Fidelity National Financial, Inc.: Fidelity National Financial Appoints Gregg N. Sofer as Executive Vice President, Deputy Chief Legal Officer, and Chief Compliance Officer

Succeeds Paul Perez, who retires after nearly two decades of distinguished service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) (FNF or the Company), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through its majority-owned, publicly traded subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) (F&G), today announced the appointment of Gregg N. Sofer as Executive Vice President, Deputy Chief Legal Officer, and Chief Compliance Officer.

Mr. Sofer brings more than 30 years of legal experience to FNF, including a distinguished career in public service and private practice. He was appointed the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas by Attorney General William Barr in 2020. Prior to his appointment, he served as Counsel to Attorney General Barr for national security and criminal matters. His notable work during nearly two decades at the Department of Justice includes leading the investigation and prosecution of high-profile, high-stakes cases involving international terrorism, money laundering, and fraud, as well as a RICO prosecution stemming from the attempted assassination of a state court judge. He is an accomplished trial lawyer, having successfully tried complex cases in both state and federal courts. As Chief of the Criminal Division of the United States Attorney's Office, he led over 100 prosecutors in one of the busiest federal prosecutors' offices in the country. At Main Justice, Mr. Sofer also served as the Director of both the Office of Justice for Victims of Overseas Terrorism and the National Gang Targeting Enforcement and Coordination Center. Mr. Sofer started his career in the New York County District Attorney's Office in 1991, where he spent 11 years prosecuting cases ranging from white collar fraud to murder. Most recently, Gregg was a partner at the law firm of Husch Blackwell, where he specialized in compliance matters, white collar defense, and internal investigations.

"Gregg's extensive background in managing complex legal matters and his deep expertise in fraud and compliance programs make him exceptionally well-suited to lead our legal and compliance functions," said Peter Sadowski, Chief Legal Officer of FNF. "We are thrilled to welcome him and look forward to his leadership."

Sofer succeeds Paul Perez, who is retiring after serving in the role since 2007. Perez joined FNF after serving as the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Florida, appointed by President George W. Bush in 2002. His legal career spanned decades, including roles as a civil and criminal trial lawyer and a federal prosecutor. His leadership has been foundational to FNF's compliance culture and legal strategy.

"Paul's depth of knowledge, integrity, and dedication have been instrumental in shaping the success of our Legal Department and the broader Company," remarked Sadowski. "He has handled some of our most complex challenges with calm and effective leadership. I am deeply grateful to Paul for being a colleague, friend, and confidant."

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through its majority owned subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG). FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at www.fnf.com.

SOURCE Fidelity National Financial, Inc.