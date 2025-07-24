Columbia Banking System, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

TACOMA, Wash., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

$152 million

$160 million

$0.73

$0.76 Net income

Operating net income 1

Earnings per common share -

diluted

Operating earnings per common

share - diluted 1

CEO Commentary "Our second quarter results demonstrate our focus on profitability and balance sheet optimization," said Clint Stein, President and CEO. "Commercial loan growth outpaced runoff in transactional portfolios while the net interest margin benefited from loan repricing, controlled deposit pricing, and a rebound in securities yields. Continued expense discipline further supported our strong performance, even as we continue to reinvest in our growing franchise-opening three new branches and planning for the closing of our Pacific Premier acquisition. While customer deposits declined due to normal seasonal activity and increased cash usage, our Business Bank of Choice strategy continues to attract new relationships. We remain laser focused on delivering top-quartile performance and enhancing long-term tangible book value while returning excess capital to our shareholders." -Clint Stein, President and CEO of Columbia Banking System, Inc.

2Q25 HIGHLIGHTS (COMPARED TO 1Q25)







Net Interest

Income and

NIM • Net interest income increased by $21 million from the prior quarter, due to higher interest income earned on loans and investment securities and relatively stable funding costs.

• Net interest margin was 3.75%, up 15 basis points from the prior quarter, as the yields on investment securities and loans increased and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 2 basis points.







Non-Interest

Income and

Expense • Non-interest income decreased by $2 million. Excluding the impact of fair value and hedges,1 non-interest income increased by $8 million, due to higher core fee-generating businesses, like commercial credit cards and wealth management services.

• Non-interest expense decreased by $62 million, primarily due to a legal settlement and severance expense in the first quarter, which did not repeat.







Credit Quality • Net charge-offs were 0.31% of average loans and leases (annualized), compared to 0.32% in the prior quarter.

• Provision expense was $29 million, compared to $27 million in the prior quarter.

• Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.35%, unchanged from March 31, 2025.







Capital • Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 13.0% and estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.8%.

• Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per common share on May 16, 2025, which was paid June 16, 2025.







Notable Items • The second quarter's small business and retail campaign, which ran through mid-July, brought over $450 million in new deposits to the bank. The campaign was also successful in generating new SBA lending relationships.

• Opened two branches in Arizona, strengthening support for bankers and customers in Phoenix and the surrounding markets. A branch was also opened in Eastern Oregon, bringing essential banking services to an underserved rural community.



2Q25 KEY FINANCIAL DATA











PERFORMANCE METRICS 2Q25

1Q25

2Q24 Return on average assets 1.19 %

0.68 %

0.93 % Return on average common equity 11.56 %

6.73 %

9.85 % Return on average tangible common equity 1 16.03 %

9.45 %

14.55 % Operating return on average assets 1 1.25 %

1.10 %

1.08 % Operating return on average common equity 1 12.16 %

10.87 %

11.47 % Operating return on average tangible common equity 1 16.85 %

15.26 %

16.96 % Net interest margin 3.75 %

3.60 %

3.56 % Efficiency ratio 54.29 %

69.06 %

59.02 % Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted 1 51.79 %

55.11 %

53.56 %











INCOME STATEMENT ($ in 000s, excl. per share data) 2Q25

1Q25

2Q24 Net interest income $446,446

$424,995

$427,449 Provision for credit losses $29,449

$27,403

$31,820 Non-interest income $64,462

$66,377

$44,703 Non-interest expense $277,995

$340,122

$279,244 Pre-provision net revenue 1 $232,913

$151,250

$192,908 Operating pre-provision net revenue 1 $242,126

$211,833

$219,390 Earnings per common share - diluted $0.73

$0.41

$0.57 Operating earnings per common share - diluted 1 $0.76

$0.67

$0.67 Dividends paid per share $0.36

$0.36

$0.36











BALANCE SHEET 2Q25

1Q25

2Q24 Total assets $51.9B

$51.5B

$52.0B Loans and leases $37.6B

$37.6B

$37.7B Deposits $41.7B

$42.2B

$41.5B Book value per common share $25.41

$24.93

$23.76 Tangible book value per common share 1 $18.47

$17.86

$16.26

Organizational Update

Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia," the "Company," "we," or "our") continues to plan for its acquisition of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. ("Pacific Premier"), which was announced on April 23, 2025. The shareholders of both companies overwhelmingly approved the combination at their respective special meetings, which were held July 21, 2025. We anticipate closing the transaction as soon as September 1, 2025, pending regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Integration efforts are progressing as planned, driven by the comprehensive preparation of cross-company teams, which are led by Columbia's Integration Management Office, positioning us for a smooth and timely closing once regulatory approvals are secured and other customary closing conditions are satisfied.

Columbia expanded its Arizona footprint with the opening of its second branch in Phoenix and its first in Mesa, bringing the total number of branches in the state to four. We also opened a branch in Eastern Oregon, restoring essential banking services to a bank-less rural community. Our branch strategy encompasses thriving metropolitan areas and core community markets alike, supporting bankers already serving customers in our markets and strengthening opportunities to bring new relationships to Columbia.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $446 million for the second quarter of 2025, up $21 million from the prior quarter. The increase reflects higher interest income earned on loans and investment securities and relatively stable funding costs.

Columbia's net interest margin was 3.75% for the second quarter of 2025, up 15 basis points from the first quarter of 2025. Net interest margin benefited from an increase in the yield on taxable investment securities to 4.22% for the second quarter of 2025, up from 3.72% for the first quarter of 2025. The increase is due to higher conditional prepayment rates ("CPR") and the purchase of higher-yielding investment securities during the quarter. The average yield on the loan portfolio increased by 8 basis points between periods to 6.00% for the second quarter of 2025, due primarily to higher yields on commercial and construction loans and a $2 million interest recovery related to a nonperforming loan that repaid in full. The cost of interest-bearing deposits was unchanged between periods at 2.52% for the second quarter of 2025, in line with the cost of interest-bearing deposits for the month of June and as of June 30, 2025. Columbia's cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 2 basis points from the prior quarter to 2.78% for the second quarter of 2025, in line with the cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the month of June and as of June 30, 2025. Please refer to the Q2 2025 Earnings Presentation for additional net interest margin change details and interest rate sensitivity information.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $64 million for the second quarter of 2025, down $2 million from the prior quarter. The decrease was driven by quarterly changes in fair value adjustments and mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") hedging activity, due to interest rate fluctuations during the quarter, collectively resulting in a net fair value loss of $1 million in the second quarter compared to a net fair value gain of $9 million in the first quarter, as detailed in our non-GAAP disclosures. Excluding these items, non-interest income was up $8 million [2] between periods, due primarily to higher card-based fee income and growth in other core fee-generating businesses, including swap-related income, financial services and trust revenue, and treasury management fees.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $278 million for the second quarter of 2025, down $62 million from the prior quarter, which included a $55 million accrual related to a legal settlement and $15 million in severance expense. Excluding the legal settlement, exit and disposal costs, and merger and restructuring expense, which includes the first quarter's severance expense, non-interest expense was $269 million 2, down $1 million from the prior quarter, as lower legal expense-which was separate from the legal settlement-intangible amortization, and other miscellaneous expenses more than offset an increase in compensation costs. Please refer to the Q2 2025 Earnings Presentation for additional expense details.

Balance Sheet

Total consolidated assets were $51.9 billion as of June 30, 2025, up from $51.5 billion as of March 31, 2025. Cash and cash equivalents were $1.9 billion as of June 30, 2025, down from $2.1 billion as of March 31, 2025. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $18.6 billion as of June 30, 2025, representing 36% of total assets, 44% of total deposits, and 132% of uninsured deposits. Available-for-sale securities, which are held on balance sheet at fair value, were $8.7 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $424 million relative to March 31, 2025, as purchases and an increase in the fair value of the portfolio offset paydowns. Please refer to the Q2 2025 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our securities portfolio and liquidity position.

Gross loans and leases were $37.6 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $21 million relative to March 31, 2025. The change primarily reflects 2% annualized growth in commercial and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, which was offset by 7% annualized contraction in multifamily loans. "Our teams remain focused on relationship-driven activity as we continue to let transactional real estate portfolios wind down," commented Chris Merrywell, President of Columbia Bank. "Loan balances were also impacted by an increase in prepayment activity, which muted a double-digit increase in origination volume relative to both the prior and year-ago quarters." Please refer to the Q2 2025 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our loan portfolio, which include underwriting characteristics, the composition of our commercial portfolios, and disclosure related to our office portfolio.

Total deposits were $41.7 billion as of June 30, 2025, a decrease of $475 million relative to March 31, 2025, as customer deposits declined due to seasonal tax payments and other customer cash usage. "We experienced customer deposit contraction in April following strong customer balance growth in March," stated Mr. Merrywell. "Seasonal balance declines were accompanied by customers' usage of cash to pay down debt, which impacted loan prepayment activity. The quarter's results also reflect deposit balances moving off balance sheet into our wealth management products, which enhances our core fee income generation as we provide our customers with needs-based solutions." Borrowings were $3.4 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $800 million relative to March 31, 2025. Please refer to the Q2 2025 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to deposit characteristics and flows.

Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $439 million, or 1.17% of loans and leases, as of June 30, 2025, unchanged from March 31, 2025. The provision for credit losses was $29 million for the second quarter of 2025 and reflects credit migration trends, charge-off activity, and changes in the economic forecasts used in credit models.

Net charge-offs were 0.31% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 0.32% for the first quarter of 2025. Net charge-offs in the FinPac portfolio were $14 million in the second quarter, compared to $17 million in the first quarter. Net charge-offs excluding the FinPac portfolio were $15 million in the second quarter, compared to $13 million in the first quarter. Non-performing assets were $180 million, or 0.35% of total assets, as of June 30, 2025, compared to $178 million, or 0.35% of total assets, as of March 31, 2025. Please refer to the Q2 2025 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to the allowance for credit losses and other credit trends.

Capital

Columbia's book value per common share was $25.41 as of June 30, 2025, compared to $24.93 as of March 31, 2025. The increase reflects net capital generation and a favorable change in accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income ("AOCI") to $(334) million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $(358) million as of the prior quarter-end. The change in AOCI is due primarily to a decrease in the tax-effected net unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities to $311 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $337 million as of March 31, 2025. Tangible book value per common share3 was $18.47 as of June 30, 2025, compared to $17.86 as of March 31, 2025.

Columbia's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 13.0%, and its estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.8% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 12.9% and 10.6%, respectively, as of March 31, 2025. Columbia remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. The regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2025 are estimates, pending completion and filing of Columbia's regulatory reports.

Earnings Presentation and Conference Call Information

Columbia's Q2 2025 Earnings Presentation provides additional disclosure. A copy will be available on our investor relations page: www.columbiabankingsystem.com .

Columbia will host its second quarter 2025 earnings conference call on July 24, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). During the call, Columbia's management will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results. Participants may join the audiocast or register for the call using the link below to receive dial-in details and their own unique PINs. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Join the audiocast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/skhq48of/

Register for the call: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI5727811477e9400984084cc006a83205

Access the replay through Columbia's investor relations page: https://www.columbiabankingsystem.com/news-market-data/event-calendar/default.aspx

About Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Columbia (Nasdaq: COLB) is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington and is the parent company of Columbia Bank (dba: Umpqua Bank), an award-winning western U.S. regional bank. Columbia Bank is the largest bank headquartered in the Northwest and one of the largest banks headquartered in the West with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. With over $50 billion of assets, Columbia Bank combines the resources, sophistication, and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver superior, personalized service. The bank supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking; Small Business Administration lending; institutional and corporate banking; and equipment leasing. Columbia Bank customers also have access to comprehensive investment and wealth management expertise as well as healthcare and private banking through Columbia Wealth Advisors and Columbia Trust Company, a division of Columbia Bank. Learn more at www.columbiabankingsystem.com .







1 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for additional information. 2 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for additional information. 3 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for additional information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which management believes are a benefit to shareholders. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially due to various risk factors, including those set forth from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "target," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "should," "can" and similar references to future periods. In this press release we make forward-looking statements about strategic and growth initiatives and the result of such activity. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ from forward-looking statements we make include, without limitation: current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing and commercial real estate prices, high unemployment rates, continued or renewed inflation and any recession or slowdown in economic growth particularly in the western United States; economic forecast variables that are either materially worse or better than end of quarter projections and deterioration in the economy that could result in increased loan and lease losses, especially those risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; risks related to our proposed transaction with Pacific Premier (the "Transaction"), including, among others, (i) failure to complete the Transaction or unexpected delays related to the Transaction or either party's inability to satisfy closing conditions required to complete the Transaction, (ii) regulatory approvals resulting in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the Transaction, (iii) certain restrictions during the pendency of the Transaction that may impact the parties' ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions, (iv) diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities, (v) cost savings and any revenue or expense synergies from the Transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (vi) deposit attrition, customer or employee loss, and/or revenue loss as a result of the announcement of the Transaction, (viii) expenses related to the Transaction being greater than expected, and (ix) shareholder litigation that could prevent or delay the closing of the Transaction or otherwise negatively impact our business and operations; the impact of proposed or imposed tariffs by the U.S. government and retaliatory tariffs proposed or imposed by U.S. trading partners that could have an adverse impact on customers; our ability to effectively manage problem credits; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks on general investor sentiment regarding the liquidity and stability of banks; changes in interest rates that could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect asset yields and valuations and funding sources; changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverage; our ability to successfully implement efficiency and operational excellence initiatives; our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology; changes in laws or regulations; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships; the effect of geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts and terrorist attacks; and natural disasters and other similar unexpected events outside of our control. We also caution that the amount and timing of any future common stock dividends or repurchases will depend on the earnings, cash requirements and financial condition of Columbia, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations), and other factors deemed relevant by Columbia's Board of Directors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions.

TABLE INDEX

Page Consolidated Statements of Income 8 Consolidated Balance Sheets 9 Financial Highlights 11 Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix 12 Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix 14 Credit Quality - Non-performing Assets 15 Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses 16 Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates 18 Residential Mortgage Banking Activity 20 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 22

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30, 2025

Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Seq. Quarter

Year

over

Year Interest income:

























Loans and leases $ 564,343

$ 552,562

$ 572,843

$ 588,603

$ 583,874

2 %

(3) % Interest and dividends on investments:

























Taxable 80,316

68,688

75,254

76,074

78,828

17 %

2 % Exempt from federal income tax 6,769

6,807

6,852

6,855

6,904

(1) %

(2) % Dividends 3,444

2,792

2,678

2,681

2,895

23 %

19 % Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits 15,817

16,394

18,956

24,683

23,035

(4) %

(31) % Total interest income 670,689

647,243

676,583

698,896

695,536

4 %

(4) % Interest expense:

























Deposits 180,154

176,634

189,037

208,027

207,307

2 %

(13) % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased 955

974

971

1,121

1,515

(2) %

(37) % Borrowings 34,542

36,074

39,912

49,636

49,418

(4) %

(30) % Junior and other subordinated debentures 8,592

8,566

9,290

9,894

9,847

- %

(13) % Total interest expense 224,243

222,248

239,210

268,678

268,087

1 %

(16) % Net interest income 446,446

424,995

437,373

430,218

427,449

5 %

4 % Provision for credit losses 29,449

27,403

28,199

28,769

31,820

7 %

(7) % Non-interest income:

























Service charges on deposits 19,669

19,301

18,401

18,549

18,503

2 %

6 % Card-based fees 14,559

12,571

14,634

14,591

14,681

16 %

(1) % Financial services and trust revenue 5,842

5,187

5,265

5,083

5,396

13 %

8 % Residential mortgage banking revenue, net 7,343

9,334

6,958

6,668

5,848

(21) %

26 % Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities, net 1

4

10

3

(1)

(75) %

nm Gain (loss) on equity securities, net 410

1,702

(1,424)

2,272

325

(76) %

26 % Gain (loss) on loan and lease sales, net 172

97

(1,719)

161

(1,516)

77 %

nm Gain (loss) on loans held for investment, at fair value 212

7,016

(7,355)

9,365

(10,114)

(97) %

nm BOLI income 5,184

4,883

4,742

4,674

4,705

6 %

10 % Other income 11,070

6,282

10,235

4,793

6,876

76 %

61 % Total non-interest income 64,462

66,377

49,747

66,159

44,703

(3) %

44 % Non-interest expense:

























Salaries and employee benefits 154,883

145,239

141,958

147,268

145,066

7 %

7 % Occupancy and equipment, net 47,178

48,170

46,878

45,056

45,147

(2) %

4 % Intangible amortization 25,826

27,979

29,055

29,055

29,230

(8) %

(12) % FDIC assessments 8,144

8,022

8,121

9,332

9,664

2 %

(16) % Merger and restructuring expense 8,186

14,379

2,230

2,364

14,641

(43) %

(44) % Legal settlement -

55,000

-

-

-

(100) %

nm Other expenses 33,778

41,333

38,334

38,283

35,496

(18) %

(5) % Total non-interest expense 277,995

340,122

266,576

271,358

279,244

(18) %

- % Income before provision for income taxes 203,464

123,847

192,345

196,250

161,088

64 %

26 % Provision for income taxes 51,041

37,238

49,076

50,068

40,944

37 %

25 % Net income $ 152,423

$ 86,609

$ 143,269

$ 146,182

$ 120,144

76 %

27 %



























Weighted average basic shares outstanding 209,125

208,800

208,548

208,545

208,498

- %

- % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 209,975

210,023

209,889

209,454

209,011

- %

- % Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.73

$ 0.41

$ 0.69

$ 0.70

$ 0.58

78 %

26 % Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.73

$ 0.41

$ 0.68

$ 0.70

$ 0.57

78 %

28 %



nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

% Change ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Jun 30, 2025

Jun 30, 2024

Year over

Year Interest income:











Loans and leases

$ 1,116,905

$ 1,158,918

(4) % Interest and dividends on investments:











Taxable

149,004

153,845

(3) % Exempt from federal income tax

13,576

13,808

(2) % Dividends

6,236

6,602

(6) % Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

32,211

46,588

(31) % Total interest income

1,317,932

1,379,761

(4) % Interest expense:











Deposits

356,788

405,742

(12) % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased

1,929

2,781

(31) % Borrowings

70,616

100,693

(30) % Junior and other subordinated debentures

17,158

19,734

(13) % Total interest expense

446,491

528,950

(16) % Net interest income

871,441

850,811

2 % Provision for credit losses

56,852

48,956

16 % Non-interest income:











Service charges on deposits

38,970

34,567

13 % Card-based fees

27,130

27,864

(3) % Financial services and trust revenue

11,029

9,860

12 % Residential mortgage banking revenue, net

16,677

10,482

59 % Gain on sale of debt securities, net

5

11

(55) % Gain (loss) on equity securities, net

2,112

(1,240)

nm Gain (loss) on loan and lease sales, net

269

(1,295)

nm Gain (loss) on loans held for investment, at fair value

7,228

(12,486)

nm BOLI income

10,067

9,344

8 % Other income

17,352

17,953

(3) % Total non-interest income

130,839

95,060

38 % Non-interest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits

300,122

299,604

- % Occupancy and equipment, net

95,348

90,438

5 % Intangible amortization

53,805

61,321

(12) % FDIC assessments

16,166

24,124

(33) % Merger and restructuring expense

22,565

19,119

18 % Legal settlement

55,000

-

nm Other expenses

75,111

72,154

4 % Total non-interest expense

618,117

566,760

9 % Income before provision for income taxes

327,311

330,155

(1) % Provision for income taxes

88,279

85,931

3 % Net income

$ 239,032

$ 244,224

(2) %













Weighted average basic shares outstanding

208,964

208,379

0 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

209,965

208,999

0 % Earnings per common share - basic

$ 1.14

$ 1.17

(3) % Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 1.14

$ 1.17

(3) %

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





















% Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30, 2025

Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Seq. Quarter

Year

over

Year Assets:

























Cash and due from banks $ 608,057

$ 591,265

$ 496,666

$ 591,364

$ 515,263

3 %

18 % Interest-bearing cash and temporary investments 1,334,113

1,481,441

1,381,589

1,519,658

1,553,568

(10) %

(14) % Investment securities:

























Equity and other, at fair value 92,958

91,580

78,133

79,996

77,221

2 %

20 % Available for sale, at fair value 8,653,172

8,228,805

8,274,615

8,676,807

8,503,000

5 %

2 % Held to maturity, at amortized cost 2,013

2,057

2,101

2,159

2,203

(2) %

(9) % Loans held for sale 65,590

64,747

71,535

66,639

56,310

1 %

16 % Loans and leases 37,637,013

37,616,101

37,680,901

37,503,002

37,709,987

- %

- % Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (420,907)

(421,495)

(424,629)

(420,054)

(418,671)

- %

1 % Net loans and leases 37,216,106

37,194,606

37,256,272

37,082,948

37,291,316

- %

- % Restricted equity securities 161,380

125,300

150,024

116,274

116,274

29 %

39 % Premises and equipment, net 356,879

344,926

348,670

338,107

337,842

3 %

6 % Operating lease right-of-use assets 110,478

106,696

111,227

106,224

108,278

4 %

2 % Goodwill 1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

- %

- % Other intangible assets, net 430,443

456,269

484,248

513,303

542,358

(6) %

(21) % Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 102,863

105,663

108,358

101,919

110,039

(3) %

(7) % Bank-owned life insurance 704,919

700,768

693,839

691,160

686,485

1 %

3 % Deferred tax asset, net 299,043

311,192

359,425

286,432

361,773

(4) %

(17) % Other assets 734,194

684,717

730,461

706,375

756,319

7 %

(3) % Total assets $ 51,901,442

$ 51,519,266

$ 51,576,397

$ 51,908,599

$ 52,047,483

1 %

- % Liabilities:

























Deposits

























Non-interest-bearing $ 13,219,631

$ 13,413,927

$ 13,307,905

$ 13,534,065

$ 13,481,616

(1) %

(2) % Interest-bearing 28,523,026

28,803,767

28,412,827

27,980,623

28,041,656

(1) %

2 % Total deposits 41,742,657

42,217,694

41,720,732

41,514,688

41,523,272

(1) %

1 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 191,435

192,386

236,627

183,833

197,860

- %

(3) % Borrowings 3,350,000

2,550,000

3,100,000

3,650,000

3,900,000

31 %

(14) % Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value 323,015

320,774

330,895

311,896

310,187

1 %

4 % Junior and other subordinated debentures, at amortized cost 107,554

107,611

107,668

107,725

107,781

- %

- % Operating lease liabilities 124,522

121,282

125,710

121,298

123,082

3 %

1 % Other liabilities 720,377

771,710

836,541

745,331

908,629

(7) %

(21) % Total liabilities 46,559,560

46,281,457

46,458,173

46,634,771

47,070,811

1 %

(1) % Shareholders' equity:

























Common stock 5,826,488

5,823,287

5,817,458

5,812,237

5,807,041

- %

- % Accumulated deficit (150,822)

(227,006)

(237,254)

(304,525)

(374,687)

(34) %

(60) % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (333,784)

(358,472)

(461,980)

(233,884)

(455,682)

(7) %

(27) % Total shareholders' equity 5,341,882

5,237,809

5,118,224

5,273,828

4,976,672

2 %

7 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 51,901,442

$ 51,519,266

$ 51,576,397

$ 51,908,599

$ 52,047,483

1 %

- %



























Common shares outstanding at period end 210,213

210,112

209,536

209,532

209,459

- %

- %

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

% Change



Jun 30,

2025

Mar 31,

2025

Dec 31,

2024

Sep 30,

2024

Jun 30,

2024

Seq.

Quarter

Year over

Year Per Common Share Data:



























Dividends

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

- %

- % Book value

$ 25.41

$ 24.93

$ 24.43

$ 25.17

$ 23.76

2 %

7 % Tangible book value (1)

$ 18.47

$ 17.86

$ 17.20

$ 17.81

$ 16.26

3 %

14 %





























Performance Ratios:



























Efficiency ratio (2)

54.29 %

69.06 %

54.61 %

54.56 %

59.02 %

(14.77)

(4.73) Non-interest expense to average assets (1)

2.16 %

2.68 %

2.06 %

2.08 %

2.16 %

(0.52)

- Return on average assets ("ROAA")

1.19 %

0.68 %

1.10 %

1.12 %

0.93 %

0.51

0.26 Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") ROAA (1)

1.81 %

1.19 %

1.70 %

1.72 %

1.49 %

0.62

0.32 Return on average common equity

11.56 %

6.73 %

10.91 %

11.36 %

9.85 %

4.83

1.71 Return on average tangible common equity (1)

16.03 %

9.45 %

15.41 %

16.34 %

14.55 %

6.58

1.48





























Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)



























Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1), (2)

51.79 %

55.11 %

52.51 %

53.89 %

53.56 %

(3.32)

(1.77) Operating non-interest expense to average assets (1)

2.10 %

2.13 %

2.03 %

2.05 %

2.03 %

(0.03)

0.07 Operating ROAA (1)

1.25 %

1.10 %

1.15 %

1.10 %

1.08 %

0.15

0.17 Operating PPNR ROAA (1)

1.88 %

1.67 %

1.77 %

1.69 %

1.70 %

0.21

0.18 Operating return on average common equity (1)

12.16 %

10.87 %

11.40 %

11.15 %

11.47 %

1.29

0.69 Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)

16.85 %

15.26 %

16.11 %

16.04 %

16.96 %

1.59

(0.11)





























Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:



























Yield on loans and leases

6.00 %

5.92 %

6.05 %

6.22 %

6.20 %

0.08

(0.20) Yield on earning assets (2)

5.62 %

5.49 %

5.63 %

5.78 %

5.80 %

0.13

(0.18) Cost of interest bearing deposits

2.52 %

2.52 %

2.66 %

2.95 %

2.97 %

-

(0.45) Cost of interest bearing liabilities

2.78 %

2.80 %

2.98 %

3.29 %

3.31 %

(0.02)

(0.53) Cost of total deposits

1.73 %

1.72 %

1.80 %

1.99 %

2.01 %

0.01

(0.28) Cost of total funding (3)

1.98 %

1.99 %

2.09 %

2.32 %

2.34 %

(0.01)

(0.36) Net interest margin (2)

3.75 %

3.60 %

3.64 %

3.56 %

3.56 %

0.15

0.19 Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets

2.97 %

3.13 %

3.29 %

3.74 %

3.51 %

(0.16)

(0.54) Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets

78.64 %

78.93 %

78.42 %

77.91 %

78.27 %

(0.29)

0.37 Average loans and leases / Average total deposits

90.07 %

90.36 %

89.77 %

90.42 %

90.61 %

(0.29)

(0.54) Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits

31.39 %

31.75 %

32.45 %

32.52 %

32.54 %

(0.36)

(1.15) Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)

91.92 %

91.86 %

91.88 %

90.25 %

90.15 %

0.06

1.77





























Select Credit & Capital Ratios:



























Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases

0.47 %

0.47 %

0.44 %

0.44 %

0.41 %

-

0.06 Non-performing assets to total assets

0.35 %

0.35 %

0.33 %

0.32 %

0.30 %

-

0.05 Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases

1.17 %

1.17 %

1.17 %

1.17 %

1.16 %

-

0.01 Total risk-based capital ratio (4)

13.0 %

12.9 %

12.8 %

12.5 %

12.2 %

0.10

0.80 Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (4)

10.8 %

10.6 %

10.5 %

10.3 %

10.0 %

0.20

0.80





(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation. (2) Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (3) Total funding = total deposits + total borrowings. (4) Estimated holding company ratios.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

% Change



Jun 30, 2025

Jun 30, 2024

Year over Year Per Common Share Data:











Dividends

$ 0.72

$ 0.72

- %













Performance Ratios:











Efficiency ratio (2)

61.54 %

59.80 %

1.74 Non-interest expense to average assets (1)

2.42 %

2.19 %

0.23 Return on average assets

0.94 %

0.94 %

- PPNR ROAA (1)

1.50 %

1.47 %

0.03 Return on average common equity

9.18 %

9.93 %

(0.75) Return on average tangible common equity (1)

12.80 %

14.69 %

(1.89)













Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)











Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1), (2)

53.40 %

55.26 %

(1.86) Operating non-interest expense to average assets (1)

2.11 %

2.08 %

0.03 Operating ROAA (1)

1.17 %

1.06 %

0.11 Operating PPNR ROAA (1)

1.78 %

1.62 %

0.16 Operating return on average common equity (1)

11.52 %

11.18 %

0.34 Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)

16.07 %

16.54 %

(0.47)













Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:











Yield on loans and leases

5.96 %

6.17 %

(0.21) Yield on earning assets (2)

5.56 %

5.75 %

(0.19) Cost of interest bearing deposits

2.52 %

2.93 %

(0.41) Cost of interest bearing liabilities

2.79 %

3.28 %

(0.49) Cost of total deposits

1.72 %

1.96 %

(0.24) Cost of total funding (3)

1.98 %

2.31 %

(0.33) Net interest margin (2)

3.67 %

3.54 %

0.13 Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets

3.05 %

3.54 %

(0.49) Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets

78.78 %

78.07 %

0.71 Average loans and leases / Average total deposits

90.21 %

90.51 %

(0.30) Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits

31.57 %

32.91 %

(1.34) Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)

91.90 %

90.12 %

1.78





(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation. (2) Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (3) Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix (Unaudited)

Jun 30, 2025

Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

% Change ($ in thousands) Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Loans and leases:

























Commercial real estate:

























Non-owner occupied term $ 6,189,992

$ 6,179,261

$ 6,278,154

$ 6,391,806

$ 6,407,351

- %

(3) % Owner occupied term 5,319,529

5,303,424

5,270,294

5,210,485

5,230,511

- %

2 % Multifamily 5,735,057

5,831,266

5,804,364

5,779,737

5,868,848

(2) %

(2) % Construction & development 2,069,727

2,070,732

1,983,213

1,988,923

1,946,693

- %

6 % Residential development 286,175

252,349

231,647

244,579

269,106

13 %

6 % Commercial:

























Term 5,352,598

5,490,189

5,537,618

5,429,209

5,559,548

(3) %

(4) % Lines of credit & other 2,950,782

2,753,613

2,769,643

2,640,669

2,558,633

7 %

15 % Leases & equipment finance 1,641,450

1,644,052

1,660,835

1,670,427

1,701,943

- %

(4) % Residential:

























Mortgage 5,829,833

5,878,427

5,933,352

5,944,734

5,992,163

(1) %

(3) % Home equity loans & lines 2,082,766

2,039,061

2,031,653

2,017,336

1,982,786

2 %

5 % Consumer & other 179,104

173,727

180,128

185,097

192,405

3 %

(7) % Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and costs $ 37,637,013

$ 37,616,101

$ 37,680,901

$ 37,503,002

$ 37,709,987

- %

- %



























Loans and leases mix:

























Commercial real estate:

























Non-owner occupied term 16 %

16 %

17 %

17 %

17 %







Owner occupied term 14 %

14 %

14 %

14 %

14 %







Multifamily 15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %







Construction & development 6 %

6 %

5 %

5 %

5 %







Residential development 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %







Commercial:

























Term 14 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %







Lines of credit & other 8 %

7 %

7 %

7 %

6 %







Leases & equipment finance 4 %

4 %

4 %

4 %

5 %







Residential:

























Mortgage 15 %

16 %

16 %

16 %

16 %







Home equity loans & lines 6 %

5 %

5 %

5 %

5 %







Consumer & other 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %







Total 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %









Columbia Banking System, Inc. Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix (Unaudited)

Jun 30, 2025

Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

% Change ($ in thousands) Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Seq.

Quarter

Year over

Year Deposits:

























Demand, non-interest bearing $ 13,219,631

$ 13,413,927

$ 13,307,905

$ 13,534,065

$ 13,481,616

(1) %

(2) % Demand, interest bearing 8,334,553

8,494,493

8,475,693

8,444,424

8,195,284

(2) %

2 % Money market 11,694,412

11,970,785

11,475,055

11,351,066

10,927,813

(2) %

7 % Savings 2,275,500

2,336,727

2,360,040

2,450,924

2,508,598

(3) %

(9) % Time 6,218,561

6,001,762

6,102,039

5,734,209

6,409,961

4 %

(3) % Total $ 41,742,657

$ 42,217,694

$ 41,720,732

$ 41,514,688

$ 41,523,272

(1) %

1 %



























Total core deposits (1) $ 37,293,962

$ 38,079,274

$ 37,487,909

$ 37,774,870

$ 37,159,069

(2) %

0 %



























Deposit mix:

























Demand, non-interest bearing 32 %

32 %

32 %

33 %

33 %







Demand, interest bearing 20 %

20 %

20 %

20 %

20 %







Money market 28 %

28 %

27 %

27 %

26 %







Savings 5 %

6 %

6 %

6 %

6 %







Time 15 %

14 %

15 %

14 %

15 %







Total 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %













(1) Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Credit Quality - Non-performing Assets (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands) Jun 30, 2025

Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Seq.

Quarter

Year over

Year Non-performing assets: (1)

























Loans and leases on non-accrual status:



























Commercial real estate $ 30,739

$ 41,910

$ 39,332

$ 37,332

$ 37,584

(27) %

(18) %

Commercial 66,809

80,492

57,146

61,464

54,986

(17) %

22 %

Total loans and leases on non-accrual status 97,548

122,402

96,478

98,796

92,570

(20) %

5 % Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing: (2)



























Commercial real estate 361

-

-

136

-

nm

nm

Commercial 5,581

75

4,684

6,012

5,778

nm

(3) %

Residential (2) 73,607

52,392

65,552

59,961

54,525

40 %

35 %

Consumer & other 337

278

179

317

220

21 %

53 %

Total loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (2) 79,886

52,745

70,415

66,426

60,523

51 %

32 % Total non-performing loans and leases (1), (2) 177,434

175,147

166,893

165,222

153,093

1 %

16 % Other real estate owned 2,818

2,849

2,666

2,395

2,839

(1) %

(1) % Total non-performing assets (1), (2) $ 180,252

$ 177,996

$ 169,559

$ 167,617

$ 155,932

1 %

16 %





























Loans and leases past due 31-89 days $ 141,863

$ 158,026

$ 105,199

$ 67,310

$ 85,998

(10) %

65 % Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and leases 0.38 %

0.42 %

0.28 %

0.18 %

0.23 %

(0.04)

0.15 Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases (1), (2) 0.47 %

0.47 %

0.44 %

0.44 %

0.41 %

-

0.06 Non-performing assets to total assets (1), (2) 0.35 %

0.35 %

0.33 %

0.32 %

0.30 %

-

0.05 Non-accrual loans and leases to total loan and leases (2) 0.26 %

0.33 %

0.26 %

0.26 %

0.25 %

(0.07)

0.01































nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."





(1) Non-accrual and 90+ days past due loans include government guarantees of $67.8 million, $66.5 million, $73.6 million, $65.8 million, and $64.6 million at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively.























































(2) Excludes certain mortgage loans guaranteed by GNMA, which Columbia has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $2.0 million, $2.6 million, $2.4 million, $3.7 million, and $1.0 million at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively.



























Columbia Banking System, Inc. Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands) Jun 30, 2025

Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Seq.

Quarter

Year over

Year Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)

























Balance, beginning of period $ 421,495

$ 424,629

$ 420,054

$ 418,671

$ 414,344

(1) %

2 % Provision for credit losses on loans and leases 28,757

26,187

30,230

30,498

34,760

10 %

(17) % Charge-offs



























Commercial real estate (77)

(119)

(2,935)

-

(585)

(35) %

(87) %

Commercial (33,073)

(32,611)

(25,780)

(32,645)

(33,561)

1 %

(1) %

Residential (285)

(303)

(26)

(936)

(504)

(6) %

(43) %

Consumer & other (1,164)

(1,080)

(1,523)

(1,395)

(1,551)

8 %

(25) %

Total charge-offs (34,599)

(34,113)

(30,264)

(34,976)

(36,201)

1 %

(4) % Recoveries



























Commercial real estate 71

19

3

44

551

274 %

(87) %

Commercial 4,676

4,336

4,104

5,258

4,198

8 %

11 %

Residential 187

98

163

143

411

91 %

(55) %

Consumer & other 320

339

339

416

608

(6) %

(47) %

Total recoveries 5,254

4,792

4,609

5,861

5,768

10 %

(9) % Net (charge-offs) recoveries



























Commercial real estate (6)

(100)

(2,932)

44

(34)

(94) %

(82) %

Commercial (28,397)

(28,275)

(21,676)

(27,387)

(29,363)

0 %

(3) %

Residential (98)

(205)

137

(793)

(93)

(52) %

5 %

Consumer & other (844)

(741)

(1,184)

(979)

(943)

14 %

(10) %

Total net charge-offs (29,345)

(29,321)

(25,655)

(29,115)

(30,433)

0 %

(4) % Balance, end of period $ 420,907

$ 421,495

$ 424,629

$ 420,054

$ 418,671

0 %

1 % Reserve for unfunded commitments

























Balance, beginning of period $ 17,384

$ 16,168

$ 18,199

$ 19,928

$ 22,868

8 %

(24) % Provision (recapture) for credit losses on unfunded commitments 692

1,216

(2,031)

(1,729)

(2,940)

(43) %

nm Balance, end of period 18,076

17,384

16,168

18,199

19,928

4 %

(9) % Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 438,983

$ 438,879

$ 440,797

$ 438,253

$ 438,599

- %

- %



























Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized) 0.31 %

0.32 %

0.27 %

0.31 %

0.32 %

(0.01)

(0.01) Recoveries to gross charge-offs 15.19 %

14.05 %

15.23 %

16.76 %

15.93 %

1.14

(0.74) ACLLL to loans and leases 1.12 %

1.12 %

1.13 %

1.12 %

1.11 %

-

0.01 ACL to loans and leases 1.17 %

1.17 %

1.17 %

1.17 %

1.16 %

-

0.01





nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."



Columbia Banking System, Inc. Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

% Change ($ in thousands)

Jun 30, 2025

Jun 30, 2024

Year over Year Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)











Balance, beginning of period

$ 424,629

$ 440,871

(4) % Provision for credit losses on loans and leases

54,944

52,236

5 % Charge-offs













Commercial real estate

(196)

(746)

(74) %

Commercial

(65,684)

(80,793)

(19) %

Residential

(588)

(994)

(41) %

Consumer & other

(2,244)

(3,421)

(34) %

Total charge-offs

(68,712)

(85,954)

(20) % Recoveries













Commercial real estate

90

909

(90) %

Commercial

9,012

8,930

1 %

Residential

285

581

(51) %

Consumer & other

659

1,098

(40) %

Total recoveries

10,046

11,518

(13) % Net (charge-offs) recoveries













Commercial real estate

(106)

163

(165) %

Commercial

(56,672)

(71,863)

(21) %

Residential

(303)

(413)

(27) %

Consumer & other

(1,585)

(2,323)

(32) %

Total net charge-offs

(58,666)

(74,436)

(21) % Balance, end of period

$ 420,907

$ 418,671

1 % Reserve for unfunded commitments











Balance, beginning of period

$ 16,168

$ 23,208

(30) % (Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments

1,908

(3,280)

nm Balance, end of period

18,076

19,928

(9) % Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$ 438,983

$ 438,599

0 %













Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)

0.31 %

0.40 %

(0.09) Recoveries to gross charge-offs

14.62 %

13.40 %

1.22



nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates

Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates

Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:

































Loans held for sale $ 66,640

$ 1,109

6.66 %

$ 59,223

$ 935

6.32 %

$ 101,516

$ 1,628

6.42 % Loans and leases (1) 37,647,789

563,234

6.00 %

37,678,820

551,627

5.92 %

37,663,396

582,246

6.20 % Taxable securities 7,937,471

83,760

4.22 %

7,690,610

71,480

3.72 %

7,839,202

81,723

4.17 % Non-taxable securities (2) 797,994

7,875

3.95 %

817,392

7,910

3.87 %

825,030

7,889

3.82 % Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash 1,420,976

15,817

4.46 %

1,493,815

16,394

4.45 %

1,688,602

23,035

5.49 % Total interest-earning assets (1), (2) 47,870,870

$ 671,795

5.62 %

47,739,860

$ 648,346

5.49 %

48,117,746

$ 696,521

5.80 % Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,471,975









1,501,590









1,588,239







Other assets 2,209,369









2,211,158









2,275,570







Total assets $ 51,552,214









$ 51,452,608









$ 51,981,555







INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:

































Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 8,479,613

$ 48,232

2.28 %

$ 8,370,584

$ 46,632

2.26 %

$ 8,147,516

$ 53,890

2.66 % Money market deposits 11,783,402

72,409

2.46 %

11,603,140

68,719

2.40 %

10,849,259

76,466

2.83 % Savings deposits 2,287,433

756

0.13 %

2,350,459

574

0.10 %

2,555,458

929

0.15 % Time deposits 6,125,997

58,757

3.85 %

6,136,389

60,709

4.01 %

6,488,923

76,022

4.71 % Total interest-bearing deposits 28,676,445

180,154

2.52 %

28,460,572

176,634

2.52 %

28,041,156

207,307

2.97 % Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 185,424

955

2.06 %

215,962

974

1.83 %

224,973

1,515

2.71 % Borrowings 3,058,352

34,542

4.53 %

3,039,227

36,074

4.82 %

3,900,000

49,418

5.10 % Junior and other subordinated debentures 428,348

8,592

8.05 %

437,729

8,566

7.94 %

417,329

9,847

9.49 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 32,348,569

$ 224,243

2.78 %

32,153,490

$ 222,248

2.80 %

32,583,458

$ 268,087

3.31 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 13,122,635









13,238,678









13,526,483







Other liabilities 794,448









843,885









963,375







Total liabilities 46,265,652









46,236,053









47,073,316







Common equity 5,286,562









5,216,555









4,908,239







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 51,552,214









$ 51,452,608









$ 51,981,555







NET INTEREST INCOME (2)



$ 447,552









$ 426,098









$ 428,434



NET INTEREST SPREAD (2)







2.84 %









2.69 %









2.49 % NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)







3.75 %









3.60 %









3.56 %





(1) Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance. (2) Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and $985,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates

Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:





















Loans held for sale $ 62,999

$ 2,044

6.49 %

$ 66,033

$ 2,153

6.52 % Loans and leases (1) 37,663,046

1,114,861

5.96 %

37,630,248

1,156,765

6.17 % Taxable securities 7,814,761

155,240

3.97 %

7,960,102

160,447

4.03 % Non-taxable securities (2) 807,648

15,785

3.91 %

838,186

15,775

3.76 % Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash 1,457,145

32,211

4.46 %

1,704,697

46,588

5.50 % Total interest-earning assets (1), (2) 47,805,599

$ 1,320,141

5.56 %

48,199,266

$ 1,381,728

5.75 % Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,486,692









1,603,686







Other assets 2,210,217









2,229,811







Total assets $ 51,502,508









$ 52,032,763







INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:





















Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 8,425,683

$ 94,864

2.27 %

$ 8,091,427

$ 105,268

2.62 % Money market deposits 11,694,209

141,128

2.43 %

10,730,666

148,963

2.79 % Savings deposits 2,318,799

1,330

0.12 %

2,621,909

1,644

0.13 % Time deposits 6,130,653

119,466

3.93 %

6,447,865

149,867

4.67 % Total interest-bearing deposits 28,569,344

356,788

2.52 %

27,891,867

405,742

2.93 % Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 200,625

1,929

1.94 %

228,320

2,781

2.45 % Borrowings 3,048,122

70,616

4.67 %

3,910,440

100,693

5.18 % Junior and other subordinated debentures 433,012

17,158

7.99 %

420,428

19,734

9.44 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 32,251,103

$ 446,491

2.79 %

32,451,055

$ 528,950

3.28 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 13,180,478









13,684,032







Other liabilities 819,040









950,619







Total liabilities 46,250,621









47,085,706







Common equity 5,251,887









4,947,057







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 51,502,508









$ 52,032,763







NET INTEREST INCOME (2)



$ 873,650









$ 852,778



NET INTEREST SPREAD (2)







2.77 %









2.47 % NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)







3.67 %









3.54 %





























(1) Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance. (2) Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $2.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $2.0 million for the same period in 2024.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Residential Mortgage Banking Activity (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands) Jun 30, 2025

Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Seq.

Quarter

Year over

Year Residential mortgage banking revenue:

























Origination and sale $ 4,544

$ 4,391

$ 4,519

$ 5,225

$ 3,452

3 %

32 % Servicing 5,845

5,855

5,947

6,012

5,952

- %

(2) % Change in fair value of MSR asset:

























Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time (3,113)

(3,141)

(3,103)

(3,127)

(3,183)

(1) %

(2) % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions (1,764)

(983)

7,414

(6,540)

1,238

79 %

(242) % MSR hedge gain (loss) 1,831

3,212

(7,819)

5,098

(1,611)

(43) %

nm Total $ 7,343

$ 9,334

$ 6,958

$ 6,668

$ 5,848

(21) %

26 %



























Closed loan volume for sale $ 163,759

$ 136,084

$ 175,046

$ 161,094

$ 140,875

20 %

16 % Gain on sale margin 2.77 %

3.23 %

2.58 %

3.24 %

2.45 %

-0.46

0.32



























Residential mortgage servicing rights:

























Balance, beginning of period $ 105,663

$ 108,358

$ 101,919

$ 110,039

$ 110,444

(2) %

(4) % Additions for new MSR capitalized 2,077

1,429

2,128

1,547

1,540

45 %

35 % Change in fair value of MSR asset:

























Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time (3,113)

(3,141)

(3,103)

(3,127)

(3,183)

(1) %

(2) % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions (1,764)

(983)

7,414

(6,540)

1,238

79 %

(242) % Balance, end of period $ 102,863

$ 105,663

$ 108,358

$ 101,919

$ 110,039

(3) %

(7) %



























Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $ 7,851,562

$ 7,888,235

$ 7,939,445

$ 7,965,538

$ 8,120,046

- %

(3) % MSR as % of serviced portfolio 1.31 %

1.34 %

1.36 %

1.28 %

1.36 %

(0.03)

(0.05)



nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Residential Mortgage Banking Activity (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

% Change ($ in thousands) Jun 30, 2025

Jun 30, 2024

Year over

Year Residential mortgage banking revenue:









Origination and sale $ 8,935

$ 6,372

40 % Servicing 11,700

11,973

(2) % Change in fair value of MSR asset:









Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time (6,254)

(6,336)

(1) % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions (2,747)

4,355

(163) % MSR hedge gain (loss) 5,043

(5,882)

nm Total $ 16,677

$ 10,482

59 %











Closed loan volume for sale $ 299,843

$ 227,778

32 % Gain on sale margin 2.98 %

2.80 %

0.18











Residential mortgage servicing rights:









Balance, beginning of period $ 108,358

$ 109,243

(1) % Additions for new MSR capitalized 3,506

2,777

26 % Change in fair value of MSR asset:









Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time (6,254)

(6,336)

(1) % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions (2,747)

4,355

(163) % Balance, end of period $ 102,863

$ 110,039

(7) %



nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends, and our financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes, and operating pre-provision net revenue and operating return on tangible common equity are also used as part of our incentive compensation program for our executive officers. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitution for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tangible Capital, as adjusted (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands, except per share data)



Jun 30, 2025

Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Total shareholders' equity a

$ 5,341,882

$ 5,237,809

$ 5,118,224

$ 5,273,828

$ 4,976,672

2 %

7 % Less: Goodwill



1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

- %

- % Less: Other intangible assets, net



430,443

456,269

484,248

513,303

542,358

(6) %

(21) % Tangible common shareholders' equity b

$ 3,882,205

$ 3,752,306

$ 3,604,742

$ 3,731,291

$ 3,405,080

3 %

14 %































Total assets c

$ 51,901,442

$ 51,519,266

$ 51,576,397

$ 51,908,599

$ 52,047,483

1 %

- % Less: Goodwill



1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

- %

- % Less: Other intangible assets, net



430,443

456,269

484,248

513,303

542,358

(6) %

(21) % Tangible assets d

$ 50,441,765

$ 50,033,763

$ 50,062,915

$ 50,366,062

$ 50,475,891

1 %

- % Common shares outstanding at period end e

210,213

210,112

209,536

209,532

209,459

- %

- %































Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio a / c

10.29 %

10.17 %

9.92 %

10.16 %

9.56 %

0.12

0.73 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio b / d

7.70 %

7.50 %

7.20 %

7.41 %

6.75 %

0.20

0.95 Book value per common share a / e

$ 25.41

$ 24.93

$ 24.43

$ 25.17

$ 23.76

2 %

7 % Tangible book value per common share b / e

$ 18.47

$ 17.86

$ 17.20

$ 17.81

$ 16.26

3 %

14 %

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued Income Statements, as adjusted (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands)



Jun 30, 2025

Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Non-Interest Income Adjustments





























Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities, net



$ 1

$ 4

$ 10

$ 3

$ (1)

(75) %

nm Gain (loss) on equity securities, net



410

1,702

(1,424)

2,272

325

(76) %

26 % (Loss) gain on swap derivatives



(1,330)

(1,494)

3,642

(3,596)

424

(11) %

(414) % Gain (loss) on loans held for investment, at fair value



212

7,016

(7,355)

9,365

(10,114)

(97) %

nm Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions



(1,764)

(983)

7,414

(6,540)

1,238

79 %

(242) % MSR hedge gain (loss)



1,831

3,212

(7,819)

5,098

(1,611)

(43) %

nm Total non-interest income adjustments a

$ (640)

$ 9,457

$ (5,532)

$ 6,602

$ (9,739)

(107) %

(93) %































Non-Interest Expense Adjustments





























Merger and restructuring expense



$ 8,186

$ 14,379

$ 2,230

$ 2,364

$ 14,641

(43) %

(44) % Exit and disposal costs



387

661

872

631

1,218

(41) %

(68) % FDIC special assessment



-

-

-

-

884

nm

(100) % Legal settlement



-

55,000

-

-

-

(100) %

nm Total non-interest expense adjustments b

$ 8,573

$ 70,040

$ 3,102

$ 2,995

$ 16,743

(88) %

(49) %































Net interest income c

$ 446,446

$ 424,995

$ 437,373

$ 430,218

$ 427,449

5 %

4 %































Non-interest income (GAAP) d

$ 64,462

$ 66,377

$ 49,747

$ 66,159

$ 44,703

(3) %

44 % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

640

(9,457)

5,532

(6,602)

9,739

nm

(93) % Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP) e

$ 65,102

$ 56,920

$ 55,279

$ 59,557

$ 54,442

14 %

20 %































Revenue (GAAP) f=c+d

$ 510,908

$ 491,372

$ 487,120

$ 496,377

$ 472,152

4 %

8 % Operating revenue (non-GAAP) g=c+e

$ 511,548

$ 481,915

$ 492,652

$ 489,775

$ 481,891

6 %

6 %































Non-interest expense (GAAP) h

$ 277,995

$ 340,122

$ 266,576

$ 271,358

$ 279,244

(18) %

- % Less: Non-interest expense adjustments b

(8,573)

(70,040)

(3,102)

(2,995)

(16,743)

(88) %

(49) % Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) i

$ 269,422

$ 270,082

$ 263,474

$ 268,363

$ 262,501

- %

3 %































Net income (GAAP) j

$ 152,423

$ 86,609

$ 143,269

$ 146,182

$ 120,144

76 %

27 % Provision for income taxes



51,041

37,238

49,076

50,068

40,944

37 %

25 % Income before provision for income taxes



203,464

123,847

192,345

196,250

161,088

64 %

26 % Provision for credit losses



29,449

27,403

28,199

28,769

31,820

7 %

(7) % Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP) k

232,913

151,250

220,544

225,019

192,908

54 %

21 % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

640

(9,457)

5,532

(6,602)

9,739

nm

(93) % Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b

8,573

70,040

3,102

2,995

16,743

(88) %

(49) % Operating PPNR (non-GAAP) l

$ 242,126

$ 211,833

$ 229,178

$ 221,412

$ 219,390

14 %

10 %































Net income (GAAP) j

$ 152,423

$ 86,609

$ 143,269

$ 146,182

$ 120,144

76 %

27 % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

640

(9,457)

5,532

(6,602)

9,739

nm

(93) % Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b

8,573

70,040

3,102

2,995

16,743

(88) %

(49) % Tax effect of adjustments



(1,367)

(7,419)

(2,158)

902

(6,621)

(82) %

(79) % Operating net income (non-GAAP) m

$ 160,269

$ 139,773

$ 149,745

$ 143,477

$ 140,005

15 %

14 %



nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued Average Balances, Earnings Per Share, and Performance Metrics, as adjusted (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands, except per share data)



Jun 30, 2025

Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Average assets n

$ 51,552,214

$ 51,452,608

$ 51,588,231

$ 52,009,017

$ 51,981,555

- %

(1) % Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net



1,471,975

1,501,590

1,528,431

1,559,696

1,588,239

(2) %

(7) % Average tangible assets o

$ 50,080,239

$ 49,951,018

$ 50,059,800

$ 50,449,321

$ 50,393,316

- %

(1) %































Average common shareholders' equity p

$ 5,286,562

$ 5,216,555

$ 5,226,290

$ 5,118,592

$ 4,908,239

1 %

8 % Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net



1,471,975

1,501,590

1,528,431

1,559,696

1,588,239

(2) %

(7) % Average tangible common equity q

$ 3,814,587

$ 3,714,965

$ 3,697,859

$ 3,558,896

$ 3,320,000

3 %

15 %































Weighted average basic shares outstanding r

209,125

208,800

208,548

208,545

208,498

- %

- % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding s

209,975

210,023

209,889

209,454

209,011

- %

- %































Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics





























Earnings per share - basic j / r

$ 0.73

$ 0.41

$ 0.69

$ 0.70

$ 0.58

78 %

26 % Earnings per share - diluted j / s

$ 0.73

$ 0.41

$ 0.68

$ 0.70

$ 0.57

78 %

28 % Efficiency ratio (1) h / f

54.29 %

69.06 %

54.61 %

54.56 %

59.02 %

(14.77)

(4.73) Non-interest expense to average assets h / n

2.16 %

2.68 %

2.06 %

2.08 %

2.16 %

(0.52)

- Return on average assets j / n

1.19 %

0.68 %

1.10 %

1.12 %

0.93 %

0.51

0.26 Return on average tangible assets j / o

1.22 %

0.70 %

1.14 %

1.15 %

0.96 %

0.52

0.26 PPNR return on average assets k / n

1.81 %

1.19 %

1.70 %

1.72 %

1.49 %

0.62

0.32 Return on average common equity j / p

11.56 %

6.73 %

10.91 %

11.36 %

9.85 %

4.83

1.71 Return on average tangible common equity j / q

16.03 %

9.45 %

15.41 %

16.34 %

14.55 %

6.58

1.48































Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics





























Operating earnings per share - basic m / r

$ 0.77

$ 0.67

$ 0.72

$ 0.69

$ 0.67

15 %

15 % Operating earnings per share - diluted m / s

$ 0.76

$ 0.67

$ 0.71

$ 0.69

$ 0.67

13 %

13 % Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1) u / y

51.79 %

55.11 %

52.51 %

53.89 %

53.56 %

(3.32)

(1.77) Operating non-interest expense to average assets i / n

2.10 %

2.13 %

2.03 %

2.05 %

2.03 %

(0.03)

0.07 Operating return on average assets m / n

1.25 %

1.10 %

1.15 %

1.10 %

1.08 %

0.15

0.17 Operating return on average tangible assets m / o

1.28 %

1.13 %

1.19 %

1.13 %

1.12 %

0.15

0.16 Operating PPNR return on average assets l / n

1.88 %

1.67 %

1.77 %

1.69 %

1.70 %

0.21

0.18 Operating return on average common equity m / p

12.16 %

10.87 %

11.40 %

11.15 %

11.47 %

1.29

0.69 Operating return on average tangible common equity m / q

16.85 %

15.26 %

16.11 %

16.04 %

16.96 %

1.59

(0.11)





(1) Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued Operating Efficiency Ratio, as adjusted (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands)



Jun 30, 2025

Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Non-interest expense (GAAP) h

$ 277,995

$ 340,122

$ 266,576

$ 271,358

$ 279,244

(18) %

- % Less: Non-interest expense adjustments b

(8,573)

(70,040)

(3,102)

(2,995)

(16,743)

(88) %

(49) % Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) i

269,422

270,082

263,474

268,363

262,501

- %

3 % Less: B&O taxes t

(3,093)

(3,150)

(3,495)

(3,248)

(3,183)

(2) %

(3) % Operating non-interest expense, excluding B&O taxes (non-GAAP) u

$ 266,329

$ 266,932

$ 259,979

$ 265,115

$ 259,318

- %

3 %































Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1) v

$ 447,552

$ 426,098

$ 438,424

$ 431,184

$ 428,434

5 %

4 % Non-interest income (GAAP) d

64,462

66,377

49,747

66,159

44,703

(3) %

44 % Add: BOLI tax equivalent adjustment (1) w

1,608

1,362

1,390

1,248

1,291

18 %

25 % Total Revenue, excluding BOLI tax equivalent adjustments (tax equivalent) x

513,622

493,837

489,561

498,591

474,428

4 %

8 % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

640

(9,457)

5,532

(6,602)

9,739

nm

(93) % Total Adjusted Operating Revenue, excluding BOLI tax equivalent adjustments (tax equivalent) (non-GAAP) y

$ 514,262

$ 484,380

$ 495,093

$ 491,989

$ 484,167

6 %

6 %































Efficiency ratio (1) h / f

54.29 %

69.06 %

54.61 %

54.56 %

59.02 %

(14.77)

(4.73) Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP) (1) u / y

51.79 %

55.11 %

52.51 %

53.89 %

53.56 %

(3.32)

(1.77)





nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."



(1) Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.















GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued















Income Statements, as adjusted















(Unaudited)





















Six Months Ended

% Change















($ in thousands)



Jun 30, 2025

Jun 30, 2024

Year over Year















Non-Interest Income Adjustments





























Gain on sale of debt securities, net



$ 5

$ 11

(55) %















Gain (loss) on equity securities, net



2,112

(1,240)

nm















(Loss) gain on swap derivatives



(2,824)

1,621

(274) %















Gain (loss) on loans held for investment, at fair value



7,228

(12,486)

nm















Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions



(2,747)

4,355

(163) %















MSR hedge loss



5,043

(5,882)

nm















Total non-interest income adjustments a

$ 8,817

$ (13,621)

nm















































Non-Interest Expense Adjustments





























Merger and restructuring expense



$ 22,565

$ 19,119

18 %















Exit and disposal costs



1,048

2,490

(58) %















FDIC special assessment



-

5,732

(100) %















Legal settlement



55,000

-

nm















Total non-interest expense adjustments b

$ 78,613

$ 27,341

188 %















































Net interest income c

$ 871,441

$ 850,811

2 %















































Non-interest income (GAAP) d

$ 130,839

$ 95,060

38 %















Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

(8,817)

13,621

(165) %















Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP) e

$ 122,022

$ 108,681

12 %















































Revenue (GAAP) f=c+d

$ 1,002,280

$ 945,871

6 %















Operating revenue (non-GAAP) g=c+e

$ 993,463

$ 959,492

4 %















































Non-interest expense (GAAP) h

$ 618,117

$ 566,760

9 %















Less: Non-interest expense adjustments b

(78,613)

(27,341)

188 %















Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) i

$ 539,504

$ 539,419

- %















































Net income (GAAP) j

$ 239,032

$ 244,224

(2) %















Provision for income taxes



88,279

85,931

3 %















Income before provision for income taxes



327,311

330,155

(1) %















Provision for credit losses



56,852

48,956

16 %















Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP) k

384,163

379,111

1 %















Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

(8,817)

13,621

(165) %















Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b

78,613

27,341

188 %















Operating PPNR (non-GAAP) l

$ 453,959

$ 420,073

8 %















































Net income (GAAP) j

$ 239,032

$ 244,224

(2) %















Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

(8,817)

13,621

(165) %















Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b

78,613

27,341

188 %















Tax effect of adjustments



(8,786)

(10,241)

(14) %















Operating net income (non-GAAP) m

$ 300,042

$ 274,945

9 %

































nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."



























Columbia Banking System, Inc.















GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued















Average Balances, Earnings Per Share, and Performance Metrics, as adjusted















(Unaudited)





















Six Months Ended

% Change





















Jun 30, 2025

Jun 30, 2024

Year over Year















Average assets n

$ 51,502,508

$ 52,032,763

(1) %















Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net



1,486,692

1,603,686

(7) %















Average tangible assets o

$ 50,015,816

$ 50,429,077

(1) %















































Average common shareholders' equity p

$ 5,251,887

$ 4,947,057

6 %















Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net



1,486,692

1,603,686

(7) %















Average tangible common equity q

$ 3,765,195

$ 3,343,371

13 %















































Weighted average basic shares outstanding r

208,964

208,379

- %















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding s

209,965

208,999

- %















































Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics





























Earnings per share - basic j / r

$ 1.14

$ 1.17

(3) %















Earnings per share - diluted j / s

$ 1.14

$ 1.17

(3) %















Efficiency ratio (1) h / f

61.54 %

59.80 %

1.74















Non-interest expense to average assets h/n

2.42 %

2.19 %

0.23















Return on average assets j / n

0.94 %

0.94 %

-















Return on average tangible assets j / o

0.96 %

0.97 %

(0.01)















PPNR return on average assets k/n

1.50 %

1.47 %

0.03















Return on average common equity j / p

9.18 %

9.93 %

(0.75)















Return on average tangible common equity j / q

12.80 %

14.69 %

(1.89)















































Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics





























Operating earnings per share - basic m / r

$ 1.44

$ 1.32

9 %















Operating earnings per share - diluted m / s

$ 1.43

$ 1.32

8 %















Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1) u / y

53.40 %

55.26 %

(1.86)















Operating non-interest expense to average assets i/n

2.11 %

2.08 %

0.03















Operating return on average assets m / n

1.17 %

1.06 %

0.11















Operating return on average tangible assets m / o

1.21 %

1.10 %

0.11















Operating PPNR return on average assets l / n

1.78 %

1.62 %

0.16















Operating return on average common equity m / p

11.52 %

11.18 %

0.34















Operating return on average tangible common equity m / q

16.07 %

16.54 %

(0.47)





















(1) Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued Operating Efficiency Ratio, as adjusted (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended

% change ($ in thousands)



Jun 30, 2025

Jun 30, 2024

Year over Year Non-interest expense (GAAP) h

$ 618,117

$ 566,760

9 % Less: Non-interest expense adjustments b

(78,613)

(27,341)

188 % Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) i

539,504

539,419

- % Less: B&O taxes t

(6,243)

(6,406)

(3) % Operating non-interest expense, excluding B&O taxes (non-GAAP) u

$ 533,261

$ 533,013

- %















Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1) v

$ 873,650

$ 852,778

2 % Non-interest income (GAAP) d

130,839

95,060

38 % Add: BOLI tax equivalent adjustment (1) w

2,970

3,100

(4) % Total Revenue, excluding BOLI tax equivalent adjustments (tax equivalent) x

1,007,459

950,938

6 % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

(8,817)

13,621

(165) % Total Adjusted Operating Revenue, excluding BOLI tax equivalent adjustments (tax equivalent) (non-GAAP) y

$ 998,642

$ 964,559

4 %















Efficiency ratio (1) h /f

61.54 %

59.80 %

1.74 Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP) (1) u / y

53.40 %

55.26 %

(1.86)





(1) Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation.

SOURCE Columbia Banking System, Inc.