Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results; Declares Dividend

Second Quarter 2025 Operating Revenues: $393.8 million, down 14.8%

Second Quarter 2025 Operating Income: $19.9 million, down $27.2 million

Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Per Share: $0.32 per share, down $0.85 per share

Declares Quarterly Dividend: $0.105 per share

WARREN, Mich., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH) today reported consolidated second quarter 2025 net income of $8.3 million, or $0.32 per basic and diluted share, on total operating revenues of $393.8 million. This compares to net income of $30.7 million, or $1.17 per basic and diluted share, during the second quarter 2024 on total operating revenues of $462.2 million.

In the second quarter 2025, Universal's operating income decreased $27.2 million to $19.9 million, compared to $47.1 million in the second quarter one year earlier. As a percentage of operating revenue, operating margin for the second quarter 2025 was 5.1%, compared to 10.2% during the same period last year. EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, decreased $28.6 million during the second quarter 2025 to $56.2 million, compared to $84.8 million one year earlier. As a percentage of operating revenue, EBITDA margin for the second quarter 2025 was 14.3%, compared to 18.4% during the same period last year.

"Universal's results for the second quarter, although muted, were broadly in-line with our previously guided expectations," stated Tim Phillips, Universal's CEO. "Our contract logistics segment continues to deliver solid results and demonstrates the strategic advantage of Universal's diverse service offerings. Our trucking segment also performed well, sequentially growing their results on both the top and bottom lines. While our intermodal franchise continues to underperform, we are making progress on our profitability initiatives, narrowing our losses on a quarter-over-quarter basis. As we continue to navigate a persistently weak freight backdrop, we remain committed to delivering exceptional service to our customers and making strategic investments to drive our long-term growth initiatives."

Segment Information:

Contract Logistics

Second Quarter 2025 Operating Revenues: $260.6 million, 1.1% decrease

Second Quarter 2025 Operating Income: $21.8 million, 8.4% operating margin

In the contract logistics segment, which includes our value-added and dedicated services, operating revenues decreased 1.1% to $260.6 million, compared to $263.6 million for the same period last year. This segment's operating revenues in the quarter included $55.0 million from the recent acquisition of Parsec, while its revenues in the same period last year included $44.6 million attributable to our specialty development project in Stanton, TN, which was completed last year. At the end of the second quarter 2025, we managed 87 value-added programs, including 20 rail terminal operations compared to a total of 68 programs at the end of the second quarter 2024. Included in this segment's revenues were also $7.3 million in separately identified fuel surcharges from dedicated transportation services, compared to $8.0 million during the same period last year. Second quarter 2025 income from operations decreased $31.1 million to $21.8 million, compared to $52.9 million during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the contract logistics segment for the quarter was 8.4%, compared to 20.1% during the same period last year.

Intermodal

Second Quarter 2025 Operating Revenues: $68.9 million, 13.5% decrease

Second Quarter 2025 Operating (Loss): $(5.7) million, (8.2)% operating margin

Operating revenues in the intermodal segment decreased 13.5% to $68.9 million in the second quarter, compared to $79.7 million for the same period last year. Included in intermodal segment revenues for the recently completed quarter were $8.2 million in separately identified fuel surcharges, compared to $10.9 million during the same period last year. Intermodal segment revenues also include other accessorial charges such as detention, demurrage and storage, which totaled $9.2 million during the quarter, compared to $8.1 million one year earlier. Load volumes declined 12.9%, while the average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, improved slightly on a year-over-year basis. In the second quarter 2025, the intermodal segment experienced an operating loss of $(5.7) million compared to an operating loss of $(8.6) million during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the intermodal segment for the second quarter 2025 was (8.2)%, compared to (10.8)% one year earlier.

Trucking

Second Quarter 2025 Operating Revenues: $64.1 million, 29.9% decrease

Second Quarter 2025 Operating Income: $3.3 million, 5.2% operating margin

In the trucking segment, second quarter operating revenues decreased 29.9% to $64.1 million, compared to $91.4 million for the same period last year. This segment's quarterly revenues included $18.4 million of brokerage services this year, compared to $25.5 million during the same period last year. Also included in our trucking segment revenues for the quarter were $3.4 million in separately identified fuel surcharges, compared to $5.7 million in fuel surcharges during the same period last year. On a year-over-year basis, load volumes declined 22.6%, and the average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, declined 8.9%. Income from operations in the second quarter decreased to $3.3 million compared to $4.4 million during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the trucking segment for the second quarter was 5.2% compared to 4.8% during the same period last year.

Cash Dividend

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.105 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2025 and is expected to be paid on October 1, 2025.

Other Matters

As of June 28, 2025, Universal held cash and cash equivalents totaling $24.3 million, and $9.9 million in marketable securities. Outstanding debt at the end of the second quarter 2025 was $798.6 million and capital expenditures totaled $84.3 million.

Universal calculates and reports selected financial metrics not only for purposes of our lending arrangements but also in an effort to isolate and exclude the impact of non-operating expenses related to our corporate development activities. These statistics are described in more detail below in the section captioned "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release might be considered forward-looking statements. These statements identify prospective information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "prospect," "seek," "believe," "targets," "project," "estimate," "future," "likely," "may," "should" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations described. Additional information about the factors that may adversely affect these forward-looking statements is contained in Universal's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Universal assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) ?



Thirteen Weeks Ended



Twenty-six Weeks Ended



June 28,



June 29,



June 28,



June 29,



2025



2024



2025



2024 Operating revenues:





















Truckload services

$ 45,922



$ 66,876



$ 83,700



$ 108,906 Brokerage services



19,571





53,661





39,836





113,274 Intermodal services



67,745





78,069





136,199





154,784 Dedicated services



81,828





90,715





166,835





179,031 Value-added services



178,728





172,843





349,613





398,075 Total operating revenues



393,794





462,164





776,183





954,070 ?





















Operating expenses:





















Purchased transportation and equipment rent



81,508





137,295





161,251





261,928 Direct personnel and related benefits



168,032





135,495





332,533





276,300 Operating supplies and expenses



50,335





63,558





101,662





156,382 Commission expense



4,395





8,890





8,651





15,500 Occupancy expense



11,803





10,442





23,056





21,010 General and administrative



14,026





14,699





27,203





28,205 Insurance and claims



7,599





7,873





14,563





15,041 Depreciation and amortization



36,203





36,809





71,691





57,510 Total operating expenses



373,901





415,061





740,610





831,876 Income from operations



19,893





47,103





35,573





122,194 Interest expense, net



(8,852)





(6,883)





(17,075)





(12,962) Other non-operating income



149





898





727





2,003 Income before income taxes



11,190





41,118





19,225





111,235 Provision for income taxes



2,874





10,384





4,895





28,044 Net income

$ 8,316



$ 30,734



$ 14,330



$ 83,191 ?





















Earnings per common share:





















Basic

$ 0.32



$ 1.17



$ 0.54



$ 3.16 Diluted

$ 0.32



$ 1.17



$ 0.54



$ 3.16 ?





















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:





















Basic



26,331





26,317





26,325





26,312 Diluted



26,341





26,352





26,341





26,341 ?





















Dividends declared per common share:

$ 0.105



$ 0.105



$ 0.210



$ 0.210

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) ?



June 28,

2025



December 31,

2024 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 24,338



$ 19,351 Marketable securities



9,862





11,590 Accounts receivable - net



254,807





293,646 Other current assets



104,378





85,226 Total current assets



393,385





409,813 Property and equipment - net



814,780





742,366 Other long-term assets - net



701,542





634,658 Total assets

$ 1,909,707



$ 1,786,837 ?









Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Current liabilities, excluding current maturities of debt

$ 212,186



$ 215,756 Debt - net



795,487





759,085 Other long-term liabilities



248,341





164,973 Total liabilities



1,256,014





1,139,814 Total shareholders' equity



653,693





647,023 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,909,707



$ 1,786,837

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Summary of Operating Data

?





Thirteen Weeks Ended



Twenty-six Weeks Ended





June 28,



June 29,



June 28,



June 29,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Contract Logistics Segment:























Average number of value-added direct employees



7,407





5,230





7,329





5,355

Average number of value-added full-time equivalents



48





168





42





138

Number of active value-added programs



87





68





87





68

?























Intermodal Segment:























Number of loads (a)



94,327





108,326





195,797





213,363

Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges (a)

$ 556



$ 555



$ 540



$ 560

Average number of tractors



1,392





1,605





1,396





1,646

Number of depots



8





8





8





8

?























Trucking Segment:























Number of loads



31,451





40,620





60,073





82,311

Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges

$ 1,927



$ 2,115



$ 1,902



$ 1,808

Average number of tractors



602





800





617





808

Average length of haul



369





390





381





396





? (a) Excludes operating data from freight forwarding division in order to improve the relevance of the statistical data related to our brokerage services and improve the comparability to our peer companies.

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Summary of Operating Data - Continued (Dollars in thousands) ?



Thirteen Weeks Ended



Twenty-six Weeks Ended



June 28,



June 29,



June 28,



June 29,



2025



2024



2025



2024 Operating Revenues by Segment:





















Contract logistics

$ 260,556



$ 263,558



$ 516,448



$ 577,106 Intermodal



68,914





79,654





139,610





158,017 Trucking



64,069





91,440





119,652





161,095 Other



255





27,512





473





57,852 Total

$ 393,794



$ 462,164



$ 776,183



$ 954,070 ?





















Income from Operations by Segment:





















Contract logistics

$ 21,770



$ 52,901



$ 45,629



$ 134,367 Intermodal



(5,676)





(8,639)





(16,385)





(16,931 Trucking



3,340





4,384





5,530





8,053 Other



459





(1,543)





799





(3,295 Total

$ 19,893



$ 47,103



$ 35,573



$ 122,194

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing consolidated financial statements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we are providing additional financial measures that are not required by or prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP). We present EBITDA and EBITDA margin, each a non-GAAP measure, as supplemental measures of our performance. We define EBITDA as net income plus (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, and (iv) amortization. We define EBITDA margin as EBITDA as a percentage of total operating revenues. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis.

In accordance with the requirements of Regulation G issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, we are presenting the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the comparable GAAP measure. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA for each of the periods indicated:





Thirteen Weeks Ended



Twenty-six Weeks Ended





June 28,



June 29,



June 28,



June 29,





2025



2024



2025



2024





(in thousands)



(in thousands)

EBITDA























Net income

$ 8,316



$ 30,734



$ 14,330



$ 83,191

Income tax expense



2,874





10,384





4,895





28,044

Interest expense, net



8,852





6,883





17,075





12,962

Depreciation



30,596





32,052





60,585





47,954

Amortization



5,607





4,757





11,106





9,556

EBITDA

$ 56,245



$ 84,810



$ 107,991



$ 181,707



























EBITDA margin (a)



14.3 %



18.4 %



13.9 %



19.0 %



? (a) EBITDA margin is computed by dividing EBITDA by total operating revenues for each of the periods indicated.

We present EBITDA and EBITDA margin because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool. Some of these limitations are:

EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debts;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA and EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and only supplementally on EBITDA and EBITDA margin.

