First quarter 2025 6,154 1,795 1.22 % 0.27 % 0.14 % Fourth quarter 2024 6,041 5,170 1.19 % 0.19 % 0.10 % Third quarter 2024 6,981 2,766 1.19 % 0.33 % 0.10 % Second quarter 2024 5,066 2,890 1.19 % 0.29 % 0.06 % First quarter 2024 9,091 3,072 1.19 % 0.37 % 0.09 % Fourth quarter 2023 4,181 3,695 1.19 % 0.31 % 0.09 % Third quarter 2023 5,095 2,209 1.19 % 0.09 % 0.15 %

Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $1.6 million compared to $1.8 million in the prior quarter and $2.9 million for the prior year second quarter. The current quarter net charge-offs included $1.5 million in deposit overdraft net charge-offs and $111 thousand of net loan charge-offs.

Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company's loan portfolio based on the regulatory classification of loans is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company's loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.

Liability Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Deposits Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,593,728 6,100,548 6,136,709 6,093,430 493,180 457,019 500,298 NOW and DDA accounts 5,747,388 5,676,177 5,543,512 5,219,838 71,211 203,876 527,550 Savings accounts 2,956,387 2,896,378 2,845,124 2,862,034 60,009 111,263 94,353 Money market deposit accounts 3,089,115 2,816,874 2,878,213 2,858,850 272,241 210,902 230,265 Certificate accounts 3,238,576 3,140,333 3,139,821 3,064,613 98,243 98,755 173,963 Core deposits, total 21,625,194 20,630,310 20,543,379 20,098,765 994,884 1,081,815 1,526,429 Wholesale deposits 3,308 3,740 3,615 2,994 (432 ) (307 ) 314 Deposits, total 21,628,502 20,634,050 20,546,994 20,101,759 994,452 1,081,508 1,526,743 Repurchase agreements 1,976,228 1,849,070 1,777,475 1,629,504 127,158 198,753 346,724 Deposits and repurchase agreements, total 23,604,730 22,483,120 22,324,469 21,731,263 1,121,610 1,280,261 1,873,467 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,255,088 1,520,000 1,800,000 2,350,000 (264,912 ) (544,912 ) (1,094,912 ) Other borrowed funds 81,771 82,443 83,341 88,149 (672 ) (1,570 ) (6,378 ) Subordinated debentures 157,127 133,145 133,105 133,024 23,982 24,022 24,103 Other liabilities 374,003 352,563 338,218 365,459 21,440 35,785 8,544 Total liabilities $ 25,472,719 24,571,271 24,679,133 24,667,895 901,448 793,586 804,824

Total deposits of $21.629 billion at June 30, 2025 increased $994 million, or 5 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.527 billion, or 8 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits of $6.594 billion increased $493 million, or 8 percent, from the prior quarter and organically increased $222 million, or 4 percent, from the prior quarter. Total repurchase agreements of $1.976 billion at June 30, 2025 increased $127 million, or 7 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $347 million, or 21 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Excluding acquisitions, total deposits and repurchase agreements organically increased $43 million, or 1 percent annualized, from the prior quarter and increased $394 million, or 2 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits represented 30 percent of total deposits at each of June 30, 2025, December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024.

Subordinated debentures of $157 million, increased $24.0 million, or 18 percent, during the current quarter as a result of the acquisition of BOID. Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances of $1.255 billion decreased $265 million, or 17 percent, from the prior quarter and decreased $1.095 billion, or 47 percent, from the prior year second quarter.

Stockholders' Equity Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Common equity $ 3,776,043 3,550,719 3,533,150 3,492,096 225,324 242,893 283,947 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (238,655 ) (263,111 ) (309,296 ) (354,651 ) 24,456 70,641 115,996 Total stockholders' equity 3,537,388 3,287,608 3,223,854 3,137,445 249,780 313,534 399,943 Goodwill and intangibles, net (1,191,474 ) (1,099,229 ) (1,102,500 ) (1,066,790 ) (92,245 ) (88,974 ) (124,684 ) Tangible stockholders' equity $ 2,345,914 2,188,379 2,121,354 2,070,655 157,535 224,560 275,259 Stockholders' equity to total assets 12.19 % 11.80 % 11.55 % 11.28 % Tangible stockholders' equity to total tangible assets 8.43 % 8.18 % 7.92 % 7.74 % Book value per common share $ 29.84 28.96 28.43 27.67 0.88 1.41 2.17 Tangible book value per common share $ 19.79 19.28 18.71 18.26 0.51 1.08 1.53

Tangible stockholders' equity of $2.346 billion at June 30, 2025 increased $158 million, or 7 percent, compared to the prior quarter and was primarily due to $205 million of Company stock issued in connection with the acquisition of BOID. The increase was partially offset by the increase in goodwill and core deposits associated with the BOID acquisition. Tangible book value per common share of $19.79 at the current quarter end increased $0.51 per share, or 3 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.53 per share, or 8 percent, from the prior year second quarter.

Cash Dividends

On June 24, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend was payable July 17, 2025 to shareholders of record on July 8, 2025. The dividend was the Company's 161st consecutive regular dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.

Operating Results for Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Compared to March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024

Income Summary

Three Months ended $ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2025 Jun 30,

2024 Net interest income Interest income $ 308,115 289,925 273,834 18,190 34,281 Interest expense 100,499 99,946 107,356 553 (6,857 ) Total net interest income 207,616 189,979 166,478 17,637 41,138 Non-interest income Service charges and other fees 20,405 18,818 19,422 1,587 983 Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 5,067 4,664 4,821 403 246 Gain on sale of loans 4,273 4,311 4,669 (38 ) (396 ) Loss on sale of securities - - (12 ) - 12 Other income 3,199 4,849 3,304 (1,650 ) (105 ) Total non-interest income 32,944 32,642 32,204 302 740 Total income $ 240,560 222,621 198,682 17,939 41,878 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.21 % 3.04 % 2.68 %

Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $208 million for the current quarter increased $17.6 million, or 9 percent, from the prior quarter net interest income of $190 million and increased $41.1 million, or 25 percent, from the prior year second quarter net interest income of $166 million. The current quarter interest income of $308 million increased $18.2 million, or 6 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $34.3 million, or 13 percent, over the prior year second quarter, both increases primarily due to the increase in the loan yields and the increase in average balances of the loan portfolio. The loan yield of 5.86 percent in the current quarter increased 9 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.77 percent and increased 28 basis points from the prior year second quarter loan yield of 5.58 percent.

The current quarter interest expense of $100 million increased $553 thousand or 55 basis points, over the prior quarter and was primarily attributable to an increase in average deposit balances. The current quarter interest expense decreased $6.9 million, or 6 percent, over the prior year second quarter and was primarily the result of lower average wholesale borrowings and a decrease in deposit costs. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 1.25 percent for both the current and prior quarters compared to 1.36 percent in the prior year second quarter. The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.63 percent in the current quarter decreased 5 basis points from the prior quarter and decreased 17 basis points from the prior year second quarter.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.21 percent, an increase of 17 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 3.04 percent and was primarily driven by an increase in loan yields and a decrease in total cost of funding. The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was an increase of 53 basis points from the prior year second quarter net interest margin of 2.68 percent and was also primarily driven by the increase in loan yields and the decrease in total cost of funding. Core net interest margin excludes the impact from discount accretion and non-accrual interest. Excluding the 3 basis points from discount accretion, the core net interest margin was 3.18 percent in the current quarter compared to 2.99 percent in the prior quarter and 2.63 in the prior year second quarter. "Growth in the loan portfolio at higher yields, along with stable deposit costs and the reduction in higher cost FHLB borrowings contributed to the 17 basis points increase in the current quarter net interest margin," said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $32.9 million, which was an increase of $302 thousand, or 1 percent, over the prior quarter and an increase of $740 thousand, or 2 percent, over the prior year second quarter. Service charges and other fees of $20.4 million for the current quarter increased $1.6 million, or 8 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $983 thousand, or 5 percent, compared to the prior year second quarter. Gain on the sale of residential loans of $4.3 million for the current quarter decreased $38 thousand, or 88 basis points, compared to the prior quarter and decreased $396 thousand, or 8 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Other income of $3.2 million decreased $1.7 million, or 34 percent, over the prior quarter primarily due to other income of $1.1 million related to bank owned life insurance proceeds in the prior quarter.

Non-interest Expense Summary

Three Months ended $ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2025 Jun 30,

2024 Compensation and employee benefits $ 94,355 91,443 84,434 2,912 9,921 Occupancy and equipment 12,558 12,294 11,594 264 964 Advertising and promotions 4,394 4,144 4,362 250 32 Data processing 9,883 9,138 9,387 745 496 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 26 63 149 (37 ) (123 ) Regulatory assessments and insurance 5,847 5,534 5,393 313 454 Intangibles amortization 3,624 3,270 3,017 354 607 Other expenses 24,432 25,432 22,616 (1,000 ) 1,816 Total non-interest expense $ 155,119 151,318 140,952 3,801 14,167

Total non-interest expense of $155 million for the current quarter increased $3.8 million, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $14.2 million, or 10 percent, over the prior year second quarter. Compensation and employee benefits of $94.4 million increased by $2.9 million, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter and was primarily attributable to increased costs from the acquisition. Compensation and employee benefits increased $9.9 million, or 12 percent, from the prior year second quarter and was primarily driven by annual salary increases and increases in staffing levels from current and prior year acquisitions.

Other expenses of $24.4 million decreased $1.0 million, or 4 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.8 million, or 8 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Acquisition-related expense was $3.2 million in the current quarter compared to $587 thousand in the prior quarter and $1.8 million in the prior year second quarter. The current quarter other expenses included $1.6 million of gain from the sale of a former branch facility compared to a $1.2 million gain in the prior quarter and a $2.0 million gain in the prior year second quarter.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense

Tax expense during the second quarter of 2025 was $12.4 million, an increase of $3.5 million, or 39 percent, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $2.9 million, or 30 percent, from the prior year second quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 19.0 percent compared to 14.0 percent in the prior quarter and 17.5 percent in the prior year second quarter. The higher tax expense and higher effective tax rate in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was the result of a combination of lower federal income tax credits and an increase in income before income tax expense in the current quarter.

Efficiency Ratio

The efficiency ratio was 62.08 percent in the current quarter compared to 65.49 percent in the prior quarter and 67.97 percent in the prior year second quarter. The decrease from the prior quarter and the prior year second quarter was principally driven by the increase in net interest income which outpaced the increase in non-interest expense.

Operating Results for Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Compared to June 30, 2024

Income Summary

Six Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2024 $ Change % Change Net interest income Interest income $ 598,040 $ 553,236 $ 44,804 8 % Interest expense 200,445 220,278 (19,833 ) (9) % Total net interest income 397,595 332,958 64,637 19 % Non-interest income Service charges and other fees 39,223 37,985 1,238 3 % Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 9,731 9,183 548 6 % Gain on sale of loans 8,584 8,031 553 7 % Gain on sale of securities - 4 (4 ) (100) % Other income 8,048 6,990 1,058 15 % Total non-interest income 65,586 62,193 3,393 5 % Total Income $ 463,181 $ 395,151 $ 68,030 17 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.12 % 2.64 %

Net Interest Income

Net-interest income of $398 million for the first half of 2025 increased $64.6 million, or 19 percent, from the prior year and was primarily driven by increased interest income and decreased interest expense. Interest income of $598 million for the first half of 2025 increased $44.8 million, or 8 percent, from the prior year and was primarily attributable to the increase in the loan portfolio and an increase in loan yields. The loan yield was 5.82 percent during the first half of 2025, an increase of 30 basis points from the prior year first half loan yield of 5.52 percent.

Interest expense of $200 million for the first half of 2025 decreased $19.8 million, or 9 percent, over the same period in the prior year and was primarily the result of lower interest rates on deposits and a decrease in higher cost borrowings. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 1.25 percent for the first half of 2025, which was a decrease of 10 basis points over the first half of the prior year core deposit costs of 1.35 percent. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for the first half of 2025 was 1.65 percent, which was a decrease of 17 basis points over the first half of the prior year funding cost of 1.82 percent.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, during the first half of 2025 was 3.12 percent, a 48 basis points increase from the net interest margin of 2.64 percent for the first half of the prior year. Excluding the 4 basis points from discount accretion, the core net interest margin was 3.08 percent in the first half of the current year compared to 2.60 percent in the prior year first half. The increase in net interest margin from the prior year was primarily driven by increased loan yields and decreased funding costs combined with a shift in earning asset mix to higher yielding loans and a shift in funding liabilities to lower cost deposits.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income of $65.6 million for the first half of 2025 increased $3.4 million, or 5 percent, over the same period last year. Service charges and other fees of $39.2 million for the first half of 2025 increased $1.2 million, or 3 percent, over the first half of the prior year. Gain on sale of residential loans of $8.6 million for the first half of 2025 increased by $553 thousand, or 7 percent, over the first half of the prior year. Other income of $8.0 million for the first half of 2025 increased $1.1 million over the prior year first half and was primarily due to other income of $1.1 million related to bank owned life insurance proceeds in the current year.



Non-interest Expense Summary

Six Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2024 $ Change % Change Compensation and employee benefits $ 185,798 $ 170,223 $ 15,575 9 % Occupancy and equipment 24,852 23,477 1,375 6 % Advertising and promotions 8,538 8,345 193 2 % Data processing 19,021 18,546 475 3 % Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 89 174 (85 ) (49) % Regulatory assessments and insurance 11,381 13,154 (1,773 ) (13) % Core deposit intangibles amortization 6,894 5,777 1,117 19 % Other expenses 49,864 53,099 (3,235 ) (6) % Total non-interest expense $ 306,437 $ 292,795 $ 13,642 5 %

Total non-interest expense of $306 million for the first half of 2025 increased $13.6 million, or 5 percent, over the same period in the prior year. Compensation and employee benefits expense of $186 million in the first half of 2025 increased $15.6 million, or 9 percent, over the same period in the prior year and was primarily driven by annual salary increases and staffing increases from acquisitions. Regulatory assessment and insurance expense of $11.4 million for the first half of 2025 decreased $1.8 million, or 13 percent, from the prior year first half primarily as a result of adjustments to the FDIC special assessment. Other expenses of $49.9 million for the first half of 2025 decreased $3.2 million, or 6 percent, from the first half of the prior year and was primarily driven by a decrease of $3.7 million of acquisition-related expenses.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit loss expense was $28.1 million for the first half of 2025, an increase of $16.3 million, or 139 percent, over the same period in the prior year. Included in the current year provision for credit losses was $16.7 million from the acquisition of BOID and included in the prior year was $5.3 million from the acquisition of Wheatland Bank. Net charge-offs for the first half of 2025 were $3.4 million compared to $6.0 million in the first half of 2024.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense

Tax expense of $21.3 million for the first half of 2025 increased $8.1 million, or 61 percent, over the same period in the prior year. The effective tax rate for the first half of 2025 was 16.6 percent compared to 14.6 percent for the same period in the prior year. The increase in tax expense and the increase in the effective tax rate was the primarily the result of an increase in the pre-tax income.

Efficiency Ratio

The efficiency ratio was 63.72 percent for the first half of 2025 compared to 71.17 percent for the same period of 2024. The decrease from the prior year was primarily attributable to the increase in net interest income that outpaced the increase in non-interest expense.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "will," "intends," "plans," "believes," "should," "projects," "seeks," "estimates" or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results (express or implied) or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those made in this news release:

risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes in the credit quality of the Company's loan portfolio;

changes in monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company's net interest income and margin, the fair value of its financial instruments, profitability, and stockholders' equity;

legislative or regulatory changes, including increased FDIC insurance rates and assessments, changes in the review and regulation of bank mergers, or increased banking and consumer protection regulations, that may adversely affect the Company's business and strategies;

risks related to overall economic conditions, including the impact on the economy of an uncertain interest rate environment, inflationary pressures, recently passed legislation and the potential for significant additional changes in economic and trade policies in the current administration;

risks to the Company's business and the business of the Company's customers arising from current or future tariffs or other trade restrictions, labor or supply chain issues, change in labor force, or geopolitical instability, including the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East;

risks associated with the Company's ability to negotiate, complete, and successfully integrate pending or future acquisitions;

costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of pending or recently completed acquisitions;

impairment of the goodwill recorded by the Company in connection with acquisitions, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;

reduction in demand for banking products and services, whether as a result of changes in customer behavior, economic conditions, banking environment, or competition;

deterioration of the reputation of banks and the financial services industry, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;

changes in the competitive landscape, including as may result from new market entrants or further consolidation in the financial services industry, resulting in the creation of larger competitors with greater financial resources;

risks presented by public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company's common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow through acquisitions;

risks associated with dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank's divisions;

material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company's systems or changes in technology which could expose the Company to cybersecurity risks, fraud, system failures, or direct liabilities;

risks related to natural disasters, including droughts, fires, floods, earthquakes, pandemics, and other unexpected events;

success in managing risks involved in any of the foregoing; and

effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.



The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Assets Cash on hand and in banks $ 375,398 322,253 268,746 271,107 Interest bearing cash deposits 540,109 659,232 579,662 529,672 Cash and cash equivalents 915,507 981,485 848,408 800,779 Debt securities, available-for-sale 4,024,980 4,172,312 4,245,205 4,499,541 Debt securities, held-to-maturity 3,206,133 3,261,575 3,294,847 3,400,403 Total debt securities 7,231,113 7,433,887 7,540,052 7,899,944 Loans held for sale, at fair value 47,738 40,523 33,060 39,745 Loans receivable 18,532,740 17,218,518 17,261,849 16,851,991 Allowance for credit losses (226,799 ) (210,400 ) (206,041 ) (200,955 ) Loans receivable, net 18,305,941 17,008,118 17,055,808 16,651,036 Premises and equipment, net 426,801 411,095 411,968 391,266 Right-of-use assets, net 56,525 54,441 56,252 60,249 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 1,879 1,153 1,164 630 Accrued interest receivable 108,286 103,992 99,262 102,279 Deferred tax asset 114,528 122,942 138,955 155,834 Intangibles, net 64,949 47,911 51,182 43,028 Goodwill 1,126,525 1,051,318 1,051,318 1,023,762 Non-marketable equity securities 76,990 88,134 99,669 121,810 Bank-owned life insurance 191,623 191,044 189,849 187,793 Other assets 341,702 322,836 326,040 327,185 Total assets $ 29,010,107 27,858,879 27,902,987 27,805,340 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,593,728 6,100,548 6,136,709 6,093,430 Interest bearing deposits 15,034,774 14,533,502 14,410,285 14,008,329 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,976,228 1,849,070 1,777,475 1,629,504 FHLB advances 1,255,088 1,520,000 1,800,000 2,350,000 Other borrowed funds 62,366 62,216 62,062 64,702 Finance lease liabilities 19,405 20,227 21,279 23,447 Subordinated debentures 157,127 133,145 133,105 133,024 Accrued interest payable 27,973 30,231 33,626 31,000 Operating lease liabilities 42,274 39,244 39,902 41,421 Other liabilities 303,756 283,088 264,690 293,038 Total liabilities 25,472,719 24,571,271 24,679,133 24,667,895 Commitments and Contingent Liabilities - - - - Stockholders' Equity Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding - - - - Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 234,000,000 shares authorized 1,186 1,135 1,134 1,134 Paid-in capital 2,661,018 2,449,311 2,448,758 2,445,479 Retained earnings - substantially restricted 1,113,839 1,100,273 1,083,258 1,045,483 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (238,655 ) (263,111 ) (309,296 ) (354,651 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,537,388 3,287,608 3,223,854 3,137,445 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 29,010,107 27,858,879 27,902,987 27,805,340

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months ended Six Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Jun 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2024 Interest Income Investment securities $ 44,148 45,646 42,165 89,794 98,383 Residential real estate loans 25,361 24,275 21,754 49,636 42,518 Commercial loans 214,816 197,388 188,326 412,204 369,798 Consumer and other loans 23,790 22,616 21,589 46,406 42,537 Total interest income 308,115 289,925 273,834 598,040 553,236 Interest Expense Deposits 65,569 62,865 67,852 128,434 135,048 Securities sold under agreements to

repurchase 14,109 13,733 13,566 27,842 26,164 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 17,806 20,719 24,179 38,525 28,428 FRB Bank Term Funding - - - - 27,097 Other borrowed funds 400 402 353 802 697 Subordinated debentures 2,615 2,227 1,406 4,842 2,844 Total interest expense 100,499 99,946 107,356 200,445 220,278 Net Interest Income 207,616 189,979 166,478 397,595 332,958 Provision for credit losses 20,267 7,814 3,518 28,081 11,767 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 187,349 182,165 162,960 369,514 321,191 Non-Interest Income Service charges and other fees 20,405 18,818 19,422 39,223 37,985 Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 5,067 4,664 4,821 9,731 9,183 Gain on sale of loans 4,273 4,311 4,669 8,584 8,031 (Loss) gain on sale of securities - - (12 ) - 4 Other income 3,199 4,849 3,304 8,048 6,990 Total non-interest income 32,944 32,642 32,204 65,586 62,193 Non-Interest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 94,355 91,443 84,434 185,798 170,223 Occupancy and equipment 12,558 12,294 11,594 24,852 23,477 Advertising and promotions 4,394 4,144 4,362 8,538 8,345 Data processing 9,883 9,138 9,387 19,021 18,546 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 26 63 149 89 174 Regulatory assessments and insurance 5,847 5,534 5,393 11,381 13,154 Intangibles amortization 3,624 3,270 3,017 6,894 5,777 Other expenses 24,432 25,432 22,616 49,864 53,099 Total non-interest expense 155,119 151,318 140,952 306,437 292,795 Income Before Income Taxes 65,174 63,489 54,212 128,663 90,589 Federal and state income tax expense 12,393 8,921 9,504 21,314 13,254 Net Income $ 52,781 54,568 44,708 107,349 77,335

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets Three Months ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 1,940,514 $ 25,361 5.23 % $ 1,885,497 $ 24,275 5.15 % Commercial loans 1 14,884,885 216,385 5.83 % 14,091,210 198,921 5.73 % Consumer and other loans 1,336,030 23,790 7.14 % 1,302,687 22,616 7.04 % Total loans 2 18,161,429 265,536 5.86 % 17,279,394 245,812 5.77 % Tax-exempt debt securities 3 1,594,895 13,999 3.51 % 1,604,851 13,936 3.47 % Taxable debt securities 4, 5 6,645,312 32,045 1.93 % 6,946,562 33,598 1.93 % Total earning assets 26,401,636 311,580 4.73 % 25,830,807 293,346 4.61 % Goodwill and intangibles 1,153,466 1,100,801 Non-earning assets 918,007 847,855 Total assets $ 28,473,109 $ 27,779,463 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,256,245 $ - - % $ 5,989,490 $ - - % NOW and DDA accounts 5,674,990 16,045 1.13 % 5,525,976 15,065 1.11 % Savings accounts 2,904,389 5,402 0.75 % 2,861,675 5,159 0.73 % Money market deposit accounts 3,000,487 15,389 2.06 % 2,849,470 13,526 1.93 % Certificate accounts 3,211,418 28,667 3.58 % 3,152,198 29,075 3.74 % Total core deposits 21,047,529 65,503 1.25 % 20,378,809 62,825 1.25 % Wholesale deposits 6 5,618 66 4.67 % 3,600 40 4.53 % Repurchase agreements 1,898,841 14,109 2.98 % 1,842,773 13,733 3.02 % FHLB advances 1,494,781 17,806 4.71 % 1,744,000 20,719 4.75 % Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 231,902 3,015 5.21 % 216,073 2,629 4.94 % Total funding liabilities 24,678,671 100,499 1.63 % 24,185,255 99,946 1.68 % Other liabilities 338,289 326,764 Total liabilities 25,016,960 24,512,019 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity 3,456,149 3,267,444 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 28,473,109 $ 27,779,463 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 211,081 $ 193,400 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 3.10 % 2.93 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.21 % 3.04 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.6 million and $1.5 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. 2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period. 3 Includes tax effect of $1.7 million and $1.7 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. 4 Includes interest income of $4.8 million and $6.1 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $433.7 million and $559.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. 5 Includes tax effect of $151 thousand and $150 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. 6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets (continued) Three Months ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 1,940,514 $ 25,361 5.23 % $ 1,796,787 $ 21,754 4.84 % Commercial loans 1 14,884,885 216,385 5.83 % 13,740,455 189,939 5.56 % Consumer and other loans 1,336,030 23,790 7.14 % 1,290,587 21,589 6.73 % Total loans 2 18,161,429 265,536 5.86 % 16,827,829 233,282 5.58 % Tax-exempt debt securities 3 1,594,895 13,999 3.51 % 1,707,269 15,111 3.54 % Taxable debt securities 4, 5 6,645,312 32,045 1.93 % 7,042,885 29,461 1.67 % Total earning assets 26,401,636 311,580 4.73 % 25,577,983 277,854 4.37 % Goodwill and intangibles 1,153,466 1,068,250 Non-earning assets 918,007 754,491 Total assets $ 28,473,109 $ 27,400,724 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,256,245 $ - - % $ 6,026,709 $ - - % NOW and DDA accounts 5,674,990 16,045 1.13 % 5,221,883 15,728 1.21 % Savings accounts 2,904,389 5,402 0.75 % 2,914,538 6,014 0.83 % Money market deposit accounts 3,000,487 15,389 2.06 % 2,904,438 14,467 2.00 % Certificate accounts 3,211,418 28,667 3.58 % 3,037,638 31,593 4.18 % Total core deposits 21,047,529 65,503 1.25 % 20,105,206 67,802 1.36 % Wholesale deposits 6 5,618 66 4.67 % 3,726 50 5.50 % Repurchase agreements 1,898,841 14,109 2.98 % 1,597,887 13,566 3.41 % FHLB advances 1,494,781 17,806 4.71 % 2,007,747 24,179 4.76 % Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 231,902 3,015 5.21 % 224,778 1,759 3.15 % Total funding liabilities 24,678,671 100,499 1.63 % 23,939,344 107,356 1.80 % Other liabilities 338,289 344,105 Total liabilities 25,016,960 24,283,449 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity 3,456,149 3,117,275 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 28,473,109 $ 27,400,724 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 211,081 $ 170,498 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 3.10 % 2.57 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.21 % 2.68 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.6 million and $1.6 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. 2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period. 3 Includes tax effect of $1.7 million and $2.2 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. 4 Includes interest income of $4.8 million and $1.9 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $433.7 million and $143.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. 5 Includes tax effect of $151 thousand and $211 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. 6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets (continued) Six Months ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 1,913,157 $ 49,636 5.19 % $ 1,771,985 $ 42,518 4.80 % Commercial loans 1 14,490,240 415,306 5.78 % 13,626,941 372,984 5.50 % Consumer and other loans 1,319,451 46,406 7.09 % 1,286,988 42,537 6.65 % Total loans 2 17,722,848 511,348 5.82 % 16,685,914 458,039 5.52 % Tax-exempt debt securities 3 1,599,845 27,935 3.49 % 1,713,819 30,268 3.53 % Taxable debt securities 4, 5 6,795,105 65,643 1.93 % 7,609,930 72,938 1.92 % Total earning assets 26,117,798 604,926 4.67 % 26,009,663 561,245 4.34 % Goodwill and intangibles 1,127,279 1,060,102 Non-earning assets 883,125 683,020 Total assets $ 28,128,202 $ 27,752,785 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,123,604 $ - - % $ 5,996,627 $ - - % NOW and DDA accounts 5,600,895 31,110 1.12 % 5,248,793 31,646 1.21 % Savings accounts 2,883,150 10,561 0.74 % 2,907,594 11,669 0.81 % Money market deposit accounts 2,925,396 28,915 1.99 % 2,926,366 28,860 1.98 % Certificate accounts 3,181,971 57,742 3.66 % 3,019,176 62,768 4.18 % Total core deposits 20,715,016 128,328 1.25 % 20,098,556 134,943 1.35 % Wholesale deposits 6 4,615 106 4.62 % 3,846 105 5.50 % Repurchase agreements 1,870,962 27,842 3.00 % 1,555,642 26,164 3.38 % FHLB advances 1,618,702 38,525 4.73 % 1,179,251 28,428 4.77 % FRB Bank Term Funding - - - % 1,241,538 27,097 4.39 % Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 224,031 5,644 5.08 % 221,525 3,541 3.21 % Total funding liabilities 24,433,326 200,445 1.65 % 24,300,358 220,278 1.82 % Other liabilities 332,558 350,329 Total liabilities 24,765,884 24,650,687 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity 3,362,318 3,102,098 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 28,128,202 $ 27,752,785 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 404,481 $ 340,967 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 3.02 % 2.52 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.12 % 2.64 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $3.1 million and $3.2 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the Six Months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. 2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period. 3 Includes tax effect of $3.5 million and $4.4 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the Six Months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. 4 Includes interest income of $11.0 million and $17.2 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $496.2 million and $631.7 million for the Six Months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. 5 Includes tax effect of $301 thousand and $426 thousand on federal income tax credits for the Six Months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. 6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification Loans Receivable, by Loan Type % Change from (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 254,790 $ 233,584 $ 242,844 9 % 5 % Pre-sold and spec construction 208,106 200,921 191,926 4 % 8 % Total residential construction 462,896 434,505 434,770 7 % 6 % Land development 176,925 177,448 197,369 - % (10) % Consumer land or lots 229,823 197,553 187,024 16 % 23 % Unimproved land 127,550 115,528 113,532 10 % 12 % Developed lots for operative builders 73,053 64,782 61,661 13 % 18 % Commercial lots 175,929 95,574 99,243 84 % 77 % Other construction 753,056 714,151 693,461 5 % 9 % Total land, lot, and other construction 1,536,336 1,365,036 1,352,290 13 % 14 % Owner occupied 3,529,536 3,182,589 3,197,138 11 % 10 % Non-owner occupied 4,283,986 4,054,107 4,053,996 6 % 6 % Total commercial real estate 7,813,522 7,236,696 7,251,134 8 % 8 % Commercial and industrial 1,545,498 1,392,365 1,395,997 11 % 11 % Agriculture 1,167,611 1,016,081 1,024,520 15 % 14 % First lien 2,590,433 2,499,494 2,481,918 4 % 4 % Junior lien 80,170 85,343 76,303 (6) % 5 % Total 1-4 family 2,670,603 2,584,837 2,558,221 3 % 4 % Multifamily residential 975,785 874,071 895,242 12 % 9 % Home equity lines of credit 1,048,595 989,043 1,005,783 6 % 4 % Other consumer 197,744 188,388 209,457 5 % (6) % Total consumer 1,246,339 1,177,431 1,215,240 6 % 3 % States and political subdivisions 973,145 1,001,058 983,601 (3) % (1) % Other 188,743 176,961 183,894 7 % 3 % Total loans receivable, including

loans held for sale 18,580,478 17,259,041 17,294,909 8 % 7 % Less loans held for sale 1 (47,738 ) (40,523 ) (33,060 ) 18 % 44 % Total loans receivable $ 18,532,740 $ 17,218,518 $ 17,261,849 8 % 7 %

______________________________

1 Loans held for sale are primarily first lien 1-4 family loans.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification



Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type Non-

Accrual

Loans Accruing

Loans 90

Days

or More Past

Due Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 235 194 198 206 189 46 - Pre-sold and spec construction 2,806 2,896 2,132 2,908 2,043 763 - Total residential construction 3,041 3,090 2,330 3,114 2,232 809 - Land development 885 935 966 - 875 10 - Consumer land or lots 460 173 78 429 164 296 - Developed lots for operative builders 531 531 531 608 - 531 - Commercial lots 47 47 47 47 - 47 - Other construction - - - 25 - - - Total land, lot and other construction 1,923 1,686 1,622 1,109 1,039 884 - Owner occupied 4,412 3,601 2,979 1,992 4,407 5 - Non-owner occupied 1,206 2,235 2,235 257 - - 1,206 Total commercial real estate 5,618 5,836 5,214 2,249 4,407 5 1,206 Commercial and Industrial 14,764 12,367 2,069 2,044 13,452 1,243 69 Agriculture 6,603 2,382 2,335 2,442 2,141 4,462 - First lien 10,549 8,752 9,053 2,923 7,856 2,162 531 Junior lien 533 296 315 492 293 240 - Total 1-4 family 11,082 9,048 9,368 3,415 8,149 2,402 531 Multifamily residential 398 400 389 385 398 - - Home equity lines of credit 4,016 3,479 3,465 2,145 2,834 1,182 - Other consumer 921 1,003 955 1,089 704 144 73 Total consumer 4,937 4,482 4,420 3,234 3,538 1,326 73 Other 240 47 39 16 - 240 - Total $ 48,606 39,338 27,786 18,008 35,356 11,371 1,879

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued) Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans, by Loan Type % Change from (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 385 $ 786 $ 969 $ 1,323 (51) % (60) % (71) % Pre-sold and spec construction - - 564 816 n/m (100) % (100) % Total residential construction 385 786 1,533 2,139 (51) % (75) % (82) % Land development 170 - 1,450 - n/m (88) % n/m Consumer land or lots 1,210 1,026 402 411 18 % 201 % 194 % Unimproved land 75 32 36 158 134 % 108 % (53) % Developed lots for operative builders - - 214 - n/m (100) % n/m Commercial lots - 189 - 21 (100) % n/m (100) % Other construction 7,840 - - - n/m n/m n/m Total land, lot and other construction 9,295 1,247 2,102 590 645 % 342 % 1,475 % Owner occupied 3,903 3,786 2,867 4,326 3 % 36 % (10) % Non-owner occupied 13,806 346 5,037 8,119 3,890 % 174 % 70 % Total commercial real estate 17,709 4,132 7,904 12,445 329 % 124 % 42 % Commercial and industrial 6,711 5,358 6,194 17,591 25 % 8 % (62) % Agriculture 8,243 5,731 744 5,288 44 % 1,008 % 56 % First lien 3,583 14,826 6,326 2,637 (76) % (43) % 36 % Junior lien - 1,023 214 17 (100) % (100) % (100) % Total 1-4 family 3,583 15,849 6,540 2,654 (77) % (45) % 35 % Home equity lines of credit 5,482 6,993 3,731 5,432 (22) % 47 % 1 % Other consumer 1,615 1,824 1,775 2,192 (11) % (9) % (26) % Total consumer 7,097 8,817 5,506 7,624 (20) % 29 % (7) % States and political subdivisions - 3,220 - - (100) % n/m n/m Other 1,380 1,318 1,705 1,347 5 % (19) % 2 % Total $ 54,403 $ 46,458 $ 32,228 $ 49,678 17 % 69 % 10 %

______________________________

n/m - not measurable

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued) Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date

Period Ending, By Loan Type Charge-Offs Recoveries (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Pre-sold and spec construction $ 50 - (4 ) (4 ) 51 1 Land development (341 ) (341 ) 1,095 (1 ) - 341 Consumer land or lots (3 ) (3 ) (22 ) (22 ) - 3 Unimproved land - - 1,338 5 - - Commercial lots - - 319 319 - - Total land, lot and other construction (344 ) (344 ) 2,730 301 - 344 Owner occupied (1 ) (1 ) (73 ) (73 ) - 1 Non-owner occupied (8 ) (6 ) 2 (2 ) - 8 Total commercial real estate (9 ) (7 ) (71 ) (75 ) - 9 Commercial and industrial 26 92 1,422 644 827 801 Agriculture (109 ) (1 ) 64 68 - 109 First lien (79 ) (69 ) 32 (22 ) 1 80 Junior lien (137 ) (5 ) (65 ) (55 ) - 137 Total 1-4 family (216 ) (74 ) (33 ) (77 ) 1 217 Home equity lines of credit (20 ) (20 ) 69 1 10 30 Other consumer 656 276 1,078 493 789 133 Total consumer 636 256 1,147 494 799 163 Other 3,406 1,873 8,643 4,611 5,558 2,152 Total $ 3,440 1,795 13,898 5,962 7,236 3,796

