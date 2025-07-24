First Financial Bancorp.: First Financial Bancorp Announces Second Quarter and Year to Date 2025 Financial Results & Quarterly Dividend Increase

- Earnings per diluted share of $0.73; $0.74 on an adjusted(1) basis
- Return on average assets of 1.52%; 1.54% on an adjusted(1) basis
- Net interest margin on FTE basis(1) of 4.05%; 17 bp increase from first quarter
- Record quarterly revenue of $226.3 million
- TCE ratio increased to 8.40%; ROATCE of 20%
- Net charge-offs 0.21% as a percentage of total loans
- Board of Directors approved quarterly dividend increase to $0.25
CINCINNATI, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.
For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported net income of $70.0 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $51.3 million, or $0.54 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, First Financial had earnings per diluted share of $1.27 compared to $1.17 for the same period in 2024.
Return on average assets for the second quarter of 2025 was 1.52% while return on average tangible common equity was 19.61%(1). These compare to return on average assets of 1.13% and return on average tangible common equity of 15.16%(1) in the first quarter of 2025.
Second quarter 2025 highlights include:
- Robust net interest margin of 4.01%, or 4.05% on a fully tax-equivalent basis(1)
- 17 bp increase from first quarter
- 12 bp decline in funding costs and 5 bp increase in asset yields
- Noninterest income of $68.1 million, or $67.8 million as adjusted(1)
- Adjustments include $0.2 million gain on sales of investment securities
- Double digit percentage growth from linked quarter in mortgage and bankcard income
- Strong leasing business income of $20.8 million, an increase of 11.2% from first quarter
- Foreign exchange income increased $1.2 million, or 9.7% from first quarter
- Noninterest expenses of $128.7 million, or $127.6 million as adjusted(1); 0.8% increase from linked quarter
- Second quarter adjustments(1) include $1.0 million of efficiency and acquisition related costs
- Efficiency ratio of 56.9%; 56.4% as adjusted(1)
- Loan growth during the quarter of 2% on an annualized basis
- Loan balances increased $62.1 million compared to the linked quarter
- Quarterly growth driven by C&I, Agile, Summit and Consumer; offsetting elevated prepayments in ICRE
- Average deposit growth of 3% on an annualized basis
- Average deposit balances increased $114.1 million
- Second quarter included $85 million seasonal increase in public funds
- Growth in noninterest bearing deposits, retail CDs, and savings offset by declines in interest-bearing demand and money market balances
________________________________________________________________________________
(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
- Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $175.7 million; Total quarterly provision expense of $9.8 million
- Loans and leases - ACL of $158.5 million; ratio to total loans of 1.34%
- Unfunded Commitments - ACL of $17.1 million
- Provision expense driven by loan growth and net charge-offs
- Annualized net charge-offs were 21 bps of total loans; 15 bp decline from linked quarter
- Nonperforming assets increased 9 bps to 0.41% of total assets
- Capital ratios stable and strong
- Total capital ratio increased 8 bps to 14.98%
- Tier 1 common equity increased 28 bps to 12.57%
- Tangible common equity of 8.40%(1); 9.81%(1) excluding impact from AOCI
- Tangible book value per share of $15.40 (1); 4% increase from linked quarter
Additionally, the Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share for the next regularly scheduled dividend, payable on September 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as of September 2, 2025.
Archie Brown, President and CEO, commented on the quarter, "I am thrilled with our performance this quarter. We achieved record revenue of $226.3 million, which represents a 5% increase over the same quarter one year ago. This drove adjusted(1) earnings per share of $0.74, an adjusted(1) return on assets of 1.54% and an adjusted(1) return on tangible common equity of 20%. The Company's industry-leading profitability was once again driven by a robust net interest margin. Loan growth was 2% on an annualized basis, and we were pleased with broad-based growth in most portfolios, with the exception of commercial real estate, which declined due to accelerated payoffs. Payoffs have started to subside, and we expect higher loan growth in the second half of this year."
Mr. Brown continued, "We recorded adjusted(1) noninterest income of $67.8 million in the second quarter, which was an 11% increase over the linked quarter and a 10% increase over the second quarter of 2024. Growth in fees was broad-based, with mortgage, bankcard income, leasing business income and Bannockburn all increasing by double-digit percentages over the linked quarter. We were also pleased with our expense management, with adjusted(1) noninterest expenses increasing 1% compared to the first quarter. Excluding leasing business expenses, which continue to increase as our operating lease portfolio grows, adjusted(1) noninterest expenses increased by less than 2% year over year."
Mr. Brown commented on asset quality, "Asset quality was stable for the quarter. Net charge-offs declined 15 basis points from the first quarter to 21 basis points of total loans and classified asset balances were relatively flat. Our outlook for asset quality remains positive, and we expect net charge-offs to be in the 20-25 basis points range for the remainder of the year."
Mr. Brown discussed capital and an increase to the common dividend, "We are pleased with the strength of our capital levels. Regulatory ratios are very strong and TCE has continued to grow, increasing 16% over the last year to 8.40%. Tangible book value per share increased to $15.40, which was a 4% increase from the linked quarter and a 19% increase over the same period last year. We are also pleased to announce that our Board of Directors approved a $0.01, or 4.2%, increase in the common dividend to $0.25. The dividend payout remains approximately 35% of net income and continues to provide an attractive yield."
Mr. Brown concluded, "We are excited about our recent announcement to acquire Westfield Bank in Northeast Ohio and are actively engaged in the integration process. Appropriate applications have been filed with our regulators, and we continue to expect approval and closing to occur this year. In summary, we are very pleased with our second quarter and year to date financial performance and remain very excited about our outlook for the remainder of 2025 and beyond."
Full detail of the Company's second quarter 2025 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where Non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the section titled "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this report which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'believes,' 'anticipates,' "likely," "expected," "estimated," 'intends' and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make about (i) our future operating or financial performance, including revenues, income or loss and earnings or loss per share, (ii) future common stock dividends, (iii) our capital structure, including future capital levels, (iv) our plans, objectives and strategies, and (v) the assumptions that underlie our forward-looking statements.
As with any forecast or projection, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation:
- economic, market, liquidity, credit, interest rate, operational and technological risks associated with the Company's business;
- future credit quality and performance, including our expectations regarding future loan losses and our allowance for credit losses
- the effect of and changes in policies and laws or regulatory agencies, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other legislation and regulation relating to the banking industry;
- Management's ability to effectively execute its business plans;
- mergers and acquisitions, including costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquired companies;
- the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Company's acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period;
- the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices;
- changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving and changes in unemployment;
- changes in customers' performance and creditworthiness;
- the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation;
- current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of changes in housing prices, fluctuations in unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, trade and tariff policies, and any slowdown in global economic growth;
- the adverse impact on the U.S. economy, including the markets in which we operate, of the novel coronavirus, which causes the Coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"), global pandemic, and the impact on the performance of our loan and lease portfolio, the market value of our investment securities, the availability of sources of funding and the demand for our products;
- our capital and liquidity requirements (including under regulatory capital standards, such as the Basel III capital standards) and our ability to generate capital internally or raise capital on favorable terms;
- financial services reform and other current, pending or future legislation or regulation that could have a negative effect on our revenue and businesses, including the Dodd-Frank Act and other legislation and regulation relating to bank products and services;
- the effect of the current interest rate environment or changes in interest rates or in the level or composition of our assets or liabilities on our net interest income, net interest margin and our mortgage originations, mortgage servicing rights and mortgage loans held for sale;
- the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our brokerage, asset and wealth management businesses;
- a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber attacks;
- the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on our funding costs and net interest margin; and
- our ability to develop and execute effective business plans and strategies .
Additional factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as our other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov .
All forward-looking statements included in this filing are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available at the time of the filing. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.
About First Financial Bancorp.
First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had $18.6 billion in assets, $11.8 billion in loans, $14.4 billion in deposits and $2.6 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.8 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2025. The Company operated 128 full service banking centers as of June 30, 2025, located in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. In 2025, First Financial Bank received its second consecutive Outstanding rating from the Federal Reserve for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act and was recognized as a Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner, one of only 70 Gallup clients worldwide to receive this designation. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com .
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended,
Six months ended,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
2025
2024
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Net income
$ 69,996
$ 51,293
$ 64,885
$ 52,451
$ 60,805
$ 121,289
$ 111,494
Net earnings per share - basic
$ 0.74
$ 0.54
$ 0.69
$ 0.56
$ 0.64
$ 1.28
$ 1.18
Net earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.73
$ 0.54
$ 0.68
$ 0.55
$ 0.64
$ 1.27
$ 1.17
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.24
$ 0.24
$ 0.24
$ 0.24
$ 0.23
$ 0.48
$ 0.46
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.52 %
1.13 %
1.41 %
1.17 %
1.38 %
1.33 %
1.28 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
11.16 %
8.46 %
10.57 %
8.80 %
10.72 %
9.83 %
9.86 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1)
19.61 %
15.16 %
19.08 %
16.29 %
20.57 %
17.44 %
18.97 %
Net interest margin
4.01 %
3.84 %
3.91 %
4.05 %
4.06 %
3.93 %
4.06 %
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2)
4.05 %
3.88 %
3.94 %
4.08 %
4.10 %
3.96 %
4.10 %
Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets
13.73 %
13.55 %
13.13 %
13.50 %
12.81 %
13.73 %
12.81 %
Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:
Ending tangible assets (1)
8.40 %
8.16 %
7.73 %
7.98 %
7.23 %
8.40 %
7.23 %
Risk-weighted assets (1)
10.44 %
10.10 %
9.61 %
9.86 %
8.95 %
10.44 %
8.95 %
Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average
13.66 %
13.38 %
13.36 %
13.28 %
12.87 %
13.52 %
12.98 %
Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of
8.26 %
7.94 %
7.87 %
7.64 %
7.15 %
8.10 %
7.20 %
Book value per share
$ 26.71
$ 26.13
$ 25.53
$ 25.66
$ 24.36
$ 26.71
$ 24.36
Tangible book value per share (1)
$ 15.40
$ 14.80
$ 14.15
$ 14.26
$ 12.94
$ 15.40
$ 12.94
Common equity tier 1 ratio (3)
12.57 %
12.29 %
12.16 %
12.04 %
11.78 %
12.57 %
11.78 %
Tier 1 ratio (3)
12.89 %
12.61 %
12.48 %
12.37 %
12.11 %
12.89 %
12.11 %
Total capital ratio (3)
14.98 %
14.90 %
14.64 %
14.58 %
14.47 %
14.98 %
14.47 %
Leverage ratio (3)
10.28 %
10.01 %
9.98 %
9.93 %
9.73 %
10.28 %
9.73 %
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS
Loans (4)
$ 11,792,840
$ 11,724,727
$ 11,687,886
$ 11,534,000
$ 11,440,930
$ 11,758,972
$ 11,253,557
Investment securities
3,478,921
3,411,593
3,372,539
3,274,498
3,131,541
3,445,443
3,134,603
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
542,815
615,812
654,251
483,880
599,348
579,112
576,501
Total earning assets
$ 15,814,576
$ 15,752,132
$ 15,714,676
$ 15,292,378
$ 15,171,819
$ 15,783,527
$ 14,964,661
Total assets
$ 18,419,437
$ 18,368,604
$ 18,273,419
$ 17,854,191
$ 17,728,251
$ 18,394,161
$ 17,517,236
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 3,143,081
$ 3,091,037
$ 3,162,643
$ 3,106,239
$ 3,144,198
$ 3,117,203
$ 3,156,974
Interest-bearing deposits
11,211,694
11,149,633
11,177,010
10,690,265
10,486,068
11,180,835
10,297,742
Total deposits
$ 14,354,775
$ 14,240,670
$ 14,339,653
$ 13,796,504
$ 13,630,266
$ 14,298,038
$ 13,454,716
Borrowings
$ 910,573
$ 1,001,337
$ 855,083
$ 1,053,737
$ 1,171,246
$ 955,704
$ 1,155,130
Shareholders' equity
$ 2,515,747
$ 2,457,785
$ 2,441,045
$ 2,371,125
$ 2,281,040
$ 2,486,926
$ 2,273,301
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
Allowance to ending loans
1.34 %
1.33 %
1.33 %
1.37 %
1.36 %
1.34 %
1.36 %
Allowance to nonaccrual loans
206.08 %
261.07 %
237.66 %
242.72 %
249.21 %
206.08 %
249.21 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.65 %
0.51 %
0.56 %
0.57 %
0.54 %
0.65 %
0.54 %
Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO
0.65 %
0.51 %
0.56 %
0.57 %
0.54 %
0.65 %
0.54 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.41 %
0.32 %
0.36 %
0.36 %
0.35 %
0.41 %
0.35 %
Classified assets to total assets
1.15 %
1.16 %
1.21 %
1.14 %
1.07 %
1.15 %
1.07 %
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.21 %
0.36 %
0.40 %
0.25 %
0.15 %
0.28 %
0.27 %
(1)
(1) Non-GAAP measure.
(2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.
(3) June 30, 2025 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.
(4) Includes loans held for sale.
(2)
The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
(3)
June 30, 2025 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.
(4)
Includes loans held for sale.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended,
Six months ended,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
% Change
2025
2024
% Change
Interest income
Loans and leases, including fees
$ 201,460
$ 211,760
(4.9) %
$ 398,623
$ 413,600
(3.6) %
Investment securities
Taxable
36,243
30,295
19.6 %
70,644
58,591
20.6 %
Tax-exempt
2,233
2,704
(17.4) %
4,437
5,796
(23.4) %
Total investment securities interest
38,476
32,999
16.6 %
75,081
64,387
16.6 %
Other earning assets
5,964
7,960
(25.1) %
12,615
15,418
(18.2) %
Total interest income
245,900
252,719
(2.7) %
486,319
493,405
(1.4) %
Interest expense
Deposits
75,484
83,022
(9.1) %
154,125
159,097
(3.1) %
Short-term borrowings
6,393
11,395
(43.9) %
13,938
22,338
(37.6) %
Long-term borrowings
5,754
4,991
15.3 %
10,691
9,919
7.8 %
Total interest expense
87,631
99,408
(11.8) %
178,754
191,354
(6.6) %
Net interest income
158,269
153,311
3.2 %
307,565
302,051
1.8 %
Provision for credit losses-loans and leases
9,084
16,157
(43.8) %
18,225
29,576
(38.4) %
Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments
718
286
151.0 %
277
(1,973)
(114.0) %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
148,467
136,868
8.5 %
289,063
274,448
5.3 %
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
7,766
7,188
8.0 %
15,229
14,100
8.0 %
Wealth management fees
7,787
7,172
8.6 %
15,924
13,848
15.0 %
Bankcard income
3,737
3,900
(4.2) %
7,047
7,042
0.1 %
Client derivative fees
1,674
763
119.4 %
3,245
2,013
61.2 %
Foreign exchange income
13,760
16,787
(18.0) %
26,304
27,222
(3.4) %
Leasing business income
20,797
16,828
23.6 %
39,500
31,417
25.7 %
Net gains from sales of loans
6,687
4,479
49.3 %
11,009
8,263
33.2 %
Net gain (loss) on investment securities
243
(64)
479.7 %
(9,706)
(5,251)
84.8 %
Other
5,612
4,448
26.2 %
10,594
9,359
13.2 %
Total noninterest income
68,063
61,501
10.7 %
119,146
108,013
10.3 %
Noninterest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
74,917
75,225
(0.4) %
150,155
149,262
0.6 %
Net occupancy
5,845
5,793
0.9 %
11,864
11,716
1.3 %
Furniture and equipment
3,441
3,646
(5.6) %
7,254
7,334
(1.1) %
Data processing
9,020
8,877
1.6 %
17,779
17,182
3.5 %
Marketing
2,737
2,605
5.1 %
4,755
4,567
4.1 %
Communication
681
816
(16.5) %
1,493
1,611
(7.3) %
Professional services
3,549
2,885
23.0 %
6,288
5,153
22.0 %
Amortization of tax credit investments
111
31
258.1 %
223
62
259.7 %
State intangible tax
1,517
875
73.4 %
2,394
1,752
36.6 %
FDIC assessments
2,611
2,657
(1.7) %
5,670
5,437
4.3 %
Intangible amortization
2,358
2,396
(1.6) %
4,717
4,697
0.4 %
Leasing business expense
13,155
10,128
29.9 %
25,957
19,882
30.6 %
Other
8,729
7,640
14.3 %
18,198
17,274
5.3 %
Total noninterest expenses
128,671
123,574
4.1 %
256,747
245,929
4.4 %
Income before income taxes
87,859
74,795
17.5 %
151,462
136,532
10.9 %
Income tax expense
17,863
13,990
27.7 %
30,173
25,038
20.5 %
Net income
$ 69,996
$ 60,805
15.1 %
$ 121,289
$ 111,494
8.8 %
ADDITIONAL DATA
Net earnings per share - basic
$ 0.74
$ 0.64
$ 1.28
$ 1.18
Net earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.73
$ 0.64
$ 1.27
$ 1.17
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.24
$ 0.23
$ 0.48
$ 0.46
Return on average assets
1.52 %
1.38 %
1.33 %
1.28 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
11.16 %
10.72 %
9.83 %
9.86 %
Interest income
$ 245,900
$ 252,719
(2.7) %
$ 486,319
$ 493,405
(1.4) %
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,246
1,418
(12.1) %
2,459
2,953
(16.7) %
Interest income - tax equivalent
247,146
254,137
(2.8) %
488,778
496,358
(1.5) %
Interest expense
87,631
99,408
(11.8) %
178,754
191,354
(6.6) %
Net interest income - tax equivalent
$ 159,515
$ 154,729
3.1 %
$ 310,024
$ 305,004
1.6 %
Net interest margin
4.01 %
4.06 %
3.93 %
4.06 %
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)
4.05 %
4.10 %
3.96 %
4.10 %
Full-time equivalent employees
2,033
2,144
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
2025
Second
First
Year to
% Change
Quarter
Quarter
Date
Linked Qtr.
Interest income
Loans and leases, including fees
$ 201,460
$ 197,163
$ 398,623
2.2 %
Investment securities
Taxable
36,243
34,401
70,644
5.4 %
Tax-exempt
2,233
2,204
4,437
1.3 %
Total investment securities interest
38,476
36,605
75,081
5.1 %
Other earning assets
5,964
6,651
12,615
(10.3) %
Total interest income
245,900
240,419
486,319
2.3 %
Interest expense
Deposits
75,484
78,641
154,125
(4.0) %
Short-term borrowings
6,393
7,545
13,938
(15.3) %
Long-term borrowings
5,754
4,937
10,691
16.5 %
Total interest expense
87,631
91,123
178,754
(3.8) %
Net interest income
158,269
149,296
307,565
6.0 %
Provision for credit losses-loans and leases
9,084
9,141
18,225
(0.6) %
Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments
718
(441)
277
(262.8) %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
148,467
140,596
289,063
5.6 %
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
7,766
7,463
15,229
4.1 %
Wealth management fees
7,787
8,137
15,924
(4.3) %
Bankcard income
3,737
3,310
7,047
12.9 %
Client derivative fees
1,674
1,571
3,245
6.6 %
Foreign exchange income
13,760
12,544
26,304
9.7 %
Leasing business income
20,797
18,703
39,500
11.2 %
Net gains from sales of loans
6,687
4,322
11,009
54.7 %
Net gain (loss) on investment securities
243
(9,949)
(9,706)
102.4 %
Other
5,612
4,982
10,594
12.6 %
Total noninterest income
68,063
51,083
119,146
33.2 %
Noninterest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
74,917
75,238
150,155
(0.4) %
Net occupancy
5,845
6,019
11,864
(2.9) %
Furniture and equipment
3,441
3,813
7,254
(9.8) %
Data processing
9,020
8,759
17,779
3.0 %
Marketing
2,737
2,018
4,755
35.6 %
Communication
681
812
1,493
(16.1) %
Professional services
3,549
2,739
6,288
29.6 %
Amortization of tax credit investments
111
112
223
(0.9) %
State intangible tax
1,517
877
2,394
73.0 %
FDIC assessments
2,611
3,059
5,670
(14.6) %
Intangible amortization
2,358
2,359
4,717
0.0 %
Leasing business expense
13,155
12,802
25,957
2.8 %
Other
8,729
9,469
18,198
(7.8) %
Total noninterest expenses
128,671
128,076
256,747
0.5 %
Income before income taxes
87,859
63,603
151,462
38.1 %
Income tax expense
17,863
12,310
30,173
45.1 %
Net income
$ 69,996
$ 51,293
$ 121,289
36.5 %
ADDITIONAL DATA
Net earnings per share - basic
$ 0.74
$ 0.54
$ 1.28
Net earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.73
$ 0.54
$ 1.27
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.24
$ 0.24
$ 0.48
Return on average assets
1.52 %
1.13 %
1.33 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
11.16 %
8.46 %
9.83 %
Interest income
$ 245,900
$ 240,419
$ 486,319
2.3 %
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,246
1,213
2,459
2.7 %
Interest income - tax equivalent
247,146
241,632
488,778
2.3 %
Interest expense
87,631
91,123
178,754
(3.8) %
Net interest income - tax equivalent
$ 159,515
$ 150,509
$ 310,024
6.0 %
Net interest margin
4.01 %
3.84 %
3.93 %
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)
4.05 %
3.88 %
3.96 %
Full-time equivalent employees
2,033
2,021
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
2024
Fourth
Third
Second
First
Full
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Year
Interest income
Loans and leases, including fees
$ 207,508
$ 215,433
$ 211,760
$ 201,840
$ 836,541
Investment securities
Taxable
33,978
32,367
30,295
28,296
124,936
Tax-exempt
2,423
2,616
2,704
3,092
10,835
Total investment securities interest
36,401
34,983
32,999
31,388
135,771
Other earning assets
7,662
6,703
7,960
7,458
29,783
Total interest income
251,571
257,119
252,719
240,686
1,002,095
Interest expense
Deposits
85,441
86,554
83,022
76,075
331,092
Short-term borrowings
6,586
9,932
11,395
10,943
38,856
Long-term borrowings
5,145
5,073
4,991
4,928
20,137
Total interest expense
97,172
101,559
99,408
91,946
390,085
Net interest income
154,399
155,560
153,311
148,740
612,010
Provision for credit losses-loans and leases
9,705
9,930
16,157
13,419
49,211
Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments
(273)
694
286
(2,259)
(1,552)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
144,967
144,936
136,868
137,580
564,351
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
7,632
7,547
7,188
6,912
29,279
Wealth management fees
7,962
6,910
7,172
6,676
28,720
Bankcard income
3,659
3,698
3,900
3,142
14,399
Client derivative fees
1,528
1,160
763
1,250
4,701
Foreign exchange income
16,794
12,048
16,787
10,435
56,064
Leasing business income
19,413
16,811
16,828
14,589
67,641
Net gains from sales of loans
4,634
5,021
4,479
3,784
17,918
Net gain (loss) on investment securities
144
(17,468)
(64)
(5,187)
(22,575)
Other
8,088
9,974
4,448
4,911
27,421
Total noninterest income
69,854
45,701
61,501
46,512
223,568
Noninterest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
80,314
74,813
75,225
74,037
304,389
Net occupancy
5,415
5,919
5,793
5,923
23,050
Furniture and equipment
3,476
3,617
3,646
3,688
14,427
Data processing
9,139
8,857
8,877
8,305
35,178
Marketing
2,204
2,255
2,605
1,962
9,026
Communication
767
851
816
795
3,229
Professional services
6,631
2,303
2,885
2,268
14,087
Amortization of tax credit investments
14,303
31
31
31
14,396
State intangible tax
(104)
876
875
877
2,524
FDIC assessments
2,736
3,036
2,657
2,780
11,209
Intangible amortization
2,395
2,395
2,396
2,301
9,487
Leasing business expense
12,536
11,899
10,128
9,754
44,317
Other
8,095
8,907
7,640
9,634
34,276
Total noninterest expenses
147,907
125,759
123,574
122,355
519,595
Income before income taxes
66,914
64,878
74,795
61,737
268,324
Income tax expense
2,029
12,427
13,990
11,048
39,494
Net income
$ 64,885
$ 52,451
$ 60,805
$ 50,689
$ 228,830
ADDITIONAL DATA
Net earnings per share - basic
$ 0.69
$ 0.56
$ 0.64
$ 0.54
$ 2.42
Net earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.68
$ 0.55
$ 0.64
$ 0.53
$ 2.40
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.24
$ 0.24
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.94
Return on average assets
1.41 %
1.17 %
1.38 %
1.18 %
1.29 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
10.57 %
8.80 %
10.72 %
9.00 %
9.78 %
Interest income
$ 251,571
$ 257,119
$ 252,719
$ 240,686
$ 1,002,095
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,274
1,362
1,418
1,535
5,589
Interest income - tax equivalent
252,845
258,481
254,137
242,221
1,007,684
Interest expense
97,172
101,559
99,408
91,946
390,085
Net interest income - tax equivalent
$ 155,673
$ 156,922
$ 154,729
$ 150,275
$ 617,599
Net interest margin
3.91 %
4.05 %
4.06 %
4.05 %
4.02 %
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)
3.94 %
4.08 %
4.10 %
4.10 %
4.05 %
Full-time equivalent employees
2,064
2,084
2,144
2,116
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
% Change
% Change
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Linked Qtr.
Comp Qtr.
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 210,187
$ 190,610
$ 174,258
$ 190,618
$ 193,794
10.3 %
8.5 %
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
570,173
633,349
730,228
660,576
738,555
(10.0) %
(22.8) %
Investment securities available-for-sale
3,386,562
3,260,981
3,183,776
3,157,265
3,036,758
3.9 %
11.5 %
Investment securities held-to-maturity
72,994
76,469
76,960
77,985
78,921
(4.5) %
(7.5) %
Other investments
122,322
120,826
114,598
120,318
132,412
1.2 %
(7.6) %
Loans held for sale
26,504
17,927
13,181
12,685
16,911
47.8 %
56.7 %
Loans and leases
Commercial and industrial
3,927,771
3,832,350
3,815,858
3,678,546
3,782,487
2.5 %
3.8 %
Lease financing
587,176
573,608
598,045
587,415
534,557
2.4 %
9.8 %
Construction real estate
732,777
824,775
779,446
802,264
741,406
(11.2) %
(1.2) %
Commercial real estate
3,961,513
3,956,880
4,061,744
4,034,820
4,076,596
0.1 %
(2.8) %
Residential real estate
1,492,688
1,479,704
1,462,284
1,422,186
1,377,290
0.9 %
8.4 %
Home equity
903,299
872,502
849,039
825,431
800,860
3.5 %
12.8 %
Installment
116,598
119,672
133,051
141,270
148,530
(2.6) %
(21.5) %
Credit card
64,374
64,639
62,311
61,140
59,477
(0.4) %
8.2 %
Total loans
11,786,196
11,724,130
11,761,778
11,553,072
11,521,203
0.5 %
2.3 %
Less:
Allowance for credit losses
(158,522)
(155,482)
(156,791)
(158,831)
(156,185)
2.0 %
1.5 %
Net loans
11,627,674
11,568,648
11,604,987
11,394,241
11,365,018
0.5 %
2.3 %
Premises and equipment
197,741
197,968
197,965
196,692
197,873
(0.1) %
(0.1) %
Operating leases
217,100
213,648
209,119
201,080
167,472
1.6 %
29.6 %
Goodwill
1,007,656
1,007,656
1,007,656
1,007,656
1,007,656
0.0 %
0.0 %
Other intangibles
75,458
77,002
79,291
81,547
83,528
(2.0) %
(9.7) %
Accrued interest and other assets
1,119,884
1,089,983
1,178,242
1,045,669
1,147,282
2.7 %
(2.4) %
Total Assets
$ 18,634,255
$ 18,455,067
$ 18,570,261
$ 18,146,332
$ 18,166,180
1.0 %
2.6 %
LIABILITIES
Deposits
Interest-bearing demand
$ 3,057,232
$ 3,004,601
$ 3,095,724
$ 2,884,971
$ 2,922,540
1.8 %
4.6 %
Savings
4,979,124
4,886,613
4,948,768
4,710,223
4,628,320
1.9 %
7.6 %
Time
3,201,711
3,144,440
3,152,265
3,244,861
3,049,635
1.8 %
5.0 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
11,238,067
11,035,654
11,196,757
10,840,055
10,600,495
1.8 %
6.0 %
Noninterest-bearing
3,131,926
3,161,302
3,132,381
3,107,699
3,061,427
(0.9) %
2.3 %
Total deposits
14,369,993
14,196,956
14,329,138
13,947,754
13,661,922
1.2 %
5.2 %
FHLB short-term borrowings
680,000
735,000
625,000
765,000
1,040,000
(7.5) %
(34.6) %
Other
4,699
64,792
130,452
46,653
139,172
(92.7) %
(96.6) %
Total short-term borrowings
684,699
799,792
755,452
811,653
1,179,172
(14.4) %
(41.9) %
Long-term debt
344,955
345,878
347,509
344,086
338,556
(0.3) %
1.9 %
Total borrowed funds
1,029,654
1,145,670
1,102,961
1,155,739
1,517,728
(10.1) %
(32.2) %
Accrued interest and other liabilities
676,453
611,206
700,121
592,401
660,091
10.7 %
2.5 %
Total Liabilities
16,076,100
15,953,832
16,132,220
15,695,894
15,839,741
0.8 %
1.5 %
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
1,638,796
1,637,041
1,642,055
1,639,045
1,635,705
0.1 %
0.2 %
Retained earnings
1,351,674
1,304,636
1,276,329
1,234,375
1,204,844
3.6 %
12.2 %
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(246,384)
(253,888)
(289,799)
(232,262)
(323,409)
(3.0) %
(23.8) %
Treasury stock, at cost
(185,931)
(186,554)
(190,544)
(190,720)
(190,701)
(0.3) %
(2.5) %
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,558,155
2,501,235
2,438,041
2,450,438
2,326,439
2.3 %
10.0 %
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 18,634,255
$ 18,455,067
$ 18,570,261
$ 18,146,332
$ 18,166,180
1.0 %
2.6 %
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarterly Averages
Year-to-Date Averages
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
2025
2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 174,375
$ 164,734
$ 182,242
$ 179,321
$ 174,435
$ 169,581
$ 189,277
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
542,815
615,812
654,251
483,880
599,348
579,112
576,501
Investment securities
3,478,921
3,411,593
3,372,539
3,274,498
3,131,541
3,445,443
3,134,603
Loans held for sale
25,026
10,212
17,284
16,399
14,075
17,660
13,072
Loans and leases
Commercial and industrial
3,881,001
3,787,207
3,727,549
3,723,761
3,716,083
3,834,363
3,629,779
Lease financing
581,091
585,119
587,110
550,634
509,758
583,094
495,149
Construction real estate
784,028
797,100
826,936
763,779
683,780
790,528
643,877
Commercial real estate
3,958,730
4,018,211
4,045,347
4,059,939
4,146,764
3,988,306
4,124,001
Residential real estate
1,485,479
1,475,703
1,442,799
1,399,932
1,361,133
1,480,618
1,348,941
Home equity
891,761
858,153
837,863
811,265
790,384
875,050
777,897
Installment
117,724
127,192
136,927
143,102
151,753
122,432
154,708
Credit card
68,000
65,830
66,071
65,189
67,200
66,921
66,133
Total loans
11,767,814
11,714,515
11,670,602
11,517,601
11,426,855
11,741,312
11,240,485
Less:
Allowance for credit losses
(158,170)
(158,206)
(161,477)
(159,252)
(147,666)
(158,188)
(145,808)
Net loans
11,609,644
11,556,309
11,509,125
11,358,349
11,279,189
11,583,124
11,094,677
Premises and equipment
198,407
198,998
197,664
197,881
199,096
198,701
198,789
Operating leases
212,684
205,181
202,110
180,118
156,457
208,953
155,556
Goodwill
1,007,656
1,007,656
1,007,658
1,007,654
1,007,657
1,007,656
1,007,067
Other intangibles
76,076
78,220
80,486
82,619
84,577
77,142
84,343
Accrued interest and other assets
1,093,833
1,119,889
1,050,060
1,073,472
1,081,876
1,106,789
1,063,351
Total Assets
$ 18,419,437
$ 18,368,604
$ 18,273,419
$ 17,854,191
$ 17,728,251
$ 18,394,161
$ 17,517,236
LIABILITIES
Deposits
Interest-bearing demand
$ 3,066,986
$ 3,090,526
$ 3,081,148
$ 2,914,934
$ 2,888,252
$ 3,078,691
$ 2,892,010
Savings
5,005,526
4,918,004
4,886,784
4,694,923
4,617,658
4,962,007
4,508,713
Time
3,139,182
3,141,103
3,209,078
3,080,408
2,980,158
3,140,137
2,897,019
Total interest-bearing deposits
11,211,694
11,149,633
11,177,010
10,690,265
10,486,068
11,180,835
10,297,742
Noninterest-bearing
3,143,081
3,091,037
3,162,643
3,106,239
3,144,198
3,117,203
3,156,974
Total deposits
14,354,775
14,240,670
14,339,653
13,796,504
13,630,266
14,298,038
13,454,716
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreements to repurchase
4,780
2,055
2,282
10,807
750
3,425
2,477
FHLB short-term borrowings
532,198
553,667
415,652
626,490
669,111
542,873
657,649
Other
26,226
99,378
93,298
76,859
161,913
62,600
154,020
Total short-term borrowings
563,204
655,100
511,232
714,156
831,774
608,898
814,146
Long-term debt
347,369
346,237
343,851
339,581
339,472
346,806
340,984
Total borrowed funds
910,573
1,001,337
855,083
1,053,737
1,171,246
955,704
1,155,130
Accrued interest and other liabilities
638,342
668,812
637,638
632,825
645,699
653,493
634,089
Total Liabilities
15,903,690
15,910,819
15,832,374
15,483,066
15,447,211
15,907,235
15,243,935
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
1,637,782
1,641,016
1,640,280
1,637,045
1,634,183
1,639,390
1,636,009
Retained earnings
1,322,168
1,282,300
1,249,263
1,210,924
1,179,827
1,302,344
1,162,137
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(257,873)
(275,068)
(257,792)
(285,978)
(341,941)
(266,423)
(330,771)
Treasury stock, at cost
(186,330)
(190,463)
(190,706)
(190,866)
(191,029)
(188,385)
(194,074)
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,515,747
2,457,785
2,441,045
2,371,125
2,281,040
2,486,926
2,273,301
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 18,419,437
$ 18,368,604
$ 18,273,419
$ 17,854,191
$ 17,728,251
$ 18,394,161
$ 17,517,236
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarterly Averages
Year-to-Date Averages
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Balance
Interest
Yield
Balance
Interest
Yield
Balance
Interest
Yield
Balance
Yield
Balance
Yield
Earning assets
Investments:
Investment securities
$ 3,478,921
$ 38,476
4.44 %
$ 3,411,593
$ 36,605
4.35 %
$ 3,131,541
$ 32,999
4.23 %
$ 3,445,443
4.39 %
$ 3,134,603
4.14 %
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
542,815
5,964
4.41 %
615,812
6,651
4.38 %
599,348
7,960
5.33 %
579,112
4.39 %
576,501
5.39 %
Gross loans (1)
11,792,840
201,460
6.85 %
11,724,727
197,163
6.82 %
11,440,930
211,760
7.42 %
11,758,972
6.84 %
11,253,557
7.41 %
Total earning assets
15,814,576
245,900
6.24 %
15,752,132
240,419
6.19 %
15,171,819
252,719
6.68 %
15,783,527
6.21 %
14,964,661
6.65 %
Nonearning assets
Allowance for credit losses
(158,170)
(158,206)
(147,666)
(158,188)
(145,808)
Cash and due from banks
174,375
164,734
174,435
169,581
189,277
Accrued interest and other assets
2,588,656
2,609,944
2,529,663
2,599,241
2,509,106
Total assets
$ 18,419,437
$ 18,368,604
$ 17,728,251
$ 18,394,161
$ 17,517,236
Interest-bearing liabilities
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
$ 3,066,986
$ 14,139
1.85 %
$ 3,090,526
$ 15,188
1.99 %
$ 2,888,252
$ 14,923
2.07 %
$ 3,078,691
1.92 %
$ 2,892,010
2.08 %
Savings
5,005,526
29,942
2.40 %
4,918,004
30,355
2.50 %
4,617,658
33,142
2.88 %
4,962,007
2.45 %
4,508,713
2.80 %
Time
3,139,182
31,403
4.01 %
3,141,103
33,098
4.27 %
2,980,158
34,957
4.70 %
3,140,137
4.14 %
2,897,019
4.64 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
11,211,694
75,484
2.70 %
11,149,633
78,641
2.86 %
10,486,068
83,022
3.18 %
11,180,835
2.78 %
10,297,742
3.12 %
Borrowed funds
Short-term borrowings
563,204
6,393
4.55 %
655,100
7,545
4.67 %
831,774
11,395
5.49 %
608,898
4.62 %
814,146
5.53 %
Long-term debt
347,369
5,754
6.64 %
346,237
4,937
5.78 %
339,472
4,991
5.90 %
346,806
6.22 %
340,984
5.87 %
Total borrowed funds
910,573
12,147
5.35 %
1,001,337
12,482
5.06 %
1,171,246
16,386
5.61 %
955,704
5.20 %
1,155,130
5.63 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
12,122,267
87,631
2.90 %
12,150,970
91,123
3.04 %
11,657,314
99,408
3.42 %
12,136,539
2.97 %
11,452,872
3.37 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
3,143,081
3,091,037
3,144,198
3,117,203
3,156,974
Other liabilities
638,342
668,812
645,699
653,493
634,089
Shareholders' equity
2,515,747
2,457,785
2,281,040
2,486,926
2,273,301
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
$ 18,419,437
$ 18,368,604
$ 17,728,251
$ 18,394,161
$ 17,517,236
Net interest income
$ 158,269
$ 149,296
$ 153,311
$ 307,565
$ 302,051
Net interest spread
3.34 %
3.15 %
3.26 %
3.24 %
3.28 %
Net interest margin
4.01 %
3.84 %
4.06 %
3.93 %
4.06 %
Tax equivalent adjustment
0.04 %
0.04 %
0.04 %
0.03 %
0.04 %
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)
4.05 %
3.88 %
4.10 %
3.96 %
4.10 %
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (1)
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Linked Qtr. Income Variance
Comparable Qtr. Income Variance
Year-to-Date Income Variance
Rate
Volume
Total
Rate
Volume
Total
Rate
Volume
Total
Earning assets
Investment securities
$ 712
$ 1,159
$ 1,871
$ 1,635
$ 3,842
$ 5,477
$ 3,920
$ 6,774
$ 10,694
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
41
(728)
(687)
(1,375)
(621)
(1,996)
(2,860)
57
(2,803)
Gross loans (2)
932
3,365
4,297
(16,312)
6,012
(10,300)
(32,110)
17,133
(14,977)
Total earning assets
1,685
3,796
5,481
(16,052)
9,233
(6,819)
(31,050)
23,964
(7,086)
Interest-bearing liabilities
Total interest-bearing deposits
$ (4,400)
$ 1,243
$ (3,157)
$ (12,423)
$ 4,885
$ (7,538)
$ (17,145)
$ 12,173
$ (4,972)
Borrowed funds
Short-term borrowings
(191)
(961)
(1,152)
(1,953)
(3,049)
(5,002)
(3,702)
(4,698)
(8,400)
Long-term debt
735
82
817
632
131
763
593
179
772
Total borrowed funds
544
(879)
(335)
(1,321)
(2,918)
(4,239)
(3,109)
(4,519)
(7,628)
Total interest-bearing liabilities
(3,856)
364
(3,492)
(13,744)
1,967
(11,777)
(20,254)
7,654
(12,600)
Net interest income (1)
$ 5,541
$ 3,432
$ 8,973
$ (2,308)
$ 7,266
$ 4,958
$ (10,796)
$ 16,310
$ 5,514
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CREDIT QUALITY
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six months ended,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
2025
2024
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY
Balance at beginning of period
$ 155,482
$ 156,791
$ 158,831
$ 156,185
$ 144,274
$ 156,791
$ 141,433
Provision for credit losses
9,084
9,141
9,705
9,930
16,157
18,225
29,576
Gross charge-offs
Commercial and industrial
4,996
8,178
4,333
5,471
2,149
13,174
4,844
Lease financing
606
1,454
2,831
368
190
2,060
193
Construction real estate
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Commercial real estate
0
0
5,051
261
2
0
5,321
Residential real estate
16
0
12
60
6
16
71
Home equity
100
86
210
90
122
186
147
Installment
1,120
1,321
1,680
1,510
2,034
2,441
4,270
Credit card
489
474
492
768
532
963
1,326
Total gross charge-offs
7,327
11,513
14,609
8,528
5,035
18,840
16,172
Recoveries
Commercial and industrial
290
195
1,779
434
236
485
398
Lease financing
11
29
17
11
1
40
60
Construction real estate
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Commercial real estate
70
24
19
25
137
94
175
Residential real estate
42
24
23
22
37
66
61
Home equity
74
144
222
240
118
218
198
Installment
716
563
499
421
219
1,279
364
Credit card
80
84
305
91
41
164
92
Total recoveries
1,283
1,063
2,864
1,244
789
2,346
1,348
Total net charge-offs
6,044
10,450
11,745
7,284
4,246
16,494
14,824
Ending allowance for credit losses
$ 158,522
$ 155,482
$ 156,791
$ 158,831
$ 156,185
$ 158,522
$ 156,185
NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)
Commercial and industrial
0.49 %
0.85 %
0.27 %
0.54 %
0.21 %
0.67 %
0.25 %
Lease financing
0.41 %
0.99 %
1.91 %
0.26 %
0.15 %
0.70 %
0.05 %
Construction real estate
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Commercial real estate
(0.01) %
0.00 %
0.49 %
0.02 %
(0.01) %
0.00 %
0.25 %
Residential real estate
(0.01) %
(0.01) %
0.00 %
0.01 %
(0.01) %
(0.01) %
0.00 %
Home equity
0.01 %
(0.03) %
(0.01) %
(0.07) %
0.00 %
(0.01) %
(0.01) %
Installment
1.38 %
2.42 %
3.43 %
3.03 %
4.81 %
1.91 %
5.08 %
Credit card
2.41 %
2.40 %
1.13 %
4.13 %
2.94 %
2.41 %
3.75 %
Total net charge-offs
0.21 %
0.36 %
0.40 %
0.25 %
0.15 %
0.28 %
0.27 %
COMPONENTS OF NONACCRUAL LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS
Nonaccrual loans
Commercial and industrial
$ 24,489
$ 7,649
$ 6,641
$ 10,703
$ 17,665
$ 24,489
$ 17,665
Lease financing
6,243
6,487
6,227
11,632
5,374
6,243
5,374
Construction real estate
1,365
0
0
0
0
1,365
0
Commercial real estate
23,905
25,736
32,303
23,608
22,942
23,905
22,942
Residential real estate
16,995
16,044
16,700
14,596
12,715
16,995
12,715
Home equity
3,226
2,920
3,418
4,074
3,295
3,226
3,295
Installment
701
719
684
826
682
701
682
Total nonaccrual loans
76,924
59,555
65,973
65,439
62,673
76,924
62,673
Other real estate owned (OREO)
204
213
64
30
30
204
30
Total nonperforming assets
77,128
59,768
66,037
65,469
62,703
77,128
62,703
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
714
228
361
463
1,573
714
1,573
Total underperforming assets
$ 77,842
$ 59,996
$ 66,398
$ 65,932
$ 64,276
$ 77,842
$ 64,276
Total classified assets
$ 214,346
$ 213,351
$ 224,084
$ 206,194
$ 195,277
$ 214,346
$ 195,277
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
Allowance for credit losses to
Nonaccrual loans
206.08 %
261.07 %
237.66 %
242.72 %
249.21 %
206.08 %
249.21 %
Total ending loans
1.34 %
1.33 %
1.33 %
1.37 %
1.36 %
1.34 %
1.36 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.65 %
0.51 %
0.56 %
0.57 %
0.54 %
0.65 %
0.54 %
Nonperforming assets to
Ending loans, plus OREO
0.65 %
0.51 %
0.56 %
0.57 %
0.54 %
0.65 %
0.54 %
Total assets
0.41 %
0.32 %
0.36 %
0.36 %
0.35 %
0.41 %
0.35 %
Classified assets to total assets
1.15 %
1.16 %
1.21 %
1.14 %
1.07 %
1.15 %
1.07 %
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CAPITAL ADEQUACY
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended,
Six months ended,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
2025
2024
PER COMMON SHARE
Market Price
High
$ 25.19
$ 29.04
$ 30.34
$ 28.09
$ 23.78
$ 29.04
$ 23.78
Low
$ 22.05
$ 24.25
$ 23.98
$ 21.70
$ 20.79
$ 22.05
$ 20.79
Close
$ 24.26
$ 24.98
$ 26.88
$ 25.23
$ 22.22
$ 24.26
$ 22.22
Average shares outstanding - basic
94,860,428
94,645,787
94,486,838
94,473,666
94,438,235
94,753,700
94,328,151
Average shares outstanding - diluted
95,741,696
95,524,262
95,487,564
95,479,510
95,470,093
95,633,579
95,327,045
Ending shares outstanding
95,760,617
95,730,353
95,494,840
95,486,317
95,486,010
95,760,617
95,486,010
Total shareholders' equity
$ 2,558,155
$ 2,501,235
$ 2,438,041
$ 2,450,438
$ 2,326,439
$ 2,558,155
$ 2,326,439
REGULATORY CAPITAL
Preliminary
Preliminary
Common equity tier 1 capital
$ 1,776,038
$ 1,724,134
$ 1,709,422
$ 1,661,759
$ 1,626,345
$ 1,776,038
$ 1,626,345
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
12.57 %
12.29 %
12.16 %
12.04 %
11.78 %
12.57 %
11.78 %
Tier 1 capital
$ 1,821,316
$ 1,769,357
$ 1,754,584
$ 1,706,796
$ 1,671,258
$ 1,821,316
$ 1,671,258
Tier 1 ratio
12.89 %
12.61 %
12.48 %
12.37 %
12.11 %
12.89 %
12.11 %
Total capital
$ 2,116,180
$ 2,090,211
$ 2,057,877
$ 2,012,349
$ 1,997,378
$ 2,116,180
$ 1,997,378
Total capital ratio
14.98 %
14.90 %
14.64 %
14.58 %
14.47 %
14.98 %
14.47 %
Total capital in excess of minimum requirement
$ 632,563
$ 617,347
$ 581,659
$ 563,273
$ 548,037
$ 632,563
$ 548,037
Total risk-weighted assets
$ 14,129,683
$ 14,027,274
$ 14,059,215
$ 13,800,728
$ 13,803,249
$ 14,129,683
$ 13,803,249
Leverage ratio
10.28 %
10.01 %
9.98 %
9.93 %
9.73 %
10.28 %
9.73 %
OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS
Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets
13.73 %
13.55 %
13.13 %
13.50 %
12.81 %
13.73 %
12.81 %
Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets (1)
8.40 %
8.16 %
7.73 %
7.98 %
7.23 %
8.40 %
7.23 %
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
13.66 %
13.38 %
13.36 %
13.28 %
12.87 %
13.52 %
12.98 %
Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets (1)
8.26 %
7.94 %
7.87 %
7.64 %
7.15 %
8.10 %
7.20 %
REPURCHASE PROGRAM (2)
Shares repurchased
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Average share repurchase price
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total cost of shares repurchased
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(1) Non-GAAP measure.
(2) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.
this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
(2) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.
SOURCE First Financial Bancorp.