Cannabix Technologies Inc.: Cannabix Technologies Annual General and Special Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (the "Company") announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of common shareholders held on July 24, 2025 in Vancouver. Resolutions passed at the meeting included the appointment of SHIM and Associates LLP as auditors for the ensuing year, and the election of five directors: Dr. Raj Attariwala, Dr. Phillip Olla, Ravinder Mlait, Bryan Loree, and William Corl.

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Rav Mlait"

CEO
Cannabix Technologies Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at info@cannabixtechnologies.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


