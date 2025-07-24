Anzeige
WKN: A3DN4Y | ISIN: US74179A1079 | Ticker-Symbol: K9Q
Frankfurt
25.07.25 | 08:01
26,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRINCETON BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRINCETON BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,00028,20011:41
PR Newswire
24.07.2025 22:00 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Bank of Princeton: Princeton Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

PRINCETON, N.J., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ - BPRN), the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton (the "Bank"), today reported its unaudited financial condition and results of operations for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025.

President/CEO Edward Dietzler commented on the quarter results, "Although we were disappointed with the large previously disclosed credit loss recorded in the second quarter, we are encouraged by the improvement in net interest income and in non-interest income, as well as a reduction in operating expenses this quarter, reflecting improvement in our earnings excluding our provision for credit losses. Additionally, we repurchased 173 thousand shares of our common stock at an average price of $31.14 as part of the share repurchase program. We expect stronger earnings in the second half of 2025.

The Company reported net income of $688 thousand, or $0.10 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $5.4 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2025, and net income of $5.1 million, or $0.80 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in net income for the second quarter of 2025 when compared to the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to an increase in provision for credit losses of $6.7 million partially offset by a decrease in non-interest expense of $283 thousand, an increase in net-interest income of $53 thousand, an increase in non-interest income of $61 thousand and a decrease in income tax expense of $1.6 million. The decrease in net income for the second quarter of 2025 when compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to increases in the provision for credit losses of $7.1 million and in non-interest expense of $1.5 million, partially offset by increases of $2.8 million in net-interest income and $164 thousand in non-interest income, and a decrease of $1.1 million in income tax expense.

Review of Statements of Financial Condition

Total assets were $2.24 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $98.6 million, or 4.21% when compared to $2.34 billion at the end of 2024. The primary reasons for the decrease in total assets were related to decreases in cash and cash equivalents of $96.3 million and investment securities of $22.4 million, partially offset by an increase in net loans of $20.4 million. The increase in the Company's net loans consisted of increases of $40.5 million in residential mortgages, and $3.3 million in home equity and consumer loans, partially offset by decreases of $14.4 million in commercial and industrial loans, $6.8 million in commercial real estate loans and $1.8 million in construction loans.

Total deposits on June 30, 2025, decreased $100.3 million, or 4.93%, when compared to December 31, 2024. The decrease in the Company's deposits consisted primarily of decreases in certificates of deposit of $52.7 million, money market deposits of $27.3 million, and interest-bearing demand deposits of $17.9 million. The decrease in the certificates was strategically planned, including a reduction in brokered deposits of $26 million which was not replenished, as was a pricing structure designed to reduce the Bank's cost of funds. On balance sheet liquidity remains strong at June 30, 2025.

Total stockholders' equity at June 30, 2025, decreased $94 thousand or 0.04% when compared to December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a $5.6 million increase in purchases of treasury stock, partially offset by an increase in retained earnings of $1.8 million (which consisted of $6.1 million in net income, partially offset by $4.3 million of cash dividends recorded during the period), an increase in paid-in capital of $1.8 million, and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $1.9 million. The ratio of equity to total assets at June 30, 2025, and at December 31, 2024, was 11.7% and 11.2%, respectively.

Asset Quality

At June 30, 2025, non-performing assets totaled $16.5 million, a decrease of $10.6 million when compared to the amount at December 31, 2024.

Review of Quarterly and Six-Month Financial Results

Net interest income was $18.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $53 thousand over the first quarter of 2025, and an increase of $2.8 million compared to $16.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. While net interest income was relatively consistent with the prior 2025 quarter, interest expense decreased $592 thousand, or 4.1%, partially offset by a decrease in interest income of $539 thousand, or 1.6%. The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 3.54%, an increase of 3 basis points when compared to the first quarter of 2025, and an increase of 10 basis points when compared to the second quarter of 2024. When comparing the second quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2025 periods, the decrease in interest expense and the increase in net interest margin were primarily associated with a decrease in total interest-bearing deposits of $41.3 million and as well as a decrease in the Company's cost of funds of 10 basis points. The decrease in interest income for the second quarter was due to a $35.7 million decrease in average interest-earning assets (caused mostly by a $19.1 million reduction in the average balance of Federal funds sold, a $9.8 million reduction in the average balance of total securities, and a $5.5 million reduction in the average balance of loans), and a 7-basis point decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets when compared to the first quarter of 2025. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded net income of $6.1 million, or $0.88 per diluted common share, compared to $9.5 million, or $1.48 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the charge-off recorded in the second quarter of 2025 and discussed below.

When comparing the second quarter of 2025 and second quarter of 2024, net-interest income increased by $2.8 million, which was primarily due to an increase in average interest-earning assets of $261.2 million and the Bank's cost of funds decreasing by 32 basis points. These were partially offset by the increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $213.9 million, and a decrease of 16 basis points in the yield earned on interest-earning assets.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $7.0 million during the second quarter of 2025, primarily associated with the charge-off of $9.9 million previously disclosed on the Company's Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 28, 2025. The charge-off included a $2.4 million specific reserve that had previously been reserved in the allowance for loan losses and as well as changes in the composition in the allowance for loan losses consistent with typical business activity. The current quarter's provision recorded on the Company's statements of income was $6.7 million higher when compared to the provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2025 and was $7.1 million higher when compared to the second quarter of 2024. For the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded charge-offs of $9.9 million and recoveries of $90 thousand. The coverage ratio of the allowance for credit losses to period end loans was 1.14% at June 30, 2025, and 1.30% at December 31, 2024.

Total non-interest income of $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2025 increased $61 thousand or 2.8% when compared to the first quarter of 2025 and increased $164 thousand or 7.9% when compared to the second quarter of 2024. The increase in the second quarter of 2025 when compared to the first quarter of 2025 was due to an increase of $40 thousand in fees and service charges, an increase of $28 thousand in loan fees, and an increase of $23 thousand in income from bank-owned life insurance, partially offset by a decrease in other non-interest income of $30 thousand. The increase over the prior year's second quarter was primarily due to an increase in other non-interest income of $206 thousand, and an increase in income from bank owned life insurance of $106 thousand, partially offset by a decrease in loan fees of $234 thousand.

Total non-interest expense of $13.5 million for the second quarter of 2025 decreased $283 thousand, or 2.1%, when compared to the first quarter of 2025. This decrease over the prior quarter was primarily due to decreases in occupancy and equipment of $138 thousand, federal deposit insurance expense of $118 thousand, data processing and communications expenses of $83 thousand, and salaries and employee benefits expense of $79 thousand, partially offset by an increase in office expense of $128 thousand, and in other non-interest expense of $102 thousand. Total non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2025 increased $1.5 million or 12.5% when compared to the second quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily related to increases in salaries and employee benefits expense of $650 thousand, occupancy and equipment expense of $297 thousand, data processing and communications expense of $139 thousand, federal deposit insurance expense of $136 thousand, professional fees of $119 thousand, and core deposit intangible expense of $108 thousand, all primarily associated with the Cornerstone Bank acquisition in the third quarter of 2024.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded an income tax benefit of ($92) thousand, resulting in an effective tax rate of (15.4)%, which was primarily the result of the loan loss provision, compared to an income tax expense of $1.5 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 21.9% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and compared to an income tax expense of $1.0 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 16.8% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

About Princeton Bancorp, Inc. and The Bank of Princeton

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Bank of Princeton, a community bank founded in 2007. The Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with 28 branches in New Jersey, including three in Princeton and others in Bordentown, Browns Mills, Burlington, Chesterfield, Cherry Hill, Cream Ridge, Deptford, Fort Lee, Hamilton, Kingston, Lakewood, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, Medford, Monroe, Moorestown, New Brunswick, Palisades Park, Pennington, Piscataway, Princeton Junction, Quakerbridge, Sicklerville, Voorhees, and Woodbury. There are also five branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area and two in the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements," including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in its reports to stockholders and in other communications by the Company (including this press release), which are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements of the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Company's control). The most significant factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements include the ongoing impact of higher tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, higher inflation levels, and general economic and recessionary concerns, all of which could impact economic growth and could cause an increase in loan delinquencies, a reduction in financial transactions and business activities including decreased deposits and reduced loan originations, difficulties in managing liquidity in a rapidly changing and unpredictable market, and supply chain disruptions. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following factors: the integration of the businesses of the Company and Cornerstone Bank acquired in 2024; the global impact of the military conflicts in the Ukraine and the Middle East; the impact of any future pandemics or other natural disasters; civil unrest, rioting, acts or threats of terrorism, or actions taken by the local, state and Federal governments in response to such events, which could impact business and economic conditions in our market area; the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company and Bank conduct operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; market and monetary fluctuations; market volatility; the value of the Bank's products and services as perceived by actual and prospective customers, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Bank's products and services; credit risk associated with the Bank's lending activities; risks relating to the real estate market and the Bank's real estate collateral; the impact of changes in applicable laws and regulations and requirements arising out of our supervision by banking regulators; other regulatory requirements applicable to the Company and the Bank; and the timing and nature of the regulatory response to any applications filed by the Company and the Bank; technological changes; other acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; those risks under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Bank's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and the success of the Company at managing the risks involved in the foregoing.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc.


Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition


(Unaudited)


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)












































June 30, 2025 vs



June 30, 2025 vs




June 30,


December 31,


June 30,


December 31, 2024



June 30, 2024




2025


2024


2024


$ Change


% Change


$ Change


% Change


















ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents


$ 21,094


$ 117,348


$ 151,305


$ (96,254)


(82.02)

%


$ (130,211)


(86.06)

%

Securities available-for-sale taxable


185,177


207,442


92,001


(22,265)


(10.73)



93,176


101.28


Securities available-for-sale tax-exempt


39,586


39,729


39,688


(143)


(0.36)



(102)


(0.26)


Securities held-to-maturity


157


161


165


(4)


(2.48)



(8)


(4.85)


Loans receivable, net of deferred loan fees


1,839,228


1,818,875


1,573,352


20,353


1.12



265,876


16.90


Allowance for credit losses


(21,014)


(23,657)


(18,464)


2,643


(11.17)



(2,550)


13.81


Goodwill


14,381


14,381


8,853


-


-



5,528


62.44


Core deposit intangible


3,185


3,632


1,191


(447)


(12.31)



1,994


167.42


Other real estate owened


-


295


-


(295)


(100.00)



-


N/A


Other assets


159,874


162,027


135,850


(2,153)


(1.33)



24,024


17.68


TOTAL ASSETS


$ 2,241,668


$ 2,340,233


$ 1,983,941


$ (98,565)


(4.21)

%


$ 257,727


12.99

%



































LIABILITIES

















Non-interest checking


$ 299,902


$ 300,972


$ 245,073


$ (1,070)


(0.36)

%


$ 54,829


22.37

%

Interest checking


282,656


300,559


223,759


(17,903)


(5.96)



58,897


26.32


Savings


169,663


170,880


146,935


(1,217)


(0.71)



22,728


15.47


Money market


463,206


490,543


403,926


(27,337)


(5.57)



59,280


14.68


Time deposits over $250,000


220,474


208,858


154,605


11,616


5.56



65,869


42.60


Other time deposits


496,471


560,813


524,774


(64,342)


(11.47)



(28,303)


(5.39)


Total deposits


1,932,372


2,032,625


1,699,072


(100,253)


(4.93)



233,300


13.73


Borrowings


10,000


-


-


10,000


100.00



10,000


N/A


Other liabilities


37,350


45,568


40,028


(8,218)


(18.03)



(2,678)


(6.69)


TOTAL LIABILITIES


1,979,722


2,078,193


1,739,100


(98,471)


(4.74)



240,622


13.84



















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Paid-in capital


121,684


119,908


99,179


1,776


1.48



22,505


22.69


Treasury stock 1


(6,413)


(842)


(842)


(5,571)


661.64



(5,571)


661.64


Retained earnings


153,718


151,915


155,083


1,803


1.19



(1,365)


(0.88)


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(7,043)


(8,941)


(8,579)


1,898


(21.23)



1,536


(17.90)


TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


261,946


262,040


244,841


(94)


(0.04)



17,105


6.99



















TOTAL LIABILITIES

















AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


$ 2,241,668


$ 2,340,233


$ 1,983,941


$ (98,565)


(4.21)

%


$ 257,727


12.99

%


















Book value per common share


$ 38.49


$ 38.07


$ 38.54


$ 0.42


1.10

%


$ (0.05)


(0.13)

%

Tangible book value per common share 2


$ 35.91


$ 35.45


$ 36.96


$ 0.46


1.30

%


$ (1.05)


(2.84)

%


















1Treasury stock repurchases commenced March 8, 2024, associated with the stock repurchase program announced August 10, 2023.





2Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure.









For more informaion, see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below.









Princeton Bancorp, Inc.


Loan and Deposit Tables


(Unaudited)









The components of loans receivable, net at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 were as follows:











June 30,


December 31,





2025


2024





(In thousands)



Commercial real estate


$ 1,378,327


$ 1,385,085



Commercial and industrial


78,409


92,857



Construction


255,335


257,169



Residential first-lien mortgages


108,558


68,030



Home equity / consumer


21,416


18,133



Total loans


1,842,045


1,821,274



Deferred fees and costs


(2,817)


(2,399)



Allowance for credit losses


(21,014)


(23,657)



Loans, net


$ 1,818,214


$ 1,795,218































The components of deposits at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 were as follows:












June 30,


December 31,





2025


2024





(In thousands)



Demand, non-interest-bearing


$ 299,902


$ 300,972



Demand, interest-bearing


282,656


300,559



Savings


169,663


170,880



Money market


463,206


490,543



Time deposits


716,945


769,671



Total deposits


$ 1,932,372


$ 2,032,625










Princeton Bancorp, Inc.


Consolidated Statements of Income


(Unaudited)


(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
















Three Months Ended June 30,









2025


2024


$ Change


% Change


Interest and dividend income










Loans and fees

$ 29,620


$ 26,034


$ 3,586


13.8 %



Available-for-sale debt securities:











Taxable

2,298


1,001


1,297


129.6 %




Tax-exempt

279


286


(7)


-2.4 %



Held-to-maturity debt securities

2


3


(1)


-33.3 %



Other interest and dividend income

557


2,086


(1,529)


-73.3 %




Total interest and dividends

32,756


29,410


3,346


11.4 %













Interest expense











Deposits

13,933


13,442


491


3.7 %




Borrowings

13


-


13


N/A




Total interest expense

13,946


13,442


504


3.7 %













Net interest income

18,810


15,968


2,842


17.8 %


Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

6,956


(118)


7,074


-5994.9 %


Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses

11,854


16,086


(4,232)


-26.3 %













Non-interest income










Income from bank-owned life insurance

494


388


106


27.3 %



Fees and service charges

551


465


86


18.5 %



Loan fees, including prepayment penalties

703


937


(234)


-25.0 %



Other

503


297


206


69.4 %




Total non-interest income

2,251


2,087


164


7.9 %













Non-interest expense










Salaries and employee benefits

7,093


6,443


650


10.1 %



Occupancy and equipment

2,147


1,850


297


16.1 %



Professional fees

721


602


119


19.8 %



Data processing and communications

1,543


1,404


139


9.9 %



Federal deposit insurance

415


279


136


48.7 %



Advertising and promotion

152


156


(4)


-2.6 %



Office expense

238


155


83


53.5 %



Core deposit intangible

219


111


108


97.3 %



Other

981


1,009


(28)


-2.8 %




Total non-interest expense

13,509


12,009


1,500


12.5 %













Income before income tax expense

596


6,164


(5,568)


-90.3 %


Income tax (benefit) expense

(92)


1,038


(1,130)


-108.9 %


Net income

$ 688


$ 5,126


(4,438)


-86.6 %













Net income per common share - basic

$ 0.10


$ 0.81


$ (0.71)


-87.7 %


Net income per common share - diluted

$ 0.10


$ 0.80


$ (0.70)


-87.5 %













Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

6,867


6,334


533


8.4 %


Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

6,895


6,420


475


7.4 %













Princeton Bancorp, Inc.


Consolidated Statements of Income (Current Quarter vs Prior Quarter)


(Unaudited)


(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
















Three Months Ended









June 30,


March 31,









2025


2025


$ Change


% Change


Interest and dividend income










Loans and fees

$ 29,620


$ 29,624


$ (4)


0.0 %



Available-for-sale debt securities:











Taxable

2,298


2,616


(318)


-12.2 %




Tax-exempt

279


284


(5)


-1.8 %



Held-to-maturity debt securities

2


2


-


0.0 %



Other interest and dividend income

557


769


(212)


-27.6 %




Total interest and dividends

32,756


33,295


(539)


-1.6 %













Interest expense











Deposits

13,933


14,538


(605)


-4.2 %




Borrowings

13


-


13


N/A




Total interest expense

13,946


14,538


(592)


-4.1 %













Net interest income

18,810


18,757


53


0.3 %


Provision for credit losses

6,956


268


6,688


2495.5 %


Net interest income after provision for credit losses

11,854


18,489


(6,635)


-35.9 %













Non-interest income










Income from bank-owned life insurance

494


471


23


4.9 %



Fees and service charges

551


511


40


7.8 %



Loan fees, including prepayment penalties

703


675


28


4.1 %



Other

503


533


(30)


-5.6 %




Total non-interest income

2,251


2,190


61


2.8 %













Non-interest expense










Salaries and employee benefits

7,093


7,172


(79)


-1.1 %



Occupancy and equipment

2,147


2,285


(138)


-6.0 %



Professional fees

721


761


(40)


-5.3 %



Data processing and communications

1,543


1,626


(83)


-5.1 %



Federal deposit insurance

415


533


(118)


-22.1 %



Advertising and promotion

152


171


(19)


-11.1 %



Office expense

238


110


128


116.4 %



Other real estate owned expense

-


27


(27)


-100.0 %



Core deposit intangible

219


228


(9)


-3.9 %



Other

981


879


102


11.6 %




Total non-interest expense

13,509


13,792


(283)


-2.1 %













Income before income tax expense

596


6,887


(6,291)


91.3 %


Income tax (benefit) expense

(92)


1,509


(1,601)


106.1 %


Net income

$ 688


$ 5,378


$ (4,690)


87.2 %













Net income per common share - basic

$ 0.10


$ 0.78


$ (0.68)


87.2 %


Net income per common share - diluted

$ 0.10


$ 0.77


$ (0.67)


87.0 %













Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

6,867


6,905


(38)


-0.6 %


Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

6,895


6,964


(69)


-1.0 %













Princeton Bancorp, Inc.


Consolidated Statements of Income


(Unaudited)


(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
















Six Months Ended









June 30,









2025


2024


$ Change


% Change


Interest and dividend income










Loans and fees

$ 59,244


$ 50,974


$ 8,270


16.2 %



Available-for-sale debt securities:











Taxable

4,914


1,565


3,349


214.0 %




Tax-exempt

563


572


(9)


-1.6 %



Held-to-maturity debt securities

4


5


(1)


-20.0 %



Other interest and dividend income

1,326


4,360


(3,034)


-69.6 %




Total interest and dividends

66,051


57,476


8,575


14.9 %













Interest expense











Deposits

28,471


26,060


2,411


9.3 %




Borrowings

13


-


13


N/A




Total interest expense

28,484


26,060


2,424


9.3 %













Net interest income

37,567


31,416


6,151


19.6 %


Provision for credit losses

7,224


68


7,156


10523.5 %


Net interest income after provision for credit losses

30,343


31,348


(1,005)


-3.2 %













Non-Interest income










Income from bank-owned life insurance

965


769


196


25.5 %



Fees and service charges

1,062


897


165


18.4 %



Loan fees, including prepayment penalties

1,378


1,661


(283)


-17.0 %



Other

1,036


745


291


39.1 %




Total non-interest income

4,441


4,072


369


9.1 %













Non-interest expense










Salaries and employee benefits

14,265


12,963


1,302


10.0 %



Occupancy and equipment

4,432


3,879


553


14.3 %



Professional fees

1,482


1,126


356


31.6 %



Data processing and communications

3,169


2,564


605


23.6 %



Federal deposit insurance

948


552


396


71.7 %



Advertising and promotion

323


298


25


8.4 %



Office expense

348


274


74


27.0 %



Other real estate owned expense

27


-


27


N/A



Core deposit intangible

447


231


216


93.5 %



Other

1,860


1,958


(98)


-5.0 %




Total non-interest expense

27,301


23,845


3,456


14.5 %













Income before income tax expense

7,483


11,575


(4,092)


-35.4 %


Income tax expense

1,417


2,104


(687)


-32.7 %


Net income

$ 6,066


$ 9,471


$ (3,405)


-36.0 %













Net income per common share - basic

$ 0.88


$ 1.50


$ (0.61)


-40.8 %


Net income per common share - diluted

$ 0.88


$ 1.48


$ (0.60)


-40.6 %













Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

6,886


6,331


555


8.8 %


Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

6,929


6,411


518


8.1 %












Princeton Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)














For the Three Months Ended June 30,






2025


2024


Change in


Change in


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/


Balance


Rate


Balance


Rate


Balance


Rate

Earning assets












Loans

$ 1,845,920


6.44 %


$ 1,585,876


6.60 %


$ 260,044


-0.16 %

Securities












Taxable available-for-sale

195,152


4.71 %


89,547


4.47 %


105,605


0.24 %

Tax-exempt available-for-sale

39,025


2.86 %


39,756


2.88 %


(731)


-0.02 %

Held-to-maturity

158


5.33 %


166


5.33 %


(8)


0.00 %

Total Securities

234,335


4.40 %


129,469


3.98 %


104,866


0.42 %













Other interest earning assets












Federal funds sold

34,201


4.42 %


133,336


5.45 %


(99,135)


-1.03 %

Other interest-earning assets

14,790


4.91 %


19,338


5.78 %


(4,548)


-0.87 %

Other interest-earning assets

48,991


4.57 %


152,674


5.49 %


(103,683)


-0.92 %

Total interest-earning assets

2,129,246


6.17 %


1,868,019


6.33 %


261,227


-0.16 %

Total non-earning assets

165,803




141,377







Total assets

$ 2,295,049




$ 2,009,396































Interest-bearing liabilities












Checking

$ 314,336


2.00 %


$ 231,895


1.94 %


$ 82,441


0.06 %

Savings

170,644


2.29 %


148,377


2.64 %


22,267


-0.35 %

Money market

464,917


3.14 %


390,019


3.99 %


74,898


-0.85 %

Certificates of deposit

747,773


4.16 %


713,433


4.22 %


34,340


-0.06 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,697,670


3.29 %


1,483,724


3.64 %


213,946


-0.35 %

Non-interest bearing deposits

288,608




243,248




45,361



Total deposits

1,986,278


2.81 %


1,726,972


3.13 %


259,307


-0.32 %

Borrowings

1,259


4.18 %


-


N/A


1,259


N/A

Total interest-bearing liabilities












(excluding non interest deposits)

1,698,929


3.29 %


1,483,724


3.64 %


215,205


-0.35 %

Non-interest-bearing deposits

288,608




243,248







Total cost of funds

1,987,537


2.81 %


1,726,972


3.13 %


260,566


-0.32 %

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

42,634




40,874







Stockholders' equity

264,878




241,550







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,295,049




$ 2,009,396



















Net interest spread



2.88 %




2.69 %





Net interest margin



3.54 %




3.44 %





Net interest margin (FTE) 1, 2



3.58 %




3.48 %

















1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.











2This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information, see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below.















Princeton Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)














For the Six Months Ended June 30,






2025


2024


Change in


Change in


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/


Balance


Rate


Balance


Rate


Balance


Rate

Earning assets












Loans

$ 1,848,664


6.46 %


$ 1,568,541


6.54 %


$ 280,123


-0.08 %

Securities












Taxable available-for-sale

199,548


4.92 %


74,144


4.21 %


125,404


0.71 %

Tax-exempt available-for-sale

39,499


2.85 %


40,257


2.84 %


(758)


0.01 %

Held-to-maturity

159


5.33 %


174


5.21 %


(15)


0.12 %

Securities

239,206


4.58 %


114,576


3.74 %


124,630


0.84 %













Other interest earning assets












Federal funds sold

43,705


4.42 %


140,703


5.45 %


(96,998)


-1.03 %

Other interest-earning assets

15,406


4.82 %


19,146


5.71 %


(3,740)


-0.89 %

Other interest-earning assets

59,111


4.53 %


159,848


5.48 %


(100,737)


-0.95 %

Total interest-earning assets

2,146,981


6.20 %


1,842,965


6.27 %


304,016


-0.07 %

Total non-earning assets

168,359




141,019







Total assets

$ 2,315,340




$ 1,983,984































Interest-bearing liabilities












Checking

$ 319,777


1.97 %


$ 236,963


1.96 %


$ 82,814


0.01 %

Savings

171,022


2.27 %


148,024


2.57 %


22,998


-0.30 %

Money market

470,596


3.12 %


377,084


3.96 %


93,512


-0.84 %

Certificates of deposit

756,808


4.30 %


695,870


4.17 %


60,938


0.13 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,718,203


3.34 %


1,457,941


3.59 %


260,262


-0.25 %

Non-interest bearing deposits

288,060




243,669







Total deposits

2,006,263


2.86 %


1,701,610


3.08 %


304,653


-0.22 %













Borrowings

639


4.19 %


-


N/A


639


N/A

Total interest-bearing liabilities












(excluding non interest deposits)

1,718,842


3.34 %


1,457,941


3.59 %


260,901


-0.25 %

Non-interest-bearing deposits

288,060




243,669







Total cost of funds

2,006,902


2.86 %


1,701,610


3.08 %


305,292


-0.22 %

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

43,979




41,484







Stockholders' equity

264,459




240,890







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,315,340




$ 1,983,984



















Net interest spread



2.86 %




2.68 %





Net interest margin



3.53 %




3.43 %





Net interest margin (FTE) 1, 2



3.57 %




3.47 %

















1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.











2This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information, see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below.















Princeton Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)














For the Three Months Ended






June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


Change in


Change in


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/


Balance


Rate


Balance


Rate


Balance


Rate

Earning assets












Loans

$ 1,845,920


6.44 %


$ 1,851,439


6.49 %


$ (5,519)


-0.05 %

Securities












Taxable available-for-sale

195,152


4.71 %


203,992


5.13 %


(8,840)


-0.42 %

Tax-exempt available-for-sale

39,025


2.86 %


39,978


2.84 %


(953)


0.02 %

Held-to-maturity

158


5.33 %


160


5.33 %


(2)


0.00 %

Total Securities

234,335


4.40 %


244,130


4.76 %


(9,795)


-0.36 %













Other interest earning assets












Federal funds sold

34,201


4.42 %


53,314


4.42 %


(19,113)


0.00 %

Other interest-earning assets

14,790


4.91 %


16,028


4.81 %


(1,238)


0.10 %

Other interest-earning assets

48,991


4.57 %


69,342


4.51 %


(20,351)


0.06 %

Total interest-earning assets

2,129,246


6.17 %


2,164,911


6.24 %


(35,665)


-0.07 %

Total non-earning assets

165,803




170,945







Total assets

$ 2,295,049




$ 2,335,856































Interest-bearing liabilities












Checking

$ 314,336


2.00 %


$ 325,278


1.94 %


$ (10,942)


0.06 %

Savings

170,644


2.29 %


171,404


2.24 %


(760)


0.05 %

Money market

464,917


3.14 %


476,338


3.10 %


(11,421)


0.04 %

Certificates of deposit

747,773


4.16 %


765,942


4.45 %


(18,169)


-0.29 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,697,670


3.29 %


1,738,962


3.39 %


(41,292)


-0.10 %

Non-interest bearing deposits

288,608




287,506




1,102



Total deposits

1,986,278


2.81 %


2,026,468


2.91 %


(40,190)


-0.10 %

Borrowings

1,259


4.18 %


-


N/A


1,259.00


N/A

Total interest-bearing liabilities












(excluding non interest deposits)

1,698,929


3.29 %


1,738,962


3.39 %


(40,033)


-0.10 %

Non-interest-bearing deposits

288,608




287,506







Total cost of funds

1,987,537


2.81 %


2,026,468


2.91 %


(38,931)


-0.10 %

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

42,634




45,354







Stockholders' equity

264,878




264,034







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,295,049




$ 2,335,856



















Net interest spread



2.88 %




2.85 %





Net interest margin



3.54 %




3.51 %





Net interest margin (FTE) 1, 2



3.58 %




3.56 %

















1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.











2This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information, see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below.
















Princeton Bancorp, Inc.

Quarterly Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)
















2025


2025


2024


2024


2024



June


March


December


September


June













Return on average assets

0.12 %


0.93 %


0.88 %


-0.82 %


1.03 %


Return on average equity

1.04 %


8.26 %


7.97 %


-6.96 %


8.54 %


Return on average tangible equity1

1.12 %


8.86 %


8.56 %


-7.25 %


8.91 %


Net interest margin

3.54 %


3.51 %


3.28 %


3.41 %


3.44 %


Net interest margin (FTE)1

3.58 %


3.56 %


3.32 %


3.45 %


3.48 %


Adjusted efficiency ratio1

63.10 %


64.75 %


62.62 %


63.65 %


65.90 %













COMMON STOCK DATA











Market value at period end

$ 30.54


$ 30.55


$ 34.43


$ 36.98


$ 33.10


Market range:











High

$ 32.97


$ 34.31


$ 38.90


$ 39.12


$ 33.10


Low

$ 27.69


$ 30.02


$ 33.26


$ 32.40


$ 29.15


Book value per common share at period end

$ 38.49


$ 38.56


$ 38.07


$ 38.18


$ 38.54


Tangible book value per common share1

$ 35.91


$ 36.00


$ 35.45


$ 35.52


$ 36.96


Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands)

6,806


6,923


6,883


6,849


6,353













CAPITAL RATIOS











Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)

13.05 %


13.67 %


13.52 %


13.17 %


14.66 %


Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)

12.01 %


12.48 %


12.34 %


12.02 %


13.62 %


Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

10.63 %


10.91 %


10.58 %


11.44 %


12.21 %


Equity to assets

11.69 %


11.52 %


11.20 %


11.11 %


12.34 %


Tangible equity to tangible assets1

10.99 %


10.83 %


10.51 %


10.41 %


11.90 %













CREDIT QUALITY DATA (Dollars in thousands)











Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 9,859


$ (60)


$ 86


$ 108


$ (15)


Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

2.136 %


-0.013 %


0.019 %


0.026 %


-0.004 %













Nonperforming loans

$ 16,530


$ 26,522


$ 26,841


$ 2,330


$ 3,198


Other real estate owned

-


-


295


-


-


Total nonperforming assets

$ 16,530


$ 26,522


$ 27,136


$ 2,330


$ 3,198













Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:











Period-end loans, net of deferred fees and costs

1.14 %


1.29 %


1.30 %


1.27 %


1.17 %


Nonperforming loans

127.13 %


90.27 %


88.14 %


995.85 %


577.36 %


Nonperforming assets

127.13 %


90.27 %


87.18 %


995.85 %


577.36 %













Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

0.90 %


1.43 %


1.48 %


0.13 %


0.20 %
























1This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information, see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below.




Princeton Bancorp, Inc
 Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 (Unaudited)

This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the table below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of its performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are "tangible book value per common share," "return on average tangible equity," "efficiency ratio," "adjusted efficiency ratio," "tangible equity to tangible assets," and "net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent." For the purpose of calculating return on average tangible equity, net income for such period is annualized and divided by average tangible equity during such period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period. For the purpose of calculating tangible equity to tangible assets, tangible equity is divided by tangible assets. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at period end. Tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at period end. For the purpose of calculating tangible book value per common share, tangible equity is divided by the number of common shares outstanding, in each case at period end. For the purpose of calculating efficiency ratio, total operating expense is divided by total revenue for the period. For the purpose of calculating adjusted efficiency ratio, total operating expense minus core deposit intangible amortization and merger-related expenses is divided by total revenue for the period. For the purpose of calculating net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent, fully taxable equivalent adjustments are added to net interest income for the period, net interest income fully taxable equivalent for such period is annualized and divided by average interest earning assets during such period. Adjusted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share are calculated by dividing net income adjusted for the provision for credit loss on non-purchase credit deteriorated loans and merger-related expenses by weighted outstanding shares.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable insights into understanding our financial results by excluding certain items that can distort our core business results. This allows investors to better understand our ongoing operations and assess our future potential, while still being transparent about the adjustments made to arrive at these non-GAAP figures. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results and the Company strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

In addition to the items noted above, defined footnotes are included in the Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures table below. Income annualized is calculated using income for the period divided by the number of days in the period, then multiplied by total days in the year. Average equity is calculated using the sum of daily equity balance for the period, divided by the number of days in the period. Fully taxable equivalent adjustment is calculated using tax exempt loan income plus tax exempt securities income for the period, multiplied by a tax rate of 28%.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc.

Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)













Three months ended



2025


2025


2024


2024


2024



June


March


December


September


June













Net (loss) income (annualized)1

$ 2,760


$ 21,811


$ 20,794


$ (17,727)


$ 20,617


Average equity2

264,878


264,034


261,057


254,645


241,550


Less: average intangible assets3

(17,701)


(17,929)


(18,148)


(10,096)


(10,112)


Average Tangible Equity

$ 247,177


$ 246,250


$ 243,044


$ 236,404


$ 231,506


Return on average tangible equity

1.12 %


8.86 %


8.56 %


-7.25 %


8.91 %













Net interest income

$ 18,810


$ 18,757


$ 18,007


$ 17,109


$ 15,968


Other income

2,251


2,190


2,027


2,056


2,087


Total revenue

21,061


20,947


20,034


19,165


18,055


Non-interest expenses

$ 13,509


$ 13,792


$ 12,773


$ 20,144


$ 12,009


Less: core deposit intangible amortization

(219)


(228)


(228)


(143)


(111)


Less: merger-related expenses

-


-


-


(7,803)


-


Total operating expenses

$ 13,290


$ 13,564


$ 12,545


$ 12,198


$ 11,898


Adjusted efficiency ratio

63.10 %


64.75 %


62.62 %


63.65 %


65.90 %













Total Assets

$ 2,241,668


$ 2,318,097


$ 2,340,233


$ 2,354,730


$ 1,983,941


Less: intangible assets

(17,566)


(17,784)


(18,013)


(18,241)


(10,044)


Tangible assets

$ 2,224,102


$ 2,300,313


$ 2,322,220


$ 2,336,489


$ 1,973,897













Stockholders' equity

$ 261,946


$ 266,987


$ 262,040


$ 261,502


$ 244,841


Less: intangible assets

(17,566)


(17,784)


(18,013)


(18,241)


(10,044)


Tangible equity

$ 244,380


$ 249,203


$ 244,027


$ 243,261


$ 234,797













Tangible equity to tangible assets

10.99 %


10.83 %


10.51 %


10.41 %


11.90 %













Tangible equity

$ 244,380


$ 249,203


$ 244,027


$ 243,261


$ 234,797


Shares outstanding (in thousands)

6,806


6,923


6,883


6,849


6,353


Tangible book value per share

$ 35.91


$ 36.00


$ 35.45


$ 35.52


$ 36.96













1Income annualized is calculated using income for the period divided by the number of days in the period, then multiplied by total days in the year.




2Average equity is calculated using the sum of daily equity balance for the period, divided by the number of days in the period.






3Average intangible assets is calculated using the sum of daily equity balance for the period, divided by the number of days in the period.


















Three months ended



2025


2025


2024


2024


2024



June


March


December


September


June













Net interest income

$ 18,810


$ 18,757


$ 18,007


$ 17,109


$ 15,968


FTE adjustment3

212


250


241


211


213


Net interest income FTE

$ 19,022


$ 19,007


$ 18,248


$ 17,320


$ 16,181


Net interest income FTE (annualized)1

$ 76,297


$ 77,083


$ 72,595


$ 68,902


$ 65,078


Average interest earning assets

2,129,246


2,164,911


2,185,859


1,998,226


1,868,019


Net interest margin FTE

3.58 %


3.56 %


3.32 %


3.45 %


3.48 %














Six-months ended









2025


2024









June


June



















Net interest income

$ 37,567


$ 31,416








FTE adjustment3

462


401








Net interest income FTE

$ 38,029


$ 31,817








Net interest income FTE (annualized)1

$ 76,688


$ 63,984








Average interest earning assets

2,146,981


1,842,965








Net interest margin FTE

3.57 %


3.47 %



















1Income annualized is calculated using income for the period divided by the number of days in the period,








then multiplied by total days in the year.











3Fully taxable equivalent adjustment is calculated using tax exempt loan income plus tax exempt securities








income for the period, multiplied by a tax rate of 28%.






















Contact George Rapp
609.454.0718
 [email protected]

SOURCE The Bank of Princeton

© 2025 PR Newswire
