Freitag, 25.07.2025
Richtig investiert verwandelt der Goldpreis jeden Euro in glänzendes Vermögen!
WKN: A0D8FG | ISIN: US91388P1057 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
NASDAQ
24.07.25 | 21:59
27,350 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
PR Newswire
24.07.2025 22:15 Uhr
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results; Declares Dividend

  • Second Quarter 2025 Operating Revenues: $393.8 million, down 14.8%
  • Second Quarter 2025 Operating Income: $19.9 million, down $27.2 million
  • Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Per Share: $0.32 per share, down $0.85 per share
  • Declares Quarterly Dividend: $0.105 per share

WARREN, Mich., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH) today reported consolidated second quarter 2025 net income of $8.3 million, or $0.32 per basic and diluted share, on total operating revenues of $393.8 million. This compares to net income of $30.7 million, or $1.17 per basic and diluted share, during the second quarter 2024 on total operating revenues of $462.2 million.

In the second quarter 2025, Universal's operating income decreased $27.2 million to $19.9 million, compared to $47.1 million in the second quarter one year earlier. As a percentage of operating revenue, operating margin for the second quarter 2025 was 5.1%, compared to 10.2% during the same period last year. EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, decreased $28.6 million during the second quarter 2025 to $56.2 million, compared to $84.8 million one year earlier. As a percentage of operating revenue, EBITDA margin for the second quarter 2025 was 14.3%, compared to 18.4% during the same period last year.

"Universal's results for the second quarter, although muted, were broadly in-line with our previously guided expectations," stated Tim Phillips, Universal's CEO. "Our contract logistics segment continues to deliver solid results and demonstrates the strategic advantage of Universal's diverse service offerings. Our trucking segment also performed well, sequentially growing their results on both the top and bottom lines. While our intermodal franchise continues to underperform, we are making progress on our profitability initiatives, narrowing our losses on a quarter-over-quarter basis. As we continue to navigate a persistently weak freight backdrop, we remain committed to delivering exceptional service to our customers and making strategic investments to drive our long-term growth initiatives."

Segment Information:

Contract Logistics

  • Second Quarter 2025 Operating Revenues: $260.6 million, 1.1% decrease
  • Second Quarter 2025 Operating Income: $21.8 million, 8.4% operating margin

In the contract logistics segment, which includes our value-added and dedicated services, operating revenues decreased 1.1% to $260.6 million, compared to $263.6 million for the same period last year. This segment's operating revenues in the quarter included $55.0 million from the recent acquisition of Parsec, while its revenues in the same period last year included $44.6 million attributable to our specialty development project in Stanton, TN, which was completed last year. At the end of the second quarter 2025, we managed 87 value-added programs, including 20 rail terminal operations compared to a total of 68 programs at the end of the second quarter 2024. Included in this segment's revenues were also $7.3 million in separately identified fuel surcharges from dedicated transportation services, compared to $8.0 million during the same period last year. Second quarter 2025 income from operations decreased $31.1 million to $21.8 million, compared to $52.9 million during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the contract logistics segment for the quarter was 8.4%, compared to 20.1% during the same period last year.

Intermodal

  • Second Quarter 2025 Operating Revenues: $68.9 million, 13.5% decrease
  • Second Quarter 2025 Operating (Loss): $(5.7) million, (8.2)% operating margin

Operating revenues in the intermodal segment decreased 13.5% to $68.9 million in the second quarter, compared to $79.7 million for the same period last year. Included in intermodal segment revenues for the recently completed quarter were $8.2 million in separately identified fuel surcharges, compared to $10.9 million during the same period last year. Intermodal segment revenues also include other accessorial charges such as detention, demurrage and storage, which totaled $9.2 million during the quarter, compared to $8.1 million one year earlier. Load volumes declined 12.9%, while the average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, improved slightly on a year-over-year basis. In the second quarter 2025, the intermodal segment experienced an operating loss of $(5.7) million compared to an operating loss of $(8.6) million during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the intermodal segment for the second quarter 2025 was (8.2)%, compared to (10.8)% one year earlier.

Trucking

  • Second Quarter 2025 Operating Revenues: $64.1 million, 29.9% decrease
  • Second Quarter 2025 Operating Income: $3.3 million, 5.2% operating margin

In the trucking segment, second quarter operating revenues decreased 29.9% to $64.1 million, compared to $91.4 million for the same period last year. This segment's quarterly revenues included $18.4 million of brokerage services this year, compared to $25.5 million during the same period last year. Also included in our trucking segment revenues for the quarter were $3.4 million in separately identified fuel surcharges, compared to $5.7 million in fuel surcharges during the same period last year. On a year-over-year basis, load volumes declined 22.6%, and the average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, declined 8.9%. Income from operations in the second quarter decreased to $3.3 million compared to $4.4 million during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the trucking segment for the second quarter was 5.2% compared to 4.8% during the same period last year.

Cash Dividend

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.105 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2025 and is expected to be paid on October 1, 2025.

Other Matters

As of June 28, 2025, Universal held cash and cash equivalents totaling $24.3 million, and $9.9 million in marketable securities. Outstanding debt at the end of the second quarter 2025 was $798.6 million and capital expenditures totaled $84.3 million.

Universal calculates and reports selected financial metrics not only for purposes of our lending arrangements but also in an effort to isolate and exclude the impact of non-operating expenses related to our corporate development activities. These statistics are described in more detail below in the section captioned "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Conference call:

We invite investors and analysts to our quarterly earnings conference call.

Quarterly Earnings Conference Call Dial-in Details:

Time:

10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Date:

Friday, July 25, 2025

Call Toll Free:

(800) 836-8184

International Dial-in:

+1 (646) 357-8785

A replay of the conference call will be available through August 1, 2025, by calling (888) 660-6345 (toll free) or +1 (646) 517-4150 (toll) and using replay entry code 54416#. The call will also be available on investors.universallogistics.com.

About Universal:

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. ("Universal") is a holding company whose subsidiaries provide a variety of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia. Our operating subsidiaries provide our customers with supply chain solutions that can be scaled to meet their changing demands. We offer our customers a broad array of services across their entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated and value-added services. In this press release, the terms "us," "we," "our," or the "Company" refer to Universal and its consolidated subsidiaries.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release might be considered forward-looking statements. These statements identify prospective information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "prospect," "seek," "believe," "targets," "project," "estimate," "future," "likely," "may," "should" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations described. Additional information about the factors that may adversely affect these forward-looking statements is contained in Universal's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Universal assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

?



Thirteen Weeks Ended



Twenty-six Weeks Ended



June 28,



June 29,



June 28,



June 29,



2025



2024



2025



2024

Operating revenues:












Truckload services


$

45,922



$

66,876



$

83,700



$

108,906

Brokerage services



19,571




53,661




39,836




113,274

Intermodal services



67,745




78,069




136,199




154,784

Dedicated services



81,828




90,715




166,835




179,031

Value-added services



178,728




172,843




349,613




398,075

Total operating revenues



393,794




462,164




776,183




954,070

?












Operating expenses:












Purchased transportation and equipment rent



81,508




137,295




161,251




261,928

Direct personnel and related benefits



168,032




135,495




332,533




276,300

Operating supplies and expenses



50,335




63,558




101,662




156,382

Commission expense



4,395




8,890




8,651




15,500

Occupancy expense



11,803




10,442




23,056




21,010

General and administrative



14,026




14,699




27,203




28,205

Insurance and claims



7,599




7,873




14,563




15,041

Depreciation and amortization



36,203




36,809




71,691




57,510

Total operating expenses



373,901




415,061




740,610




831,876

Income from operations



19,893




47,103




35,573




122,194

Interest expense, net



(8,852)




(6,883)




(17,075)




(12,962)

Other non-operating income



149




898




727




2,003

Income before income taxes



11,190




41,118




19,225




111,235

Provision for income taxes



2,874




10,384




4,895




28,044

Net income


$

8,316



$

30,734



$

14,330



$

83,191

?












Earnings per common share:












Basic


$

0.32



$

1.17



$

0.54



$

3.16

Diluted


$

0.32



$

1.17



$

0.54



$

3.16

?












Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:












Basic



26,331




26,317




26,325




26,312

Diluted



26,341




26,352




26,341




26,341

?












Dividends declared per common share:


$

0.105



$

0.105



$

0.210



$

0.210

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

?



June 28,
2025



December 31,
2024

Assets






Cash and cash equivalents


$

24,338



$

19,351

Marketable securities



9,862




11,590

Accounts receivable - net



254,807




293,646

Other current assets



104,378




85,226

Total current assets



393,385




409,813

Property and equipment - net



814,780




742,366

Other long-term assets - net



701,542




634,658

Total assets


$

1,909,707



$

1,786,837

?






Liabilities and shareholders' equity






Current liabilities, excluding current maturities of debt


$

212,186



$

215,756

Debt - net



795,487




759,085

Other long-term liabilities



248,341




164,973

Total liabilities



1,256,014




1,139,814

Total shareholders' equity



653,693




647,023

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

1,909,707



$

1,786,837

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

Unaudited Summary of Operating Data


?




Thirteen Weeks Ended



Twenty-six Weeks Ended




June 28,



June 29,



June 28,



June 29,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Contract Logistics Segment:













Average number of value-added direct employees



7,407




5,230




7,329




5,355


Average number of value-added full-time equivalents



48




168




42




138


Number of active value-added programs



87




68




87




68


?













Intermodal Segment:













Number of loads (a)



94,327




108,326




195,797




213,363


Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges (a)


$

556



$

555



$

540



$

560


Average number of tractors



1,392




1,605




1,396




1,646


Number of depots



8




8




8




8


?













Trucking Segment:













Number of loads



31,451




40,620




60,073




82,311


Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges


$

1,927



$

2,115



$

1,902



$

1,808


Average number of tractors



602




800




617




808


Average length of haul



369




390




381




396



?

(a)

Excludes operating data from freight forwarding division in order to improve the relevance of the statistical data related to our brokerage services and improve the comparability to our peer companies.

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

Unaudited Summary of Operating Data - Continued

(Dollars in thousands)

?



Thirteen Weeks Ended



Twenty-six Weeks Ended



June 28,



June 29,



June 28,



June 29,



2025



2024



2025



2024

Operating Revenues by Segment:












Contract logistics


$

260,556



$

263,558



$

516,448



$

577,106

Intermodal



68,914




79,654




139,610




158,017

Trucking



64,069




91,440




119,652




161,095

Other



255




27,512




473




57,852

Total


$

393,794



$

462,164



$

776,183



$

954,070

?












Income from Operations by Segment:












Contract logistics


$

21,770



$

52,901



$

45,629



$

134,367

Intermodal



(5,676)




(8,639)




(16,385)




(16,931

Trucking



3,340




4,384




5,530




8,053

Other



459




(1,543)




799




(3,295

Total


$

19,893



$

47,103



$

35,573



$

122,194

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing consolidated financial statements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we are providing additional financial measures that are not required by or prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP). We present EBITDA and EBITDA margin, each a non-GAAP measure, as supplemental measures of our performance. We define EBITDA as net income plus (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, and (iv) amortization. We define EBITDA margin as EBITDA as a percentage of total operating revenues. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis.

In accordance with the requirements of Regulation G issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, we are presenting the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the comparable GAAP measure. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA for each of the periods indicated:



Thirteen Weeks Ended



Twenty-six Weeks Ended




June 28,



June 29,



June 28,



June 29,




2025



2024



2025



2024




(in thousands)



(in thousands)


EBITDA













Net income


$

8,316



$

30,734



$

14,330



$

83,191


Income tax expense



2,874




10,384




4,895




28,044


Interest expense, net



8,852




6,883




17,075




12,962


Depreciation



30,596




32,052




60,585




47,954


Amortization



5,607




4,757




11,106




9,556


EBITDA


$

56,245



$

84,810



$

107,991



$

181,707















EBITDA margin (a)



14.3

%



18.4

%



13.9

%



19.0

%


?

(a)

EBITDA margin is computed by dividing EBITDA by total operating revenues for each of the periods indicated.

We present EBITDA and EBITDA margin because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool. Some of these limitations are:

  • EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
  • EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debts;
  • Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and
  • Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA and EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and only supplementally on EBITDA and EBITDA margin.

SOURCE Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.

