Columbia Banking System, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

TACOMA, Wash., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
$152 million
$160 million
$0.73
$0.76
Net income
Operating net income 1
Earnings per common share -
Operating earnings per common
CEO Commentary
"Our second quarter results demonstrate our focus on profitability and balance sheet optimization," said Clint Stein, President and CEO. "Commercial loan growth outpaced runoff in transactional portfolios while the net interest margin benefited from loan repricing, controlled deposit pricing, and a rebound in securities yields. Continued expense discipline further supported our strong performance, even as we continue to reinvest in our growing franchise-opening three new branches and planning for the closing of our Pacific Premier acquisition. While customer deposits declined due to normal seasonal activity and increased cash usage, our Business Bank of Choice strategy continues to attract new relationships. We remain laser focused on delivering top-quartile performance and enhancing long-term tangible book value while returning excess capital to our shareholders."
-Clint Stein, President and CEO of Columbia Banking System, Inc.
2Q25 HIGHLIGHTS (COMPARED TO 1Q25)
Net Interest
• Net interest income increased by $21 million from the prior quarter, due to higher interest income earned on loans and investment securities and relatively stable funding costs.
• Net interest margin was 3.75%, up 15 basis points from the prior quarter, as the yields on investment securities and loans increased and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 2 basis points.
Non-Interest
• Non-interest income decreased by $2 million. Excluding the impact of fair value and hedges,1 non-interest income increased by $8 million, due to higher core fee-generating businesses, like commercial credit cards and wealth management services.
• Non-interest expense decreased by $62 million, primarily due to a legal settlement and severance expense in the first quarter, which did not repeat.
Credit Quality
• Net charge-offs were 0.31% of average loans and leases (annualized), compared to 0.32% in the prior quarter.
• Provision expense was $29 million, compared to $27 million in the prior quarter.
• Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.35%, unchanged from March 31, 2025.
Capital
• Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 13.0% and estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.8%.
• Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per common share on May 16, 2025, which was paid June 16, 2025.
Notable Items
• The second quarter's small business and retail campaign, which ran through mid-July, brought over $450 million in new deposits to the bank. The campaign was also successful in generating new SBA lending relationships.
• Opened two branches in Arizona, strengthening support for bankers and customers in Phoenix and the surrounding markets. A branch was also opened in Eastern Oregon, bringing essential banking services to an underserved rural community.
2Q25 KEY FINANCIAL DATA
PERFORMANCE METRICS
2Q25
1Q25
2Q24
Return on average assets
1.19 %
0.68 %
0.93 %
Return on average common equity
11.56 %
6.73 %
9.85 %
Return on average tangible common equity 1
16.03 %
9.45 %
14.55 %
Operating return on average assets 1
1.25 %
1.10 %
1.08 %
Operating return on average common equity 1
12.16 %
10.87 %
11.47 %
Operating return on average tangible common equity 1
16.85 %
15.26 %
16.96 %
Net interest margin
3.75 %
3.60 %
3.56 %
Efficiency ratio
54.29 %
69.06 %
59.02 %
Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted 1
51.79 %
55.11 %
53.56 %
INCOME STATEMENT
($ in 000s, excl. per share data)
2Q25
1Q25
2Q24
Net interest income
$446,446
$424,995
$427,449
Provision for credit losses
$29,449
$27,403
$31,820
Non-interest income
$64,462
$66,377
$44,703
Non-interest expense
$277,995
$340,122
$279,244
Pre-provision net revenue 1
$232,913
$151,250
$192,908
Operating pre-provision net revenue 1
$242,126
$211,833
$219,390
Earnings per common share - diluted
$0.73
$0.41
$0.57
Operating earnings per common share - diluted 1
$0.76
$0.67
$0.67
Dividends paid per share
$0.36
$0.36
$0.36
BALANCE SHEET
2Q25
1Q25
2Q24
Total assets
$51.9B
$51.5B
$52.0B
Loans and leases
$37.6B
$37.6B
$37.7B
Deposits
$41.7B
$42.2B
$41.5B
Book value per common share
$25.41
$24.93
$23.76
Tangible book value per common share 1
$18.47
$17.86
$16.26
Organizational Update
Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia," the "Company," "we," or "our") continues to plan for its acquisition of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. ("Pacific Premier"), which was announced on April 23, 2025. The shareholders of both companies overwhelmingly approved the combination at their respective special meetings, which were held July 21, 2025. We anticipate closing the transaction as soon as September 1, 2025, pending regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Integration efforts are progressing as planned, driven by the comprehensive preparation of cross-company teams, which are led by Columbia's Integration Management Office, positioning us for a smooth and timely closing once regulatory approvals are secured and other customary closing conditions are satisfied.
Columbia expanded its Arizona footprint with the opening of its second branch in Phoenix and its first in Mesa, bringing the total number of branches in the state to four. We also opened a branch in Eastern Oregon, restoring essential banking services to a bank-less rural community. Our branch strategy encompasses thriving metropolitan areas and core community markets alike, supporting bankers already serving customers in our markets and strengthening opportunities to bring new relationships to Columbia.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $446 million for the second quarter of 2025, up $21 million from the prior quarter. The increase reflects higher interest income earned on loans and investment securities and relatively stable funding costs.
Columbia's net interest margin was 3.75% for the second quarter of 2025, up 15 basis points from the first quarter of 2025. Net interest margin benefited from an increase in the yield on taxable investment securities to 4.22% for the second quarter of 2025, up from 3.72% for the first quarter of 2025. The increase is due to higher conditional prepayment rates ("CPR") and the purchase of higher-yielding investment securities during the quarter. The average yield on the loan portfolio increased by 8 basis points between periods to 6.00% for the second quarter of 2025, due primarily to higher yields on commercial and construction loans and a $2 million interest recovery related to a nonperforming loan that repaid in full. The cost of interest-bearing deposits was unchanged between periods at 2.52% for the second quarter of 2025, in line with the cost of interest-bearing deposits for the month of June and as of June 30, 2025. Columbia's cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 2 basis points from the prior quarter to 2.78% for the second quarter of 2025, in line with the cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the month of June and as of June 30, 2025. Please refer to the Q2 2025 Earnings Presentation for additional net interest margin change details and interest rate sensitivity information.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $64 million for the second quarter of 2025, down $2 million from the prior quarter. The decrease was driven by quarterly changes in fair value adjustments and mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") hedging activity, due to interest rate fluctuations during the quarter, collectively resulting in a net fair value loss of $1 million in the second quarter compared to a net fair value gain of $9 million in the first quarter, as detailed in our non-GAAP disclosures. Excluding these items, non-interest income was up $8 million [2] between periods, due primarily to higher card-based fee income and growth in other core fee-generating businesses, including swap-related income, financial services and trust revenue, and treasury management fees.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $278 million for the second quarter of 2025, down $62 million from the prior quarter, which included a $55 million accrual related to a legal settlement and $15 million in severance expense. Excluding the legal settlement, exit and disposal costs, and merger and restructuring expense, which includes the first quarter's severance expense, non-interest expense was $269 million 2, down $1 million from the prior quarter, as lower legal expense-which was separate from the legal settlement-intangible amortization, and other miscellaneous expenses more than offset an increase in compensation costs. Please refer to the Q2 2025 Earnings Presentation for additional expense details.
Balance Sheet
Total consolidated assets were $51.9 billion as of June 30, 2025, up from $51.5 billion as of March 31, 2025. Cash and cash equivalents were $1.9 billion as of June 30, 2025, down from $2.1 billion as of March 31, 2025. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $18.6 billion as of June 30, 2025, representing 36% of total assets, 44% of total deposits, and 132% of uninsured deposits. Available-for-sale securities, which are held on balance sheet at fair value, were $8.7 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $424 million relative to March 31, 2025, as purchases and an increase in the fair value of the portfolio offset paydowns. Please refer to the Q2 2025 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our securities portfolio and liquidity position.
Gross loans and leases were $37.6 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $21 million relative to March 31, 2025. The change primarily reflects 2% annualized growth in commercial and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, which was offset by 7% annualized contraction in multifamily loans. "Our teams remain focused on relationship-driven activity as we continue to let transactional real estate portfolios wind down," commented Chris Merrywell, President of Columbia Bank. "Loan balances were also impacted by an increase in prepayment activity, which muted a double-digit increase in origination volume relative to both the prior and year-ago quarters." Please refer to the Q2 2025 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our loan portfolio, which include underwriting characteristics, the composition of our commercial portfolios, and disclosure related to our office portfolio.
Total deposits were $41.7 billion as of June 30, 2025, a decrease of $475 million relative to March 31, 2025, as customer deposits declined due to seasonal tax payments and other customer cash usage. "We experienced customer deposit contraction in April following strong customer balance growth in March," stated Mr. Merrywell. "Seasonal balance declines were accompanied by customers' usage of cash to pay down debt, which impacted loan prepayment activity. The quarter's results also reflect deposit balances moving off balance sheet into our wealth management products, which enhances our core fee income generation as we provide our customers with needs-based solutions." Borrowings were $3.4 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $800 million relative to March 31, 2025. Please refer to the Q2 2025 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to deposit characteristics and flows.
Credit Quality
The allowance for credit losses was $439 million, or 1.17% of loans and leases, as of June 30, 2025, unchanged from March 31, 2025. The provision for credit losses was $29 million for the second quarter of 2025 and reflects credit migration trends, charge-off activity, and changes in the economic forecasts used in credit models.
Net charge-offs were 0.31% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 0.32% for the first quarter of 2025. Net charge-offs in the FinPac portfolio were $14 million in the second quarter, compared to $17 million in the first quarter. Net charge-offs excluding the FinPac portfolio were $15 million in the second quarter, compared to $13 million in the first quarter. Non-performing assets were $180 million, or 0.35% of total assets, as of June 30, 2025, compared to $178 million, or 0.35% of total assets, as of March 31, 2025. Please refer to the Q2 2025 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to the allowance for credit losses and other credit trends.
Capital
Columbia's book value per common share was $25.41 as of June 30, 2025, compared to $24.93 as of March 31, 2025. The increase reflects net capital generation and a favorable change in accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income ("AOCI") to $(334) million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $(358) million as of the prior quarter-end. The change in AOCI is due primarily to a decrease in the tax-effected net unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities to $311 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $337 million as of March 31, 2025. Tangible book value per common share3 was $18.47 as of June 30, 2025, compared to $17.86 as of March 31, 2025.
Columbia's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 13.0%, and its estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.8% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 12.9% and 10.6%, respectively, as of March 31, 2025. Columbia remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. The regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2025 are estimates, pending completion and filing of Columbia's regulatory reports.
Earnings Presentation and Conference Call Information
Columbia's Q2 2025 Earnings Presentation provides additional disclosure. A copy will be available on our investor relations page: www.columbiabankingsystem.com.
Columbia will host its second quarter 2025 earnings conference call on July 24, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). During the call, Columbia's management will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results. Participants may join the audiocast or register for the call using the link below to receive dial-in details and their own unique PINs. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start time.
Join the audiocast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/skhq48of/
Register for the call: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI5727811477e9400984084cc006a83205
Access the replay through Columbia's investor relations page: https://www.columbiabankingsystem.com/news-market-data/event-calendar/default.aspx
About Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Columbia (Nasdaq: COLB) is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington and is the parent company of Columbia Bank (dba: Umpqua Bank), an award-winning western U.S. regional bank. Columbia Bank is the largest bank headquartered in the Northwest and one of the largest banks headquartered in the West with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. With over $50 billion of assets, Columbia Bank combines the resources, sophistication, and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver superior, personalized service. The bank supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking; Small Business Administration lending; institutional and corporate banking; and equipment leasing. Columbia Bank customers also have access to comprehensive investment and wealth management expertise as well as healthcare and private banking through Columbia Wealth Advisors and Columbia Trust Company, a division of Columbia Bank. Learn more at www.columbiabankingsystem.com.
1 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for additional information.
2 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for additional information.
3 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for additional information.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which management believes are a benefit to shareholders. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially due to various risk factors, including those set forth from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "target," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "should," "can" and similar references to future periods. In this press release we make forward-looking statements about strategic and growth initiatives and the result of such activity. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ from forward-looking statements we make include, without limitation: current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing and commercial real estate prices, high unemployment rates, continued or renewed inflation and any recession or slowdown in economic growth particularly in the western United States; economic forecast variables that are either materially worse or better than end of quarter projections and deterioration in the economy that could result in increased loan and lease losses, especially those risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; risks related to our proposed transaction with Pacific Premier (the "Transaction"), including, among others, (i) failure to complete the Transaction or unexpected delays related to the Transaction or either party's inability to satisfy closing conditions required to complete the Transaction, (ii) regulatory approvals resulting in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the Transaction, (iii) certain restrictions during the pendency of the Transaction that may impact the parties' ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions, (iv) diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities, (v) cost savings and any revenue or expense synergies from the Transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (vi) deposit attrition, customer or employee loss, and/or revenue loss as a result of the announcement of the Transaction, (viii) expenses related to the Transaction being greater than expected, and (ix) shareholder litigation that could prevent or delay the closing of the Transaction or otherwise negatively impact our business and operations; the impact of proposed or imposed tariffs by the U.S. government and retaliatory tariffs proposed or imposed by U.S. trading partners that could have an adverse impact on customers; our ability to effectively manage problem credits; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks on general investor sentiment regarding the liquidity and stability of banks; changes in interest rates that could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect asset yields and valuations and funding sources; changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverage; our ability to successfully implement efficiency and operational excellence initiatives; our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology; changes in laws or regulations; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships; the effect of geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts and terrorist attacks; and natural disasters and other similar unexpected events outside of our control. We also caution that the amount and timing of any future common stock dividends or repurchases will depend on the earnings, cash requirements and financial condition of Columbia, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations), and other factors deemed relevant by Columbia's Board of Directors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions.
TABLE INDEX
Page
Consolidated Statements of Income
8
Consolidated Balance Sheets
9
Financial Highlights
11
Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix
12
Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix
14
Credit Quality - Non-performing Assets
15
Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses
16
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates
18
Residential Mortgage Banking Activity
20
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
22
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Jun 30, 2025
Mar 31, 2025
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Seq.
Quarter
Year
Interest income:
Loans and leases
$ 564,343
$ 552,562
$ 572,843
$ 588,603
$ 583,874
2 %
(3) %
Interest and dividends on investments:
Taxable
80,316
68,688
75,254
76,074
78,828
17 %
2 %
Exempt from federal income tax
6,769
6,807
6,852
6,855
6,904
(1) %
(2) %
Dividends
3,444
2,792
2,678
2,681
2,895
23 %
19 %
Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits
15,817
16,394
18,956
24,683
23,035
(4) %
(31) %
Total interest income
670,689
647,243
676,583
698,896
695,536
4 %
(4) %
Interest expense:
Deposits
180,154
176,634
189,037
208,027
207,307
2 %
(13) %
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased
955
974
971
1,121
1,515
(2) %
(37) %
Borrowings
34,542
36,074
39,912
49,636
49,418
(4) %
(30) %
Junior and other subordinated debentures
8,592
8,566
9,290
9,894
9,847
- %
(13) %
Total interest expense
224,243
222,248
239,210
268,678
268,087
1 %
(16) %
Net interest income
446,446
424,995
437,373
430,218
427,449
5 %
4 %
Provision for credit losses
29,449
27,403
28,199
28,769
31,820
7 %
(7) %
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposits
19,669
19,301
18,401
18,549
18,503
2 %
6 %
Card-based fees
14,559
12,571
14,634
14,591
14,681
16 %
(1) %
Financial services and trust revenue
5,842
5,187
5,265
5,083
5,396
13 %
8 %
Residential mortgage banking revenue, net
7,343
9,334
6,958
6,668
5,848
(21) %
26 %
Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities, net
1
4
10
3
(1)
(75) %
nm
Gain (loss) on equity securities, net
410
1,702
(1,424)
2,272
325
(76) %
26 %
Gain (loss) on loan and lease sales, net
172
97
(1,719)
161
(1,516)
77 %
nm
Gain (loss) on loans held for investment, at fair value
212
7,016
(7,355)
9,365
(10,114)
(97) %
nm
BOLI income
5,184
4,883
4,742
4,674
4,705
6 %
10 %
Other income
11,070
6,282
10,235
4,793
6,876
76 %
61 %
Total non-interest income
64,462
66,377
49,747
66,159
44,703
(3) %
44 %
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
154,883
145,239
141,958
147,268
145,066
7 %
7 %
Occupancy and equipment, net
47,178
48,170
46,878
45,056
45,147
(2) %
4 %
Intangible amortization
25,826
27,979
29,055
29,055
29,230
(8) %
(12) %
FDIC assessments
8,144
8,022
8,121
9,332
9,664
2 %
(16) %
Merger and restructuring expense
8,186
14,379
2,230
2,364
14,641
(43) %
(44) %
Legal settlement
-
55,000
-
-
-
(100) %
nm
Other expenses
33,778
41,333
38,334
38,283
35,496
(18) %
(5) %
Total non-interest expense
277,995
340,122
266,576
271,358
279,244
(18) %
- %
Income before provision for income taxes
203,464
123,847
192,345
196,250
161,088
64 %
26 %
Provision for income taxes
51,041
37,238
49,076
50,068
40,944
37 %
25 %
Net income
$ 152,423
$ 86,609
$ 143,269
$ 146,182
$ 120,144
76 %
27 %
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
209,125
208,800
208,548
208,545
208,498
- %
- %
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
209,975
210,023
209,889
209,454
209,011
- %
- %
Earnings per common share - basic
$ 0.73
$ 0.41
$ 0.69
$ 0.70
$ 0.58
78 %
26 %
Earnings per common share - diluted
$ 0.73
$ 0.41
$ 0.68
$ 0.70
$ 0.57
78 %
28 %
nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
% Change
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Jun 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2024
Year over
Interest income:
Loans and leases
$ 1,116,905
$ 1,158,918
(4) %
Interest and dividends on investments:
Taxable
149,004
153,845
(3) %
Exempt from federal income tax
13,576
13,808
(2) %
Dividends
6,236
6,602
(6) %
Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits
32,211
46,588
(31) %
Total interest income
1,317,932
1,379,761
(4) %
Interest expense:
Deposits
356,788
405,742
(12) %
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased
1,929
2,781
(31) %
Borrowings
70,616
100,693
(30) %
Junior and other subordinated debentures
17,158
19,734
(13) %
Total interest expense
446,491
528,950
(16) %
Net interest income
871,441
850,811
2 %
Provision for credit losses
56,852
48,956
16 %
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposits
38,970
34,567
13 %
Card-based fees
27,130
27,864
(3) %
Financial services and trust revenue
11,029
9,860
12 %
Residential mortgage banking revenue, net
16,677
10,482
59 %
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
5
11
(55) %
Gain (loss) on equity securities, net
2,112
(1,240)
nm
Gain (loss) on loan and lease sales, net
269
(1,295)
nm
Gain (loss) on loans held for investment, at fair value
7,228
(12,486)
nm
BOLI income
10,067
9,344
8 %
Other income
17,352
17,953
(3) %
Total non-interest income
130,839
95,060
38 %
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
300,122
299,604
- %
Occupancy and equipment, net
95,348
90,438
5 %
Intangible amortization
53,805
61,321
(12) %
FDIC assessments
16,166
24,124
(33) %
Merger and restructuring expense
22,565
19,119
18 %
Legal settlement
55,000
-
nm
Other expenses
75,111
72,154
4 %
Total non-interest expense
618,117
566,760
9 %
Income before provision for income taxes
327,311
330,155
(1) %
Provision for income taxes
88,279
85,931
3 %
Net income
$ 239,032
$ 244,224
(2) %
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
208,964
208,379
0 %
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
209,965
208,999
0 %
Earnings per common share - basic
$ 1.14
$ 1.17
(3) %
Earnings per common share - diluted
$ 1.14
$ 1.17
(3) %
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
% Change
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Jun 30, 2025
Mar 31, 2025
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Seq.
Quarter
Year
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$ 608,057
$ 591,265
$ 496,666
$ 591,364
$ 515,263
3 %
18 %
Interest-bearing cash and temporary investments
1,334,113
1,481,441
1,381,589
1,519,658
1,553,568
(10) %
(14) %
Investment securities:
Equity and other, at fair value
92,958
91,580
78,133
79,996
77,221
2 %
20 %
Available for sale, at fair value
8,653,172
8,228,805
8,274,615
8,676,807
8,503,000
5 %
2 %
Held to maturity, at amortized cost
2,013
2,057
2,101
2,159
2,203
(2) %
(9) %
Loans held for sale
65,590
64,747
71,535
66,639
56,310
1 %
16 %
Loans and leases
37,637,013
37,616,101
37,680,901
37,503,002
37,709,987
- %
- %
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(420,907)
(421,495)
(424,629)
(420,054)
(418,671)
- %
1 %
Net loans and leases
37,216,106
37,194,606
37,256,272
37,082,948
37,291,316
- %
- %
Restricted equity securities
161,380
125,300
150,024
116,274
116,274
29 %
39 %
Premises and equipment, net
356,879
344,926
348,670
338,107
337,842
3 %
6 %
Operating lease right-of-use assets
110,478
106,696
111,227
106,224
108,278
4 %
2 %
Goodwill
1,029,234
1,029,234
1,029,234
1,029,234
1,029,234
- %
- %
Other intangible assets, net
430,443
456,269
484,248
513,303
542,358
(6) %
(21) %
Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
102,863
105,663
108,358
101,919
110,039
(3) %
(7) %
Bank-owned life insurance
704,919
700,768
693,839
691,160
686,485
1 %
3 %
Deferred tax asset, net
299,043
311,192
359,425
286,432
361,773
(4) %
(17) %
Other assets
734,194
684,717
730,461
706,375
756,319
7 %
(3) %
Total assets
$ 51,901,442
$ 51,519,266
$ 51,576,397
$ 51,908,599
$ 52,047,483
1 %
- %
Liabilities:
Deposits
Non-interest-bearing
$ 13,219,631
$ 13,413,927
$ 13,307,905
$ 13,534,065
$ 13,481,616
(1) %
(2) %
Interest-bearing
28,523,026
28,803,767
28,412,827
27,980,623
28,041,656
(1) %
2 %
Total deposits
41,742,657
42,217,694
41,720,732
41,514,688
41,523,272
(1) %
1 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
191,435
192,386
236,627
183,833
197,860
- %
(3) %
Borrowings
3,350,000
2,550,000
3,100,000
3,650,000
3,900,000
31 %
(14) %
Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value
323,015
320,774
330,895
311,896
310,187
1 %
4 %
Junior and other subordinated debentures, at amortized cost
107,554
107,611
107,668
107,725
107,781
- %
- %
Operating lease liabilities
124,522
121,282
125,710
121,298
123,082
3 %
1 %
Other liabilities
720,377
771,710
836,541
745,331
908,629
(7) %
(21) %
Total liabilities
46,559,560
46,281,457
46,458,173
46,634,771
47,070,811
1 %
(1) %
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock
5,826,488
5,823,287
5,817,458
5,812,237
5,807,041
- %
- %
Accumulated deficit
(150,822)
(227,006)
(237,254)
(304,525)
(374,687)
(34) %
(60) %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(333,784)
(358,472)
(461,980)
(233,884)
(455,682)
(7) %
(27) %
Total shareholders' equity
5,341,882
5,237,809
5,118,224
5,273,828
4,976,672
2 %
7 %
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 51,901,442
$ 51,519,266
$ 51,576,397
$ 51,908,599
$ 52,047,483
1 %
- %
Common shares outstanding at period end
210,213
210,112
209,536
209,532
209,459
- %
- %
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Seq.
Year over
Per Common Share Data:
Dividends
$ 0.36
$ 0.36
$ 0.36
$ 0.36
$ 0.36
- %
- %
Book value
$ 25.41
$ 24.93
$ 24.43
$ 25.17
$ 23.76
2 %
7 %
Tangible book value (1)
$ 18.47
$ 17.86
$ 17.20
$ 17.81
$ 16.26
3 %
14 %
Performance Ratios:
Efficiency ratio (2)
54.29 %
69.06 %
54.61 %
54.56 %
59.02 %
(14.77)
(4.73)
Non-interest expense to average assets (1)
2.16 %
2.68 %
2.06 %
2.08 %
2.16 %
(0.52)
-
Return on average assets ("ROAA")
1.19 %
0.68 %
1.10 %
1.12 %
0.93 %
0.51
0.26
Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") ROAA (1)
1.81 %
1.19 %
1.70 %
1.72 %
1.49 %
0.62
0.32
Return on average common equity
11.56 %
6.73 %
10.91 %
11.36 %
9.85 %
4.83
1.71
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
16.03 %
9.45 %
15.41 %
16.34 %
14.55 %
6.58
1.48
Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)
Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1), (2)
51.79 %
55.11 %
52.51 %
53.89 %
53.56 %
(3.32)
(1.77)
Operating non-interest expense to average assets (1)
2.10 %
2.13 %
2.03 %
2.05 %
2.03 %
(0.03)
0.07
Operating ROAA (1)
1.25 %
1.10 %
1.15 %
1.10 %
1.08 %
0.15
0.17
Operating PPNR ROAA (1)
1.88 %
1.67 %
1.77 %
1.69 %
1.70 %
0.21
0.18
Operating return on average common equity (1)
12.16 %
10.87 %
11.40 %
11.15 %
11.47 %
1.29
0.69
Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)
16.85 %
15.26 %
16.11 %
16.04 %
16.96 %
1.59
(0.11)
Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:
Yield on loans and leases
6.00 %
5.92 %
6.05 %
6.22 %
6.20 %
0.08
(0.20)
Yield on earning assets (2)
5.62 %
5.49 %
5.63 %
5.78 %
5.80 %
0.13
(0.18)
Cost of interest bearing deposits
2.52 %
2.52 %
2.66 %
2.95 %
2.97 %
-
(0.45)
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
2.78 %
2.80 %
2.98 %
3.29 %
3.31 %
(0.02)
(0.53)
Cost of total deposits
1.73 %
1.72 %
1.80 %
1.99 %
2.01 %
0.01
(0.28)
Cost of total funding (3)
1.98 %
1.99 %
2.09 %
2.32 %
2.34 %
(0.01)
(0.36)
Net interest margin (2)
3.75 %
3.60 %
3.64 %
3.56 %
3.56 %
0.15
0.19
Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets
2.97 %
3.13 %
3.29 %
3.74 %
3.51 %
(0.16)
(0.54)
Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets
78.64 %
78.93 %
78.42 %
77.91 %
78.27 %
(0.29)
0.37
Average loans and leases / Average total deposits
90.07 %
90.36 %
89.77 %
90.42 %
90.61 %
(0.29)
(0.54)
Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits
31.39 %
31.75 %
32.45 %
32.52 %
32.54 %
(0.36)
(1.15)
Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)
91.92 %
91.86 %
91.88 %
90.25 %
90.15 %
0.06
1.77
Select Credit & Capital Ratios:
Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases
0.47 %
0.47 %
0.44 %
0.44 %
0.41 %
-
0.06
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.35 %
0.35 %
0.33 %
0.32 %
0.30 %
-
0.05
Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases
1.17 %
1.17 %
1.17 %
1.17 %
1.16 %
-
0.01
Total risk-based capital ratio (4)
13.0 %
12.9 %
12.8 %
12.5 %
12.2 %
0.10
0.80
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (4)
10.8 %
10.6 %
10.5 %
10.3 %
10.0 %
0.20
0.80
(1)
See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
(2)
Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(3)
Total funding = total deposits + total borrowings.
(4)
Estimated holding company ratios.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
% Change
Jun 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2024
Year over Year
Per Common Share Data:
Dividends
$ 0.72
$ 0.72
- %
Performance Ratios:
Efficiency ratio (2)
61.54 %
59.80 %
1.74
Non-interest expense to average assets (1)
2.42 %
2.19 %
0.23
Return on average assets
0.94 %
0.94 %
-
PPNR ROAA (1)
1.50 %
1.47 %
0.03
Return on average common equity
9.18 %
9.93 %
(0.75)
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
12.80 %
14.69 %
(1.89)
Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)
Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1), (2)
53.40 %
55.26 %
(1.86)
Operating non-interest expense to average assets (1)
2.11 %
2.08 %
0.03
Operating ROAA (1)
1.17 %
1.06 %
0.11
Operating PPNR ROAA (1)
1.78 %
1.62 %
0.16
Operating return on average common equity (1)
11.52 %
11.18 %
0.34
Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)
16.07 %
16.54 %
(0.47)
Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:
Yield on loans and leases
5.96 %
6.17 %
(0.21)
Yield on earning assets (2)
5.56 %
5.75 %
(0.19)
Cost of interest bearing deposits
2.52 %
2.93 %
(0.41)
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
2.79 %
3.28 %
(0.49)
Cost of total deposits
1.72 %
1.96 %
(0.24)
Cost of total funding (3)
1.98 %
2.31 %
(0.33)
Net interest margin (2)
3.67 %
3.54 %
0.13
Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets
3.05 %
3.54 %
(0.49)
Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets
78.78 %
78.07 %
0.71
Average loans and leases / Average total deposits
90.21 %
90.51 %
(0.30)
Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits
31.57 %
32.91 %
(1.34)
Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)
91.90 %
90.12 %
1.78
(1)
See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
(2)
Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(3)
Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix
(Unaudited)
Jun 30, 2025
Mar 31, 2025
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
% Change
($ in thousands)
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Seq.
Year
Loans and leases:
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied term
$ 6,189,992
$ 6,179,261
$ 6,278,154
$ 6,391,806
$ 6,407,351
- %
(3) %
Owner occupied term
5,319,529
5,303,424
5,270,294
5,210,485
5,230,511
- %
2 %
Multifamily
5,735,057
5,831,266
5,804,364
5,779,737
5,868,848
(2) %
(2) %
Construction & development
2,069,727
2,070,732
1,983,213
1,988,923
1,946,693
- %
6 %
Residential development
286,175
252,349
231,647
244,579
269,106
13 %
6 %
Commercial:
Term
5,352,598
5,490,189
5,537,618
5,429,209
5,559,548
(3) %
(4) %
Lines of credit & other
2,950,782
2,753,613
2,769,643
2,640,669
2,558,633
7 %
15 %
Leases & equipment finance
1,641,450
1,644,052
1,660,835
1,670,427
1,701,943
- %
(4) %
Residential:
Mortgage
5,829,833
5,878,427
5,933,352
5,944,734
5,992,163
(1) %
(3) %
Home equity loans & lines
2,082,766
2,039,061
2,031,653
2,017,336
1,982,786
2 %
5 %
Consumer & other
179,104
173,727
180,128
185,097
192,405
3 %
(7) %
Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and costs
$ 37,637,013
$ 37,616,101
$ 37,680,901
$ 37,503,002
$ 37,709,987
- %
- %
Loans and leases mix:
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied term
16 %
16 %
17 %
17 %
17 %
Owner occupied term
14 %
14 %
14 %
14 %
14 %
Multifamily
15 %
15 %
15 %
15 %
15 %
Construction & development
6 %
6 %
5 %
5 %
5 %
Residential development
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
Commercial:
Term
14 %
15 %
15 %
15 %
15 %
Lines of credit & other
8 %
7 %
7 %
7 %
6 %
Leases & equipment finance
4 %
4 %
4 %
4 %
5 %
Residential:
Mortgage
15 %
16 %
16 %
16 %
16 %
Home equity loans & lines
6 %
5 %
5 %
5 %
5 %
Consumer & other
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
Total
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix
(Unaudited)
Jun 30, 2025
Mar 31, 2025
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
% Change
($ in thousands)
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Seq.
Year over
Deposits:
Demand, non-interest bearing
$ 13,219,631
$ 13,413,927
$ 13,307,905
$ 13,534,065
$ 13,481,616
(1) %
(2) %
Demand, interest bearing
8,334,553
8,494,493
8,475,693
8,444,424
8,195,284
(2) %
2 %
Money market
11,694,412
11,970,785
11,475,055
11,351,066
10,927,813
(2) %
7 %
Savings
2,275,500
2,336,727
2,360,040
2,450,924
2,508,598
(3) %
(9) %
Time
6,218,561
6,001,762
6,102,039
5,734,209
6,409,961
4 %
(3) %
Total
$ 41,742,657
$ 42,217,694
$ 41,720,732
$ 41,514,688
$ 41,523,272
(1) %
1 %
Total core deposits (1)
$ 37,293,962
$ 38,079,274
$ 37,487,909
$ 37,774,870
$ 37,159,069
(2) %
0 %
Deposit mix:
Demand, non-interest bearing
32 %
32 %
32 %
33 %
33 %
Demand, interest bearing
20 %
20 %
20 %
20 %
20 %
Money market
28 %
28 %
27 %
27 %
26 %
Savings
5 %
6 %
6 %
6 %
6 %
Time
15 %
14 %
15 %
14 %
15 %
Total
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
(1)
Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Credit Quality - Non-performing Assets
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Jun 30, 2025
Mar 31, 2025
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Seq.
Year over
Non-performing assets: (1)
Loans and leases on non-accrual status:
Commercial real estate
$ 30,739
$ 41,910
$ 39,332
$ 37,332
$ 37,584
(27) %
(18) %
Commercial
66,809
80,492
57,146
61,464
54,986
(17) %
22 %
Total loans and leases on non-accrual status
97,548
122,402
96,478
98,796
92,570
(20) %
5 %
Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing: (2)
Commercial real estate
361
-
-
136
-
nm
nm
Commercial
5,581
75
4,684
6,012
5,778
nm
(3) %
Residential (2)
73,607
52,392
65,552
59,961
54,525
40 %
35 %
Consumer & other
337
278
179
317
220
21 %
53 %
Total loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (2)
79,886
52,745
70,415
66,426
60,523
51 %
32 %
Total non-performing loans and leases (1), (2)
177,434
175,147
166,893
165,222
153,093
1 %
16 %
Other real estate owned
2,818
2,849
2,666
2,395
2,839
(1) %
(1) %
Total non-performing assets (1), (2)
$ 180,252
$ 177,996
$ 169,559
$ 167,617
$ 155,932
1 %
16 %
Loans and leases past due 31-89 days
$ 141,863
$ 158,026
$ 105,199
$ 67,310
$ 85,998
(10) %
65 %
Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and leases
0.38 %
0.42 %
0.28 %
0.18 %
0.23 %
(0.04)
0.15
Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases (1), (2)
0.47 %
0.47 %
0.44 %
0.44 %
0.41 %
-
0.06
Non-performing assets to total assets (1), (2)
0.35 %
0.35 %
0.33 %
0.32 %
0.30 %
-
0.05
Non-accrual loans and leases to total loan and leases (2)
0.26 %
0.33 %
0.26 %
0.26 %
0.25 %
(0.07)
0.01
nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."
(1)
Non-accrual and 90+ days past due loans include government guarantees of $67.8 million, $66.5 million, $73.6 million, $65.8 million, and $64.6 million at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively.
(2)
Excludes certain mortgage loans guaranteed by GNMA, which Columbia has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $2.0 million, $2.6 million, $2.4 million, $3.7 million, and $1.0 million at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Jun 30, 2025
Mar 31, 2025
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Seq.
Year over
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)
Balance, beginning of period
$ 421,495
$ 424,629
$ 420,054
$ 418,671
$ 414,344
(1) %
2 %
Provision for credit losses on loans and leases
28,757
26,187
30,230
30,498
34,760
10 %
(17) %
Charge-offs
Commercial real estate
(77)
(119)
(2,935)
-
(585)
(35) %
(87) %
Commercial
(33,073)
(32,611)
(25,780)
(32,645)
(33,561)
1 %
(1) %
Residential
(285)
(303)
(26)
(936)
(504)
(6) %
(43) %
Consumer & other
(1,164)
(1,080)
(1,523)
(1,395)
(1,551)
8 %
(25) %
Total charge-offs
(34,599)
(34,113)
(30,264)
(34,976)
(36,201)
1 %
(4) %
Recoveries
Commercial real estate
71
19
3
44
551
274 %
(87) %
Commercial
4,676
4,336
4,104
5,258
4,198
8 %
11 %
Residential
187
98
163
143
411
91 %
(55) %
Consumer & other
320
339
339
416
608
(6) %
(47) %
Total recoveries
5,254
4,792
4,609
5,861
5,768
10 %
(9) %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
Commercial real estate
(6)
(100)
(2,932)
44
(34)
(94) %
(82) %
Commercial
(28,397)
(28,275)
(21,676)
(27,387)
(29,363)
0 %
(3) %
Residential
(98)
(205)
137
(793)
(93)
(52) %
5 %
Consumer & other
(844)
(741)
(1,184)
(979)
(943)
14 %
(10) %
Total net charge-offs
(29,345)
(29,321)
(25,655)
(29,115)
(30,433)
0 %
(4) %
Balance, end of period
$ 420,907
$ 421,495
$ 424,629
$ 420,054
$ 418,671
0 %
1 %
Reserve for unfunded commitments
Balance, beginning of period
$ 17,384
$ 16,168
$ 18,199
$ 19,928
$ 22,868
8 %
(24) %
Provision (recapture) for credit losses on unfunded commitments
692
1,216
(2,031)
(1,729)
(2,940)
(43) %
nm
Balance, end of period
18,076
17,384
16,168
18,199
19,928
4 %
(9) %
Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
$ 438,983
$ 438,879
$ 440,797
$ 438,253
$ 438,599
- %
- %
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)
0.31 %
0.32 %
0.27 %
0.31 %
0.32 %
(0.01)
(0.01)
Recoveries to gross charge-offs
15.19 %
14.05 %
15.23 %
16.76 %
15.93 %
1.14
(0.74)
ACLLL to loans and leases
1.12 %
1.12 %
1.13 %
1.12 %
1.11 %
-
0.01
ACL to loans and leases
1.17 %
1.17 %
1.17 %
1.17 %
1.16 %
-
0.01
nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Jun 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2024
Year over Year
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)
Balance, beginning of period
$ 424,629
$ 440,871
(4) %
Provision for credit losses on loans and leases
54,944
52,236
5 %
Charge-offs
Commercial real estate
(196)
(746)
(74) %
Commercial
(65,684)
(80,793)
(19) %
Residential
(588)
(994)
(41) %
Consumer & other
(2,244)
(3,421)
(34) %
Total charge-offs
(68,712)
(85,954)
(20) %
Recoveries
Commercial real estate
90
909
(90) %
Commercial
9,012
8,930
1 %
Residential
285
581
(51) %
Consumer & other
659
1,098
(40) %
Total recoveries
10,046
11,518
(13) %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
Commercial real estate
(106)
163
(165) %
Commercial
(56,672)
(71,863)
(21) %
Residential
(303)
(413)
(27) %
Consumer & other
(1,585)
(2,323)
(32) %
Total net charge-offs
(58,666)
(74,436)
(21) %
Balance, end of period
$ 420,907
$ 418,671
1 %
Reserve for unfunded commitments
Balance, beginning of period
$ 16,168
$ 23,208
(30) %
(Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
1,908
(3,280)
nm
Balance, end of period
18,076
19,928
(9) %
Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
$ 438,983
$ 438,599
0 %
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)
0.31 %
0.40 %
(0.09)
Recoveries to gross charge-offs
14.62 %
13.40 %
1.22
nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
($ in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:
Loans held for sale
$ 66,640
$ 1,109
6.66 %
$ 59,223
$ 935
6.32 %
$ 101,516
$ 1,628
6.42 %
Loans and leases (1)
37,647,789
563,234
6.00 %
37,678,820
551,627
5.92 %
37,663,396
582,246
6.20 %
Taxable securities
7,937,471
83,760
4.22 %
7,690,610
71,480
3.72 %
7,839,202
81,723
4.17 %
Non-taxable securities (2)
797,994
7,875
3.95 %
817,392
7,910
3.87 %
825,030
7,889
3.82 %
Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash
1,420,976
15,817
4.46 %
1,493,815
16,394
4.45 %
1,688,602
23,035
5.49 %
Total interest-earning assets (1), (2)
47,870,870
$ 671,795
5.62 %
47,739,860
$ 648,346
5.49 %
48,117,746
$ 696,521
5.80 %
Goodwill and other intangible assets
1,471,975
1,501,590
1,588,239
Other assets
2,209,369
2,211,158
2,275,570
Total assets
$ 51,552,214
$ 51,452,608
$ 51,981,555
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 8,479,613
$ 48,232
2.28 %
$ 8,370,584
$ 46,632
2.26 %
$ 8,147,516
$ 53,890
2.66 %
Money market deposits
11,783,402
72,409
2.46 %
11,603,140
68,719
2.40 %
10,849,259
76,466
2.83 %
Savings deposits
2,287,433
756
0.13 %
2,350,459
574
0.10 %
2,555,458
929
0.15 %
Time deposits
6,125,997
58,757
3.85 %
6,136,389
60,709
4.01 %
6,488,923
76,022
4.71 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
28,676,445
180,154
2.52 %
28,460,572
176,634
2.52 %
28,041,156
207,307
2.97 %
Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased
185,424
955
2.06 %
215,962
974
1.83 %
224,973
1,515
2.71 %
Borrowings
3,058,352
34,542
4.53 %
3,039,227
36,074
4.82 %
3,900,000
49,418
5.10 %
Junior and other subordinated debentures
428,348
8,592
8.05 %
437,729
8,566
7.94 %
417,329
9,847
9.49 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
32,348,569
$ 224,243
2.78 %
32,153,490
$ 222,248
2.80 %
32,583,458
$ 268,087
3.31 %
Non-interest-bearing deposits
13,122,635
13,238,678
13,526,483
Other liabilities
794,448
843,885
963,375
Total liabilities
46,265,652
46,236,053
47,073,316
Common equity
5,286,562
5,216,555
4,908,239
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 51,552,214
$ 51,452,608
$ 51,981,555
NET INTEREST INCOME (2)
$ 447,552
$ 426,098
$ 428,434
NET INTEREST SPREAD (2)
2.84 %
2.69 %
2.49 %
NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)
3.75 %
3.60 %
3.56 %
(1)
Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.
(2)
Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and $985,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
($ in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:
Loans held for sale
$ 62,999
$ 2,044
6.49 %
$ 66,033
$ 2,153
6.52 %
Loans and leases (1)
37,663,046
1,114,861
5.96 %
37,630,248
1,156,765
6.17 %
Taxable securities
7,814,761
155,240
3.97 %
7,960,102
160,447
4.03 %
Non-taxable securities (2)
807,648
15,785
3.91 %
838,186
15,775
3.76 %
Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash
1,457,145
32,211
4.46 %
1,704,697
46,588
5.50 %
Total interest-earning assets (1), (2)
47,805,599
$ 1,320,141
5.56 %
48,199,266
$ 1,381,728
5.75 %
Goodwill and other intangible assets
1,486,692
1,603,686
Other assets
2,210,217
2,229,811
Total assets
$ 51,502,508
$ 52,032,763
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 8,425,683
$ 94,864
2.27 %
$ 8,091,427
$ 105,268
2.62 %
Money market deposits
11,694,209
141,128
2.43 %
10,730,666
148,963
2.79 %
Savings deposits
2,318,799
1,330
0.12 %
2,621,909
1,644
0.13 %
Time deposits
6,130,653
119,466
3.93 %
6,447,865
149,867
4.67 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
28,569,344
356,788
2.52 %
27,891,867
405,742
2.93 %
Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased
200,625
1,929
1.94 %
228,320
2,781
2.45 %
Borrowings
3,048,122
70,616
4.67 %
3,910,440
100,693
5.18 %
Junior and other subordinated debentures
433,012
17,158
7.99 %
420,428
19,734
9.44 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
32,251,103
$ 446,491
2.79 %
32,451,055
$ 528,950
3.28 %
Non-interest-bearing deposits
13,180,478
13,684,032
Other liabilities
819,040
950,619
Total liabilities
46,250,621
47,085,706
Common equity
5,251,887
4,947,057
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 51,502,508
$ 52,032,763
NET INTEREST INCOME (2)
$ 873,650
$ 852,778
NET INTEREST SPREAD (2)
2.77 %
2.47 %
NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)
3.67 %
3.54 %
(1)
Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.
(2)
Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $2.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $2.0 million for the same period in 2024.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Residential Mortgage Banking Activity
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Jun 30, 2025
Mar 31, 2025
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Seq.
Year over
Residential mortgage banking revenue:
Origination and sale
$ 4,544
$ 4,391
$ 4,519
$ 5,225
$ 3,452
3 %
32 %
Servicing
5,845
5,855
5,947
6,012
5,952
- %
(2) %
Change in fair value of MSR asset:
Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time
(3,113)
(3,141)
(3,103)
(3,127)
(3,183)
(1) %
(2) %
Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions
(1,764)
(983)
7,414
(6,540)
1,238
79 %
(242) %
MSR hedge gain (loss)
1,831
3,212
(7,819)
5,098
(1,611)
(43) %
nm
Total
$ 7,343
$ 9,334
$ 6,958
$ 6,668
$ 5,848
(21) %
26 %
Closed loan volume for sale
$ 163,759
$ 136,084
$ 175,046
$ 161,094
$ 140,875
20 %
16 %
Gain on sale margin
2.77 %
3.23 %
2.58 %
3.24 %
2.45 %
-0.46
0.32
Residential mortgage servicing rights:
Balance, beginning of period
$ 105,663
$ 108,358
$ 101,919
$ 110,039
$ 110,444
(2) %
(4) %
Additions for new MSR capitalized
2,077
1,429
2,128
1,547
1,540
45 %
35 %
Change in fair value of MSR asset:
Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time
(3,113)
(3,141)
(3,103)
(3,127)
(3,183)
(1) %
(2) %
Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions
(1,764)
(983)
7,414
(6,540)
1,238
79 %
(242) %
Balance, end of period
$ 102,863
$ 105,663
$ 108,358
$ 101,919
$ 110,039
(3) %
(7) %
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others
$ 7,851,562
$ 7,888,235
$ 7,939,445
$ 7,965,538
$ 8,120,046
- %
(3) %
MSR as % of serviced portfolio
1.31 %
1.34 %
1.36 %
1.28 %
1.36 %
(0.03)
(0.05)
nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Residential Mortgage Banking Activity
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Jun 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2024
Year over
Residential mortgage banking revenue:
Origination and sale
$ 8,935
$ 6,372
40 %
Servicing
11,700
11,973
(2) %
Change in fair value of MSR asset:
Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time
(6,254)
(6,336)
(1) %
Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions
(2,747)
4,355
(163) %
MSR hedge gain (loss)
5,043
(5,882)
nm
Total
$ 16,677
$ 10,482
59 %
Closed loan volume for sale
$ 299,843
$ 227,778
32 %
Gain on sale margin
2.98 %
2.80 %
0.18
Residential mortgage servicing rights:
Balance, beginning of period
$ 108,358
$ 109,243
(1) %
Additions for new MSR capitalized
3,506
2,777
26 %
Change in fair value of MSR asset:
Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time
(6,254)
(6,336)
(1) %
Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions
(2,747)
4,355
(163) %
Balance, end of period
$ 102,863
$ 110,039
(7) %
nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends, and our financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes, and operating pre-provision net revenue and operating return on tangible common equity are also used as part of our incentive compensation program for our executive officers. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitution for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Tangible Capital, as adjusted
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Jun 30, 2025
Mar 31, 2025
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Seq.
Year
Total shareholders' equity
a
$ 5,341,882
$ 5,237,809
$ 5,118,224
$ 5,273,828
$ 4,976,672
2 %
7 %
Less: Goodwill
1,029,234
1,029,234
1,029,234
1,029,234
1,029,234
- %
- %
Less: Other intangible assets, net
430,443
456,269
484,248
513,303
542,358
(6) %
(21) %
Tangible common shareholders' equity
b
$ 3,882,205
$ 3,752,306
$ 3,604,742
$ 3,731,291
$ 3,405,080
3 %
14 %
Total assets
c
$ 51,901,442
$ 51,519,266
$ 51,576,397
$ 51,908,599
$ 52,047,483
1 %
- %
Less: Goodwill
1,029,234
1,029,234
1,029,234
1,029,234
1,029,234
- %
- %
Less: Other intangible assets, net
430,443
456,269
484,248
513,303
542,358
(6) %
(21) %
Tangible assets
d
$ 50,441,765
$ 50,033,763
$ 50,062,915
$ 50,366,062
$ 50,475,891
1 %
- %
Common shares outstanding at period end
e
210,213
210,112
209,536
209,532
209,459
- %
- %
Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio
a / c
10.29 %
10.17 %
9.92 %
10.16 %
9.56 %
0.12
0.73
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio
b / d
7.70 %
7.50 %
7.20 %
7.41 %
6.75 %
0.20
0.95
Book value per common share
a / e
$ 25.41
$ 24.93
$ 24.43
$ 25.17
$ 23.76
2 %
7 %
Tangible book value per common share
b / e
$ 18.47
$ 17.86
$ 17.20
$ 17.81
$ 16.26
3 %
14 %
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
Income Statements, as adjusted
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Jun 30, 2025
Mar 31, 2025
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Seq.
Year
Non-Interest Income Adjustments
Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities, net
$ 1
$ 4
$ 10
$ 3
$ (1)
(75) %
nm
Gain (loss) on equity securities, net
410
1,702
(1,424)
2,272
325
(76) %
26 %
(Loss) gain on swap derivatives
(1,330)
(1,494)
3,642
(3,596)
424
(11) %
(414) %
Gain (loss) on loans held for investment, at fair value
212
7,016
(7,355)
9,365
(10,114)
(97) %
nm
Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions
(1,764)
(983)
7,414
(6,540)
1,238
79 %
(242) %
MSR hedge gain (loss)
1,831
3,212
(7,819)
5,098
(1,611)
(43) %
nm
Total non-interest income adjustments
a
$ (640)
$ 9,457
$ (5,532)
$ 6,602
$ (9,739)
(107) %
(93) %
Non-Interest Expense Adjustments
Merger and restructuring expense
$ 8,186
$ 14,379
$ 2,230
$ 2,364
$ 14,641
(43) %
(44) %
Exit and disposal costs
387
661
872
631
1,218
(41) %
(68) %
FDIC special assessment
-
-
-
-
884
nm
(100) %
Legal settlement
-
55,000
-
-
-
(100) %
nm
Total non-interest expense adjustments
b
$ 8,573
$ 70,040
$ 3,102
$ 2,995
$ 16,743
(88) %
(49) %
Net interest income
c
$ 446,446
$ 424,995
$ 437,373
$ 430,218
$ 427,449
5 %
4 %
Non-interest income (GAAP)
d
$ 64,462
$ 66,377
$ 49,747
$ 66,159
$ 44,703
(3) %
44 %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
640
(9,457)
5,532
(6,602)
9,739
nm
(93) %
Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP)
e
$ 65,102
$ 56,920
$ 55,279
$ 59,557
$ 54,442
14 %
20 %
Revenue (GAAP)
f=c+d
$ 510,908
$ 491,372
$ 487,120
$ 496,377
$ 472,152
4 %
8 %
Operating revenue (non-GAAP)
g=c+e
$ 511,548
$ 481,915
$ 492,652
$ 489,775
$ 481,891
6 %
6 %
Non-interest expense (GAAP)
h
$ 277,995
$ 340,122
$ 266,576
$ 271,358
$ 279,244
(18) %
- %
Less: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
(8,573)
(70,040)
(3,102)
(2,995)
(16,743)
(88) %
(49) %
Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
i
$ 269,422
$ 270,082
$ 263,474
$ 268,363
$ 262,501
- %
3 %
Net income (GAAP)
j
$ 152,423
$ 86,609
$ 143,269
$ 146,182
$ 120,144
76 %
27 %
Provision for income taxes
51,041
37,238
49,076
50,068
40,944
37 %
25 %
Income before provision for income taxes
203,464
123,847
192,345
196,250
161,088
64 %
26 %
Provision for credit losses
29,449
27,403
28,199
28,769
31,820
7 %
(7) %
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP)
k
232,913
151,250
220,544
225,019
192,908
54 %
21 %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
640
(9,457)
5,532
(6,602)
9,739
nm
(93) %
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
8,573
70,040
3,102
2,995
16,743
(88) %
(49) %
Operating PPNR (non-GAAP)
l
$ 242,126
$ 211,833
$ 229,178
$ 221,412
$ 219,390
14 %
10 %
Net income (GAAP)
j
$ 152,423
$ 86,609
$ 143,269
$ 146,182
$ 120,144
76 %
27 %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
640
(9,457)
5,532
(6,602)
9,739
nm
(93) %
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
8,573
70,040
3,102
2,995
16,743
(88) %
(49) %
Tax effect of adjustments
(1,367)
(7,419)
(2,158)
902
(6,621)
(82) %
(79) %
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
m
$ 160,269
$ 139,773
$ 149,745
$ 143,477
$ 140,005
15 %
14 %
nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
Average Balances, Earnings Per Share, and Performance Metrics, as adjusted
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Jun 30, 2025
Mar 31, 2025
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Seq.
Year
Average assets
n
$ 51,552,214
$ 51,452,608
$ 51,588,231
$ 52,009,017
$ 51,981,555
- %
(1) %
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,471,975
1,501,590
1,528,431
1,559,696
1,588,239
(2) %
(7) %
Average tangible assets
o
$ 50,080,239
$ 49,951,018
$ 50,059,800
$ 50,449,321
$ 50,393,316
- %
(1) %
Average common shareholders' equity
p
$ 5,286,562
$ 5,216,555
$ 5,226,290
$ 5,118,592
$ 4,908,239
1 %
8 %
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,471,975
1,501,590
1,528,431
1,559,696
1,588,239
(2) %
(7) %
Average tangible common equity
q
$ 3,814,587
$ 3,714,965
$ 3,697,859
$ 3,558,896
$ 3,320,000
3 %
15 %
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
r
209,125
208,800
208,548
208,545
208,498
- %
- %
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
s
209,975
210,023
209,889
209,454
209,011
- %
- %
Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics
Earnings per share - basic
j / r
$ 0.73
$ 0.41
$ 0.69
$ 0.70
$ 0.58
78 %
26 %
Earnings per share - diluted
j / s
$ 0.73
$ 0.41
$ 0.68
$ 0.70
$ 0.57
78 %
28 %
Efficiency ratio (1)
h / f
54.29 %
69.06 %
54.61 %
54.56 %
59.02 %
(14.77)
(4.73)
Non-interest expense to average assets
h / n
2.16 %
2.68 %
2.06 %
2.08 %
2.16 %
(0.52)
-
Return on average assets
j / n
1.19 %
0.68 %
1.10 %
1.12 %
0.93 %
0.51
0.26
Return on average tangible assets
j / o
1.22 %
0.70 %
1.14 %
1.15 %
0.96 %
0.52
0.26
PPNR return on average assets
k / n
1.81 %
1.19 %
1.70 %
1.72 %
1.49 %
0.62
0.32
Return on average common equity
j / p
11.56 %
6.73 %
10.91 %
11.36 %
9.85 %
4.83
1.71
Return on average tangible common equity
j / q
16.03 %
9.45 %
15.41 %
16.34 %
14.55 %
6.58
1.48
Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics
Operating earnings per share - basic
m / r
$ 0.77
$ 0.67
$ 0.72
$ 0.69
$ 0.67
15 %
15 %
Operating earnings per share - diluted
m / s
$ 0.76
$ 0.67
$ 0.71
$ 0.69
$ 0.67
13 %
13 %
Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1)
u / y
51.79 %
55.11 %
52.51 %
53.89 %
53.56 %
(3.32)
(1.77)
Operating non-interest expense to average assets
i / n
2.10 %
2.13 %
2.03 %
2.05 %
2.03 %
(0.03)
0.07
Operating return on average assets
m / n
1.25 %
1.10 %
1.15 %
1.10 %
1.08 %
0.15
0.17
Operating return on average tangible assets
m / o
1.28 %
1.13 %
1.19 %
1.13 %
1.12 %
0.15
0.16
Operating PPNR return on average assets
l / n
1.88 %
1.67 %
1.77 %
1.69 %
1.70 %
0.21
0.18
Operating return on average common equity
m / p
12.16 %
10.87 %
11.40 %
11.15 %
11.47 %
1.29
0.69
Operating return on average tangible common equity
m / q
16.85 %
15.26 %
16.11 %
16.04 %
16.96 %
1.59
(0.11)
(1)
Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
Operating Efficiency Ratio, as adjusted
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Jun 30, 2025
Mar 31, 2025
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Seq.
Year
Non-interest expense (GAAP)
h
$ 277,995
$ 340,122
$ 266,576
$ 271,358
$ 279,244
(18) %
- %
Less: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
(8,573)
(70,040)
(3,102)
(2,995)
(16,743)
(88) %
(49) %
Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
i
269,422
270,082
263,474
268,363
262,501
- %
3 %
Less: B&O taxes
t
(3,093)
(3,150)
(3,495)
(3,248)
(3,183)
(2) %
(3) %
Operating non-interest expense, excluding B&O taxes (non-GAAP)
u
$ 266,329
$ 266,932
$ 259,979
$ 265,115
$ 259,318
- %
3 %
Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)
v
$ 447,552
$ 426,098
$ 438,424
$ 431,184
$ 428,434
5 %
4 %
Non-interest income (GAAP)
d
64,462
66,377
49,747
66,159
44,703
(3) %
44 %
Add: BOLI tax equivalent adjustment (1)
w
1,608
1,362
1,390
1,248
1,291
18 %
25 %
Total Revenue, excluding BOLI tax equivalent adjustments (tax equivalent)
x
513,622
493,837
489,561
498,591
474,428
4 %
8 %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
640
(9,457)
5,532
(6,602)
9,739
nm
(93) %
Total Adjusted Operating Revenue, excluding BOLI tax equivalent adjustments (tax equivalent) (non-GAAP)
y
$ 514,262
$ 484,380
$ 495,093
$ 491,989
$ 484,167
6 %
6 %
Efficiency ratio (1)
h / f
54.29 %
69.06 %
54.61 %
54.56 %
59.02 %
(14.77)
(4.73)
Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)
u / y
51.79 %
55.11 %
52.51 %
53.89 %
53.56 %
(3.32)
(1.77)
nm
= Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."
(1)
Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
Income Statements, as adjusted
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Jun 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2024
Year over Year
Non-Interest Income Adjustments
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
$ 5
$ 11
(55) %
Gain (loss) on equity securities, net
2,112
(1,240)
nm
(Loss) gain on swap derivatives
(2,824)
1,621
(274) %
Gain (loss) on loans held for investment, at fair value
7,228
(12,486)
nm
Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions
(2,747)
4,355
(163) %
MSR hedge loss
5,043
(5,882)
nm
Total non-interest income adjustments
a
$ 8,817
$ (13,621)
nm
Non-Interest Expense Adjustments
Merger and restructuring expense
$ 22,565
$ 19,119
18 %
Exit and disposal costs
1,048
2,490
(58) %
FDIC special assessment
-
5,732
(100) %
Legal settlement
55,000
-
nm
Total non-interest expense adjustments
b
$ 78,613
$ 27,341
188 %
Net interest income
c
$ 871,441
$ 850,811
2 %
Non-interest income (GAAP)
d
$ 130,839
$ 95,060
38 %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
(8,817)
13,621
(165) %
Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP)
e
$ 122,022
$ 108,681
12 %
Revenue (GAAP)
f=c+d
$ 1,002,280
$ 945,871
6 %
Operating revenue (non-GAAP)
g=c+e
$ 993,463
$ 959,492
4 %
Non-interest expense (GAAP)
h
$ 618,117
$ 566,760
9 %
Less: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
(78,613)
(27,341)
188 %
Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
i
$ 539,504
$ 539,419
- %
Net income (GAAP)
j
$ 239,032
$ 244,224
(2) %
Provision for income taxes
88,279
85,931
3 %
Income before provision for income taxes
327,311
330,155
(1) %
Provision for credit losses
56,852
48,956
16 %
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP)
k
384,163
379,111
1 %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
(8,817)
13,621
(165) %
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
78,613
27,341
188 %
Operating PPNR (non-GAAP)
l
$ 453,959
$ 420,073
8 %
Net income (GAAP)
j
$ 239,032
$ 244,224
(2) %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
(8,817)
13,621
(165) %
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
78,613
27,341
188 %
Tax effect of adjustments
(8,786)
(10,241)
(14) %
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
m
$ 300,042
$ 274,945
9 %
nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
Average Balances, Earnings Per Share, and Performance Metrics, as adjusted
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
% Change
Jun 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2024
Year over Year
Average assets
n
$ 51,502,508
$ 52,032,763
(1) %
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,486,692
1,603,686
(7) %
Average tangible assets
o
$ 50,015,816
$ 50,429,077
(1) %
Average common shareholders' equity
p
$ 5,251,887
$ 4,947,057
6 %
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,486,692
1,603,686
(7) %
Average tangible common equity
q
$ 3,765,195
$ 3,343,371
13 %
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
r
208,964
208,379
- %
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
s
209,965
208,999
- %
Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics
Earnings per share - basic
j / r
$ 1.14
$ 1.17
(3) %
Earnings per share - diluted
j / s
$ 1.14
$ 1.17
(3) %
Efficiency ratio (1)
h / f
61.54 %
59.80 %
1.74
Non-interest expense to average assets
h/n
2.42 %
2.19 %
0.23
Return on average assets
j / n
0.94 %
0.94 %
-
Return on average tangible assets
j / o
0.96 %
0.97 %
(0.01)
PPNR return on average assets
k/n
1.50 %
1.47 %
0.03
Return on average common equity
j / p
9.18 %
9.93 %
(0.75)
Return on average tangible common equity
j / q
12.80 %
14.69 %
(1.89)
Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics
Operating earnings per share - basic
m / r
$ 1.44
$ 1.32
9 %
Operating earnings per share - diluted
m / s
$ 1.43
$ 1.32
8 %
Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1)
u / y
53.40 %
55.26 %
(1.86)
Operating non-interest expense to average assets
i/n
2.11 %
2.08 %
0.03
Operating return on average assets
m / n
1.17 %
1.06 %
0.11
Operating return on average tangible assets
m / o
1.21 %
1.10 %
0.11
Operating PPNR return on average assets
l / n
1.78 %
1.62 %
0.16
Operating return on average common equity
m / p
11.52 %
11.18 %
0.34
Operating return on average tangible common equity
m / q
16.07 %
16.54 %
(0.47)
(1)
Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
Operating Efficiency Ratio, as adjusted
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
% change
($ in thousands)
Jun 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2024
Year over Year
Non-interest expense (GAAP)
h
$ 618,117
$ 566,760
9 %
Less: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
(78,613)
(27,341)
188 %
Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
i
539,504
539,419
- %
Less: B&O taxes
t
(6,243)
(6,406)
(3) %
Operating non-interest expense, excluding B&O taxes (non-GAAP)
u
$ 533,261
$ 533,013
- %
Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)
v
$ 873,650
$ 852,778
2 %
Non-interest income (GAAP)
d
130,839
95,060
38 %
Add: BOLI tax equivalent adjustment (1)
w
2,970
3,100
(4) %
Total Revenue, excluding BOLI tax equivalent adjustments (tax equivalent)
x
1,007,459
950,938
6 %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
(8,817)
13,621
(165) %
Total Adjusted Operating Revenue, excluding BOLI tax equivalent adjustments (tax equivalent) (non-GAAP)
y
$ 998,642
$ 964,559
4 %
Efficiency ratio (1)
h /f
61.54 %
59.80 %
1.74
Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)
u / y
53.40 %
55.26 %
(1.86)
(1)
Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation.
SOURCE Columbia Banking System, Inc.