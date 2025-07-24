Anzeige
Freitag, 25.07.2025
WKN: A2PT0B | ISIN: US74383L1052
NASDAQ
24.07.25 | 21:58
12,810 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
PR Newswire
24.07.2025 22:15 Uhr
Provident Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income of $2.8 Million for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

AMESBURY, Mass., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqCM: PVBC), the holding company for BankProv (the "Bank"), reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 of $2.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.2 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and a net loss of $3.3 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net income was $5.0 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.7 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

The Company's return on average assets was 0.74% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 0.58% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, while the Company reported a loss on average assets of 0.85% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company's return on average equity was 4.77% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 3.71% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, while the Company reported a loss on average equity of 5.80% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company's return on average assets was 0.66%, compared to 0.21% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company's return on average equity was 4.25%, compared to 1.48% for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

In announcing these results, Joseph Reilly, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We're pleased to report improvements in earnings during an eventful second quarter of 2025, which included the announcement of our proposed merger with Needham Bank and the sale/leaseback of our Main Office building to the City of Amesbury. We have been very fortunate to have engaged with partners who share our enthusiasm for the opportunities these transactions present to all parties. The City of Amesbury will be a great neighbor to our flagship branch, which will continue to operate out of this historic location. Meanwhile, the merger with NB Bancorp and Needham Bank is currently progressing through the shareholder and regulatory approval process, with closing anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2025. Integration teams from both banks are working diligently to ensure a smooth and seamless transition, and we remain excited about the value this combined franchise can deliver and the opportunities it will create."

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, net interest and dividend income was $13.5 million, an increase of $652,000, or 5.1%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and $1.6 million, or 13.2%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The interest rate spread and net interest margin were 2.79% and 3.77%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 2.62% and 3.65%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and 2.10% and 3.27%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net interest and dividend income was $26.4 million, an increase of $2.0 million, or 8.0%, compared to $24.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The interest rate spread and net interest margin were 2.70% and 3.71%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 2.19%, and 3.33%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increases in net interest income over prior periods reflect the success in its prioritization of reducing its overall cost of funds while maintaining asset yields.

Total interest and dividend income was $21.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $720,000, or 3.5%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and a decrease of $572,000, or 2.6%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company's yield on interest earning assets was 5.94% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, an increase of ten basis points from 5.84% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and a decrease of five basis points from 5.99% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, total interest and dividend income was $41.9 million, a decrease of 2.0 million, or 4.6%, from the six months ended June 30, 2024. The Company's yield on interest-earning assets was 5.89% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of nine basis points from 5.98% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the yield on the loan portfolio was 6.09%, an increase of 11 basis points from 5.98% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and a decrease of two basis points compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the yield on the loan portfolio was 6.03%, representing a six basis point reduction from the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Total interest expense was $7.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $68,000, or 0.9%, from $7.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Interest expense on borrowings was $512,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, a $176,000, or 52.4%, increase from $336,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. This increase was primarily due to a 100 basis point increase in the cost of borrowings, to 3.83% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 from 2.83% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Interest expense on deposits was $7.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, a $108,000, or 1.5%, decrease from $7.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Total interest expense decreased $2.1 million, or 21.6%, from $9.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. This decrease was primarily due to a $2.3 million, or 24.4%, decrease in interest on deposits, primarily due to a 76 basis point reduction in the cost of interest-bearing deposits to 3.11% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 3.87% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company's total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.15% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of seven basis points from 3.22% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and a decrease of 74 basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Total interest expense decreased $4.0 million, or 20.5%, to $15.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $19.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Interest expense on deposits was $14.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of $4.3 million, or 22.8%, from $18.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. This decrease was primarily driven by a 60 basis point decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, from 3.78% to 3.18% and a decrease in the average balance of deposits, primarily due to a decrease in higher-cost savings accounts obtained through listing services. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, interest expense on borrowings increased $327,000, or 62.8%, primarily due to a $26.0 million, or 106.4%, increase in the average balance of borrowings, partially offset by a 90 basis point decrease in the average cost of borrowings. The Company's total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.19% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of 60 basis points from 3.79% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The significant decrease in interest expense compared to the prior year is a reflection of the Bank's strategic re-balancing of its funding sources.

The Company recognized a $378,000 credit loss benefit for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to a $12,000 benefit for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and a $6.5 million credit loss expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recognized a $390,000 credit loss benefit, compared to a credit loss expense of $877,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The credit loss benefit for the 2025 periods was primarily driven by a reduction in pooled reserves, largely reflecting a decline in total loans, specifically within the enterprise value portfolio, which typically carries a higher reserve rate than other loan categories. This benefit was partially offset by a year-to-date increase of $662,000 in individually analyzed reserves, primarily recorded in the first quarter of 2025.

Net recoveries totaled $20,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to net recoveries of $2,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and net charge-offs of $2.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Net recoveries totaled $23,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $2.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Noninterest income was $2.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and $1.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, noninterest income increased $732,000, or 25.4%, to $3.6 million, from $2.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. During the second quarter of 2025, noninterest income included a $745,000 gain on a sale/leaseback transaction for the Bank's main office building.

Noninterest expense was $12.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $659,000, or 5.8%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and an increase of $497,000, or 4.3%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The increases from prior quarters were primarily attributable to $543,000 of merger-related expenses included in professional fees for the second quarter of 2025, and a loss contingency included in other expenses related to the previously-disclosed Wells Notice received from the SEC. Noninterest expense was $23.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of $806,000, or 3.3%, from $24.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease is primarily due to decreases in professional fees of $605,000, or 26.3%, and salaries and employee benefits of $524,000, or 3.4%, partially offset by a $343,000, or 26.2%, increase in other expenses. Merger-related fees included in noninterest expenses were more than offset by improvements in organizational efficiency and the successful reduction of operating costs.

The Company recorded an income tax provision of $1.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, reflecting an effective tax rate of 30.2%, compared to $665,000, or an effective tax rate of 23.5%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and a tax benefit of $1.3 million, or an effective tax rate of 27.7%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded a provision for income tax of $1.9 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 27.4%, compared to $439,000, or an effective tax rate of 20.8%, for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in the effective tax rate for the current quarter and year-to-date period is primarily attributable to non-deductible merger-related expenses.

Total assets were $1.54 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $13.1 million, or 0.8%, from $1.55 billion at March 31, 2025, and a decrease of $52.3 million, or 3.3%, from $1.59 billion at December 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents increased $3.9 million, or 3.1%, from March 31, 2025, and decreased $40.2 million, or 23.8%, from December 31, 2024. Net loans were $1.29 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $17.7 million, or 1.4%, from March 31, 2025, and a decrease of $12.0 million, or 0.9%, from December 31, 2024. The decreases in net loans from March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 were primarily driven by the decreases in enterprise value loans of $16.1 million, or 6.1%, over the prior quarter and $63.4 million, or 20.5%, year-to-date. Since December 31, 2024, the decrease in the loan portfolio, caused by strategic runoff in the enterprise value portfolio, has been partially offset by targeted growth in the commercial real estate portfolio of $21.4 million, or 3.8%, the construction and land development portfolio of $9.3 million, or 33.0%, and the mortgage warehouse portfolio of $25.0 million, or 9.6%.

The allowance for credit losses for loans was $20.8 million, or 1.58% of total loans, as of June 30, 2025, compared to $21.2 million, or 1.59% of total loans, as of March 31, 2025, and $21.1 million, or 1.59% of total loans as of December 31, 2024. Non-accrual loans were $34.4 million, or 2.24% of total assets, as of June 30, 2025, compared to $31.4 million, or 2.02% of total assets as of March 31, 2025, and $20.9 million, or 1.31%, as of December 31, 2024. During the second quarter of 2025, the Bank executed a workout transaction on the $10.5 million enterprise value relationship that was placed on non-accrual in the first quarter of 2025. This workout arrangement included a $1.0 million paydown and a $9.5 million extension of credit to a new operator, which will remain on nonaccrual status until consistent performance is demonstrated.

Total deposits were $1.26 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $73.5 million, or 6.2%, from $1.18 billion at March 31, 2025, and a decrease of $51.0 million, or 3.9%, from $1.31 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase in deposits from March 31, 2025 was primarily due to a $36.1 million, or 3.5%, increase in retail deposits and a $40.0 million, or 32.0%, increase in brokered deposits. The decrease in deposits from December 31, 2024 was primarily due to a $42.3 million, or 3.8%, decrease in retail deposits and a $23.5 million, or 49.3%, decrease in listing service deposits, partially offset by a $14.8 million, or 9.9%, increase in brokered deposits. The $42.3 million decrease in retail deposits since December 31, 2024, was primarily attributable to a $37.5 million, or 30.2%, decrease in deposits the Bank has strategically endeavored to reduce. Total borrowings were $34.5 million at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $93.0 million, or 73.0%, from March 31, 2025, and a decrease of $10.1 million, or 22.6%, from December 31, 2024, reflecting improvement in the management of current and anticipated liquidity needs.

As of June 30, 2025, shareholders' equity totaled $237.4 million, an increase of $3.3 million, or 1.4%, from March 31, 2025, and an increase of $6.3 million, or 2.7%, from December 31, 2024. The increases include the Company's net income, which totaled $2.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and $5.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Shareholders' equity to total assets was 15.4% at June 30, 2025, compared to 15.1% at March 31, 2025 and 14.5% at December 31, 2024. Book value per share was $13.34 at June 30, 2025, an increase from $13.16 at March 31, 2025 and $12.99 at December 31, 2024. As of June 30, 2025, the Bank was categorized as well capitalized under the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation regulatory framework for prompt corrective action.

About Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVBC) is the holding company for BankProv, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. With retail branches in the Seacoast Region of Northeastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire, as well as commercial banking offices in the Manchester / Concord market in Central New Hampshire, BankProv delivers a unique combination of traditional banking services and innovative financial solutions to its markets. Founded in Amesbury, Massachusetts in 1828, BankProv holds the honor of being the 10th oldest bank in the nation. The Bank insures 100% of deposits through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). For more information, visit bankprov.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements, such as statements of the Company's or the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as, "expects," "subject," "believe," "will," "intends," "may," "will be" or "would." These statements are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Company's or the Bank's control), and actual results may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements (which reflect management's analysis of factors only as of the date on which they are given). These factors include: those related to the status of our proposed merger with NB Bancorp, Inc., general economic conditions, including potential recessionary conditions; interest rates; inflation; levels of unemployment; legislative, regulatory and accounting changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Bank; deposit flows; our ability to access cost-effective funding; changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio; changes in investor sentiment and consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; competition; the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies and retaliatory responses; our ability to successfully shift the balance sheet to that of a traditional community bank; real estate values in the market area; loan demand; the adequacy of our level and methodology for calculating our allowance for credit losses; changes in the quality of our loan and securities portfolios; the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans; an unexpected adverse financial, regulatory or bankruptcy event experienced by our cryptocurrency, digital asset or financial technology ("fintech") customers; our ability to retain key employees; failures or breaches of our IT systems, including cyberattacks; the failure to maintain current technologies; the ability of the Company or the Bank to effectively manage its growth; global and national war and terrorism; the impact of a pandemic on our operations and financial results and those of our customers; and results of regulatory examinations, among other factors. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. Readers should carefully review the risk factors described in other documents that the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Investor contact:
Joseph Reilly
President and Chief Executive Officer
Provident Bancorp, Inc.
[email protected]

Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet






At



At



At




June 30,



March 31,



December 31,




2025



2025



2024


(Dollars in thousands)


(unaudited)



(unaudited)






Assets













Cash and due from banks


$

21,700



$

21,444



$

27,536


Short-term investments



107,209




103,540




141,606


Cash and cash equivalents



128,909




124,984




169,142


Debt securities available-for-sale (at fair value)



24,534




25,199




25,693


Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost



2,242




2,696




2,697


Loans:













Commercial real estate



580,750




587,541




559,325


Construction and land development



37,362




32,401




28,097


Residential real estate



4,936




5,647




6,008


Mortgage warehouse



284,154




276,069




259,181


Commercial



160,596




168,087




163,927


Enterprise value



246,382




262,445




309,786


Consumer



85




165




271


Total loans



1,314,265




1,332,355




1,326,595


Allowance for credit losses for loans



(20,796)




(21,160)




(21,087)


Net loans



1,293,469




1,311,195




1,305,508


Bank owned life insurance



46,679




46,344




46,017


Premises and equipment, net



10,127




10,021




10,188


Accrued interest receivable



4,877




4,968




5,296


Right-of-use assets



5,488




3,391




3,429


Deferred tax asset, net



12,631




13,399




13,808


Other assets



11,925




11,759




11,392


Total assets


$

1,540,881



$

1,553,956



$

1,593,170


Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Deposits:













Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


$

287,927



$

302,275



$

351,528


NOW



103,115




69,394




83,270


Regular savings



105,123




112,961




132,198


Money market deposits



463,100




445,313




463,687


Certificates of deposit



298,713




254,579




278,277


Total deposits



1,257,978




1,184,522




1,308,960


Borrowings:













Short-term borrowings



25,000




118,000




35,000


Long-term borrowings



9,495




9,529




9,563


Total borrowings



34,495




127,529




44,563


Operating lease liabilities



5,939




3,833




3,862


Other liabilities



5,098




4,037




4,698


Total liabilities



1,303,510




1,319,921




1,362,083


Shareholders' equity:













Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000 shares authorized; no shares
issued and outstanding



-




-




-


Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized;
17,785,538 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025, and
17,788,543 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and
December 31, 2024



178




178




178


Additional paid-in capital



126,329




125,895




125,446


Retained earnings



118,555




115,731




113,561


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,578)




(1,476)




(1,625)


Unearned compensation - ESOP



(6,113)




(6,293)




(6,473)


Total shareholders' equity



237,371




234,035




231,087


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

1,540,881



$

1,553,956



$

1,593,170


Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Income Statements

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended




June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


2025



2025



2024



2025



2024


Interest and dividend income:





















Interest and fees on loans


$

20,085



$

19,307



$

20,311



$

39,392



$

40,380


Interest and dividends on debt securities available-for-sale



231




260




243




491




480


Interest on short-term investments



984




1,013




1,318




1,997




3,047


Total interest and dividend income



21,300




20,580




21,872




41,880




43,907


Interest expense:





















Interest on deposits



7,261




7,369




9,607




14,630




18,947


Interest on short-term borrowings



482




306




281




788




459


Interest on long-term borrowings



30




30




31




60




62


Total interest expense



7,773




7,705




9,919




15,478




19,468


Net interest and dividend income



13,527




12,875




11,953




26,402




24,439


Credit loss (benefit) expense - loans



(384)




70




6,467




(314)




924


Credit loss expense (benefit) - off-balance sheet credit exposures



6




(82)




(9)




(76)




(47)


Total credit loss (benefit) expense



(378)




(12)




6,458




(390)




877


Net interest and dividend income after credit loss (benefit) expense



13,905




12,887




5,495




26,792




23,562


Noninterest income:





















Customer service fees on deposit accounts



690




715




665




1,405




1,339


Service charges and fees - other



442




276




349




718




658


Bank owned life insurance income



335




327




319




662




621


Other income



764




62




190




826




261


Total noninterest income



2,231




1,380




1,523




3,611




2,879


Noninterest expense:





















Salaries and employee benefits



7,338




7,576




7,293




14,914




15,438


Occupancy expense



376




448




407




824




850


Equipment expense



120




144




160




264




312


Deposit insurance



294




332




321




626




654


Data processing



410




421




402




831




815


Marketing expense



62




45




76




107




94


Professional fees



1,124




569




984




1,693




2,298


Directors' compensation



197




195




177




392




351


Software depreciation and implementation



532




553




584




1,085




1,127


Insurance expense



224




221




303




445




604


Service fees



371




318




234




689




476


Other



1,043




610




653




1,653




1,310


Total noninterest expense



12,091




11,432




11,594




23,523




24,329


Income (loss) before income tax expense



4,045




2,835




(4,576)




6,880




2,112


Income tax expense (benefit)



1,221




665




(1,268)




1,886




439


Net income (loss)


$

2,824



$

2,170



$

(3,308)



$

4,994



$

1,673


Earnings (loss) per share:





















Basic


$

0.17



$

0.13



$

(0.20)



$

0.30



$

0.10


Diluted


$

0.17



$

0.13



$

(0.20)



$

0.29



$

0.10


Weighted Average Shares:





















Basic



16,860,744




16,822,196




16,706,793




16,841,577




16,688,122


Diluted



16,954,078




16,924,083




16,706,793




16,938,788




16,723,763


Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Net Interest Income Analysis

(Unaudited)




For the Three Months Ended




June 30, 2025



March 31, 2025



June 30, 2024








Interest











Interest











Interest








Average



Earned/



Yield/



Average



Earned/



Yield/



Average



Earned/



Yield/


(Dollars in thousands)


Balance



Paid



Rate (5)



Balance



Paid



Rate (5)



Balance



Paid



Rate (5)


Assets:





































Interest-earning assets:





































Loans (1)


$

1,320,244



$

20,085




6.09

%


$

1,291,583



$

19,307




5.98

%


$

1,328,650



$

20,311




6.11

%

Short-term investments



87,843




984




4.48

%



90,198




1,013




4.49

%



102,395




1,318




5.15

%

Debt securities available-for-sale



24,786




182




2.94

%



25,594




190




2.97

%



27,485




206




3.00

%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock



2,596




49




7.55

%



2,696




70




10.39

%



1,865




37




7.94

%

Total interest-earning assets



1,435,469




21,300




5.94

%



1,410,071




20,580




5.84

%



1,460,395




21,872




5.99

%

Noninterest earning assets



87,489












92,277












104,388










Total assets


$

1,522,958











$

1,502,348











$

1,564,783










Liabilities and shareholders' equity:





































Interest-bearing liabilities:





































Savings accounts


$

106,622



$

215




0.81

%


$

118,713



$

264




0.89

%


$

215,344



$

1,646




3.06

%

Money market accounts



446,440




3,733




3.34

%



447,792




3,756




3.36

%



456,566




4,499




3.94

%

NOW accounts



92,260




395




1.71

%



72,893




257




1.41

%



69,737




225




1.29

%

Certificates of deposit



287,166




2,918




4.06

%



268,879




3,092




4.60

%



251,361




3,237




5.15

%

Total interest-bearing deposits



932,488




7,261




3.11

%



908,277




7,369




3.25

%



993,008




9,607




3.87

%

Borrowings





































Short-term borrowings



43,989




482




4.38

%



37,922




306




3.23

%



17,439




281




6.45

%

Long-term borrowings



9,507




30




1.26

%



9,542




30




1.26

%



9,642




31




1.29

%

Total borrowings



53,496




512




3.83

%



47,464




336




2.83

%



27,081




312




4.61

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities



985,984




7,773




3.15

%



955,741




7,705




3.22

%



1,020,089




9,919




3.89

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:





































Noninterest-bearing deposits



292,421












304,601












306,081










Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



7,920












8,277












10,519










Total liabilities



1,286,325












1,268,619












1,336,689










Total equity



236,633












233,729












228,094










Total liabilities and equity


$

1,522,958











$

1,502,348











$

1,564,783










Net interest income






$

13,527











$

12,875











$

11,953






Interest rate spread (2)











2.79

%











2.62

%











2.10

%

Net interest-earning assets (3)


$

449,485











$

454,330











$

440,306










Net interest margin (4)











3.77

%











3.65

%











3.27

%

Average interest-earning assets
to interest-bearing liabilities



145.59

%











147.54

%











143.16

%











(1)

Interest earned/paid on loans includes $659,000, $780,000, and $660,000 in loan fee income for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively.



(2)

Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.



(3)

Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.



(4)

Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.



(5)

Annualized.



For the Six Months Ended




June 30, 2025



June 30, 2024








Interest











Interest








Average



Earned/



Yield/



Average



Earned/



Yield/


(Dollars in thousands)


Balance



Paid



Rate (5)



Balance



Paid



Rate (5)


Assets:

























Interest-earning assets:

























Loans (1)


$

1,305,993



$

39,392




6.03

%


$

1,325,955



$

40,380




6.09

%

Short-term investments



89,014




1,997




4.49

%



112,971




3,047




5.39

%

Debt securities available-for-sale



25,187




371




2.95

%



27,859




411




2.95

%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock



2,646




120




9.07

%



1,824




69




7.57

%

Total interest-earning assets



1,422,840




41,880




5.89

%



1,468,609




43,907




5.98

%

Noninterest earning assets



89,870












101,639










Total assets


$

1,512,710











$

1,570,248










Liabilities and shareholders' equity:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Savings accounts


$

112,635



$

479




0.85

%


$

229,746



$

3,607




3.14

%

Money market accounts



447,112




7,489




3.35

%



455,724




8,737




3.83

%

NOW accounts



82,630




652




1.58

%



76,284




408




1.07

%

Certificates of deposit



278,073




6,010




4.32

%



240,989




6,195




5.14

%

Total interest-bearing deposits



920,450




14,630




3.18

%



1,002,743




18,947




3.78

%

Borrowings

























Short-term borrowings



40,972




788




3.85

%



14,811




459




6.20

%

Long-term borrowings



9,524




60




1.26

%



9,658




62




1.28

%

Total borrowings



50,496




848




3.36

%



24,469




521




4.26

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities



970,946




15,478




3.19

%



1,027,212




19,468




3.79

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

























Noninterest-bearing deposits



298,477












306,215










Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



8,097












11,280










Total liabilities



1,277,520












1,344,707










Total equity



235,190












225,541










Total liabilities and equity


$

1,512,710











$

1,570,248










Net interest income






$

26,402











$

24,439






Interest rate spread (2)











2.70

%











2.19

%

Net interest-earning assets (3)


$

451,894











$

441,397










Net interest margin (4)











3.71

%











3.33

%

Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities



146.54

%











142.97

%











(1)

Interest earned/paid on loans includes $1.4 million in loan fee income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024.



(2)

Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.



(3)

Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.



(4)

Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets.



(5)

Annualized.

Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Select Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended




June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,




2025



2025



2024



2025



2024


Performance Ratios:





















Return (loss) on average assets (1)



0.74

%



0.58

%



(0.85)

%



0.66

%



0.21

%

Return (loss) on average equity (1)



4.77

%



3.71

%



(5.80)

%



4.25

%



1.48

%

Interest rate spread (1) (2)



2.79

%



2.62

%



2.10

%



2.70

%



2.19

%

Net interest margin (1) (3)



3.77

%



3.65

%



3.27

%



3.71

%



3.33

%

Noninterest expense to average assets (1)



3.18

%



3.04

%



2.96

%



3.11

%



3.10

%

Efficiency ratio (4)



76.73

%



80.20

%



86.03

%



78.38

%



89.06

%

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities



145.59

%



147.54

%



143.16

%



146.54

%



142.97

%

Average equity to average assets



15.54

%



15.56

%



14.58

%



15.55

%



14.36

%



At



At



At




June 30,



March 31,



December 31,


(Dollars in thousands)


2025



2025



2024


Asset Quality













Non-accrual loans:













Commercial real estate


$

54



$

217



$

57


Residential real estate



420




360




366


Commercial



1,536




1,543




1,543


Enterprise value



32,430




29,298




18,920


Consumer



-




1




1


Total non-accrual loans



34,440




31,419




20,887


Total non-performing assets


$

34,440



$

31,419



$

20,887















Asset Quality Ratios













Allowance for credit losses for loans as a percent of total loans (5)



1.58

%



1.59

%



1.59

%

Allowance for credit losses for loans as a percent of non-performing loans



60.38

%



67.35

%



100.96

%

Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans (5)



2.62

%



2.36

%



1.57

%

Non-performing loans as a percent of total assets



2.24

%



2.02

%



1.31

%














Capital and Share Related













Shareholders' equity to total assets



15.40

%



15.06

%



14.50

%

Book value per share


$

13.34



$

13.16



$

12.99


Market value per share


$

12.49



$

11.48



$

11.40


Shares outstanding



17,788,038




17,788,543




17,788,543




(1)

Annualized.



(2)

Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.



(3)

Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets.



(4)

The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains on securities available for sale, net (if applicable).



(5)

Loans are presented at amortized cost.

