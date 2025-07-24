Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results; Declares Dividend

- Second Quarter 2025 Operating Revenues: $393.8 million, down 14.8%
- Second Quarter 2025 Operating Income: $19.9 million, down $27.2 million
- Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Per Share: $0.32 per share, down $0.85 per share
- Declares Quarterly Dividend: $0.105 per share
WARREN, Mich., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH) today reported consolidated second quarter 2025 net income of $8.3 million, or $0.32 per basic and diluted share, on total operating revenues of $393.8 million. This compares to net income of $30.7 million, or $1.17 per basic and diluted share, during the second quarter 2024 on total operating revenues of $462.2 million.
In the second quarter 2025, Universal's operating income decreased $27.2 million to $19.9 million, compared to $47.1 million in the second quarter one year earlier. As a percentage of operating revenue, operating margin for the second quarter 2025 was 5.1%, compared to 10.2% during the same period last year. EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, decreased $28.6 million during the second quarter 2025 to $56.2 million, compared to $84.8 million one year earlier. As a percentage of operating revenue, EBITDA margin for the second quarter 2025 was 14.3%, compared to 18.4% during the same period last year.
"Universal's results for the second quarter, although muted, were broadly in-line with our previously guided expectations," stated Tim Phillips, Universal's CEO. "Our contract logistics segment continues to deliver solid results and demonstrates the strategic advantage of Universal's diverse service offerings. Our trucking segment also performed well, sequentially growing their results on both the top and bottom lines. While our intermodal franchise continues to underperform, we are making progress on our profitability initiatives, narrowing our losses on a quarter-over-quarter basis. As we continue to navigate a persistently weak freight backdrop, we remain committed to delivering exceptional service to our customers and making strategic investments to drive our long-term growth initiatives."
Segment Information:
Contract Logistics
- Second Quarter 2025 Operating Revenues: $260.6 million, 1.1% decrease
- Second Quarter 2025 Operating Income: $21.8 million, 8.4% operating margin
In the contract logistics segment, which includes our value-added and dedicated services, operating revenues decreased 1.1% to $260.6 million, compared to $263.6 million for the same period last year. This segment's operating revenues in the quarter included $55.0 million from the recent acquisition of Parsec, while its revenues in the same period last year included $44.6 million attributable to our specialty development project in Stanton, TN, which was completed last year. At the end of the second quarter 2025, we managed 87 value-added programs, including 20 rail terminal operations compared to a total of 68 programs at the end of the second quarter 2024. Included in this segment's revenues were also $7.3 million in separately identified fuel surcharges from dedicated transportation services, compared to $8.0 million during the same period last year. Second quarter 2025 income from operations decreased $31.1 million to $21.8 million, compared to $52.9 million during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the contract logistics segment for the quarter was 8.4%, compared to 20.1% during the same period last year.
Intermodal
- Second Quarter 2025 Operating Revenues: $68.9 million, 13.5% decrease
- Second Quarter 2025 Operating (Loss): $(5.7) million, (8.2)% operating margin
Operating revenues in the intermodal segment decreased 13.5% to $68.9 million in the second quarter, compared to $79.7 million for the same period last year. Included in intermodal segment revenues for the recently completed quarter were $8.2 million in separately identified fuel surcharges, compared to $10.9 million during the same period last year. Intermodal segment revenues also include other accessorial charges such as detention, demurrage and storage, which totaled $9.2 million during the quarter, compared to $8.1 million one year earlier. Load volumes declined 12.9%, while the average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, improved slightly on a year-over-year basis. In the second quarter 2025, the intermodal segment experienced an operating loss of $(5.7) million compared to an operating loss of $(8.6) million during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the intermodal segment for the second quarter 2025 was (8.2)%, compared to (10.8)% one year earlier.
Trucking
- Second Quarter 2025 Operating Revenues: $64.1 million, 29.9% decrease
- Second Quarter 2025 Operating Income: $3.3 million, 5.2% operating margin
In the trucking segment, second quarter operating revenues decreased 29.9% to $64.1 million, compared to $91.4 million for the same period last year. This segment's quarterly revenues included $18.4 million of brokerage services this year, compared to $25.5 million during the same period last year. Also included in our trucking segment revenues for the quarter were $3.4 million in separately identified fuel surcharges, compared to $5.7 million in fuel surcharges during the same period last year. On a year-over-year basis, load volumes declined 22.6%, and the average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, declined 8.9%. Income from operations in the second quarter decreased to $3.3 million compared to $4.4 million during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the trucking segment for the second quarter was 5.2% compared to 4.8% during the same period last year.
Cash Dividend
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.105 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2025 and is expected to be paid on October 1, 2025.
Other Matters
As of June 28, 2025, Universal held cash and cash equivalents totaling $24.3 million, and $9.9 million in marketable securities. Outstanding debt at the end of the second quarter 2025 was $798.6 million and capital expenditures totaled $84.3 million.
Universal calculates and reports selected financial metrics not only for purposes of our lending arrangements but also in an effort to isolate and exclude the impact of non-operating expenses related to our corporate development activities. These statistics are described in more detail below in the section captioned "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
?
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Twenty-six Weeks Ended
June 28,
June 29,
June 28,
June 29,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Operating revenues:
Truckload services
$
45,922
$
66,876
$
83,700
$
108,906
Brokerage services
19,571
53,661
39,836
113,274
Intermodal services
67,745
78,069
136,199
154,784
Dedicated services
81,828
90,715
166,835
179,031
Value-added services
178,728
172,843
349,613
398,075
Total operating revenues
393,794
462,164
776,183
954,070
?
Operating expenses:
Purchased transportation and equipment rent
81,508
137,295
161,251
261,928
Direct personnel and related benefits
168,032
135,495
332,533
276,300
Operating supplies and expenses
50,335
63,558
101,662
156,382
Commission expense
4,395
8,890
8,651
15,500
Occupancy expense
11,803
10,442
23,056
21,010
General and administrative
14,026
14,699
27,203
28,205
Insurance and claims
7,599
7,873
14,563
15,041
Depreciation and amortization
36,203
36,809
71,691
57,510
Total operating expenses
373,901
415,061
740,610
831,876
Income from operations
19,893
47,103
35,573
122,194
Interest expense, net
(8,852)
(6,883)
(17,075)
(12,962)
Other non-operating income
149
898
727
2,003
Income before income taxes
11,190
41,118
19,225
111,235
Provision for income taxes
2,874
10,384
4,895
28,044
Net income
$
8,316
$
30,734
$
14,330
$
83,191
?
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.32
$
1.17
$
0.54
$
3.16
Diluted
$
0.32
$
1.17
$
0.54
$
3.16
?
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
26,331
26,317
26,325
26,312
Diluted
26,341
26,352
26,341
26,341
?
Dividends declared per common share:
$
0.105
$
0.105
$
0.210
$
0.210
UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
?
June 28,
December 31,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
24,338
$
19,351
Marketable securities
9,862
11,590
Accounts receivable - net
254,807
293,646
Other current assets
104,378
85,226
Total current assets
393,385
409,813
Property and equipment - net
814,780
742,366
Other long-term assets - net
701,542
634,658
Total assets
$
1,909,707
$
1,786,837
?
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities, excluding current maturities of debt
$
212,186
$
215,756
Debt - net
795,487
759,085
Other long-term liabilities
248,341
164,973
Total liabilities
1,256,014
1,139,814
Total shareholders' equity
653,693
647,023
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,909,707
$
1,786,837
UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Unaudited Summary of Operating Data
?
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Twenty-six Weeks Ended
June 28,
June 29,
June 28,
June 29,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Contract Logistics Segment:
Average number of value-added direct employees
7,407
5,230
7,329
5,355
Average number of value-added full-time equivalents
48
168
42
138
Number of active value-added programs
87
68
87
68
?
Intermodal Segment:
Number of loads (a)
94,327
108,326
195,797
213,363
Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges (a)
$
556
$
555
$
540
$
560
Average number of tractors
1,392
1,605
1,396
1,646
Number of depots
8
8
8
8
?
Trucking Segment:
Number of loads
31,451
40,620
60,073
82,311
Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges
$
1,927
$
2,115
$
1,902
$
1,808
Average number of tractors
602
800
617
808
Average length of haul
369
390
381
396
?
(a)
Excludes operating data from freight forwarding division in order to improve the relevance of the statistical data related to our brokerage services and improve the comparability to our peer companies.
UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Unaudited Summary of Operating Data - Continued
(Dollars in thousands)
?
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Twenty-six Weeks Ended
June 28,
June 29,
June 28,
June 29,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Operating Revenues by Segment:
Contract logistics
$
260,556
$
263,558
$
516,448
$
577,106
Intermodal
68,914
79,654
139,610
158,017
Trucking
64,069
91,440
119,652
161,095
Other
255
27,512
473
57,852
Total
$
393,794
$
462,164
$
776,183
$
954,070
?
Income from Operations by Segment:
Contract logistics
$
21,770
$
52,901
$
45,629
$
134,367
Intermodal
(5,676)
(8,639)
(16,385)
(16,931
Trucking
3,340
4,384
5,530
8,053
Other
459
(1,543)
799
(3,295
Total
$
19,893
$
47,103
$
35,573
$
122,194
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to providing consolidated financial statements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we are providing additional financial measures that are not required by or prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP). We present EBITDA and EBITDA margin, each a non-GAAP measure, as supplemental measures of our performance. We define EBITDA as net income plus (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, and (iv) amortization. We define EBITDA margin as EBITDA as a percentage of total operating revenues. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis.
In accordance with the requirements of Regulation G issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, we are presenting the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the comparable GAAP measure. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA for each of the periods indicated:
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Twenty-six Weeks Ended
June 28,
June 29,
June 28,
June 29,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
EBITDA
Net income
$
8,316
$
30,734
$
14,330
$
83,191
Income tax expense
2,874
10,384
4,895
28,044
Interest expense, net
8,852
6,883
17,075
12,962
Depreciation
30,596
32,052
60,585
47,954
Amortization
5,607
4,757
11,106
9,556
EBITDA
$
56,245
$
84,810
$
107,991
$
181,707
EBITDA margin (a)
14.3
%
18.4
%
13.9
%
19.0
%
?
(a)
EBITDA margin is computed by dividing EBITDA by total operating revenues for each of the periods indicated.
We present EBITDA and EBITDA margin because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.
EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool. Some of these limitations are:
- EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
- EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
- EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debts;
- Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and
- Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.
Because of these limitations, EBITDA and EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and only supplementally on EBITDA and EBITDA margin.
