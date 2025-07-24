Team, Inc. Announces Executive Promotion to Lead and Accelerate Transformation Effort

SUGAR LAND, Texas, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) ("TEAM" or the "Company"), a global, leading provider of specialty industrial services offering clients access to a full suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services, today announced the promotion of Daniel Dolson to Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer to lead the Company's transformation efforts to achieve certain financial and operational targets set by the Board of Directors of the Company.

Some of the more important aspects of the Company's transformation plan are to:

Improve critical processes across the organization.

Generate annual cost savings and margin improvements.

Increase focus on commercial strategy and execution to drive consistent revenue growth worldwide.



Mr. Dolson has significant operational and financial experience over his 25-plus year career to lead this transformation effort. Prior to joining TEAM in October 2024, he was an Executive Vice President with Dayton Superior Corporation where he successfully led commercial efforts to improve margins and operating EBITDA. Earlier in his career, he led efforts to improve earnings at Associated Materials LLC in his role as Vice President - Operations Controller. Mr. Dolson received a BA in Accounting from Kent State University and began his career as a CPA with Arthur Andersen LLP.

Keith D. Tucker, TEAM's Chief Executive Officer, commented "I am proud of TEAM's progress over the last few years in improving our business and our financial performance, providing outstanding service to our customers, and growing and retaining our industry-best workforce. As we seek to accelerate business performance, enhance capabilities and drive continuous improvement, our team is committed to achieving the goals of our transformation plan."

"Our transformation program requires a dedicated executive exclusively focused on it," said Michael J. Caliel, TEAM's Executive Chair of the Board. "Dan's unique skill set and experience in leading successful transformations is well suited for this role and the Board looks forward to his contributions in leading this transformation at TEAM."

While continuing to report to Mr. Tucker in this new role, Mr. Dolson will also provide regular periodic reports to the Board of Directors of the Company on the progress of the Company's transformation efforts.

