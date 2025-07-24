Burnham Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Strategic Portfolio Adjustments Drive Strong Growth and Enhanced Focus for Long-Term Value Creation

LANCASTER, Pa., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTC-Pink: BURCA) ("BHI", the "Company", "we" or "our") today reported its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of 2025, demonstrating robust growth driven by strategic portfolio adjustments aimed at strengthening its core boiler business and expanding high-growth commercial and industrial service offerings. The financial statement presentation has been adjusted to reflect the previously announced divestiture of its subsidiaries Thermo Pride, LLC (TP) and Norwood Manufacturing, Inc. (NMI) as discontinued operations.

Strong Top-Line Growth: Net sales for the second quarter of 2025 reached $53.0 million, an 8.5% increase ($4.1 million) over the second quarter of 2024. Year-to-date net sales climbed to $108.7 million, up from $97.7 million in the first half of 2024.

Net sales for the second quarter of 2025 reached $53.0 million, an 8.5% increase ($4.1 million) over the second quarter of 2024. Year-to-date net sales climbed to $108.7 million, up from $97.7 million in the first half of 2024. Solid Gross Profit Margins: The Company maintained strong gross profit margins of 21.6% in the second quarter of 2025, reflecting operational efficiencies in the Commercial businesses.

The Company maintained strong gross profit margins of 21.6% in the second quarter of 2025, reflecting operational efficiencies in the Commercial businesses. Strategic SG&A Investment: Selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) increased by 18.3% in the second quarter and 18.2% in the first half of 2025, aligning with planned initiative spending to support long-term growth.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) increased by 18.3% in the second quarter and 18.2% in the first half of 2025, aligning with planned initiative spending to support long-term growth. Enhanced Profitability Metrics: Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2025 reached $9.0 million (7.5% of net sales), an increase from $8.5 million in the first half of 2024. Adjusted net income for Q2 2025 rose to $1.1 million (vs. $0.8 million prior year), with first-half adjusted net income at $4.5 million (vs. $3.8 million). These adjusted figures exclude the gain from the sale of TP and NMI, as well as impairment losses from the previously announced wind down of production activities at Crown Boiler.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2025 reached $9.0 million (7.5% of net sales), an increase from $8.5 million in the first half of 2024. Adjusted net income for Q2 2025 rose to $1.1 million (vs. $0.8 million prior year), with first-half adjusted net income at $4.5 million (vs. $3.8 million). These adjusted figures exclude the gain from the sale of TP and NMI, as well as impairment losses from the previously announced wind down of production activities at Crown Boiler. Increased Shareholder Value: Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2025 improved to $0.23, up from $0.18 in 2024. Year-to-date adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.95, compared to $0.81 for the first half of 2024.

"Burnham Holdings' second quarter results reflect not only strong operational performance across our continuing businesses, but also the positive impact of critical strategic decisions made to sharpen our focus and enhance financial flexibility," stated Chris Drew, President and CEO of Burnham Holdings. "Our strategic portfolio adjustments, including the divestiture of Thermo Pride and Norwood Manufacturing and the wind down of Crown Boiler operations, are pivotal steps in our unified strategy to build an even more agile, focused, and financially robust company, ultimately creating enhanced long-term value for our shareholders. These decisive actions underscore our commitment to optimizing performance and seizing future growth opportunities."

As previously announced on April 7, 2025, BHI initiated a plan to strategically wind down operations at Crown Boiler. This forward-looking decision is integral to driving manufacturing efficiency, improving production flexibility, and directly supports the Company's long-term growth objectives. This further enables BHI and its subsidiaries to enhance product integration, streamline operations, and standardize offerings across its portfolio. While this strategic realignment involved recorded impairment charges totaling $3.1 million in the second quarter, it was a necessary step to optimize BHI's operational footprint and focus resources towards its most promising growth avenues. These charges included $1.5 million of goodwill relating to the acquisition of Crown in 2003, $0.2 million of accelerated depreciation and $1.4 million of inventory reserves.

Building on this strategic momentum, BHI also substantially divested all of the assets of TP and NMI, as announced on May 5, 2025. This significant transaction aligns with the holding company's long-term vision to strengthen its core boiler business while expanding its commercial and industrial rental and service operations. The transaction successfully closed for $27.3 million, yielding net cash proceeds of $23.7 million after accounting for customary adjustments and transaction expenses. A book gain of $8.1 million ($6.2 million net of tax) was realized in the second quarter. Importantly, the proceeds were applied to outstanding debt on our revolving credit facility, which significantly drove down total debt and resulted in a substantial year-over-year decrease in interest expense. Through rigorous discipline around working capital management, average debt levels continue to sharply decrease on a year-over-year basis. Overall, we continue to believe order flow and our current backlogs are in line with seasonal operating patterns and 2025 is expected to follow the same manner.

These key strategic actions - the divestiture of TP and NMI, along with planned wind down of manufacturing operations at Crown Boiler - underscores BHI's commitment to its core boiler operations. The company's strategic longer-term focus remains firmly on growing and developing its commercial and industrial boiler service and installation business, including expansion of its mobile boiler room offerings. The enhanced debt capacity resulting from these initiatives provides valuable flexibility, allowing BHI to pursue alternative funding avenues in support of its strategic growth goals.

Further demonstrating our commitment to shareholder returns, the Burnham Holdings, Inc. Board of Directors, at its meeting on July 24, 2025, declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.23 per share. This dividend is payable on September 25, 2025, to shareholders of record as of September 18, 2025.

About Burnham Holdings, Inc.: BHI is the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, furnaces and related HVAC products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. BHI is listed on the OTC Exchange under the ticker symbol "BURCA". For more information, please visit www.burnhamholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements. Other reports, letters, press releases and investor presentations distributed or made available by the Company may also contain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, and projections, and you should therefore not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to, variations in weather, changes in the regulatory environment, litigation, customer preferences, general economic conditions, technology, product performance, raw material costs, and increased competition.

Non-GAAP Financial Information: This press release may contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including, but not limited to, adjusted SG&A, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures do not provide investors with an accurate measure of, and should not be used as a substitute for, the comparable financial measures as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measures, give investors a useful tool to assess and understand the Company's overall financial performance, because they exclude items of income or expense that the Company believes are not reflective of its ongoing operating performance, allowing for a better period-to-period comparison of operations of the Company. The Company acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company's reported results, and the adjustments reflected in these non-GAAP measures are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these results. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Burnham Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 29,

June 30,

June 29,

June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Net sales

$ 52,971

$ 48,840

$ 108,708

$ 97,746 Cost of goods sold

41,519

38,541

83,622

75,102 Gross profit

11,452

10,299

25,086

22,644 Selling, general and administrative expenses

10,755

9,090

20,908

17,688 Impairment loss

3,137

-

3,137

- Operating (loss) income

(2,440)

1,209

1,041

4,956 Other (expense) / income:















Non-service related pension credit

50

113

100

250 Interest and investment gain

498

379

492

489 Interest expense

(105)

(533)

(344)

(829) Other income (expense)

443

(41)

248

(90) (Loss) income from continuing operations before income tax

(1,997)

1,168

1,289

4,866 Income tax (benefit) expense

(459)

268

295

1,119 (Loss) income from continuing operations

(1,538)

900

994

3,747 ?















Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

227

(59)

1,066

85 Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax

6,227

-

6,227

- Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

6,454

(59)

7,293

85 ?















Net income

$ 4,916

$ 841

$ 8,287

$ 3,832 ?















Earnings per share (EPS):















Basic















(Loss) income from continuing operations

$ (0.33)

$ 0.19

$ 0.21

$ 0.81 Income (loss) from discontinued operations

1.38

(0.01)

1.56

0.01 Basic EPS

$ 1.05

$ 0.18

$ 1.77

$ 0.82 ?















Diluted















(Loss) income from continuing operations

$ (0.33)

$ 0.19

$ 0.21

$ 0.80 Income (loss) from discontinued operations

1.37

(0.01)

1.55

0.01 Diluted EPS

$ 1.04

$ 0.18

$ 1.76

$ 0.81 ?















Cash dividends per share

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.46

$ 0.46

Burnham Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)







(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)







June 29,

December 31,

June 30, ASSETS



2025

2024

2024 Current Assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 7,032

$ 6,329

$ 6,497

Trade accounts receivable, net

21,371

23,858

20,764

Inventories, net

54,126

46,962

60,777

Costs in Excess of Billings

202

141

1,227

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,210

4,394

5,120

Current assets of discontinued operations

-

12,747

14,119



Total Current Assets

85,941

94,431

108,504



?











Property, plant and equipment, net

69,049

65,972

65,122 Lease assets

5,851

6,005

3,980 Other long-term assets

20,455

22,261

17,396 Long-term assets of discontinued operations

-

5,667

5,901



Total Assets

$ 181,296

$ 194,336

$ 200,903



?











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current Liabilities













Accounts payable & accrued expenses

$ 31,761

$ 32,264

$ 29,106

Billings in excess of costs

803

1,698

659

Current liabilities of discontinued operations

-

3,245

2,160

Current portion of:













Long-term liabilities

772

772

1,171

Lease liabilities

1,398

1,348

989

Long-term debt

184

184

184



Total Current Liabilities

34,918

39,511

34,269



?











Long-term debt

8,955

22,273

45,454 Lease liabilities

4,453

4,657

2,991 Other long-term liabilities

4,210

4,823

5,599 Deferred income taxes

9,668

9,352

8,506 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations

-

441

668 Shareholders' Equity













Preferred Stock

530

530

530

Class A Common Stock

3,642

3,633

3,633

Class B Convertible Common Stock

1,302

1,311

1,311

Additional paid-in capital

9,685

10,799

10,525

Retained earnings

134,943

128,884

122,917

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(21,237)

(20,820)

(24,442)

Treasury stock, at cost

(9,773)

(11,058)

(11,058)



Total Shareholders' Equity

119,092

113,279

103,416



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 181,296

$ 194,336

$ 200,903

Burnham Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended



June 29,

June 30,



2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 8,287

$ 3,832 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

7,293

85 Income from continuing operations

$ 994

$ 3,747 Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations







to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

2,472

2,462 Impairment loss

3,137

- Deferred income taxes

28

12 Provision for long-term employee benefits

(156)

(250) Share-based compensation expense

279

200 Other reserves and allowances

(1,445)

232 Changes in current assets and liabilities:







Decrease in accounts receivable, net

2,460

6,231 Increase in inventories, net

(8,613)

(12,838) Decrease (increase) in other current assets

1,006

(2,899) Decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses

(1,761)

(4,626) Net cash used by operating activities of continuing operations

(1,599)

(7,729) Net cash (used) provided by operating activities of discontinued operations

(9)

228 Net cash used by operating activities

(1,608)

(7,501) ?







Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(5,729)

(7,567) Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations

23,687

- Other investing activities

-

(8) Net cash provided (used) by investing activities of continuing operations

17,958

(7,575) Net cash provided (used) by investing activities of discontinued operations

7

(229) Net cash provided (used) by investing activities

17,965

(7,804) ?







Cash flows from financing activities:







Net activity from revolving credit facility

(13,226)

18,314 Repayment of term loan

(92)

(92) Proceeds from share-based compensation activity

-

- Share-based compensation activity

(108)

(71) Dividends paid

(2,228)

(2,206) Net cash (used) provided by financing activities

(15,654)

15,945 ?







Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

$ 703

$ 640 ?







Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

$ 6,329

$ 5,857 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

703

640 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 7,032

$ 6,497

Burnham Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity (In thousands) (Unaudited)











?































Class B









Accumulated















Class A

Convertible

Additional





Other

Treasury







Preferred

Common

Common

Paid-in

Retained

Comprehensive

Stock,

Shareholders'



Stock

Stock

Stock

Capital

Earnings

Loss

at Cost

Equity Balance at December 31, 2023

$ 530

$ 3,633

$ 1,311

$ 11,769

$ 121,291

$ (24,668)

$ (12,431)

$ 101,435 ?































Net income

-

-

-

-

2,991

-

-

2,991 Other comprehensive income,































net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

253

-

253 Cash dividends declared:































Common stock - ($0.23 per share)

-

-

-

-

(1,065)

-

-

(1,065) Share-based compensation:































Expense recognition

-

-

-

100

-

-

-

100 ?































Balance at March 31, 2024

$ 530

$ 3,633

$ 1,311

$ 11,869

$ 123,217

$ (24,415)

$ (12,431)

$ 103,714 ?































Net income

-

-

-

-

841

-

-

841 Other comprehensive loss,































net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

(27)

-

(27) Cash dividends declared:































Preferred stock - 6%

-

-

-

-

(9)

-

-

(9) Common stock - ($0.23 per share)

-

-

-

-

(1,132)

-

-

(1,132) Share-based compensation:































Expense recognition

-

-

-

100

-

-

-

100 Issuance of vested shares

-

-

-

(1,444)

-

-

1,373

(71) ?































Balance at June 30, 2024

$ 530

$ 3,633

$ 1,311

$ 10,525

$ 122,917

$ (24,442)

$ (11,058)

$ 103,416 ?































?











































Class B









Accumulated















Class A

Convertible

Additional





Other

Treasury







Preferred

Common

Common

Paid-in

Retained

Comprehensive

Stock,

Shareholders'



Stock

Stock

Stock

Capital

Earnings

Loss

at Cost

Equity Balance at December 31, 2024

$ 530

$ 3,633

$ 1,311

$ 10,799

$ 128,884

$ (20,820)

$ (11,058)

$ 113,279 ?































Net income

-

-

-

-

3,371

-

-

3,371 Other comprehensive loss,































net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

(208)

-

(208) Cash dividends declared:































Common stock - ($0.22 per share)

-

-

-

-

(1,072)

-

-

(1,072) Share-based compensation:































Expense recognition

-

-

-

119

-

-

-

119 Conversion of common stock

-

9

(9)

-

-

-

-

- ?































Balance at March 30, 2025

$ 530

$ 3,642

$ 1,302

$ 10,918

$ 131,183

$ (21,028)

$ (11,058)

$ 115,489 ?































Net income

-

-

-

-

4,916

-

-

4,916 Other comprehensive loss,































net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

(209)

-

(209) Cash dividends declared:































Preferred stock - 6%

-

-

-

-

(9)

-

-

(9) Common stock - ($0.22 per share)

-

-

-

-

(1,147)

-

-

(1,147) Share-based compensation:































Expense recognition

-

-

-

160

-

-

-

160 Issuance of vested shares

-

-

-

(1,393)

-

-

1,285

(108) ?































Balance at June 29, 2025

$ 530

$ 3,642

$ 1,302

$ 9,685

$ 134,943

$ (21,237)

$ (9,773)

$ 119,092

Burnham Holdings, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 29,

June 30,

June 29,

June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Net sales of continuing operations

$ 52,971

$ 48,840

$ 108,708

$ 97,746 Net sales of discontinued operations

2,420

6,551

11,518

13,648 Total net sales

$ 55,391

$ 55,391

$ 120,226

$ 111,394 ?















Net income

$ 4,916

$ 841

$ 8,287

$ 3,832 Exclude:















Income tax expense

1,469

250

2,474

1,144 Interest expense

105

533

344

829 Depreciation and amortization

1,433

1,339

2,826

2,709 EBITDA

$ 7,923

$ 2,963

$ 13,931

$ 8,514 ?















EBITDA as a percent of net sales

14.3 %

5.3 %

11.6 %

7.6 % ?















EBITDA

$ 7,923

$ 2,963

$ 13,931

$ 8,514 Adjustments:















Gain on sale of discontinued operation

(8,087)

-

(8,087)

- Impairment loss

3,137

-

3,137

- Adjusted EBITDA

$ 2,973

$ 2,963

$ 8,981

$ 8,514

















Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of net sales

5.4 %

5.3 %

7.5 %

7.6 % ?



















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 29,

June 30,

June 29,

June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income

$ 4,916

$ 841

$ 8,287

$ 3,832 Adjustments, net of tax

(3,811)

-

(3,811)

- Adjusted net income

$ 1,105

$ 841

$ 4,476

$ 3,832 ?















Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding

4,720

4,714

4,705

4,701 ?















Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.04

$ 0.18

$ 1.76

$ 0.81 Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.23

$ 0.18

$ 0.95

$ 0.81

