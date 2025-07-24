Boyd Gaming Corporation: Boyd Gaming Reports Second-quarter 2025 Results

LAS VEGAS, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming, said: "Our Company delivered a strong performance in the second quarter, with broad-based growth across our operating segments, including our Online and Managed segments. We achieved our strongest property-level revenue and Adjusted EBITDAR growth in more than three years, with property-level margins once again exceeding 40%. This growth was supported by continued strength in play from our core customers, as well as improvements in retail play. Looking ahead, the recently announced transaction to sell our equity stake in FanDuel will further strengthen the Company's financial position as we continue to invest in our properties, pursue growth opportunities, return capital to shareholders and maintain a strong balance sheet - a strategy that continues to drive long-term shareholder value."

Boyd Gaming reported second-quarter 2025 revenues of $1.0 billion, up from $967.5 million in the second quarter of 2024. The Company reported net income of $150.4 million, or $1.84 per share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $139.8 million, or $1.47 per share, for the year-ago period.

Total Adjusted EBITDAR(1) was $357.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, increasing from $344.2 million in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted Earnings(1) for the second quarter of 2025 were $154.2 million, or $1.87 per share, compared to $150.0 million, or $1.58 per share, for the same period in 2024.

(1) See footnotes at the end of the release for additional information relative to non-GAAP financial measures.

Operations Review

The Las Vegas Locals segment achieved its strongest quarterly growth in more than two years with year-over-year growth in both revenue and Adjusted EBITDAR, while segment margins were nearly 50%. Downtown Las Vegas results reflected a challenging comparison to prior year, as visitation from Hawaiian guests was unusually elevated in the second quarter of 2024. Revenue and Adjusted EBITDAR growth continued in the Midwest & South segment, led by strong results at Treasure Chest Casino.

Results for the Online segment reflect growth from the Company's online casino gaming business and modest growth from market-access agreements, while Managed & Other results were driven by continued growth in management fees from Sky River Casino.

Dividend and Share Repurchase Update

Boyd Gaming paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share on July 15, 2025, as previously announced.

As part of its ongoing share repurchase program, the Company repurchased $105 million in shares of its common stock during the second quarter of 2025.

On July 17, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors authorized an additional $500 million under the Company's share repurchase program. Considering the additional authorization, the Company had approximately $707 million remaining under the current share repurchase authorization as of June 30, 2025.

Balance Sheet Statistics

As of June 30, 2025, Boyd Gaming had cash on hand of $320.1 million, and total debt of $3.6 billion.

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30, (In thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues















Gaming

$ 671,455

$ 650,827

$ 1,310,148

$ 1,284,958 Food & beverage

78,167

76,994

152,325

149,633 Room

51,453

52,595

98,841

101,542 Online

173,051

129,930

342,624

276,100 Management fee

23,775

21,252

48,921

43,497 Other

36,097

35,914

72,704

72,303 Total revenues

1,033,998

967,512

2,025,563

1,928,033 Operating costs and expenses















Gaming

259,554

252,067

505,677

497,753 Food & beverage

65,633

63,182

128,970

125,139 Room

19,492

19,342

38,489

38,054 Online

150,095

112,675

296,125

238,150 Other

12,149

13,248

24,940

26,161 Selling, general and administrative

110,065

105,134

217,911

213,318 Master lease rent expense (a)

28,442

27,852

56,602

55,087 Maintenance and utilities

37,322

36,946

74,047

71,690 Depreciation and amortization

69,985

65,677

138,208

128,590 Corporate expense

35,365

31,255

65,316

60,640 Project development, preopening and writedowns

2,764

7,586

1,242

10,607 Impairment of assets

-

-

32,272

10,500 Other operating items, net

762

5,442

3,507

5,853 Total operating costs and expenses

791,628

740,406

1,583,306

1,481,542 Operating income

242,370

227,106

442,257

446,491 Other expense (income)















Interest income

(1,263)

(403)

(2,071)

(849) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

50,569

42,949

99,006

85,258 Other, net

(48)

50

59

100 Total other expense, net

49,258

42,596

96,994

84,509 Income before income taxes

193,112

184,510

345,263

361,982 Income tax provision

(42,758)

(44,665)

(84,027)

(85,664) Net income

150,354

139,845

261,236

276,318 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

1,104

-

1,641

- Net income attributable to Boyd Gaming

$ 151,458

$ 139,845

$ 262,877

$ 276,318 ?















Basic net income per common share

$ 1.84

$ 1.47

$ 3.14

$ 2.87 Weighted average basic shares outstanding

82,289

95,042

83,696

96,238 ?















Diluted net income per common share

$ 1.84

$ 1.47

$ 3.14

$ 2.87 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

82,303

95,080

83,712

96,280 ?















(a) Rent expense incurred by those properties subject to a master lease with a real estate investment trust.









BOYD GAMING CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income Attributable to Boyd Gaming (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30, (In thousands)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Total Revenues by Segment















Las Vegas Locals

$ 229,091

$ 225,054

$ 451,890

$ 450,676 Downtown Las Vegas

55,253

57,701

112,540

111,232 Midwest & South

540,077

521,750

1,044,664

1,022,516 Online

173,051

129,930

342,624

276,100 Managed & Other

36,526

33,077

73,845

67,509 Total revenues

$ 1,033,998

$ 967,512

$ 2,025,563

$ 1,928,033

















Adjusted EBITDAR by Segment















Las Vegas Locals

$ 112,714

$ 109,253

$ 219,261

$ 219,691 Downtown Las Vegas

19,405

22,018

40,328

39,833 Midwest & South

201,401

195,455

384,623

376,449 Online

22,244

17,057

45,550

37,533 Managed & Other

25,963

23,140

53,282

47,921 Corporate expense, net of share-based compensation expense (a)

(23,865)

(22,732)

(47,665)

(46,750) Adjusted EBITDAR

357,862

344,191

695,379

674,677 Master lease rent expense (b)

(28,442)

(27,852)

(56,602)

(55,087) Adjusted EBITDA

329,420

316,339

638,777

619,590

















Other operating costs and expenses















Deferred rent

147

163

294

324 Depreciation and amortization

69,985

65,677

138,208

128,590 Share-based compensation expense

13,392

10,365

20,997

17,225 Project development, preopening and writedowns

2,764

7,586

1,242

10,607 Impairment of assets

-

-

32,272

10,500 Other operating items, net

762

5,442

3,507

5,853 Total other operating costs and expenses

87,050

89,233

196,520

173,099 Operating income

242,370

227,106

442,257

446,491 Other expense (income)















Interest income

(1,263)

(403)

(2,071)

(849) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

50,569

42,949

99,006

85,258 Other, net

(48)

50

59

100 Total other expense, net

49,258

42,596

96,994

84,509 Income before income taxes

193,112

184,510

345,263

361,982 Income tax provision

(42,758)

(44,665)

(84,027)

(85,664) Net income

150,354

139,845

261,236

276,318 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

1,104

-

1,641

- Net income attributable to Boyd Gaming

$ 151,458

$ 139,845

$ 262,877

$ 276,318 ?















(a) Reconciliation of corporate expense:





































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30, (In thousands)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Corporate expense as reported on Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

$ 35,365

$ 31,255

$ 65,316

$ 60,640 Corporate share-based compensation expense

(11,500)

(8,523)

(17,651)

(13,890) Corporate expense, net, as reported on the above table

$ 23,865

$ 22,732

$ 47,665

$ 46,750 ?















(b) Rent expense incurred by those properties subject to a master lease with a real estate investment trust.















BOYD GAMING CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Net Income attributable to Boyd Gaming to Adjusted Earnings and Net Income Per Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30, (In thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income attributable to Boyd Gaming

$ 151,458

$ 139,845

$ 262,877

$ 276,318 Pretax adjustments:















Project development, preopening and writedowns

2,764

7,586

1,242

10,607 Impairment of assets

-

-

32,272

10,500 Other operating items, net

762

5,442

3,507

5,853 Other, net

(48)

50

59

100 Total adjustments

3,478

13,078

37,080

27,060

















Income tax effect for above adjustments

(779)

(2,946)

(8,072)

(6,128) Adjusted earnings

$ 154,157

$ 149,977

$ 291,885

$ 297,250 ?















Net income per share, diluted

$ 1.84

$ 1.47

$ 3.14

$ 2.87 Pretax adjustments:















Project development, preopening and writedowns

0.03

0.08

0.02

0.11 Impairment of assets

-

-

0.39

0.11 Other operating items, net

0.01

0.06

0.04

0.06 Other, net

-

-

-

- Total adjustments

0.04

0.14

0.45

0.28

















Income tax effect for above adjustments

(0.01)

(0.03)

(0.10)

(0.06) Adjusted earnings per share, diluted

$ 1.87

$ 1.58

$ 3.49

$ 3.09

















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

82,303

95,080

83,712

96,280

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our financial presentations include the following non-GAAP financial measures:

EBITDA : earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization,

: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, Adjusted EBITDA : EBITDA adjusted for deferred rent, share-based compensation expense, project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, other operating items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt, net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and other items, net, as applicable,

: EBITDA adjusted for deferred rent, share-based compensation expense, project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, other operating items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt, net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and other items, net, as applicable, EBITDAR : EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust,

: EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust, Adjusted EBITDAR : Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust,

: Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust, Adjusted Earnings : net income before project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, other operating items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt, net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest, and other non-recurring adjustments, net, as applicable, and,

: net income before project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, other operating items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt, net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest, and other non-recurring adjustments, net, as applicable, and, Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Adjusted EPS): Adjusted Earnings divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Collectively, we refer to these and other non-GAAP financial measures as the "Non-GAAP Measures."

The Non-GAAP Measures are commonly used measures of performance in our industry that we believe, when considered with measures calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), provide our investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results and facilitates comparisons between us and our competitors. We provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of our past, present and future operating results and as a means to evaluate the results of core on-going operations. We have historically reported these measures to our investors and believe that the continued inclusion of the Non-GAAP Measures provides consistency in our financial reporting. We also believe this information is useful to investors in allowing greater transparency related to significant measures used by our management in their financial and operational decision-making, their evaluation of total company and individual property performance, in the evaluation of incentive compensation and in the annual budget process. Management also uses Non-GAAP Measures in the evaluation of potential acquisitions and dispositions. We believe these measures continue to be used by investors in their assessment of our operating performance and the valuation of our company.

The use of Non-GAAP Measures has certain limitations. Our presentation of the Non-GAAP Measures may be different from the presentation used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. While excluded from certain of the Non-GAAP Measures, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, income taxes and other items have been and will be incurred. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, the Non-GAAP Measures do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest and income taxes, capital expenditures and other items both in our reconciliations to the historical GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Non-GAAP Measures to the corresponding forward-looking GAAP measure due to our inability to project special charges and certain expenses.

The Non-GAAP Measures are to be used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Non-GAAP Measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by GAAP, nor should these measures be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. The Non-GAAP Measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding historical GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

