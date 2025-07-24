Anzeige
Freitag, 25.07.2025
PR Newswire
24.07.2025 22:05 Uhr
Commvault Announces Intent to Acquire Data and AI Security Company Satori Cyber

Proposed deal will extend Commvault's foundational data and AI security capabilities to its comprehensive cyber resilience platform

TINTON FALLS, N.J., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, announced its intent to acquire Satori Cyber Ltd (Satori), a data and AI security company.

Enterprises are facing a perfect storm of AI adoption, data growth and sprawl, and regulatory pressures globally. The need to manage these challenges across hybrid and multi-cloud environments is paramount for security, IT, and business leaders, as well as boards.

By acquiring Satori, Commvault will help enterprises further support compliance requirements, mitigate risks, and control access to sensitive data - who has access to it and how the data is being used - critical in the AI era. It also includes large language model (LLM) monitoring and prompt protection, automated discovery, classification, and access management for structured data. This builds on and complements a robust set of capabilities for discovery, classification, and policy management of unstructured data estates that Commvault provides today.

"As enterprises accelerate AI and modern data platform adoption, securing sensitive data across distributed environments grows increasingly complex," said Rajiv Kottomtharayil, Chief Product Officer, Commvault. "By integrating Satori's real-time, agentless controls and deep visibility into structured and AI training data, we're extending our cyber resilience into the data layer-enabling secure data access, AI governance, and policy enforcement across platforms like Snowflake, Redshift, and Databricks to reduce risk and drive compliant innovation."

"Rapidly incorporating AI comes with risks," said Eldad Chai, CEO and Co-Founder, Satori. "Our next-generation AI capabilities integrated into Commvault's cyber resilience platform will offer customers a unified approach to securing sensitive data and AI pipelines - from discovery to governance and from access management to cyber recovery."

"This acquisition strengthens Commvault's capacity to assist enterprises with the growing intricacies of data and AI security. As businesses incorporate more AI-driven processes and their data footprints expand, having comprehensive oversight of information assets becomes vital," says Frank Dickson, IDC Group VP, Security and Trust. "Satori Cyber's multi-cloud data activity monitoring, data discovery, and policy enforcement controls will enhance Commvault's ability to help clients simplify compliance efforts to mitigate security and privacy risks."

Satori will bring a host of unique data and AI security capabilities to the Commvault Cloud platform, including:

  • Purpose built innovation for the modern data stack and AI era: Cloud-native, agentless, and integration-ready with platforms like Snowflake, Redshift, Databricks, and Microsoft Fabric - making policy enforcement, masking, and access governance simple to deploy at scale.
  • Data security for structured and AI training data: Discover, classify, and protect sensitive data across cloud-native databases, warehouses, and analytics platforms - before it is exposed or misused.
  • AI-aware protection and recovery: Track data flowing into LLMs and AI models, assess risk, and enable compliant recovery using Commvault's trusted backup and cleanroom workflows.

The acquisition is expected to close in August 2025.

About Commvault
Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations keep data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere - at the lowest TCO.

SOURCE COMMVAULT

© 2025 PR Newswire
