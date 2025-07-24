Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 25.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Richtig investiert verwandelt der Goldpreis jeden Euro in glänzendes Vermögen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896499 | ISIN: US1033041013 | Ticker-Symbol: BO5
Tradegate
24.07.25 | 14:39
72,00 Euro
+2,13 % +1,50
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
BOYD GAMING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOYD GAMING CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,0072,0011:41
71,0072,0011:14
PR Newswire
24.07.2025 22:05 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boyd Gaming Corporation: Boyd Gaming Reports Second-quarter 2025 Results

LAS VEGAS, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming, said: "Our Company delivered a strong performance in the second quarter, with broad-based growth across our operating segments, including our Online and Managed segments. We achieved our strongest property-level revenue and Adjusted EBITDAR growth in more than three years, with property-level margins once again exceeding 40%. This growth was supported by continued strength in play from our core customers, as well as improvements in retail play. Looking ahead, the recently announced transaction to sell our equity stake in FanDuel will further strengthen the Company's financial position as we continue to invest in our properties, pursue growth opportunities, return capital to shareholders and maintain a strong balance sheet - a strategy that continues to drive long-term shareholder value."

Boyd Gaming reported second-quarter 2025 revenues of $1.0 billion, up from $967.5 million in the second quarter of 2024. The Company reported net income of $150.4 million, or $1.84 per share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $139.8 million, or $1.47 per share, for the year-ago period.

Total Adjusted EBITDAR(1) was $357.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, increasing from $344.2 million in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted Earnings(1) for the second quarter of 2025 were $154.2 million, or $1.87 per share, compared to $150.0 million, or $1.58 per share, for the same period in 2024.

(1) See footnotes at the end of the release for additional information relative to non-GAAP financial measures.

Operations Review
The Las Vegas Locals segment achieved its strongest quarterly growth in more than two years with year-over-year growth in both revenue and Adjusted EBITDAR, while segment margins were nearly 50%. Downtown Las Vegas results reflected a challenging comparison to prior year, as visitation from Hawaiian guests was unusually elevated in the second quarter of 2024. Revenue and Adjusted EBITDAR growth continued in the Midwest & South segment, led by strong results at Treasure Chest Casino.

Results for the Online segment reflect growth from the Company's online casino gaming business and modest growth from market-access agreements, while Managed & Other results were driven by continued growth in management fees from Sky River Casino.

Dividend and Share Repurchase Update
Boyd Gaming paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share on July 15, 2025, as previously announced.

As part of its ongoing share repurchase program, the Company repurchased $105 million in shares of its common stock during the second quarter of 2025.

On July 17, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors authorized an additional $500 million under the Company's share repurchase program. Considering the additional authorization, the Company had approximately $707 million remaining under the current share repurchase authorization as of June 30, 2025.

Balance Sheet Statistics
As of June 30, 2025, Boyd Gaming had cash on hand of $320.1 million, and total debt of $3.6 billion.

Conference Call Information
Boyd Gaming will host a conference call to discuss its second-quarter 2025 results today, July 24, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern. The conference call number is (800) 836-8184; no passcode is required to join the call. Please join up to 15 minutes in advance to ensure you are connected prior to the start of the call.

The conference call will also be available live on the Internet at https://investors.boydgaming.com, or https://app.webinar.net/VMOAkZWdmaE.

A replay will be available by dialing (888) 660-6345 today, July 24, after the conclusion of the call, and continuing through July 31. The passcode for the replay will be 61311#. The replay will also be available at https://investors.boydgaming.com.

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)












Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


June 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)


2025


2024


2025


2024

Revenues









Gaming


$ 671,455


$ 650,827


$ 1,310,148


$ 1,284,958

Food & beverage


78,167


76,994


152,325


149,633

Room


51,453


52,595


98,841


101,542

Online


173,051


129,930


342,624


276,100

Management fee


23,775


21,252


48,921


43,497

Other


36,097


35,914


72,704


72,303

Total revenues


1,033,998


967,512


2,025,563


1,928,033

Operating costs and expenses









Gaming


259,554


252,067


505,677


497,753

Food & beverage


65,633


63,182


128,970


125,139

Room


19,492


19,342


38,489


38,054

Online


150,095


112,675


296,125


238,150

Other


12,149


13,248


24,940


26,161

Selling, general and administrative


110,065


105,134


217,911


213,318

Master lease rent expense (a)


28,442


27,852


56,602


55,087

Maintenance and utilities


37,322


36,946


74,047


71,690

Depreciation and amortization


69,985


65,677


138,208


128,590

Corporate expense


35,365


31,255


65,316


60,640

Project development, preopening and writedowns


2,764


7,586


1,242


10,607

Impairment of assets


-


-


32,272


10,500

Other operating items, net


762


5,442


3,507


5,853

Total operating costs and expenses


791,628


740,406


1,583,306


1,481,542

Operating income


242,370


227,106


442,257


446,491

Other expense (income)









Interest income


(1,263)


(403)


(2,071)


(849)

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized


50,569


42,949


99,006


85,258

Other, net


(48)


50


59


100

Total other expense, net


49,258


42,596


96,994


84,509

Income before income taxes


193,112


184,510


345,263


361,982

Income tax provision


(42,758)


(44,665)


(84,027)


(85,664)

Net income


150,354


139,845


261,236


276,318

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest


1,104


-


1,641


-

Net income attributable to Boyd Gaming


$ 151,458


$ 139,845


$ 262,877


$ 276,318

?









Basic net income per common share


$ 1.84


$ 1.47


$ 3.14


$ 2.87

Weighted average basic shares outstanding


82,289


95,042


83,696


96,238

?









Diluted net income per common share


$ 1.84


$ 1.47


$ 3.14


$ 2.87

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding


82,303


95,080


83,712


96,280

?









(a) Rent expense incurred by those properties subject to a master lease with a real estate investment trust.





BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income Attributable to Boyd Gaming

(Unaudited)












Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


June 30,

(In thousands)


2025


2024


2025


2024

Total Revenues by Segment









Las Vegas Locals


$ 229,091


$ 225,054


$ 451,890


$ 450,676

Downtown Las Vegas


55,253


57,701


112,540


111,232

Midwest & South


540,077


521,750


1,044,664


1,022,516

Online


173,051


129,930


342,624


276,100

Managed & Other


36,526


33,077


73,845


67,509

Total revenues


$ 1,033,998


$ 967,512


$ 2,025,563


$ 1,928,033










Adjusted EBITDAR by Segment









Las Vegas Locals


$ 112,714


$ 109,253


$ 219,261


$ 219,691

Downtown Las Vegas


19,405


22,018


40,328


39,833

Midwest & South


201,401


195,455


384,623


376,449

Online


22,244


17,057


45,550


37,533

Managed & Other


25,963


23,140


53,282


47,921

Corporate expense, net of share-based compensation expense (a)


(23,865)


(22,732)


(47,665)


(46,750)

Adjusted EBITDAR


357,862


344,191


695,379


674,677

Master lease rent expense (b)


(28,442)


(27,852)


(56,602)


(55,087)

Adjusted EBITDA


329,420


316,339


638,777


619,590










Other operating costs and expenses









Deferred rent


147


163


294


324

Depreciation and amortization


69,985


65,677


138,208


128,590

Share-based compensation expense


13,392


10,365


20,997


17,225

Project development, preopening and writedowns


2,764


7,586


1,242


10,607

Impairment of assets


-


-


32,272


10,500

Other operating items, net


762


5,442


3,507


5,853

Total other operating costs and expenses


87,050


89,233


196,520


173,099

Operating income


242,370


227,106


442,257


446,491

Other expense (income)









Interest income


(1,263)


(403)


(2,071)


(849)

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized


50,569


42,949


99,006


85,258

Other, net


(48)


50


59


100

Total other expense, net


49,258


42,596


96,994


84,509

Income before income taxes


193,112


184,510


345,263


361,982

Income tax provision


(42,758)


(44,665)


(84,027)


(85,664)

Net income


150,354


139,845


261,236


276,318

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest


1,104


-


1,641


-

Net income attributable to Boyd Gaming


$ 151,458


$ 139,845


$ 262,877


$ 276,318

?









(a) Reconciliation of corporate expense:




















Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


June 30,

(In thousands)


2025


2024


2025


2024

Corporate expense as reported on Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations


$ 35,365


$ 31,255


$ 65,316


$ 60,640

Corporate share-based compensation expense


(11,500)


(8,523)


(17,651)


(13,890)

Corporate expense, net, as reported on the above table


$ 23,865


$ 22,732


$ 47,665


$ 46,750

?









(b) Rent expense incurred by those properties subject to a master lease with a real estate investment trust.








BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Reconciliation of Net Income attributable to Boyd Gaming to Adjusted Earnings

and Net Income Per Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Share

(Unaudited)












Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


June 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)


2025


2024


2025


2024

Net income attributable to Boyd Gaming


$ 151,458


$ 139,845


$ 262,877


$ 276,318

Pretax adjustments:









Project development, preopening and writedowns


2,764


7,586


1,242


10,607

Impairment of assets


-


-


32,272


10,500

Other operating items, net


762


5,442


3,507


5,853

Other, net


(48)


50


59


100

Total adjustments


3,478


13,078


37,080


27,060










Income tax effect for above adjustments


(779)


(2,946)


(8,072)


(6,128)

Adjusted earnings


$ 154,157


$ 149,977


$ 291,885


$ 297,250

?









Net income per share, diluted


$ 1.84


$ 1.47


$ 3.14


$ 2.87

Pretax adjustments:









Project development, preopening and writedowns


0.03


0.08


0.02


0.11

Impairment of assets


-


-


0.39


0.11

Other operating items, net


0.01


0.06


0.04


0.06

Other, net


-


-


-


-

Total adjustments


0.04


0.14


0.45


0.28










Income tax effect for above adjustments


(0.01)


(0.03)


(0.10)


(0.06)

Adjusted earnings per share, diluted


$ 1.87


$ 1.58


$ 3.49


$ 3.09










Weighted average diluted shares outstanding


82,303


95,080


83,712


96,280

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Our financial presentations include the following non-GAAP financial measures:

  • EBITDA: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization,
  • Adjusted EBITDA: EBITDA adjusted for deferred rent, share-based compensation expense, project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, other operating items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt, net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and other items, net, as applicable,
  • EBITDAR: EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust,
  • Adjusted EBITDAR: Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust,
  • Adjusted Earnings: net income before project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, other operating items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt, net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest, and other non-recurring adjustments, net, as applicable, and,
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Adjusted EPS): Adjusted Earnings divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Collectively, we refer to these and other non-GAAP financial measures as the "Non-GAAP Measures."

The Non-GAAP Measures are commonly used measures of performance in our industry that we believe, when considered with measures calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), provide our investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results and facilitates comparisons between us and our competitors. We provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of our past, present and future operating results and as a means to evaluate the results of core on-going operations. We have historically reported these measures to our investors and believe that the continued inclusion of the Non-GAAP Measures provides consistency in our financial reporting. We also believe this information is useful to investors in allowing greater transparency related to significant measures used by our management in their financial and operational decision-making, their evaluation of total company and individual property performance, in the evaluation of incentive compensation and in the annual budget process. Management also uses Non-GAAP Measures in the evaluation of potential acquisitions and dispositions. We believe these measures continue to be used by investors in their assessment of our operating performance and the valuation of our company.

The use of Non-GAAP Measures has certain limitations. Our presentation of the Non-GAAP Measures may be different from the presentation used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. While excluded from certain of the Non-GAAP Measures, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, income taxes and other items have been and will be incurred. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, the Non-GAAP Measures do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest and income taxes, capital expenditures and other items both in our reconciliations to the historical GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Non-GAAP Measures to the corresponding forward-looking GAAP measure due to our inability to project special charges and certain expenses.

The Non-GAAP Measures are to be used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Non-GAAP Measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by GAAP, nor should these measures be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. The Non-GAAP Measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding historical GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

Forward-looking Statements and Company Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements contain words such as "may," "will," "might," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "could," "would," "estimate," "continue," "pursue," or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and may include (without limitation) information regarding the Company's expectations, goals or intentions regarding future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Boyd Gaming's ability to control or estimate precisely. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" and in other sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in the Company's other current and periodic reports filed from time to time with the SEC. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About Boyd Gaming
Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states, manager of a tribal casino in northern California, and owner and operator of Boyd Interactive, a B2B and B2C online casino gaming business. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering guests an outstanding entertainment experience and memorable customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit https://investors.boydgaming.com.

SOURCE Boyd Gaming Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.