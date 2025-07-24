Provident Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income of $2.8 Million for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

AMESBURY, Mass., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqCM: PVBC), the holding company for BankProv (the "Bank"), reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 of $2.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.2 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and a net loss of $3.3 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net income was $5.0 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.7 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

The Company's return on average assets was 0.74% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 0.58% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, while the Company reported a loss on average assets of 0.85% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company's return on average equity was 4.77% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 3.71% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, while the Company reported a loss on average equity of 5.80% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company's return on average assets was 0.66%, compared to 0.21% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company's return on average equity was 4.25%, compared to 1.48% for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

In announcing these results, Joseph Reilly, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We're pleased to report improvements in earnings during an eventful second quarter of 2025, which included the announcement of our proposed merger with Needham Bank and the sale/leaseback of our Main Office building to the City of Amesbury. We have been very fortunate to have engaged with partners who share our enthusiasm for the opportunities these transactions present to all parties. The City of Amesbury will be a great neighbor to our flagship branch, which will continue to operate out of this historic location. Meanwhile, the merger with NB Bancorp and Needham Bank is currently progressing through the shareholder and regulatory approval process, with closing anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2025. Integration teams from both banks are working diligently to ensure a smooth and seamless transition, and we remain excited about the value this combined franchise can deliver and the opportunities it will create."

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, net interest and dividend income was $13.5 million, an increase of $652,000, or 5.1%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and $1.6 million, or 13.2%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The interest rate spread and net interest margin were 2.79% and 3.77%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 2.62% and 3.65%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and 2.10% and 3.27%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net interest and dividend income was $26.4 million, an increase of $2.0 million, or 8.0%, compared to $24.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The interest rate spread and net interest margin were 2.70% and 3.71%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 2.19%, and 3.33%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increases in net interest income over prior periods reflect the success in its prioritization of reducing its overall cost of funds while maintaining asset yields.

Total interest and dividend income was $21.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $720,000, or 3.5%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and a decrease of $572,000, or 2.6%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company's yield on interest earning assets was 5.94% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, an increase of ten basis points from 5.84% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and a decrease of five basis points from 5.99% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, total interest and dividend income was $41.9 million, a decrease of 2.0 million, or 4.6%, from the six months ended June 30, 2024. The Company's yield on interest-earning assets was 5.89% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of nine basis points from 5.98% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the yield on the loan portfolio was 6.09%, an increase of 11 basis points from 5.98% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and a decrease of two basis points compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the yield on the loan portfolio was 6.03%, representing a six basis point reduction from the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Total interest expense was $7.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $68,000, or 0.9%, from $7.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Interest expense on borrowings was $512,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, a $176,000, or 52.4%, increase from $336,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. This increase was primarily due to a 100 basis point increase in the cost of borrowings, to 3.83% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 from 2.83% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Interest expense on deposits was $7.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, a $108,000, or 1.5%, decrease from $7.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Total interest expense decreased $2.1 million, or 21.6%, from $9.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. This decrease was primarily due to a $2.3 million, or 24.4%, decrease in interest on deposits, primarily due to a 76 basis point reduction in the cost of interest-bearing deposits to 3.11% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 3.87% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company's total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.15% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of seven basis points from 3.22% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and a decrease of 74 basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Total interest expense decreased $4.0 million, or 20.5%, to $15.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $19.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Interest expense on deposits was $14.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of $4.3 million, or 22.8%, from $18.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. This decrease was primarily driven by a 60 basis point decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, from 3.78% to 3.18% and a decrease in the average balance of deposits, primarily due to a decrease in higher-cost savings accounts obtained through listing services. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, interest expense on borrowings increased $327,000, or 62.8%, primarily due to a $26.0 million, or 106.4%, increase in the average balance of borrowings, partially offset by a 90 basis point decrease in the average cost of borrowings. The Company's total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.19% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of 60 basis points from 3.79% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The significant decrease in interest expense compared to the prior year is a reflection of the Bank's strategic re-balancing of its funding sources.

The Company recognized a $378,000 credit loss benefit for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to a $12,000 benefit for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and a $6.5 million credit loss expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recognized a $390,000 credit loss benefit, compared to a credit loss expense of $877,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The credit loss benefit for the 2025 periods was primarily driven by a reduction in pooled reserves, largely reflecting a decline in total loans, specifically within the enterprise value portfolio, which typically carries a higher reserve rate than other loan categories. This benefit was partially offset by a year-to-date increase of $662,000 in individually analyzed reserves, primarily recorded in the first quarter of 2025.

Net recoveries totaled $20,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to net recoveries of $2,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and net charge-offs of $2.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Net recoveries totaled $23,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $2.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Noninterest income was $2.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and $1.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, noninterest income increased $732,000, or 25.4%, to $3.6 million, from $2.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. During the second quarter of 2025, noninterest income included a $745,000 gain on a sale/leaseback transaction for the Bank's main office building.

Noninterest expense was $12.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $659,000, or 5.8%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and an increase of $497,000, or 4.3%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The increases from prior quarters were primarily attributable to $543,000 of merger-related expenses included in professional fees for the second quarter of 2025, and a loss contingency included in other expenses related to the previously-disclosed Wells Notice received from the SEC. Noninterest expense was $23.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of $806,000, or 3.3%, from $24.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease is primarily due to decreases in professional fees of $605,000, or 26.3%, and salaries and employee benefits of $524,000, or 3.4%, partially offset by a $343,000, or 26.2%, increase in other expenses. Merger-related fees included in noninterest expenses were more than offset by improvements in organizational efficiency and the successful reduction of operating costs.

The Company recorded an income tax provision of $1.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, reflecting an effective tax rate of 30.2%, compared to $665,000, or an effective tax rate of 23.5%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and a tax benefit of $1.3 million, or an effective tax rate of 27.7%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded a provision for income tax of $1.9 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 27.4%, compared to $439,000, or an effective tax rate of 20.8%, for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in the effective tax rate for the current quarter and year-to-date period is primarily attributable to non-deductible merger-related expenses.

Total assets were $1.54 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $13.1 million, or 0.8%, from $1.55 billion at March 31, 2025, and a decrease of $52.3 million, or 3.3%, from $1.59 billion at December 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents increased $3.9 million, or 3.1%, from March 31, 2025, and decreased $40.2 million, or 23.8%, from December 31, 2024. Net loans were $1.29 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $17.7 million, or 1.4%, from March 31, 2025, and a decrease of $12.0 million, or 0.9%, from December 31, 2024. The decreases in net loans from March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 were primarily driven by the decreases in enterprise value loans of $16.1 million, or 6.1%, over the prior quarter and $63.4 million, or 20.5%, year-to-date. Since December 31, 2024, the decrease in the loan portfolio, caused by strategic runoff in the enterprise value portfolio, has been partially offset by targeted growth in the commercial real estate portfolio of $21.4 million, or 3.8%, the construction and land development portfolio of $9.3 million, or 33.0%, and the mortgage warehouse portfolio of $25.0 million, or 9.6%.

The allowance for credit losses for loans was $20.8 million, or 1.58% of total loans, as of June 30, 2025, compared to $21.2 million, or 1.59% of total loans, as of March 31, 2025, and $21.1 million, or 1.59% of total loans as of December 31, 2024. Non-accrual loans were $34.4 million, or 2.24% of total assets, as of June 30, 2025, compared to $31.4 million, or 2.02% of total assets as of March 31, 2025, and $20.9 million, or 1.31%, as of December 31, 2024. During the second quarter of 2025, the Bank executed a workout transaction on the $10.5 million enterprise value relationship that was placed on non-accrual in the first quarter of 2025. This workout arrangement included a $1.0 million paydown and a $9.5 million extension of credit to a new operator, which will remain on nonaccrual status until consistent performance is demonstrated.

Total deposits were $1.26 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $73.5 million, or 6.2%, from $1.18 billion at March 31, 2025, and a decrease of $51.0 million, or 3.9%, from $1.31 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase in deposits from March 31, 2025 was primarily due to a $36.1 million, or 3.5%, increase in retail deposits and a $40.0 million, or 32.0%, increase in brokered deposits. The decrease in deposits from December 31, 2024 was primarily due to a $42.3 million, or 3.8%, decrease in retail deposits and a $23.5 million, or 49.3%, decrease in listing service deposits, partially offset by a $14.8 million, or 9.9%, increase in brokered deposits. The $42.3 million decrease in retail deposits since December 31, 2024, was primarily attributable to a $37.5 million, or 30.2%, decrease in deposits the Bank has strategically endeavored to reduce. Total borrowings were $34.5 million at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $93.0 million, or 73.0%, from March 31, 2025, and a decrease of $10.1 million, or 22.6%, from December 31, 2024, reflecting improvement in the management of current and anticipated liquidity needs.

As of June 30, 2025, shareholders' equity totaled $237.4 million, an increase of $3.3 million, or 1.4%, from March 31, 2025, and an increase of $6.3 million, or 2.7%, from December 31, 2024. The increases include the Company's net income, which totaled $2.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and $5.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Shareholders' equity to total assets was 15.4% at June 30, 2025, compared to 15.1% at March 31, 2025 and 14.5% at December 31, 2024. Book value per share was $13.34 at June 30, 2025, an increase from $13.16 at March 31, 2025 and $12.99 at December 31, 2024. As of June 30, 2025, the Bank was categorized as well capitalized under the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation regulatory framework for prompt corrective action.

About Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVBC) is the holding company for BankProv, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. With retail branches in the Seacoast Region of Northeastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire, as well as commercial banking offices in the Manchester / Concord market in Central New Hampshire, BankProv delivers a unique combination of traditional banking services and innovative financial solutions to its markets. Founded in Amesbury, Massachusetts in 1828, BankProv holds the honor of being the 10th oldest bank in the nation. The Bank insures 100% of deposits through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). For more information, visit bankprov.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements, such as statements of the Company's or the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as, "expects," "subject," "believe," "will," "intends," "may," "will be" or "would." These statements are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Company's or the Bank's control), and actual results may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements (which reflect management's analysis of factors only as of the date on which they are given). These factors include: those related to the status of our proposed merger with NB Bancorp, Inc., general economic conditions, including potential recessionary conditions; interest rates; inflation; levels of unemployment; legislative, regulatory and accounting changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Bank; deposit flows; our ability to access cost-effective funding; changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio; changes in investor sentiment and consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; competition; the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies and retaliatory responses; our ability to successfully shift the balance sheet to that of a traditional community bank; real estate values in the market area; loan demand; the adequacy of our level and methodology for calculating our allowance for credit losses; changes in the quality of our loan and securities portfolios; the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans; an unexpected adverse financial, regulatory or bankruptcy event experienced by our cryptocurrency, digital asset or financial technology ("fintech") customers; our ability to retain key employees; failures or breaches of our IT systems, including cyberattacks; the failure to maintain current technologies; the ability of the Company or the Bank to effectively manage its growth; global and national war and terrorism; the impact of a pandemic on our operations and financial results and those of our customers; and results of regulatory examinations, among other factors. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. Readers should carefully review the risk factors described in other documents that the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Provident Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet









At



At



At





June 30,



March 31,



December 31,





2025



2025



2024

(Dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)



(unaudited)









Assets























Cash and due from banks

$ 21,700



$ 21,444



$ 27,536

Short-term investments



107,209





103,540





141,606

Cash and cash equivalents



128,909





124,984





169,142

Debt securities available-for-sale (at fair value)



24,534





25,199





25,693

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost



2,242





2,696





2,697

Loans:























Commercial real estate



580,750





587,541





559,325

Construction and land development



37,362





32,401





28,097

Residential real estate



4,936





5,647





6,008

Mortgage warehouse



284,154





276,069





259,181

Commercial



160,596





168,087





163,927

Enterprise value



246,382





262,445





309,786

Consumer



85





165





271

Total loans



1,314,265





1,332,355





1,326,595

Allowance for credit losses for loans



(20,796)





(21,160)





(21,087)

Net loans



1,293,469





1,311,195





1,305,508

Bank owned life insurance



46,679





46,344





46,017

Premises and equipment, net



10,127





10,021





10,188

Accrued interest receivable



4,877





4,968





5,296

Right-of-use assets



5,488





3,391





3,429

Deferred tax asset, net



12,631





13,399





13,808

Other assets



11,925





11,759





11,392

Total assets

$ 1,540,881



$ 1,553,956



$ 1,593,170

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity























Deposits:























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$ 287,927



$ 302,275



$ 351,528

NOW



103,115





69,394





83,270

Regular savings



105,123





112,961





132,198

Money market deposits



463,100





445,313





463,687

Certificates of deposit



298,713





254,579





278,277

Total deposits



1,257,978





1,184,522





1,308,960

Borrowings:























Short-term borrowings



25,000





118,000





35,000

Long-term borrowings



9,495





9,529





9,563

Total borrowings



34,495





127,529





44,563

Operating lease liabilities



5,939





3,833





3,862

Other liabilities



5,098





4,037





4,698

Total liabilities



1,303,510





1,319,921





1,362,083

Shareholders' equity:























Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000 shares authorized; no shares

issued and outstanding



-





-





-

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized;

17,785,538 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025, and

17,788,543 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and

December 31, 2024



178





178





178

Additional paid-in capital



126,329





125,895





125,446

Retained earnings



118,555





115,731





113,561

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,578)





(1,476)





(1,625)

Unearned compensation - ESOP



(6,113)





(6,293)





(6,473)

Total shareholders' equity



237,371





234,035





231,087

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,540,881



$ 1,553,956



$ 1,593,170



Provident Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2025



2025



2024



2025



2024

Interest and dividend income:







































Interest and fees on loans

$ 20,085



$ 19,307



$ 20,311



$ 39,392



$ 40,380

Interest and dividends on debt securities available-for-sale



231





260





243





491





480

Interest on short-term investments



984





1,013





1,318





1,997





3,047

Total interest and dividend income



21,300





20,580





21,872





41,880





43,907

Interest expense:







































Interest on deposits



7,261





7,369





9,607





14,630





18,947

Interest on short-term borrowings



482





306





281





788





459

Interest on long-term borrowings



30





30





31





60





62

Total interest expense



7,773





7,705





9,919





15,478





19,468

Net interest and dividend income



13,527





12,875





11,953





26,402





24,439

Credit loss (benefit) expense - loans



(384)





70





6,467





(314)





924

Credit loss expense (benefit) - off-balance sheet credit exposures



6





(82)





(9)





(76)





(47)

Total credit loss (benefit) expense



(378)





(12)





6,458





(390)





877

Net interest and dividend income after credit loss (benefit) expense



13,905





12,887





5,495





26,792





23,562

Noninterest income:







































Customer service fees on deposit accounts



690





715





665





1,405





1,339

Service charges and fees - other



442





276





349





718





658

Bank owned life insurance income



335





327





319





662





621

Other income



764





62





190





826





261

Total noninterest income



2,231





1,380





1,523





3,611





2,879

Noninterest expense:







































Salaries and employee benefits



7,338





7,576





7,293





14,914





15,438

Occupancy expense



376





448





407





824





850

Equipment expense



120





144





160





264





312

Deposit insurance



294





332





321





626





654

Data processing



410





421





402





831





815

Marketing expense



62





45





76





107





94

Professional fees



1,124





569





984





1,693





2,298

Directors' compensation



197





195





177





392





351

Software depreciation and implementation



532





553





584





1,085





1,127

Insurance expense



224





221





303





445





604

Service fees



371





318





234





689





476

Other



1,043





610





653





1,653





1,310

Total noninterest expense



12,091





11,432





11,594





23,523





24,329

Income (loss) before income tax expense



4,045





2,835





(4,576)





6,880





2,112

Income tax expense (benefit)



1,221





665





(1,268)





1,886





439

Net income (loss)

$ 2,824



$ 2,170



$ (3,308)



$ 4,994



$ 1,673

Earnings (loss) per share:







































Basic

$ 0.17



$ 0.13



$ (0.20)



$ 0.30



$ 0.10

Diluted

$ 0.17



$ 0.13



$ (0.20)



$ 0.29



$ 0.10

Weighted Average Shares:







































Basic



16,860,744





16,822,196





16,706,793





16,841,577





16,688,122

Diluted



16,954,078





16,924,083





16,706,793





16,938,788





16,723,763



Provident Bancorp, Inc. Net Interest Income Analysis (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended





June 30, 2025



March 31, 2025



June 30, 2024













Interest



















Interest



















Interest













Average



Earned/



Yield/



Average



Earned/



Yield/



Average



Earned/



Yield/

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance



Paid



Rate (5)



Balance



Paid



Rate (5)



Balance



Paid



Rate (5)

Assets:







































































Interest-earning assets:







































































Loans (1)

$ 1,320,244



$ 20,085





6.09 %

$ 1,291,583



$ 19,307





5.98 %

$ 1,328,650



$ 20,311





6.11 % Short-term investments



87,843





984





4.48 %



90,198





1,013





4.49 %



102,395





1,318





5.15 % Debt securities available-for-sale



24,786





182





2.94 %



25,594





190





2.97 %



27,485





206





3.00 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock



2,596





49





7.55 %



2,696





70





10.39 %



1,865





37





7.94 % Total interest-earning assets



1,435,469





21,300





5.94 %



1,410,071





20,580





5.84 %



1,460,395





21,872





5.99 % Noninterest earning assets



87,489





















92,277





















104,388

















Total assets

$ 1,522,958



















$ 1,502,348



















$ 1,564,783

















Liabilities and shareholders' equity:







































































Interest-bearing liabilities:







































































Savings accounts

$ 106,622



$ 215





0.81 %

$ 118,713



$ 264





0.89 %

$ 215,344



$ 1,646





3.06 % Money market accounts



446,440





3,733





3.34 %



447,792





3,756





3.36 %



456,566





4,499





3.94 % NOW accounts



92,260





395





1.71 %



72,893





257





1.41 %



69,737





225





1.29 % Certificates of deposit



287,166





2,918





4.06 %



268,879





3,092





4.60 %



251,361





3,237





5.15 % Total interest-bearing deposits



932,488





7,261





3.11 %



908,277





7,369





3.25 %



993,008





9,607





3.87 % Borrowings







































































Short-term borrowings



43,989





482





4.38 %



37,922





306





3.23 %



17,439





281





6.45 % Long-term borrowings



9,507





30





1.26 %



9,542





30





1.26 %



9,642





31





1.29 % Total borrowings



53,496





512





3.83 %



47,464





336





2.83 %



27,081





312





4.61 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



985,984





7,773





3.15 %



955,741





7,705





3.22 %



1,020,089





9,919





3.89 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:







































































Noninterest-bearing deposits



292,421





















304,601





















306,081

















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



7,920





















8,277





















10,519

















Total liabilities



1,286,325





















1,268,619





















1,336,689

















Total equity



236,633





















233,729





















228,094

















Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,522,958



















$ 1,502,348



















$ 1,564,783

















Net interest income









$ 13,527



















$ 12,875



















$ 11,953









Interest rate spread (2)



















2.79 %



















2.62 %



















2.10 % Net interest-earning assets (3)

$ 449,485



















$ 454,330



















$ 440,306

















Net interest margin (4)



















3.77 %



















3.65 %



















3.27 % Average interest-earning assets

to interest-bearing liabilities



145.59 %



















147.54 %



















143.16 %





















(1) Interest earned/paid on loans includes $659,000, $780,000, and $660,000 in loan fee income for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively.



(2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.



(3) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.



(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.



(5) Annualized.





For the Six Months Ended





June 30, 2025



June 30, 2024













Interest



















Interest













Average



Earned/



Yield/



Average



Earned/



Yield/

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance



Paid



Rate (5)



Balance



Paid



Rate (5)

Assets:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans (1)

$ 1,305,993



$ 39,392





6.03 %

$ 1,325,955



$ 40,380





6.09 % Short-term investments



89,014





1,997





4.49 %



112,971





3,047





5.39 % Debt securities available-for-sale



25,187





371





2.95 %



27,859





411





2.95 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock



2,646





120





9.07 %



1,824





69





7.57 % Total interest-earning assets



1,422,840





41,880





5.89 %



1,468,609





43,907





5.98 % Noninterest earning assets



89,870





















101,639

















Total assets

$ 1,512,710



















$ 1,570,248

















Liabilities and shareholders' equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Savings accounts

$ 112,635



$ 479





0.85 %

$ 229,746



$ 3,607





3.14 % Money market accounts



447,112





7,489





3.35 %



455,724





8,737





3.83 % NOW accounts



82,630





652





1.58 %



76,284





408





1.07 % Certificates of deposit



278,073





6,010





4.32 %



240,989





6,195





5.14 % Total interest-bearing deposits



920,450





14,630





3.18 %



1,002,743





18,947





3.78 % Borrowings















































Short-term borrowings



40,972





788





3.85 %



14,811





459





6.20 % Long-term borrowings



9,524





60





1.26 %



9,658





62





1.28 % Total borrowings



50,496





848





3.36 %



24,469





521





4.26 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



970,946





15,478





3.19 %



1,027,212





19,468





3.79 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:















































Noninterest-bearing deposits



298,477





















306,215

















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



8,097





















11,280

















Total liabilities



1,277,520





















1,344,707

















Total equity



235,190





















225,541

















Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,512,710



















$ 1,570,248

















Net interest income









$ 26,402



















$ 24,439









Interest rate spread (2)



















2.70 %



















2.19 % Net interest-earning assets (3)

$ 451,894



















$ 441,397

















Net interest margin (4)



















3.71 %



















3.33 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities



146.54 %



















142.97 %





















(1) Interest earned/paid on loans includes $1.4 million in loan fee income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024.



(2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.



(3) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.



(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets.



(5) Annualized.

Provident Bancorp, Inc. Select Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,





2025



2025



2024



2025



2024

Performance Ratios:







































Return (loss) on average assets (1)



0.74 %



0.58 %



(0.85) %



0.66 %



0.21 % Return (loss) on average equity (1)



4.77 %



3.71 %



(5.80) %



4.25 %



1.48 % Interest rate spread (1) (2)



2.79 %



2.62 %



2.10 %



2.70 %



2.19 % Net interest margin (1) (3)



3.77 %



3.65 %



3.27 %



3.71 %



3.33 % Noninterest expense to average assets (1)



3.18 %



3.04 %



2.96 %



3.11 %



3.10 % Efficiency ratio (4)



76.73 %



80.20 %



86.03 %



78.38 %



89.06 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities



145.59 %



147.54 %



143.16 %



146.54 %



142.97 % Average equity to average assets



15.54 %



15.56 %



14.58 %



15.55 %



14.36 %





At



At



At





June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2025



2025



2024

Asset Quality























Non-accrual loans:























Commercial real estate

$ 54



$ 217



$ 57

Residential real estate



420





360





366

Commercial



1,536





1,543





1,543

Enterprise value



32,430





29,298





18,920

Consumer



-





1





1

Total non-accrual loans



34,440





31,419





20,887

Total non-performing assets

$ 34,440



$ 31,419



$ 20,887



























Asset Quality Ratios























Allowance for credit losses for loans as a percent of total loans (5)



1.58 %



1.59 %



1.59 % Allowance for credit losses for loans as a percent of non-performing loans



60.38 %



67.35 %



100.96 % Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans (5)



2.62 %



2.36 %



1.57 % Non-performing loans as a percent of total assets



2.24 %



2.02 %



1.31 %

























Capital and Share Related























Shareholders' equity to total assets



15.40 %



15.06 %



14.50 % Book value per share

$ 13.34



$ 13.16



$ 12.99

Market value per share

$ 12.49



$ 11.48



$ 11.40

Shares outstanding



17,788,038





17,788,543





17,788,543







(1) Annualized.



(2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.



(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets.



(4) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains on securities available for sale, net (if applicable).



(5) Loans are presented at amortized cost.

