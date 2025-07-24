Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2025 Second Quarter Results

EFFINGHAM, Ill., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the "Company") today reported net income available to common shareholders of $9.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $23.5 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.

This also compares to a net loss of $143.2 million, or $6.58 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, which included impairment of goodwill of $154.0 million.

2025 Second Quarter Results

Net income available to common shareholders of $9.8 million , or $0.44 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025

Adjusted earnings of $9.8 million , or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $10.8 million , or $0.49 per diluted share, in prior quarter

Pre-provision net revenue of $32.2 million , or $1.48 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $27.0 million , or $1.24 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025

Net interest margin of 3.56%, compared to 3.49% in prior quarter

Nonperforming assets to total assets of 1.56%, compared to 2.08% in prior quarter

Total capital to risk-weighted assets of 14.50% and common equity tier 1 capital of 9.02%

Discussion of Outlook; President & Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey G. Ludwig:

"Second quarter marked a notable step in returning Midland to a more normalized operating environment, with progress on several strategic initiatives ranging from growing our community bank to further improving our credit quality. Capital levels increased quarter-over-quarter, and we continue to target growing our common equity tier 1 capital ratio to our target of 10.0%.

During the quarter, we had limited new substandard or nonperforming loans identified, and importantly saw our non-performing assets decrease to $111 million, or 1.56% of total assets, versus $151 million, or 2.08% of total assets in the first quarter. After quarter-end, the bank successfully exited two larger non-performing relationships in July totaling $29 million, which all else equal would bring our non-performing asset ratio down another 41 basis points. Tighter underwriting standards in our equipment finance and specialty finance portfolios have already begun to meaningfully reduce our exposure to these higher-risk portfolios. In addition, we completed the previously announced sale of our GreenSky loans in April further improving our capital and liquidity.

Profitability trends were also favorable in the second quarter, with net interest margin expanding 7 basis points to 3.56%, pre-provision net revenue growing to $32.2 million, and strong contribution from our wealth management platform. We expect further improvement in profitability over the balance of 2025."

Key Points for Second Quarter and Outlook

Acceleration of Credit Clean-up; Tightened Underwriting Standards

Substandard accruing loans and nonperforming loans decreased to $58.5 million and $109.5 million at June 30, 2025, respectively. No significant new substandard or nonperforming loans were identified during the quarter.

Net charge-offs were $29.9 million for the quarter, including: $13.9 million of charge-offs in our specialty finance portfolio, of which $10.2 million was specifically reserved for in a prior quarter $4.7 million of fully reimbursed charge-offs related to our third party lending programs $3.9 million of charge-offs in our equipment finance portfolio as we continue to see credit issues primarily in the trucking industry

Provision for credit losses on loans was $17.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, primarily as a result of continued trends in the equipment finance portfolio.

Allowance for credit losses on loans was $92.7 million, or 1.83% of total loans.



The table below summarizes certain information regarding the Company's loan portfolio asset quality as of June 30, 2025.

As of and for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands)

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Asset Quality Loans 30-89 days past due $ 40,959 $ 48,221 $ 43,681 $ 55,329 $ 54,045 Nonperforming loans 109,512 145,690 150,907 114,556 112,124 Nonperforming assets 111,174 151,264 157,409 126,771 123,774 Substandard accruing loans 58,478 77,620 84,058 167,549 135,555 Net charge-offs 29,854 16,878 112,776 22,302 13,883 Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans 0.81 % 0.96 % 0.85 % 0.97 % 0.93 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 2.16 % 2.90 % 2.92 % 2.00 % 1.92 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.56 % 2.08 % 2.10 % 1.65 % 1.61 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.83 % 2.10 % 2.15 % 2.64 % 2.67 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 84.64 % 72.19 % 73.69 % 131.87 % 138.63 % Net charge-offs to average loans 2.34 % 1.35 % 7.94 % 1.53 % 0.94 %

Solid Growth Trends in Community Bank & Wealth Management

Total loans at June 30, 2025 were $5.06 billion, an increase of $46.6 million from March 31, 2025. Key changes in the loan portfolio were as follows: Loans originated by our Community Bank increased $58.9 million, or 1.8%, from March 31, 2025. Pipelines remain strong and we continued to add to our sales teams in the second quarter. Non-core loans originated through third-party programs increased $212.8 million from March 31, 2025, as a result of the financing of the sale of the GreenSky portfolio. We continue to pursue an intentional decrease in our Specialty Finance loan portfolio, as we tighten credit standards. Balances in this loan portfolio decreased $173.3 million during the quarter. Equipment finance portfolio balances declined $51.8 million during the quarter as we continue to reduce the overall balances in this unit and tighten underwriting standards.

Total deposits were $5.95 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $10.5 million from March 31, 2025. The increase in deposits reflects the following: Commercial and public fund deposits increased $70.5 million and $127.8 million, respectively, in the quarter. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $16.5 million in the quarter. Retail and servicing deposits decreased $34.7 million and $56.9 million, respectively, in the quarter. Brokered deposits, including both money market and time deposits, decreased by $109.4 million. Servicing deposits decreased $284.4 million in July 2025 due to the acquisition of one of our servicing customers, expected to positively impact future margin.

Wealth Management revenue totaled $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2025. Assets under administration were $4.18 billion at June 30, 2025. The Company added three new sales positions in the second quarter of 2025 and continues to experience strong pipelines.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin was 3.56%, up 7 basis points compared to the first quarter, and we saw a continued decline in the cost of funding. Rate cuts enacted by the Federal Reserve Bank in late 2024 continue to result in a lower cost of deposits for the Company, which fell to 2.19% in the second quarter of 2025.



The following table summarizes certain factors affecting the Company's net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025.

For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 Interest-earning assets Average

Balance Interest &

Fees Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Fees Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Fees Yield/

Rate Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,326 $ 716 4.27 % $ 68,671 $ 718 4.24 % $ 65,250 $ 875 5.40 % Investment securities(1) 1,367,180 17,164 5.04 1,311,887 15,517 4.80 1,098,452 12,805 4.69 Loans(1)(2) 5,123,558 79,240 6.20 5,057,394 78,118 6.26 5,915,523 92,581 6.29 Loans held for sale 44,642 377 3.39 326,348 4,563 5.67 4,910 84 6.84 Nonmarketable equity securities 38,803 694 7.17 35,614 647 7.37 44,216 963 8.76 Total interest-earning assets 6,641,509 98,191 5.93 6,799,914 99,563 5.94 7,128,351 107,308 6.05 Noninterest-earning assets 513,801 667,940 669,370 Total assets $ 7,155,310 $ 7,467,854 $ 7,797,721 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits $ 4,845,609 $ 32,290 2.67 % $ 5,074,007 $ 34,615 2.77 % $ 5,101,365 $ 39,476 3.11 % Short-term borrowings 60,117 573 3.82 73,767 700 3.85 30,449 308 4.07 FHLB advances & other borrowings 363,505 3,766 4.16 299,578 3,163 4.28 500,758 5,836 4.69 Subordinated debt 77,757 1,394 7.19 77,752 1,387 7.23 93,090 1,265 5.47 Trust preferred debentures 51,439 1,206 9.40 51,283 1,200 9.49 50,921 1,358 10.73 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,398,427 39,229 2.91 5,576,387 41,065 2.99 5,776,583 48,243 3.36 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,075,945 1,052,181 1,132,451 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 108,819 123,613 104,841 Shareholders' equity 572,119 715,673 783,846 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity $ 7,155,310 $ 7,467,854 $ 7,797,721 Net Interest Margin $ 58,962 3.56 % $ 58,498 3.49 % $ 59,065 3.33 % Cost of Deposits 2.19 % 2.29 % 2.55 %

(1) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and investment securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. Tax-equivalent adjustments totaled $0.3 million, $0.2 million and $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.

(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.



Trends in Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income was $23.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $17.8 million for the first quarter of 2025. Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 included credit enhancement income of $3.8 million, primarily related to an increase in charge-offs in our third-party loan origination and servicing program which were fully reimbursed by our program sponsor.

Noninterest expense was $50.0 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $203.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, which included goodwill impairment of $154.0 million. The Company continues to experience higher levels of professional services, legal fees and other expenses related to loan collections and the restatement of our financial statements.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs):

As of and for the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Return on average assets 0.67 % (7.66 )% (1.59 )% 1.05 % 1.33 % Pre-provision net revenue to average assets(1) 1.81 % 1.47 % 1.83 % 2.21 % 2.07 % Net interest margin 3.56 % 3.49 % 3.34 % 3.34 % 3.33 % Efficiency ratio (1) 60.60 % 64.29 % 62.31 % 53.61 % 55.79 % Noninterest expense to average assets 2.80 % 11.02 % 3.04 % 2.56 % 2.62 % Net charge-offs to average loans 2.34 % 1.35 % 7.94 % 1.53 % 0.94 % Tangible book value per share at period end (1) $ 20.68 $ 20.54 $ 19.83 $ 22.70 $ 21.07 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.44 $ (6.58 ) $ (1.52 ) $ 0.83 $ 1.06 Common shares outstanding at period end 21,515,138 21,503,036 21,494,485 21,393,905 21,377,215 Trust assets under administration $ 4,181,180 $ 4,101,414 $ 4,153,080 $ 4,268,539 $ 3,996,175

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to page 10 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.



Capital

At June 30, 2025, Midland States Bank and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III, and Midland States Bank met the qualifications to be a "well-capitalized'' financial institution, as summarized in the following table:

As of June 30, 2025 Midland States Bank Midland States

Bancorp, Inc. Minimum Regulatory

Requirements (2) Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.74% 14.50% 10.50% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.49% 12.07% 8.50% Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.49% 9.02% 7.00% Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.93% 9.59% 4.00% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) N/A 6.27% N/A

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 10 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

(2) Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, as applicable.



MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 176,587 $ 102,006 $ 114,766 $ 121,873 $ 124,646 Investment securities 1,354,652 1,368,405 1,212,366 1,216,795 1,099,654 Loans 5,064,695 5,018,053 5,167,574 5,728,237 5,829,057 Allowance for credit losses on loans (92,690 ) (105,176 ) (111,204 ) (151,067 ) (155,443 ) Total loans, net 4,972,005 4,912,877 5,056,370 5,577,170 5,673,614 Loans held for sale 7,899 287,821 344,947 8,001 5,555 Premises and equipment, net 86,240 86,719 85,710 84,672 83,040 Other real estate owned 393 4,183 4,941 8,646 8,304 Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value 16,720 17,278 17,842 18,400 18,902 Goodwill 7,927 7,927 161,904 161,904 161,904 Other intangible assets, net 10,362 11,189 12,100 13,052 14,003 Company-owned life insurance 214,392 212,336 211,168 209,193 207,211 Credit enhancement asset 5,800 5,615 16,804 20,633 18,202 Other assets 254,901 268,448 267,891 263,850 293,039 Total assets $ 7,107,878 $ 7,284,804 $ 7,506,809 $ 7,704,189 $ 7,708,074 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,074,212 $ 1,090,707 $ 1,055,564 $ 1,050,617 $ 1,108,521 Interest-bearing deposits 4,872,707 4,845,727 5,141,679 5,206,219 5,009,502 Total deposits 5,946,919 5,936,434 6,197,243 6,256,836 6,118,023 Short-term borrowings 8,654 40,224 87,499 13,849 7,208 FHLB advances and other borrowings 345,000 498,000 258,000 425,000 600,000 Subordinated debt 77,759 77,754 77,749 82,744 91,656 Trust preferred debentures 51,518 51,358 51,205 51,058 50,921 Other liabilities 104,323 109,597 124,266 103,481 103,487 Total liabilities 6,534,173 6,713,367 6,795,962 6,932,968 6,971,295 Total shareholders' equity 573,705 571,437 710,847 771,221 736,779 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,107,878 $ 7,284,804 $ 7,506,809 $ 7,704,189 $ 7,708,074

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Net interest income: Interest income $ 97,924 $ 99,355 $ 104,470 $ 108,994 $ 107,138 Interest expense 39,229 41,065 45,900 49,884 48,243 Net interest income 58,695 58,290 58,570 59,110 58,895 Provision for credit losses: Provision for credit losses on loans 17,369 10,850 74,183 17,925 8,482 Recapture of credit losses on unfunded commitments - - - - (200 ) Total provision for credit losses 17,369 10,850 74,183 17,925 8,282 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 41,326 47,440 (15,613 ) 41,185 50,613 Noninterest income: Wealth management revenue 7,379 7,350 7,660 7,104 6,801 Service charges on deposit accounts 3,351 3,305 3,506 3,411 3,121 Interchange revenue 3,463 3,151 3,528 3,506 3,563 Residential mortgage banking revenue 756 676 637 697 557 Income on company-owned life insurance 2,068 2,334 1,975 1,981 1,925 Loss on sales of investment securities, net - - (34 ) (44 ) (152 ) Credit enhancement income (loss) 3,848 (578 ) 15,810 14,206 14,328 Other income 2,669 1,525 2,289 2,684 1,841 Total noninterest income 23,534 17,763 35,371 33,545 31,984 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 25,685 26,416 22,283 24,382 22,872 Occupancy and equipment 4,166 4,498 4,286 4,393 3,964 Data processing 7,035 6,919 7,278 6,955 7,205 Professional services 2,792 2,741 1,580 1,744 2,243 Impairment on goodwill - 153,977 - - - Amortization of intangible assets 827 911 952 951 1,016 Impairment on leased assets and surrendered assets - - 7,601 - - FDIC insurance 1,422 1,463 1,383 1,402 1,219 Other expense 8,065 6,080 13,336 9,937 12,265 Total noninterest expense 49,992 203,005 58,699 49,764 50,784 Income (loss) before income taxes 14,868 (137,802 ) (38,941 ) 24,966 31,813 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,844 3,172 (8,172 ) 4,535 6,094 Net income (loss) 12,024 (140,974 ) (30,769 ) 20,431 25,719 Preferred stock dividends 2,228 2,228 2,228 2,229 2,228 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 9,796 $ (143,202 ) $ (32,997 ) $ 18,202 $ 23,491 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.44 $ (6.58 ) $ (1.52 ) $ 0.83 $ 1.06 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.44 $ (6.58 ) $ (1.52 ) $ 0.83 $ 1.06 Weighted average common shares outstanding 21,820,190 21,795,570 21,748,428 21,675,818 21,731,195 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 21,820,190 21,795,570 21,753,711 21,678,242 21,734,849

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)(continued) As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Loan Portfolio Mix Commercial loans $ 1,178,792 $ 879,286 $ 934,847 $ 879,590 $ 955,667 Equipment finance loans 364,526 390,276 416,970 442,552 461,409 Equipment finance leases 347,155 373,168 391,390 417,531 428,659 Commercial FHA warehouse lines 1,068 - 8,004 50,198 - Total commercial loans and leases 1,891,541 1,642,730 1,751,211 1,789,871 1,845,735 Commercial real estate 2,412,761 2,592,325 2,591,664 2,510,472 2,421,505 Construction and land development 258,729 264,966 299,842 422,253 476,528 Residential real estate 361,261 373,095 380,557 378,658 378,393 Consumer 140,403 144,937 144,300 626,983 706,896 Total loans $ 5,064,695 $ 5,018,053 $ 5,167,574 $ 5,728,237 $ 5,829,057 Loan Portfolio Segment Regions Eastern $ 901,848 $ 897,792 $ 899,611 $ 902,993 $ 884,343 Northern 753,590 747,028 714,562 730,752 724,782 Southern 778,124 711,787 720,188 694,810 699,893 St. Louis 884,685 902,743 868,190 850,327 825,291 Total Community Bank 3,318,247 3,259,350 3,202,551 3,178,882 3,134,309 Specialty finance 701,244 874,567 1,038,238 1,018,961 1,107,508 Equipment finance 711,681 763,444 808,359 860,083 890,068 Non-core loan program and other(1) 333,523 120,692 118,426 670,311 697,172 Total loans $ 5,064,695 $ 5,018,053 $ 5,167,574 $ 5,728,237 $ 5,829,057 Deposit Portfolio Mix Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,074,212 $ 1,090,707 $ 1,055,564 $ 1,050,617 $ 1,108,521 Interest-bearing: Checking 2,180,717 2,161,282 2,378,256 2,389,970 2,343,533 Money market 1,216,357 1,154,403 1,173,630 1,187,139 1,143,668 Savings 511,470 522,663 507,305 510,260 538,462 Time 818,813 818,732 822,981 849,413 852,415 Brokered time 145,350 188,647 259,507 269,437 131,424 Total deposits $ 5,946,919 $ 5,936,434 $ 6,197,243 $ 6,256,836 $ 6,118,023 Deposit Portfolio by Channel Retail $ 2,811,838 $ 2,846,494 $ 2,749,650 $ 2,695,077 $ 2,742,494 Commercial 1,145,369 1,074,837 1,209,815 1,218,657 1,217,068 Public Funds 618,172 490,374 505,912 574,704 568,889 Wealth & Trust 304,626 301,251 340,615 332,242 298,659 Servicing 785,659 842,567 896,436 958,662 931,892 Brokered Deposits 248,707 358,063 473,451 390,558 238,708 Other 32,548 22,848 21,364 86,936 120,313 Total deposits $ 5,946,919 $ 5,936,434 $ 6,197,243 $ 6,256,836 $ 6,118,023

(1) Non-core loan programs refer to loan portfolios originated through third parties or capital markets, including loans to finance the sale of the GreenSky portfolio.

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, expect per share data) 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Income (loss) before income tax (benefit) expense - GAAP $ 14,868 $ (137,802 ) $ (38,941 ) $ 24,966 $ 31,813 Adjustments to noninterest income: Loss on sales of investment securities, net - - 34 44 152 Loss (gain) on repurchase of subordinated debt - - 13 (77 ) (167 ) Total adjustments to noninterest income - - 47 (33 ) (15 ) Adjustments to noninterest expense: Impairment on goodwill - (153,977 ) - - - Total adjustments to noninterest expense - (153,977 ) - - - Adjusted earnings (loss) pre tax - non-GAAP 14,868 16,175 (38,894 ) 24,933 31,798 Adjusted earnings (loss) tax (benefit) expense 2,844 3,172 (8,159 ) 4,526 6,090 Adjusted earnings (loss) - non-GAAP 12,024 13,003 (30,735 ) 20,407 25,708 Preferred stock dividends 2,228 2,228 2,228 2,229 2,228 Adjusted earnings (loss) available to common shareholders $ 9,796 $ 10,775 $ (32,963 ) $ 18,178 $ 23,480 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.44 $ 0.49 $ (1.52 ) $ 0.82 $ 1.06 Pre-Provision Net Revenue Reconciliation For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 14,868 $ (137,802 ) $ (38,941 ) $ 24,966 $ 31,813 Provision for credit losses 17,369 10,850 74,183 17,925 8,282 Impairment on goodwill - 153,977 - - - Pre-provision net revenue $ 32,237 $ 27,025 $ 35,242 $ 42,891 $ 40,095 Pre-provision net revenue per diluted share $ 1.48 $ 1.24 $ 1.62 $ 1.98 $ 1.84 Pre-provision net revenue to average assets 1.81 % 1.47 % 1.83 % 2.21 % 2.07 %

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Noninterest expense - GAAP $ 49,992 $ 203,005 $ 58,699 $ 49,764 $ 50,784 Impairment on goodwill - (153,977 ) - - - Adjusted noninterest expense $ 49,992 $ 49,028 $ 58,699 $ 49,764 $ 50,784 Net interest income - GAAP $ 58,695 $ 58,290 $ 58,570 $ 59,110 $ 58,895 Effect of tax-exempt income 267 208 220 205 170 Adjusted net interest income 58,962 58,498 58,790 59,315 59,065 Noninterest income - GAAP 23,534 17,763 35,371 33,545 31,984 Loss on sales of investment securities, net - - 34 44 152 Loss (gain) on repurchase of subordinated debt - - 13 (77 ) (167 ) Adjusted noninterest income 23,534 17,763 35,418 33,512 31,969 Adjusted total revenue $ 82,496 $ 76,261 $ 94,208 $ 92,827 $ 91,034 Efficiency ratio 60.60 % 64.29 % 62.31 % 53.61 % 55.79 %