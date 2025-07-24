IQST - IQSTEL Issues Strategic Shareholder Letter Highlighting NASDAQ Uplisting, $400M Run Rate, and $1 Billion Revenue Vision

NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST), a leading provider of telecom, fintech, AI, and cybersecurity services, today released a comprehensive shareholder letter recapping a recent investor interview conducted by Michael Poarch with the company's CEO and CFO. The letter outlines key milestones including the company's NASDAQ uplisting without raising funds, strong revenue trajectory approaching a $400 million annual run rate, active EBITDA generation, recent acquisitions, and its bold $1 billion revenue goal by 2027. The management team also shared details of ongoing engagement with institutional investors and family offices, all aimed at accelerating shareholder value without raising funds.

Dear Shareholders,

We're thrilled to share with you the highlights from a recent in-depth interview conducted by Michael Poarch with our CEO and CFO. For over six years, Michael has followed IQSTEL's journey, and his thoughtful questions gave us the perfect opportunity to reflect on our past accomplishments, share our current momentum, and present our bold vision for the future.

The full interview captured the essence of IQSTEL - our unwavering commitment to transparency, sustainable growth, and shareholder value. Below is a comprehensive recap and summary of the most relevant insights.

This letter presents a comprehensive summary of the most relevant insights from that conversation.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpV2l-MHH0k.

From OTC to NASDAQ - Direct Listing without raising funds

IQSTEL's recent uplisting to NASDAQ is a rare milestone in the small-cap world: it was achieved without raising funds. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the discipline of our leadership team and the strength of our financials. We met every NASDAQ requirement organically - from establishing an independent Board and audit committee to strengthening our equity position - and we did it all while preserving shareholder value.

Our leadership chose a path that avoided the typical shortcuts. We opted not to raise capital through dilutive instruments. Instead, we focused on building shareholder equity, reducing debt, and delivering consistent growth.

$400M Run Rate in Sight - Reaching Critical Mass

In 2018, our revenue was $13 million. In 2024, we're tracking nearly $300 million. And in Q3 2025, we expect to cross a $400 million annual run rate - ahead of our original year-end schedule. This achievement stems from a deliberate, multi-year strategy that has combined organic growth, strategic acquisitions, and tight financial execution.

We're already generating positive EBITDA and net income in our operating subsidiaries. And we're not stopping there -, we plan to begin reporting of both revenue and EBITDA, reflecting our increasing profitability and financial maturity, in our goal to $1 billion dollar revenue company.

Fintech, Telecom, AI & Cybersecurity - The Future is Here

IQSTEL's foundation is in telecommunications, but we've expanded to build a robust ecosystem of complementary high-tech services. Today, our revenue is comprised of approximately 80% telecom and 20% fintech - and that fintech share is growing fast.

We've launched AI-powered services, including:

IQ2Call.ai : Our AI call center agent is already deployed in the U.S. and Spain, generating new revenue.





: Our AI call center agent is already deployed in the U.S. and Spain, generating new revenue. AIRWEB.ai : A multilingual web/phone AI customer service agent.





: A multilingual web/phone AI customer service agent. Cycurion Partnership: Offering AI-driven cybersecurity tailored for telecoms.

These aren't just concepts - they're real products generating traction, built on our trusted relationships with over 600 telecom operators in 21+ countries.

Strategic Acquisitions - And More to Come

In July 2025, we closed the acquisition of Globetopper, adding $60-$70 million in annual revenue and positive EBITDA. This acquisition also kickstarted the relaunch of our fintech division, and we have an internal plan to grow Globetopper's contribution to over $100 million annually.

And yes - we have identified our next acquisition target. While details remain confidential, our strategy is clear: acquire businesses that immediately contribute significant EBITDA in the millions range, reinforce our core capabilities, and create synergy within our telecom-fintech-AI framework.

$1 Billion Vision - Why It Matters

We've set a bold but achievable target: $1 billion in annual revenue by 2027. This isn't just about a number - it's about reaching the scale and EBITDA levels of publicly traded peers. At that level, we project $20-$30 million in EBITDA per year. With sector peers trading up to 20x EBITDA multiples, with $1 Billion revenue.

Today, IQSTEL trades below 1x revenue, but our roadmap is designed to bring us closer to peer valuation multiples - by knocking on institutional doors, eliminating debt, growing EBITDA, and delivering consistent results.

Built for the Long Term - Executing with Discipline

IQSTEL is not a hype-driven story. We are a disciplined, transparent, and hardworking company run by executives with deep experience in managing global operations - from Verizon to Telecom Italia. Our team sets clear annual and monthly goals, monitors each subsidiary's performance, and executes with military precision.

We understand our responsibility: this company belongs to our 20,000+ shareholders. That's why we've always communicated openly - through monthly updates, shareholder letters, and detailed public filings. Transparency is not a buzzword for us - it's our operating principle.

Institutional & Family Office Outreach - No Dilution, Just Opportunity

We've started actively knocking on the doors of institutional investors and family offices, presenting our story, vision, and roadmap. Our goal is clear: gain awareness and encourage them to purchase shares on the open market - with no new share issuance or dilution involved. We believe our fundamentals speak for themselves, and we are now socializing our business case with long-term capital sources who align with our vision.

Why Believe in IQSTEL?

If you're looking for a company that quietly and consistently delivers - IQSTEL is it. We don't overpromise. We under promise and overdeliver.

We've built a trusted platform to sell multi-million-dollar solutions to the biggest telecom players on Earth. Now, we're leveraging that platform to introduce high-margin tech products in AI, fintech, and cybersecurity.

We are not in the spotlight yet, but not for much longer

In Closing

We thank you - our shareholders - for your trust and belief in IQSTEL. This is a pivotal moment. We're no longer just a growth story. We're an execution story.

Stay tuned - the best is yet to come.

Sincerely,

Leandro Iglesias

President & CEO

And

Alvaro Quintana

CFO

About IQSTEL Inc.

IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) is a multinational technology company providing advanced solutions across Telecom, High-Tech Telecom Services, Fintech, AI-Powered Telecom Platforms, and Cybersecurity. With operations in 21 countries and a team of 100 employees, IQSTEL serves a broad global customer base with high-value, high-margin services. Backed by a strong and scalable business platform, the company is forecasting $340 million in revenue for FY-2025, reinforcing its trajectory toward becoming a $1 billion tech-driven enterprise by 2027.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: The Company uses certain financial calculations such as Adjusted EBITDA, Return on Assets and Return on Equity as factors in the measurement and evaluation of the Company's operating performance and period-over-period growth. The Company derives these financial calculations on the basis of methodologies other than generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), primarily by excluding from a comparable GAAP measure certain items the Company does not consider to be representative of its actual operating performance. These financial calculations are "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined under the SEC rules. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures in operating its business because management believes they are less susceptible to variances in actual operating performance that can result from the excluded items, other infrequent charges and currency fluctuations. The Company presents these financial measures to investors because management believes they are useful to investors in evaluating the primary factors that drive the Company's core operating performance and provide greater transparency into the Company's results of operations. However, items that are excluded and other adjustments and assumptions that are made in calculating these non-GAAP financial measures are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be evaluated in conjunction with, and are not a substitute for, the Company's GAAP financial measures. Further, because these non-GAAP financial measures are not determined in accordance with GAAP, and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, the non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP; it should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as a measure of operating results, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. It is presented here not as an alternative to net income, but rather as a measure of the Company's operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA excludes, in addition to non-operational expenses like interest expenses, taxes, depreciation and amortization; items that we believe are not indicative of our operating performance, such as:

Change in Fair Value of Derivative Liabilities: These adjustments reflect unrealized gains or losses that are non-operational and subject to market volatility.

Loss on Settlement of Debt: This represents non-recurring expenses associated with specific financing activities and does not impact ongoing business operations.

Stock-Based Compensation: As a non-cash expense, this adjustment eliminates variability caused by equity-based incentives.

The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA offers a clearer view of the cash-generating potential of its business, excluding non-recurring, non-cash, and non-operational impacts. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating the Company's operating performance compared to that of other companies in its industry because the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes, non-cash and certain other items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance and also believes this information is useful to investors.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other information relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend", "could" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business based partly on assumptions made by management. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully market our products and services; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our ability to complete complementary acquisitions and dispositions that benefit our company; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements with our industry partners; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; our ability to secure capital when needed; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may and are likely to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and IQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

