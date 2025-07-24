The Bank of Princeton: Princeton Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

PRINCETON, N.J., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ - BPRN), the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton (the "Bank"), today reported its unaudited financial condition and results of operations for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025.

President/CEO Edward Dietzler commented on the quarter results, "Although we were disappointed with the large previously disclosed credit loss recorded in the second quarter, we are encouraged by the improvement in net interest income and in non-interest income, as well as a reduction in operating expenses this quarter, reflecting improvement in our earnings excluding our provision for credit losses. Additionally, we repurchased 173 thousand shares of our common stock at an average price of $31.14 as part of the share repurchase program. We expect stronger earnings in the second half of 2025.

The Company reported net income of $688 thousand, or $0.10 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $5.4 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2025, and net income of $5.1 million, or $0.80 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in net income for the second quarter of 2025 when compared to the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to an increase in provision for credit losses of $6.7 million partially offset by a decrease in non-interest expense of $283 thousand, an increase in net-interest income of $53 thousand, an increase in non-interest income of $61 thousand and a decrease in income tax expense of $1.6 million. The decrease in net income for the second quarter of 2025 when compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to increases in the provision for credit losses of $7.1 million and in non-interest expense of $1.5 million, partially offset by increases of $2.8 million in net-interest income and $164 thousand in non-interest income, and a decrease of $1.1 million in income tax expense.

Review of Statements of Financial Condition

Total assets were $2.24 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $98.6 million, or 4.21% when compared to $2.34 billion at the end of 2024. The primary reasons for the decrease in total assets were related to decreases in cash and cash equivalents of $96.3 million and investment securities of $22.4 million, partially offset by an increase in net loans of $20.4 million. The increase in the Company's net loans consisted of increases of $40.5 million in residential mortgages, and $3.3 million in home equity and consumer loans, partially offset by decreases of $14.4 million in commercial and industrial loans, $6.8 million in commercial real estate loans and $1.8 million in construction loans.

Total deposits on June 30, 2025, decreased $100.3 million, or 4.93%, when compared to December 31, 2024. The decrease in the Company's deposits consisted primarily of decreases in certificates of deposit of $52.7 million, money market deposits of $27.3 million, and interest-bearing demand deposits of $17.9 million. The decrease in the certificates was strategically planned, including a reduction in brokered deposits of $26 million which was not replenished, as was a pricing structure designed to reduce the Bank's cost of funds. On balance sheet liquidity remains strong at June 30, 2025.

Total stockholders' equity at June 30, 2025, decreased $94 thousand or 0.04% when compared to December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a $5.6 million increase in purchases of treasury stock, partially offset by an increase in retained earnings of $1.8 million (which consisted of $6.1 million in net income, partially offset by $4.3 million of cash dividends recorded during the period), an increase in paid-in capital of $1.8 million, and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $1.9 million. The ratio of equity to total assets at June 30, 2025, and at December 31, 2024, was 11.7% and 11.2%, respectively.

Asset Quality

At June 30, 2025, non-performing assets totaled $16.5 million, a decrease of $10.6 million when compared to the amount at December 31, 2024.

Review of Quarterly and Six-Month Financial Results

Net interest income was $18.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $53 thousand over the first quarter of 2025, and an increase of $2.8 million compared to $16.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. While net interest income was relatively consistent with the prior 2025 quarter, interest expense decreased $592 thousand, or 4.1%, partially offset by a decrease in interest income of $539 thousand, or 1.6%. The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 3.54%, an increase of 3 basis points when compared to the first quarter of 2025, and an increase of 10 basis points when compared to the second quarter of 2024. When comparing the second quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2025 periods, the decrease in interest expense and the increase in net interest margin were primarily associated with a decrease in total interest-bearing deposits of $41.3 million and as well as a decrease in the Company's cost of funds of 10 basis points. The decrease in interest income for the second quarter was due to a $35.7 million decrease in average interest-earning assets (caused mostly by a $19.1 million reduction in the average balance of Federal funds sold, a $9.8 million reduction in the average balance of total securities, and a $5.5 million reduction in the average balance of loans), and a 7-basis point decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets when compared to the first quarter of 2025. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded net income of $6.1 million, or $0.88 per diluted common share, compared to $9.5 million, or $1.48 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the charge-off recorded in the second quarter of 2025 and discussed below.

When comparing the second quarter of 2025 and second quarter of 2024, net-interest income increased by $2.8 million, which was primarily due to an increase in average interest-earning assets of $261.2 million and the Bank's cost of funds decreasing by 32 basis points. These were partially offset by the increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $213.9 million, and a decrease of 16 basis points in the yield earned on interest-earning assets.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $7.0 million during the second quarter of 2025, primarily associated with the charge-off of $9.9 million previously disclosed on the Company's Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 28, 2025. The charge-off included a $2.4 million specific reserve that had previously been reserved in the allowance for loan losses and as well as changes in the composition in the allowance for loan losses consistent with typical business activity. The current quarter's provision recorded on the Company's statements of income was $6.7 million higher when compared to the provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2025 and was $7.1 million higher when compared to the second quarter of 2024. For the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded charge-offs of $9.9 million and recoveries of $90 thousand. The coverage ratio of the allowance for credit losses to period end loans was 1.14% at June 30, 2025, and 1.30% at December 31, 2024.

Total non-interest income of $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2025 increased $61 thousand or 2.8% when compared to the first quarter of 2025 and increased $164 thousand or 7.9% when compared to the second quarter of 2024. The increase in the second quarter of 2025 when compared to the first quarter of 2025 was due to an increase of $40 thousand in fees and service charges, an increase of $28 thousand in loan fees, and an increase of $23 thousand in income from bank-owned life insurance, partially offset by a decrease in other non-interest income of $30 thousand. The increase over the prior year's second quarter was primarily due to an increase in other non-interest income of $206 thousand, and an increase in income from bank owned life insurance of $106 thousand, partially offset by a decrease in loan fees of $234 thousand.

Total non-interest expense of $13.5 million for the second quarter of 2025 decreased $283 thousand, or 2.1%, when compared to the first quarter of 2025. This decrease over the prior quarter was primarily due to decreases in occupancy and equipment of $138 thousand, federal deposit insurance expense of $118 thousand, data processing and communications expenses of $83 thousand, and salaries and employee benefits expense of $79 thousand, partially offset by an increase in office expense of $128 thousand, and in other non-interest expense of $102 thousand. Total non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2025 increased $1.5 million or 12.5% when compared to the second quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily related to increases in salaries and employee benefits expense of $650 thousand, occupancy and equipment expense of $297 thousand, data processing and communications expense of $139 thousand, federal deposit insurance expense of $136 thousand, professional fees of $119 thousand, and core deposit intangible expense of $108 thousand, all primarily associated with the Cornerstone Bank acquisition in the third quarter of 2024.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded an income tax benefit of ($92) thousand, resulting in an effective tax rate of (15.4)%, which was primarily the result of the loan loss provision, compared to an income tax expense of $1.5 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 21.9% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and compared to an income tax expense of $1.0 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 16.8% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















































































June 30, 2025 vs



June 30, 2025 vs





June 30,

December 31,

June 30,

December 31, 2024



June 30, 2024





2025

2024

2024

$ Change

% Change

$ Change

% Change

































ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 21,094

$ 117,348

$ 151,305

$ (96,254)

(82.02) %

$ (130,211)

(86.06) % Securities available-for-sale taxable

185,177

207,442

92,001

(22,265)

(10.73)



93,176

101.28

Securities available-for-sale tax-exempt

39,586

39,729

39,688

(143)

(0.36)



(102)

(0.26)

Securities held-to-maturity

157

161

165

(4)

(2.48)



(8)

(4.85)

Loans receivable, net of deferred loan fees

1,839,228

1,818,875

1,573,352

20,353

1.12



265,876

16.90

Allowance for credit losses

(21,014)

(23,657)

(18,464)

2,643

(11.17)



(2,550)

13.81

Goodwill

14,381

14,381

8,853

-

-



5,528

62.44

Core deposit intangible

3,185

3,632

1,191

(447)

(12.31)



1,994

167.42

Other real estate owened

-

295

-

(295)

(100.00)



-

N/A

Other assets

159,874

162,027

135,850

(2,153)

(1.33)



24,024

17.68

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 2,241,668

$ 2,340,233

$ 1,983,941

$ (98,565)

(4.21) %

$ 257,727

12.99 %



































































LIABILITIES































Non-interest checking

$ 299,902

$ 300,972

$ 245,073

$ (1,070)

(0.36) %

$ 54,829

22.37 % Interest checking

282,656

300,559

223,759

(17,903)

(5.96)



58,897

26.32

Savings

169,663

170,880

146,935

(1,217)

(0.71)



22,728

15.47

Money market

463,206

490,543

403,926

(27,337)

(5.57)



59,280

14.68

Time deposits over $250,000

220,474

208,858

154,605

11,616

5.56



65,869

42.60

Other time deposits

496,471

560,813

524,774

(64,342)

(11.47)



(28,303)

(5.39)

Total deposits

1,932,372

2,032,625

1,699,072

(100,253)

(4.93)



233,300

13.73

Borrowings

10,000

-

-

10,000

100.00



10,000

N/A

Other liabilities

37,350

45,568

40,028

(8,218)

(18.03)



(2,678)

(6.69)

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,979,722

2,078,193

1,739,100

(98,471)

(4.74)



240,622

13.84



































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY































Paid-in capital

121,684

119,908

99,179

1,776

1.48



22,505

22.69

Treasury stock 1

(6,413)

(842)

(842)

(5,571)

661.64



(5,571)

661.64

Retained earnings

153,718

151,915

155,083

1,803

1.19



(1,365)

(0.88)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(7,043)

(8,941)

(8,579)

1,898

(21.23)



1,536

(17.90)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

261,946

262,040

244,841

(94)

(0.04)



17,105

6.99



































TOTAL LIABILITIES































AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 2,241,668

$ 2,340,233

$ 1,983,941

$ (98,565)

(4.21) %

$ 257,727

12.99 %

































Book value per common share

$ 38.49

$ 38.07

$ 38.54

$ 0.42

1.10 %

$ (0.05)

(0.13) % Tangible book value per common share 2

$ 35.91

$ 35.45

$ 36.96

$ 0.46

1.30 %

$ (1.05)

(2.84) %

































1Treasury stock repurchases commenced March 8, 2024, associated with the stock repurchase program announced August 10, 2023.







2Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure.















For more informaion, see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below.

















Princeton Bancorp, Inc.

Loan and Deposit Tables

(Unaudited)















The components of loans receivable, net at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 were as follows:



















June 30,

December 31,







2025

2024







(In thousands)



Commercial real estate

$ 1,378,327

$ 1,385,085



Commercial and industrial

78,409

92,857



Construction

255,335

257,169



Residential first-lien mortgages

108,558

68,030



Home equity / consumer

21,416

18,133



Total loans

1,842,045

1,821,274



Deferred fees and costs

(2,817)

(2,399)



Allowance for credit losses

(21,014)

(23,657)



Loans, net

$ 1,818,214

$ 1,795,218



























































The components of deposits at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 were as follows:





















June 30,

December 31,







2025

2024







(In thousands)



Demand, non-interest-bearing

$ 299,902

$ 300,972



Demand, interest-bearing

282,656

300,559



Savings

169,663

170,880



Money market

463,206

490,543



Time deposits

716,945

769,671



Total deposits

$ 1,932,372

$ 2,032,625



















Princeton Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)





























Three Months Ended June 30,















2025

2024

$ Change

% Change

Interest and dividend income

















Loans and fees $ 29,620

$ 26,034

$ 3,586

13.8 %



Available-for-sale debt securities:



















Taxable 2,298

1,001

1,297

129.6 %





Tax-exempt 279

286

(7)

-2.4 %



Held-to-maturity debt securities 2

3

(1)

-33.3 %



Other interest and dividend income 557

2,086

(1,529)

-73.3 %





Total interest and dividends 32,756

29,410

3,346

11.4 %























Interest expense



















Deposits 13,933

13,442

491

3.7 %





Borrowings 13

-

13

N/A





Total interest expense 13,946

13,442

504

3.7 %























Net interest income 18,810

15,968

2,842

17.8 %

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 6,956

(118)

7,074

-5994.9 %

Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 11,854

16,086

(4,232)

-26.3 %























Non-interest income

















Income from bank-owned life insurance 494

388

106

27.3 %



Fees and service charges 551

465

86

18.5 %



Loan fees, including prepayment penalties 703

937

(234)

-25.0 %



Other 503

297

206

69.4 %





Total non-interest income 2,251

2,087

164

7.9 %























Non-interest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 7,093

6,443

650

10.1 %



Occupancy and equipment 2,147

1,850

297

16.1 %



Professional fees 721

602

119

19.8 %



Data processing and communications 1,543

1,404

139

9.9 %



Federal deposit insurance 415

279

136

48.7 %



Advertising and promotion 152

156

(4)

-2.6 %



Office expense 238

155

83

53.5 %



Core deposit intangible 219

111

108

97.3 %



Other 981

1,009

(28)

-2.8 %





Total non-interest expense 13,509

12,009

1,500

12.5 %























Income before income tax expense 596

6,164

(5,568)

-90.3 %

Income tax (benefit) expense (92)

1,038

(1,130)

-108.9 %

Net income $ 688

$ 5,126

(4,438)

-86.6 %























Net income per common share - basic $ 0.10

$ 0.81

$ (0.71)

-87.7 %

Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.10

$ 0.80

$ (0.70)

-87.5 %























Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,867

6,334

533

8.4 %

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,895

6,420

475

7.4 %

























Princeton Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Current Quarter vs Prior Quarter)

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)





























Three Months Ended















June 30,

March 31,















2025

2025

$ Change

% Change

Interest and dividend income

















Loans and fees $ 29,620

$ 29,624

$ (4)

0.0 %



Available-for-sale debt securities:



















Taxable 2,298

2,616

(318)

-12.2 %





Tax-exempt 279

284

(5)

-1.8 %



Held-to-maturity debt securities 2

2

-

0.0 %



Other interest and dividend income 557

769

(212)

-27.6 %





Total interest and dividends 32,756

33,295

(539)

-1.6 %























Interest expense



















Deposits 13,933

14,538

(605)

-4.2 %





Borrowings 13

-

13

N/A





Total interest expense 13,946

14,538

(592)

-4.1 %























Net interest income 18,810

18,757

53

0.3 %

Provision for credit losses 6,956

268

6,688

2495.5 %

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 11,854

18,489

(6,635)

-35.9 %























Non-interest income

















Income from bank-owned life insurance 494

471

23

4.9 %



Fees and service charges 551

511

40

7.8 %



Loan fees, including prepayment penalties 703

675

28

4.1 %



Other 503

533

(30)

-5.6 %





Total non-interest income 2,251

2,190

61

2.8 %























Non-interest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 7,093

7,172

(79)

-1.1 %



Occupancy and equipment 2,147

2,285

(138)

-6.0 %



Professional fees 721

761

(40)

-5.3 %



Data processing and communications 1,543

1,626

(83)

-5.1 %



Federal deposit insurance 415

533

(118)

-22.1 %



Advertising and promotion 152

171

(19)

-11.1 %



Office expense 238

110

128

116.4 %



Other real estate owned expense -

27

(27)

-100.0 %



Core deposit intangible 219

228

(9)

-3.9 %



Other 981

879

102

11.6 %





Total non-interest expense 13,509

13,792

(283)

-2.1 %























Income before income tax expense 596

6,887

(6,291)

91.3 %

Income tax (benefit) expense (92)

1,509

(1,601)

106.1 %

Net income $ 688

$ 5,378

$ (4,690)

87.2 %























Net income per common share - basic $ 0.10

$ 0.78

$ (0.68)

87.2 %

Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.10

$ 0.77

$ (0.67)

87.0 %























Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,867

6,905

(38)

-0.6 %

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,895

6,964

(69)

-1.0 %

























Princeton Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)





























Six Months Ended















June 30,















2025

2024

$ Change

% Change

Interest and dividend income

















Loans and fees $ 59,244

$ 50,974

$ 8,270

16.2 %



Available-for-sale debt securities:



















Taxable 4,914

1,565

3,349

214.0 %





Tax-exempt 563

572

(9)

-1.6 %



Held-to-maturity debt securities 4

5

(1)

-20.0 %



Other interest and dividend income 1,326

4,360

(3,034)

-69.6 %





Total interest and dividends 66,051

57,476

8,575

14.9 %























Interest expense



















Deposits 28,471

26,060

2,411

9.3 %





Borrowings 13

-

13

N/A





Total interest expense 28,484

26,060

2,424

9.3 %























Net interest income 37,567

31,416

6,151

19.6 %

Provision for credit losses 7,224

68

7,156

10523.5 %

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 30,343

31,348

(1,005)

-3.2 %























Non-Interest income

















Income from bank-owned life insurance 965

769

196

25.5 %



Fees and service charges 1,062

897

165

18.4 %



Loan fees, including prepayment penalties 1,378

1,661

(283)

-17.0 %



Other 1,036

745

291

39.1 %





Total non-interest income 4,441

4,072

369

9.1 %























Non-interest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 14,265

12,963

1,302

10.0 %



Occupancy and equipment 4,432

3,879

553

14.3 %



Professional fees 1,482

1,126

356

31.6 %



Data processing and communications 3,169

2,564

605

23.6 %



Federal deposit insurance 948

552

396

71.7 %



Advertising and promotion 323

298

25

8.4 %



Office expense 348

274

74

27.0 %



Other real estate owned expense 27

-

27

N/A



Core deposit intangible 447

231

216

93.5 %



Other 1,860

1,958

(98)

-5.0 %





Total non-interest expense 27,301

23,845

3,456

14.5 %























Income before income tax expense 7,483

11,575

(4,092)

-35.4 %

Income tax expense 1,417

2,104

(687)

-32.7 %

Net income $ 6,066

$ 9,471

$ (3,405)

-36.0 %























Net income per common share - basic $ 0.88

$ 1.50

$ (0.61)

-40.8 %

Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.88

$ 1.48

$ (0.60)

-40.6 %























Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,886

6,331

555

8.8 %

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,929

6,411

518

8.1 %























Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

























For the Three Months Ended June 30,









2025

2024

Change in

Change in

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate Earning assets





















Loans $ 1,845,920

6.44 %

$ 1,585,876

6.60 %

$ 260,044

-0.16 % Securities





















Taxable available-for-sale 195,152

4.71 %

89,547

4.47 %

105,605

0.24 % Tax-exempt available-for-sale 39,025

2.86 %

39,756

2.88 %

(731)

-0.02 % Held-to-maturity 158

5.33 %

166

5.33 %

(8)

0.00 % Total Securities 234,335

4.40 %

129,469

3.98 %

104,866

0.42 %























Other interest earning assets





















Federal funds sold 34,201

4.42 %

133,336

5.45 %

(99,135)

-1.03 % Other interest-earning assets 14,790

4.91 %

19,338

5.78 %

(4,548)

-0.87 % Other interest-earning assets 48,991

4.57 %

152,674

5.49 %

(103,683)

-0.92 % Total interest-earning assets 2,129,246

6.17 %

1,868,019

6.33 %

261,227

-0.16 % Total non-earning assets 165,803





141,377











Total assets $ 2,295,049





$ 2,009,396



























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Checking $ 314,336

2.00 %

$ 231,895

1.94 %

$ 82,441

0.06 % Savings 170,644

2.29 %

148,377

2.64 %

22,267

-0.35 % Money market 464,917

3.14 %

390,019

3.99 %

74,898

-0.85 % Certificates of deposit 747,773

4.16 %

713,433

4.22 %

34,340

-0.06 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,697,670

3.29 %

1,483,724

3.64 %

213,946

-0.35 % Non-interest bearing deposits 288,608





243,248





45,361



Total deposits 1,986,278

2.81 %

1,726,972

3.13 %

259,307

-0.32 % Borrowings 1,259

4.18 %

-

N/A

1,259

N/A Total interest-bearing liabilities





















(excluding non interest deposits) 1,698,929

3.29 %

1,483,724

3.64 %

215,205

-0.35 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 288,608





243,248











Total cost of funds 1,987,537

2.81 %

1,726,972

3.13 %

260,566

-0.32 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 42,634





40,874











Stockholders' equity 264,878





241,550











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,295,049





$ 2,009,396



































Net interest spread



2.88 %





2.69 %







Net interest margin



3.54 %





3.44 %







Net interest margin (FTE) 1, 2



3.58 %





3.48 %































1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.



















2This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information, see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below.





























Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

























For the Six Months Ended June 30,









2025

2024

Change in

Change in

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate Earning assets





















Loans $ 1,848,664

6.46 %

$ 1,568,541

6.54 %

$ 280,123

-0.08 % Securities





















Taxable available-for-sale 199,548

4.92 %

74,144

4.21 %

125,404

0.71 % Tax-exempt available-for-sale 39,499

2.85 %

40,257

2.84 %

(758)

0.01 % Held-to-maturity 159

5.33 %

174

5.21 %

(15)

0.12 % Securities 239,206

4.58 %

114,576

3.74 %

124,630

0.84 %























Other interest earning assets





















Federal funds sold 43,705

4.42 %

140,703

5.45 %

(96,998)

-1.03 % Other interest-earning assets 15,406

4.82 %

19,146

5.71 %

(3,740)

-0.89 % Other interest-earning assets 59,111

4.53 %

159,848

5.48 %

(100,737)

-0.95 % Total interest-earning assets 2,146,981

6.20 %

1,842,965

6.27 %

304,016

-0.07 % Total non-earning assets 168,359





141,019











Total assets $ 2,315,340





$ 1,983,984



























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Checking $ 319,777

1.97 %

$ 236,963

1.96 %

$ 82,814

0.01 % Savings 171,022

2.27 %

148,024

2.57 %

22,998

-0.30 % Money market 470,596

3.12 %

377,084

3.96 %

93,512

-0.84 % Certificates of deposit 756,808

4.30 %

695,870

4.17 %

60,938

0.13 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,718,203

3.34 %

1,457,941

3.59 %

260,262

-0.25 % Non-interest bearing deposits 288,060





243,669











Total deposits 2,006,263

2.86 %

1,701,610

3.08 %

304,653

-0.22 %























Borrowings 639

4.19 %

-

N/A

639

N/A Total interest-bearing liabilities





















(excluding non interest deposits) 1,718,842

3.34 %

1,457,941

3.59 %

260,901

-0.25 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 288,060





243,669











Total cost of funds 2,006,902

2.86 %

1,701,610

3.08 %

305,292

-0.22 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 43,979





41,484











Stockholders' equity 264,459





240,890











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,315,340





$ 1,983,984



































Net interest spread



2.86 %





2.68 %







Net interest margin



3.53 %





3.43 %







Net interest margin (FTE) 1, 2



3.57 %





3.47 %































1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.



















2This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information, see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below.





























Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

























For the Three Months Ended









June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

Change in

Change in

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate Earning assets





















Loans $ 1,845,920

6.44 %

$ 1,851,439

6.49 %

$ (5,519)

-0.05 % Securities





















Taxable available-for-sale 195,152

4.71 %

203,992

5.13 %

(8,840)

-0.42 % Tax-exempt available-for-sale 39,025

2.86 %

39,978

2.84 %

(953)

0.02 % Held-to-maturity 158

5.33 %

160

5.33 %

(2)

0.00 % Total Securities 234,335

4.40 %

244,130

4.76 %

(9,795)

-0.36 %























Other interest earning assets





















Federal funds sold 34,201

4.42 %

53,314

4.42 %

(19,113)

0.00 % Other interest-earning assets 14,790

4.91 %

16,028

4.81 %

(1,238)

0.10 % Other interest-earning assets 48,991

4.57 %

69,342

4.51 %

(20,351)

0.06 % Total interest-earning assets 2,129,246

6.17 %

2,164,911

6.24 %

(35,665)

-0.07 % Total non-earning assets 165,803





170,945











Total assets $ 2,295,049





$ 2,335,856



























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Checking $ 314,336

2.00 %

$ 325,278

1.94 %

$ (10,942)

0.06 % Savings 170,644

2.29 %

171,404

2.24 %

(760)

0.05 % Money market 464,917

3.14 %

476,338

3.10 %

(11,421)

0.04 % Certificates of deposit 747,773

4.16 %

765,942

4.45 %

(18,169)

-0.29 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,697,670

3.29 %

1,738,962

3.39 %

(41,292)

-0.10 % Non-interest bearing deposits 288,608





287,506





1,102



Total deposits 1,986,278

2.81 %

2,026,468

2.91 %

(40,190)

-0.10 % Borrowings 1,259

4.18 %

-

N/A

1,259.00

N/A Total interest-bearing liabilities





















(excluding non interest deposits) 1,698,929

3.29 %

1,738,962

3.39 %

(40,033)

-0.10 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 288,608





287,506











Total cost of funds 1,987,537

2.81 %

2,026,468

2.91 %

(38,931)

-0.10 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 42,634





45,354











Stockholders' equity 264,878





264,034











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,295,049





$ 2,335,856



































Net interest spread



2.88 %





2.85 %







Net interest margin



3.54 %





3.51 %







Net interest margin (FTE) 1, 2



3.58 %





3.56 %































1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.



















2This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information, see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below.































Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Quarterly Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





























2025

2025

2024

2024

2024



June

March

December

September

June























Return on average assets 0.12 %

0.93 %

0.88 %

-0.82 %

1.03 %

Return on average equity 1.04 %

8.26 %

7.97 %

-6.96 %

8.54 %

Return on average tangible equity1 1.12 %

8.86 %

8.56 %

-7.25 %

8.91 %

Net interest margin 3.54 %

3.51 %

3.28 %

3.41 %

3.44 %

Net interest margin (FTE)1 3.58 %

3.56 %

3.32 %

3.45 %

3.48 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio1 63.10 %

64.75 %

62.62 %

63.65 %

65.90 %























COMMON STOCK DATA



















Market value at period end $ 30.54

$ 30.55

$ 34.43

$ 36.98

$ 33.10

Market range:



















High $ 32.97

$ 34.31

$ 38.90

$ 39.12

$ 33.10

Low $ 27.69

$ 30.02

$ 33.26

$ 32.40

$ 29.15

Book value per common share at period end $ 38.49

$ 38.56

$ 38.07

$ 38.18

$ 38.54

Tangible book value per common share1 $ 35.91

$ 36.00

$ 35.45

$ 35.52

$ 36.96

Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands) 6,806

6,923

6,883

6,849

6,353























CAPITAL RATIOS



















Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.05 %

13.67 %

13.52 %

13.17 %

14.66 %

Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.01 %

12.48 %

12.34 %

12.02 %

13.62 %

Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 10.63 %

10.91 %

10.58 %

11.44 %

12.21 %

Equity to assets 11.69 %

11.52 %

11.20 %

11.11 %

12.34 %

Tangible equity to tangible assets1 10.99 %

10.83 %

10.51 %

10.41 %

11.90 %























CREDIT QUALITY DATA (Dollars in thousands)



















Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 9,859

$ (60)

$ 86

$ 108

$ (15)

Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 2.136 %

-0.013 %

0.019 %

0.026 %

-0.004 %























Nonperforming loans $ 16,530

$ 26,522

$ 26,841

$ 2,330

$ 3,198

Other real estate owned -

-

295

-

-

Total nonperforming assets $ 16,530

$ 26,522

$ 27,136

$ 2,330

$ 3,198























Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:



















Period-end loans, net of deferred fees and costs 1.14 %

1.29 %

1.30 %

1.27 %

1.17 %

Nonperforming loans 127.13 %

90.27 %

88.14 %

995.85 %

577.36 %

Nonperforming assets 127.13 %

90.27 %

87.18 %

995.85 %

577.36 %























Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans, net of deferred fees and costs 0.90 %

1.43 %

1.48 %

0.13 %

0.20 %













































1This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information, see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below.







Princeton Bancorp, Inc

Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the table below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of its performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are "tangible book value per common share," "return on average tangible equity," "efficiency ratio," "adjusted efficiency ratio," "tangible equity to tangible assets," and "net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent." For the purpose of calculating return on average tangible equity, net income for such period is annualized and divided by average tangible equity during such period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period. For the purpose of calculating tangible equity to tangible assets, tangible equity is divided by tangible assets. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at period end. Tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at period end. For the purpose of calculating tangible book value per common share, tangible equity is divided by the number of common shares outstanding, in each case at period end. For the purpose of calculating efficiency ratio, total operating expense is divided by total revenue for the period. For the purpose of calculating adjusted efficiency ratio, total operating expense minus core deposit intangible amortization and merger-related expenses is divided by total revenue for the period. For the purpose of calculating net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent, fully taxable equivalent adjustments are added to net interest income for the period, net interest income fully taxable equivalent for such period is annualized and divided by average interest earning assets during such period. Adjusted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share are calculated by dividing net income adjusted for the provision for credit loss on non-purchase credit deteriorated loans and merger-related expenses by weighted outstanding shares.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable insights into understanding our financial results by excluding certain items that can distort our core business results. This allows investors to better understand our ongoing operations and assess our future potential, while still being transparent about the adjustments made to arrive at these non-GAAP figures. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results and the Company strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

In addition to the items noted above, defined footnotes are included in the Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures table below. Income annualized is calculated using income for the period divided by the number of days in the period, then multiplied by total days in the year. Average equity is calculated using the sum of daily equity balance for the period, divided by the number of days in the period. Fully taxable equivalent adjustment is calculated using tax exempt loan income plus tax exempt securities income for the period, multiplied by a tax rate of 28%.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)























Three months ended



2025

2025

2024

2024

2024



June

March

December

September

June























Net (loss) income (annualized)1 $ 2,760

$ 21,811

$ 20,794

$ (17,727)

$ 20,617

Average equity2 264,878

264,034

261,057

254,645

241,550

Less: average intangible assets3 (17,701)

(17,929)

(18,148)

(10,096)

(10,112)

Average Tangible Equity $ 247,177

$ 246,250

$ 243,044

$ 236,404

$ 231,506

Return on average tangible equity 1.12 %

8.86 %

8.56 %

-7.25 %

8.91 %























Net interest income $ 18,810

$ 18,757

$ 18,007

$ 17,109

$ 15,968

Other income 2,251

2,190

2,027

2,056

2,087

Total revenue 21,061

20,947

20,034

19,165

18,055

Non-interest expenses $ 13,509

$ 13,792

$ 12,773

$ 20,144

$ 12,009

Less: core deposit intangible amortization (219)

(228)

(228)

(143)

(111)

Less: merger-related expenses -

-

-

(7,803)

-

Total operating expenses $ 13,290

$ 13,564

$ 12,545

$ 12,198

$ 11,898

Adjusted efficiency ratio 63.10 %

64.75 %

62.62 %

63.65 %

65.90 %























Total Assets $ 2,241,668

$ 2,318,097

$ 2,340,233

$ 2,354,730

$ 1,983,941

Less: intangible assets (17,566)

(17,784)

(18,013)

(18,241)

(10,044)

Tangible assets $ 2,224,102

$ 2,300,313

$ 2,322,220

$ 2,336,489

$ 1,973,897























Stockholders' equity $ 261,946

$ 266,987

$ 262,040

$ 261,502

$ 244,841

Less: intangible assets (17,566)

(17,784)

(18,013)

(18,241)

(10,044)

Tangible equity $ 244,380

$ 249,203

$ 244,027

$ 243,261

$ 234,797























Tangible equity to tangible assets 10.99 %

10.83 %

10.51 %

10.41 %

11.90 %























Tangible equity $ 244,380

$ 249,203

$ 244,027

$ 243,261

$ 234,797

Shares outstanding (in thousands) 6,806

6,923

6,883

6,849

6,353

Tangible book value per share $ 35.91

$ 36.00

$ 35.45

$ 35.52

$ 36.96























1Income annualized is calculated using income for the period divided by the number of days in the period, then multiplied by total days in the year.





2Average equity is calculated using the sum of daily equity balance for the period, divided by the number of days in the period.









3Average intangible assets is calculated using the sum of daily equity balance for the period, divided by the number of days in the period.

































Three months ended



2025

2025

2024

2024

2024



June

March

December

September

June























Net interest income $ 18,810

$ 18,757

$ 18,007

$ 17,109

$ 15,968

FTE adjustment3 212

250

241

211

213

Net interest income FTE $ 19,022

$ 19,007

$ 18,248

$ 17,320

$ 16,181

Net interest income FTE (annualized)1 $ 76,297

$ 77,083

$ 72,595

$ 68,902

$ 65,078

Average interest earning assets 2,129,246

2,164,911

2,185,859

1,998,226

1,868,019

Net interest margin FTE 3.58 %

3.56 %

3.32 %

3.45 %

3.48 %

























Six-months ended















2025

2024















June

June



































Net interest income $ 37,567

$ 31,416













FTE adjustment3 462

401













Net interest income FTE $ 38,029

$ 31,817













Net interest income FTE (annualized)1 $ 76,688

$ 63,984













Average interest earning assets 2,146,981

1,842,965













Net interest margin FTE 3.57 %

3.47 %



































1Income annualized is calculated using income for the period divided by the number of days in the period,













then multiplied by total days in the year.



















3Fully taxable equivalent adjustment is calculated using tax exempt loan income plus tax exempt securities













income for the period, multiplied by a tax rate of 28%.











































