First Financial Bancorp.: First Financial Bancorp Announces Second Quarter and Year to Date 2025 Financial Results & Quarterly Dividend Increase

Earnings per diluted share of $0.73; $0.74 on an adjusted (1) basis

Return on average assets of 1.52%; 1.54% on an adjusted (1) basis

Net interest margin on FTE basis (1) of 4.05%; 17 bp increase from first quarter

Record quarterly revenue of $226.3 million

TCE ratio increased to 8.40%; ROATCE of 20%

Net charge-offs 0.21% as a percentage of total loans

Board of Directors approved quarterly dividend increase to $0.25

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported net income of $70.0 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $51.3 million, or $0.54 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, First Financial had earnings per diluted share of $1.27 compared to $1.17 for the same period in 2024.

Return on average assets for the second quarter of 2025 was 1.52% while return on average tangible common equity was 19.61%(1). These compare to return on average assets of 1.13% and return on average tangible common equity of 15.16%(1) in the first quarter of 2025.

Second quarter 2025 highlights include:

Robust net interest margin of 4.01%, or 4.05% on a fully tax-equivalent basis (1) 17 bp increase from first quarter 12 bp decline in funding costs and 5 bp increase in asset yields

Noninterest income of $68.1 million, or $67.8 million as adjusted (1) Adjustments include $0.2 million gain on sales of investment securities Double digit percentage growth from linked quarter in mortgage and bankcard income Strong leasing business income of $20.8 million, an increase of 11.2% from first quarter Foreign exchange income increased $1.2 million, or 9.7% from first quarter

Noninterest expenses of $128.7 million, or $127.6 million as adjusted (1) ; 0.8% increase from linked quarter Second quarter adjustments (1) include $1.0 million of efficiency and acquisition related costs Efficiency ratio of 56.9%; 56.4% as adjusted (1)

; 0.8% increase from linked quarter Loan growth during the quarter of 2% on an annualized basis Loan balances increased $62.1 million compared to the linked quarter Quarterly growth driven by C&I, Agile, Summit and Consumer; offsetting elevated prepayments in ICRE

Average deposit growth of 3% on an annualized basis Average deposit balances increased $114.1 million Second quarter included $85 million seasonal increase in public funds Growth in noninterest bearing deposits, retail CDs, and savings offset by declines in interest-bearing demand and money market balances



________________________________________________________________________________

(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $175.7 million; Total quarterly provision expense of $9.8 million Loans and leases - ACL of $158.5 million; ratio to total loans of 1.34% Unfunded Commitments - ACL of $17.1 million Provision expense driven by loan growth and net charge-offs Annualized net charge-offs were 21 bps of total loans; 15 bp decline from linked quarter Nonperforming assets increased 9 bps to 0.41% of total assets

Capital ratios stable and strong Total capital ratio increased 8 bps to 14.98% Tier 1 common equity increased 28 bps to 12.57% Tangible common equity of 8.40% (1) ; 9.81% (1) excluding impact from AOCI Tangible book value per share of $15.40 (1) ; 4% increase from linked quarter



Additionally, the Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share for the next regularly scheduled dividend, payable on September 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as of September 2, 2025.

Archie Brown, President and CEO, commented on the quarter, "I am thrilled with our performance this quarter. We achieved record revenue of $226.3 million, which represents a 5% increase over the same quarter one year ago. This drove adjusted(1) earnings per share of $0.74, an adjusted(1) return on assets of 1.54% and an adjusted(1) return on tangible common equity of 20%. The Company's industry-leading profitability was once again driven by a robust net interest margin. Loan growth was 2% on an annualized basis, and we were pleased with broad-based growth in most portfolios, with the exception of commercial real estate, which declined due to accelerated payoffs. Payoffs have started to subside, and we expect higher loan growth in the second half of this year."

Mr. Brown continued, "We recorded adjusted(1) noninterest income of $67.8 million in the second quarter, which was an 11% increase over the linked quarter and a 10% increase over the second quarter of 2024. Growth in fees was broad-based, with mortgage, bankcard income, leasing business income and Bannockburn all increasing by double-digit percentages over the linked quarter. We were also pleased with our expense management, with adjusted(1) noninterest expenses increasing 1% compared to the first quarter. Excluding leasing business expenses, which continue to increase as our operating lease portfolio grows, adjusted(1) noninterest expenses increased by less than 2% year over year."

Mr. Brown commented on asset quality, "Asset quality was stable for the quarter. Net charge-offs declined 15 basis points from the first quarter to 21 basis points of total loans and classified asset balances were relatively flat. Our outlook for asset quality remains positive, and we expect net charge-offs to be in the 20-25 basis points range for the remainder of the year."

Mr. Brown discussed capital and an increase to the common dividend, "We are pleased with the strength of our capital levels. Regulatory ratios are very strong and TCE has continued to grow, increasing 16% over the last year to 8.40%. Tangible book value per share increased to $15.40, which was a 4% increase from the linked quarter and a 19% increase over the same period last year. We are also pleased to announce that our Board of Directors approved a $0.01, or 4.2%, increase in the common dividend to $0.25. The dividend payout remains approximately 35% of net income and continues to provide an attractive yield."

Mr. Brown concluded, "We are excited about our recent announcement to acquire Westfield Bank in Northeast Ohio and are actively engaged in the integration process. Appropriate applications have been filed with our regulators, and we continue to expect approval and closing to occur this year. In summary, we are very pleased with our second quarter and year to date financial performance and remain very excited about our outlook for the remainder of 2025 and beyond."

Full detail of the Company's second quarter 2025 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had $18.6 billion in assets, $11.8 billion in loans, $14.4 billion in deposits and $2.6 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.8 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2025. The Company operated 128 full service banking centers as of June 30, 2025, located in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. In 2025, First Financial Bank received its second consecutive Outstanding rating from the Federal Reserve for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act and was recognized as a Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner, one of only 70 Gallup clients worldwide to receive this designation. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com .

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended,

Six months ended,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

2025

2024 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

























Net income $ 69,996

$ 51,293

$ 64,885

$ 52,451

$ 60,805

$ 121,289

$ 111,494 Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.74

$ 0.54

$ 0.69

$ 0.56

$ 0.64

$ 1.28

$ 1.18 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.73

$ 0.54

$ 0.68

$ 0.55

$ 0.64

$ 1.27

$ 1.17 Dividends declared per share $ 0.24

$ 0.24

$ 0.24

$ 0.24

$ 0.23

$ 0.48

$ 0.46



























KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

























Return on average assets 1.52 %

1.13 %

1.41 %

1.17 %

1.38 %

1.33 %

1.28 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.16 %

8.46 %

10.57 %

8.80 %

10.72 %

9.83 %

9.86 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1) 19.61 %

15.16 %

19.08 %

16.29 %

20.57 %

17.44 %

18.97 %



























Net interest margin 4.01 %

3.84 %

3.91 %

4.05 %

4.06 %

3.93 %

4.06 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2) 4.05 %

3.88 %

3.94 %

4.08 %

4.10 %

3.96 %

4.10 %



























Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets 13.73 %

13.55 %

13.13 %

13.50 %

12.81 %

13.73 %

12.81 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:

























Ending tangible assets (1) 8.40 %

8.16 %

7.73 %

7.98 %

7.23 %

8.40 %

7.23 % Risk-weighted assets (1) 10.44 %

10.10 %

9.61 %

9.86 %

8.95 %

10.44 %

8.95 %



























Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average

assets 13.66 %

13.38 %

13.36 %

13.28 %

12.87 %

13.52 %

12.98 % Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of

average tangible assets (1) 8.26 %

7.94 %

7.87 %

7.64 %

7.15 %

8.10 %

7.20 %



























Book value per share $ 26.71

$ 26.13

$ 25.53

$ 25.66

$ 24.36

$ 26.71

$ 24.36 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 15.40

$ 14.80

$ 14.15

$ 14.26

$ 12.94

$ 15.40

$ 12.94



























Common equity tier 1 ratio (3) 12.57 %

12.29 %

12.16 %

12.04 %

11.78 %

12.57 %

11.78 % Tier 1 ratio (3) 12.89 %

12.61 %

12.48 %

12.37 %

12.11 %

12.89 %

12.11 % Total capital ratio (3) 14.98 %

14.90 %

14.64 %

14.58 %

14.47 %

14.98 %

14.47 % Leverage ratio (3) 10.28 %

10.01 %

9.98 %

9.93 %

9.73 %

10.28 %

9.73 %



























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

























Loans (4) $ 11,792,840

$ 11,724,727

$ 11,687,886

$ 11,534,000

$ 11,440,930

$ 11,758,972

$ 11,253,557 Investment securities 3,478,921

3,411,593

3,372,539

3,274,498

3,131,541

3,445,443

3,134,603 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 542,815

615,812

654,251

483,880

599,348

579,112

576,501 Total earning assets $ 15,814,576

$ 15,752,132

$ 15,714,676

$ 15,292,378

$ 15,171,819

$ 15,783,527

$ 14,964,661 Total assets $ 18,419,437

$ 18,368,604

$ 18,273,419

$ 17,854,191

$ 17,728,251

$ 18,394,161

$ 17,517,236 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,143,081

$ 3,091,037

$ 3,162,643

$ 3,106,239

$ 3,144,198

$ 3,117,203

$ 3,156,974 Interest-bearing deposits 11,211,694

11,149,633

11,177,010

10,690,265

10,486,068

11,180,835

10,297,742 Total deposits $ 14,354,775

$ 14,240,670

$ 14,339,653

$ 13,796,504

$ 13,630,266

$ 14,298,038

$ 13,454,716 Borrowings $ 910,573

$ 1,001,337

$ 855,083

$ 1,053,737

$ 1,171,246

$ 955,704

$ 1,155,130 Shareholders' equity $ 2,515,747

$ 2,457,785

$ 2,441,045

$ 2,371,125

$ 2,281,040

$ 2,486,926

$ 2,273,301



























CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS























Allowance to ending loans 1.34 %

1.33 %

1.33 %

1.37 %

1.36 %

1.34 %

1.36 % Allowance to nonaccrual loans 206.08 %

261.07 %

237.66 %

242.72 %

249.21 %

206.08 %

249.21 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.65 %

0.51 %

0.56 %

0.57 %

0.54 %

0.65 %

0.54 % Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO 0.65 %

0.51 %

0.56 %

0.57 %

0.54 %

0.65 %

0.54 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.41 %

0.32 %

0.36 %

0.36 %

0.35 %

0.41 %

0.35 % Classified assets to total assets 1.15 %

1.16 %

1.21 %

1.14 %

1.07 %

1.15 %

1.07 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.21 %

0.36 %

0.40 %

0.25 %

0.15 %

0.28 %

0.27 %

(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation. (2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons. (3) June 30, 2025 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary. (4) Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









Three months ended,

Six months ended,

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change Interest income





















Loans and leases, including fees $ 201,460

$ 211,760

(4.9) %

$ 398,623

$ 413,600

(3.6) % Investment securities





















Taxable 36,243

30,295

19.6 %

70,644

58,591

20.6 % Tax-exempt 2,233

2,704

(17.4) %

4,437

5,796

(23.4) % Total investment securities interest 38,476

32,999

16.6 %

75,081

64,387

16.6 % Other earning assets 5,964

7,960

(25.1) %

12,615

15,418

(18.2) % Total interest income 245,900

252,719

(2.7) %

486,319

493,405

(1.4) %























Interest expense





















Deposits 75,484

83,022

(9.1) %

154,125

159,097

(3.1) % Short-term borrowings 6,393

11,395

(43.9) %

13,938

22,338

(37.6) % Long-term borrowings 5,754

4,991

15.3 %

10,691

9,919

7.8 % Total interest expense 87,631

99,408

(11.8) %

178,754

191,354

(6.6) % Net interest income 158,269

153,311

3.2 %

307,565

302,051

1.8 % Provision for credit losses-loans and leases 9,084

16,157

(43.8) %

18,225

29,576

(38.4) % Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments 718

286

151.0 %

277

(1,973)

(114.0) % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 148,467

136,868

8.5 %

289,063

274,448

5.3 %























Noninterest income





















Service charges on deposit accounts 7,766

7,188

8.0 %

15,229

14,100

8.0 % Wealth management fees 7,787

7,172

8.6 %

15,924

13,848

15.0 % Bankcard income 3,737

3,900

(4.2) %

7,047

7,042

0.1 % Client derivative fees 1,674

763

119.4 %

3,245

2,013

61.2 % Foreign exchange income 13,760

16,787

(18.0) %

26,304

27,222

(3.4) % Leasing business income 20,797

16,828

23.6 %

39,500

31,417

25.7 % Net gains from sales of loans 6,687

4,479

49.3 %

11,009

8,263

33.2 % Net gain (loss) on investment securities 243

(64)

479.7 %

(9,706)

(5,251)

84.8 % Other 5,612

4,448

26.2 %

10,594

9,359

13.2 % Total noninterest income 68,063

61,501

10.7 %

119,146

108,013

10.3 %























Noninterest expenses





















Salaries and employee benefits 74,917

75,225

(0.4) %

150,155

149,262

0.6 % Net occupancy 5,845

5,793

0.9 %

11,864

11,716

1.3 % Furniture and equipment 3,441

3,646

(5.6) %

7,254

7,334

(1.1) % Data processing 9,020

8,877

1.6 %

17,779

17,182

3.5 % Marketing 2,737

2,605

5.1 %

4,755

4,567

4.1 % Communication 681

816

(16.5) %

1,493

1,611

(7.3) % Professional services 3,549

2,885

23.0 %

6,288

5,153

22.0 % Amortization of tax credit investments 111

31

258.1 %

223

62

259.7 % State intangible tax 1,517

875

73.4 %

2,394

1,752

36.6 % FDIC assessments 2,611

2,657

(1.7) %

5,670

5,437

4.3 % Intangible amortization 2,358

2,396

(1.6) %

4,717

4,697

0.4 % Leasing business expense 13,155

10,128

29.9 %

25,957

19,882

30.6 % Other 8,729

7,640

14.3 %

18,198

17,274

5.3 % Total noninterest expenses 128,671

123,574

4.1 %

256,747

245,929

4.4 % Income before income taxes 87,859

74,795

17.5 %

151,462

136,532

10.9 % Income tax expense 17,863

13,990

27.7 %

30,173

25,038

20.5 % Net income $ 69,996

$ 60,805

15.1 %

$ 121,289

$ 111,494

8.8 %























ADDITIONAL DATA





















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.74

$ 0.64





$ 1.28

$ 1.18



Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.73

$ 0.64





$ 1.27

$ 1.17



Dividends declared per share $ 0.24

$ 0.23





$ 0.48

$ 0.46



























Return on average assets 1.52 %

1.38 %





1.33 %

1.28 %



Return on average shareholders' equity 11.16 %

10.72 %





9.83 %

9.86 %



























Interest income $ 245,900

$ 252,719

(2.7) %

$ 486,319

$ 493,405

(1.4) % Tax equivalent adjustment 1,246

1,418

(12.1) %

2,459

2,953

(16.7) % Interest income - tax equivalent 247,146

254,137

(2.8) %

488,778

496,358

(1.5) % Interest expense 87,631

99,408

(11.8) %

178,754

191,354

(6.6) % Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 159,515

$ 154,729

3.1 %

$ 310,024

$ 305,004

1.6 %























Net interest margin 4.01 %

4.06 %





3.93 %

4.06 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 4.05 %

4.10 %





3.96 %

4.10 %



























Full-time equivalent employees 2,033

2,144







































(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

















2025

Second

First

Year to

% Change

Quarter

Quarter

Date

Linked Qtr. Interest income













Loans and leases, including fees $ 201,460

$ 197,163

$ 398,623

2.2 % Investment securities













Taxable 36,243

34,401

70,644

5.4 % Tax-exempt 2,233

2,204

4,437

1.3 % Total investment securities interest 38,476

36,605

75,081

5.1 % Other earning assets 5,964

6,651

12,615

(10.3) % Total interest income 245,900

240,419

486,319

2.3 %















Interest expense













Deposits 75,484

78,641

154,125

(4.0) % Short-term borrowings 6,393

7,545

13,938

(15.3) % Long-term borrowings 5,754

4,937

10,691

16.5 % Total interest expense 87,631

91,123

178,754

(3.8) % Net interest income 158,269

149,296

307,565

6.0 % Provision for credit losses-loans and leases 9,084

9,141

18,225

(0.6) % Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments 718

(441)

277

(262.8) % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 148,467

140,596

289,063

5.6 %















Noninterest income













Service charges on deposit accounts 7,766

7,463

15,229

4.1 % Wealth management fees 7,787

8,137

15,924

(4.3) % Bankcard income 3,737

3,310

7,047

12.9 % Client derivative fees 1,674

1,571

3,245

6.6 % Foreign exchange income 13,760

12,544

26,304

9.7 % Leasing business income 20,797

18,703

39,500

11.2 % Net gains from sales of loans 6,687

4,322

11,009

54.7 % Net gain (loss) on investment securities 243

(9,949)

(9,706)

102.4 % Other 5,612

4,982

10,594

12.6 % Total noninterest income 68,063

51,083

119,146

33.2 %















Noninterest expenses













Salaries and employee benefits 74,917

75,238

150,155

(0.4) % Net occupancy 5,845

6,019

11,864

(2.9) % Furniture and equipment 3,441

3,813

7,254

(9.8) % Data processing 9,020

8,759

17,779

3.0 % Marketing 2,737

2,018

4,755

35.6 % Communication 681

812

1,493

(16.1) % Professional services 3,549

2,739

6,288

29.6 % Amortization of tax credit investments 111

112

223

(0.9) % State intangible tax 1,517

877

2,394

73.0 % FDIC assessments 2,611

3,059

5,670

(14.6) % Intangible amortization 2,358

2,359

4,717

0.0 % Leasing business expense 13,155

12,802

25,957

2.8 % Other 8,729

9,469

18,198

(7.8) % Total noninterest expenses 128,671

128,076

256,747

0.5 % Income before income taxes 87,859

63,603

151,462

38.1 % Income tax expense 17,863

12,310

30,173

45.1 % Net income $ 69,996

$ 51,293

$ 121,289

36.5 %















ADDITIONAL DATA













Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.74

$ 0.54

$ 1.28



Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.73

$ 0.54

$ 1.27



Dividends declared per share $ 0.24

$ 0.24

$ 0.48



















Return on average assets 1.52 %

1.13 %

1.33 %



Return on average shareholders' equity 11.16 %

8.46 %

9.83 %



















Interest income $ 245,900

$ 240,419

$ 486,319

2.3 % Tax equivalent adjustment 1,246

1,213

2,459

2.7 % Interest income - tax equivalent 247,146

241,632

488,778

2.3 % Interest expense 87,631

91,123

178,754

(3.8) % Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 159,515

$ 150,509

$ 310,024

6.0 %















Net interest margin 4.01 %

3.84 %

3.93 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 4.05 %

3.88 %

3.96 %



















Full-time equivalent employees 2,033

2,021























(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















2024

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Full

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year Interest income

















Loans and leases, including fees $ 207,508

$ 215,433

$ 211,760

$ 201,840

$ 836,541 Investment securities

















Taxable 33,978

32,367

30,295

28,296

124,936 Tax-exempt 2,423

2,616

2,704

3,092

10,835 Total investment securities interest 36,401

34,983

32,999

31,388

135,771 Other earning assets 7,662

6,703

7,960

7,458

29,783 Total interest income 251,571

257,119

252,719

240,686

1,002,095



















Interest expense

















Deposits 85,441

86,554

83,022

76,075

331,092 Short-term borrowings 6,586

9,932

11,395

10,943

38,856 Long-term borrowings 5,145

5,073

4,991

4,928

20,137 Total interest expense 97,172

101,559

99,408

91,946

390,085 Net interest income 154,399

155,560

153,311

148,740

612,010 Provision for credit losses-loans and leases 9,705

9,930

16,157

13,419

49,211 Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments (273)

694

286

(2,259)

(1,552) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 144,967

144,936

136,868

137,580

564,351



















Noninterest income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 7,632

7,547

7,188

6,912

29,279 Wealth management fees 7,962

6,910

7,172

6,676

28,720 Bankcard income 3,659

3,698

3,900

3,142

14,399 Client derivative fees 1,528

1,160

763

1,250

4,701 Foreign exchange income 16,794

12,048

16,787

10,435

56,064 Leasing business income 19,413

16,811

16,828

14,589

67,641 Net gains from sales of loans 4,634

5,021

4,479

3,784

17,918 Net gain (loss) on investment securities 144

(17,468)

(64)

(5,187)

(22,575) Other 8,088

9,974

4,448

4,911

27,421 Total noninterest income 69,854

45,701

61,501

46,512

223,568



















Noninterest expenses

















Salaries and employee benefits 80,314

74,813

75,225

74,037

304,389 Net occupancy 5,415

5,919

5,793

5,923

23,050 Furniture and equipment 3,476

3,617

3,646

3,688

14,427 Data processing 9,139

8,857

8,877

8,305

35,178 Marketing 2,204

2,255

2,605

1,962

9,026 Communication 767

851

816

795

3,229 Professional services 6,631

2,303

2,885

2,268

14,087 Amortization of tax credit investments 14,303

31

31

31

14,396 State intangible tax (104)

876

875

877

2,524 FDIC assessments 2,736

3,036

2,657

2,780

11,209 Intangible amortization 2,395

2,395

2,396

2,301

9,487 Leasing business expense 12,536

11,899

10,128

9,754

44,317 Other 8,095

8,907

7,640

9,634

34,276 Total noninterest expenses 147,907

125,759

123,574

122,355

519,595 Income before income taxes 66,914

64,878

74,795

61,737

268,324 Income tax expense 2,029

12,427

13,990

11,048

39,494 Net income $ 64,885

$ 52,451

$ 60,805

$ 50,689

$ 228,830



















ADDITIONAL DATA

















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.69

$ 0.56

$ 0.64

$ 0.54

$ 2.42 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.68

$ 0.55

$ 0.64

$ 0.53

$ 2.40 Dividends declared per share $ 0.24

$ 0.24

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.94



















Return on average assets 1.41 %

1.17 %

1.38 %

1.18 %

1.29 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.57 %

8.80 %

10.72 %

9.00 %

9.78 %



















Interest income $ 251,571

$ 257,119

$ 252,719

$ 240,686

$ 1,002,095 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,274

1,362

1,418

1,535

5,589 Interest income - tax equivalent 252,845

258,481

254,137

242,221

1,007,684 Interest expense 97,172

101,559

99,408

91,946

390,085 Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 155,673

$ 156,922

$ 154,729

$ 150,275

$ 617,599



















Net interest margin 3.91 %

4.05 %

4.06 %

4.05 %

4.02 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 3.94 %

4.08 %

4.10 %

4.10 %

4.05 %



















Full-time equivalent employees 2,064

2,084

2,144

2,116























(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





























June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

% Change

% Change

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Linked Qtr.

Comp Qtr. ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks $ 210,187

$ 190,610

$ 174,258

$ 190,618

$ 193,794

10.3 %

8.5 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 570,173

633,349

730,228

660,576

738,555

(10.0) %

(22.8) % Investment securities available-for-sale 3,386,562

3,260,981

3,183,776

3,157,265

3,036,758

3.9 %

11.5 % Investment securities held-to-maturity 72,994

76,469

76,960

77,985

78,921

(4.5) %

(7.5) % Other investments 122,322

120,826

114,598

120,318

132,412

1.2 %

(7.6) % Loans held for sale 26,504

17,927

13,181

12,685

16,911

47.8 %

56.7 % Loans and leases

























Commercial and industrial 3,927,771

3,832,350

3,815,858

3,678,546

3,782,487

2.5 %

3.8 % Lease financing 587,176

573,608

598,045

587,415

534,557

2.4 %

9.8 % Construction real estate 732,777

824,775

779,446

802,264

741,406

(11.2) %

(1.2) % Commercial real estate 3,961,513

3,956,880

4,061,744

4,034,820

4,076,596

0.1 %

(2.8) % Residential real estate 1,492,688

1,479,704

1,462,284

1,422,186

1,377,290

0.9 %

8.4 % Home equity 903,299

872,502

849,039

825,431

800,860

3.5 %

12.8 % Installment 116,598

119,672

133,051

141,270

148,530

(2.6) %

(21.5) % Credit card 64,374

64,639

62,311

61,140

59,477

(0.4) %

8.2 % Total loans 11,786,196

11,724,130

11,761,778

11,553,072

11,521,203

0.5 %

2.3 % Less:

























Allowance for credit losses (158,522)

(155,482)

(156,791)

(158,831)

(156,185)

2.0 %

1.5 % Net loans 11,627,674

11,568,648

11,604,987

11,394,241

11,365,018

0.5 %

2.3 % Premises and equipment 197,741

197,968

197,965

196,692

197,873

(0.1) %

(0.1) % Operating leases 217,100

213,648

209,119

201,080

167,472

1.6 %

29.6 % Goodwill 1,007,656

1,007,656

1,007,656

1,007,656

1,007,656

0.0 %

0.0 % Other intangibles 75,458

77,002

79,291

81,547

83,528

(2.0) %

(9.7) % Accrued interest and other assets 1,119,884

1,089,983

1,178,242

1,045,669

1,147,282

2.7 %

(2.4) % Total Assets $ 18,634,255

$ 18,455,067

$ 18,570,261

$ 18,146,332

$ 18,166,180

1.0 %

2.6 %



























LIABILITIES

























Deposits

























Interest-bearing demand $ 3,057,232

$ 3,004,601

$ 3,095,724

$ 2,884,971

$ 2,922,540

1.8 %

4.6 % Savings 4,979,124

4,886,613

4,948,768

4,710,223

4,628,320

1.9 %

7.6 % Time 3,201,711

3,144,440

3,152,265

3,244,861

3,049,635

1.8 %

5.0 % Total interest-bearing deposits 11,238,067

11,035,654

11,196,757

10,840,055

10,600,495

1.8 %

6.0 % Noninterest-bearing 3,131,926

3,161,302

3,132,381

3,107,699

3,061,427

(0.9) %

2.3 % Total deposits 14,369,993

14,196,956

14,329,138

13,947,754

13,661,922

1.2 %

5.2 % FHLB short-term borrowings 680,000

735,000

625,000

765,000

1,040,000

(7.5) %

(34.6) % Other 4,699

64,792

130,452

46,653

139,172

(92.7) %

(96.6) % Total short-term borrowings 684,699

799,792

755,452

811,653

1,179,172

(14.4) %

(41.9) % Long-term debt 344,955

345,878

347,509

344,086

338,556

(0.3) %

1.9 % Total borrowed funds 1,029,654

1,145,670

1,102,961

1,155,739

1,517,728

(10.1) %

(32.2) % Accrued interest and other liabilities 676,453

611,206

700,121

592,401

660,091

10.7 %

2.5 % Total Liabilities 16,076,100

15,953,832

16,132,220

15,695,894

15,839,741

0.8 %

1.5 %



























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Common stock 1,638,796

1,637,041

1,642,055

1,639,045

1,635,705

0.1 %

0.2 % Retained earnings 1,351,674

1,304,636

1,276,329

1,234,375

1,204,844

3.6 %

12.2 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (246,384)

(253,888)

(289,799)

(232,262)

(323,409)

(3.0) %

(23.8) % Treasury stock, at cost (185,931)

(186,554)

(190,544)

(190,720)

(190,701)

(0.3) %

(2.5) % Total Shareholders' Equity 2,558,155

2,501,235

2,438,041

2,450,438

2,326,439

2.3 %

10.0 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 18,634,255

$ 18,455,067

$ 18,570,261

$ 18,146,332

$ 18,166,180

1.0 %

2.6 %



FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

2025

2024 ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks $ 174,375

$ 164,734

$ 182,242

$ 179,321

$ 174,435

$ 169,581

$ 189,277 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 542,815

615,812

654,251

483,880

599,348

579,112

576,501 Investment securities 3,478,921

3,411,593

3,372,539

3,274,498

3,131,541

3,445,443

3,134,603 Loans held for sale 25,026

10,212

17,284

16,399

14,075

17,660

13,072 Loans and leases

























Commercial and industrial 3,881,001

3,787,207

3,727,549

3,723,761

3,716,083

3,834,363

3,629,779 Lease financing 581,091

585,119

587,110

550,634

509,758

583,094

495,149 Construction real estate 784,028

797,100

826,936

763,779

683,780

790,528

643,877 Commercial real estate 3,958,730

4,018,211

4,045,347

4,059,939

4,146,764

3,988,306

4,124,001 Residential real estate 1,485,479

1,475,703

1,442,799

1,399,932

1,361,133

1,480,618

1,348,941 Home equity 891,761

858,153

837,863

811,265

790,384

875,050

777,897 Installment 117,724

127,192

136,927

143,102

151,753

122,432

154,708 Credit card 68,000

65,830

66,071

65,189

67,200

66,921

66,133 Total loans 11,767,814

11,714,515

11,670,602

11,517,601

11,426,855

11,741,312

11,240,485 Less:

























Allowance for credit losses (158,170)

(158,206)

(161,477)

(159,252)

(147,666)

(158,188)

(145,808) Net loans 11,609,644

11,556,309

11,509,125

11,358,349

11,279,189

11,583,124

11,094,677 Premises and equipment 198,407

198,998

197,664

197,881

199,096

198,701

198,789 Operating leases 212,684

205,181

202,110

180,118

156,457

208,953

155,556 Goodwill 1,007,656

1,007,656

1,007,658

1,007,654

1,007,657

1,007,656

1,007,067 Other intangibles 76,076

78,220

80,486

82,619

84,577

77,142

84,343 Accrued interest and other assets 1,093,833

1,119,889

1,050,060

1,073,472

1,081,876

1,106,789

1,063,351 Total Assets $ 18,419,437

$ 18,368,604

$ 18,273,419

$ 17,854,191

$ 17,728,251

$ 18,394,161

$ 17,517,236



























LIABILITIES

























Deposits

























Interest-bearing demand $ 3,066,986

$ 3,090,526

$ 3,081,148

$ 2,914,934

$ 2,888,252

$ 3,078,691

$ 2,892,010 Savings 5,005,526

4,918,004

4,886,784

4,694,923

4,617,658

4,962,007

4,508,713 Time 3,139,182

3,141,103

3,209,078

3,080,408

2,980,158

3,140,137

2,897,019 Total interest-bearing deposits 11,211,694

11,149,633

11,177,010

10,690,265

10,486,068

11,180,835

10,297,742 Noninterest-bearing 3,143,081

3,091,037

3,162,643

3,106,239

3,144,198

3,117,203

3,156,974 Total deposits 14,354,775

14,240,670

14,339,653

13,796,504

13,630,266

14,298,038

13,454,716 Federal funds purchased and securities sold

























under agreements to repurchase 4,780

2,055

2,282

10,807

750

3,425

2,477 FHLB short-term borrowings 532,198

553,667

415,652

626,490

669,111

542,873

657,649 Other 26,226

99,378

93,298

76,859

161,913

62,600

154,020 Total short-term borrowings 563,204

655,100

511,232

714,156

831,774

608,898

814,146 Long-term debt 347,369

346,237

343,851

339,581

339,472

346,806

340,984 Total borrowed funds 910,573

1,001,337

855,083

1,053,737

1,171,246

955,704

1,155,130 Accrued interest and other liabilities 638,342

668,812

637,638

632,825

645,699

653,493

634,089 Total Liabilities 15,903,690

15,910,819

15,832,374

15,483,066

15,447,211

15,907,235

15,243,935



























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Common stock 1,637,782

1,641,016

1,640,280

1,637,045

1,634,183

1,639,390

1,636,009 Retained earnings 1,322,168

1,282,300

1,249,263

1,210,924

1,179,827

1,302,344

1,162,137 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (257,873)

(275,068)

(257,792)

(285,978)

(341,941)

(266,423)

(330,771) Treasury stock, at cost (186,330)

(190,463)

(190,706)

(190,866)

(191,029)

(188,385)

(194,074) Total Shareholders' Equity 2,515,747

2,457,785

2,441,045

2,371,125

2,281,040

2,486,926

2,273,301 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 18,419,437

$ 18,368,604

$ 18,273,419

$ 17,854,191

$ 17,728,251

$ 18,394,161

$ 17,517,236































FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages



June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024



Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield Earning assets



















































Investments:



















































Investment securities

$ 3,478,921

$ 38,476

4.44 %

$ 3,411,593

$ 36,605

4.35 %

$ 3,131,541

$ 32,999

4.23 %

$ 3,445,443

4.39 %

$ 3,134,603

4.14 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

542,815

5,964

4.41 %

615,812

6,651

4.38 %

599,348

7,960

5.33 %

579,112

4.39 %

576,501

5.39 % Gross loans (1)

11,792,840

201,460

6.85 %

11,724,727

197,163

6.82 %

11,440,930

211,760

7.42 %

11,758,972

6.84 %

11,253,557

7.41 % Total earning assets

15,814,576

245,900

6.24 %

15,752,132

240,419

6.19 %

15,171,819

252,719

6.68 %

15,783,527

6.21 %

14,964,661

6.65 %





















































Nonearning assets



















































Allowance for credit losses

(158,170)









(158,206)









(147,666)









(158,188)





(145,808)



Cash and due from banks

174,375









164,734









174,435









169,581





189,277



Accrued interest and other assets

2,588,656









2,609,944









2,529,663









2,599,241





2,509,106



Total assets

$ 18,419,437









$ 18,368,604









$ 17,728,251









$ 18,394,161





$ 17,517,236

























































Interest-bearing liabilities



















































Deposits:



















































Interest-bearing demand

$ 3,066,986

$ 14,139

1.85 %

$ 3,090,526

$ 15,188

1.99 %

$ 2,888,252

$ 14,923

2.07 %

$ 3,078,691

1.92 %

$ 2,892,010

2.08 % Savings

5,005,526

29,942

2.40 %

4,918,004

30,355

2.50 %

4,617,658

33,142

2.88 %

4,962,007

2.45 %

4,508,713

2.80 % Time

3,139,182

31,403

4.01 %

3,141,103

33,098

4.27 %

2,980,158

34,957

4.70 %

3,140,137

4.14 %

2,897,019

4.64 % Total interest-bearing deposits

11,211,694

75,484

2.70 %

11,149,633

78,641

2.86 %

10,486,068

83,022

3.18 %

11,180,835

2.78 %

10,297,742

3.12 % Borrowed funds



















































Short-term borrowings

563,204

6,393

4.55 %

655,100

7,545

4.67 %

831,774

11,395

5.49 %

608,898

4.62 %

814,146

5.53 % Long-term debt

347,369

5,754

6.64 %

346,237

4,937

5.78 %

339,472

4,991

5.90 %

346,806

6.22 %

340,984

5.87 % Total borrowed funds

910,573

12,147

5.35 %

1,001,337

12,482

5.06 %

1,171,246

16,386

5.61 %

955,704

5.20 %

1,155,130

5.63 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

12,122,267

87,631

2.90 %

12,150,970

91,123

3.04 %

11,657,314

99,408

3.42 %

12,136,539

2.97 %

11,452,872

3.37 %





















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities



















































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

3,143,081









3,091,037









3,144,198









3,117,203





3,156,974



Other liabilities

638,342









668,812









645,699









653,493





634,089



Shareholders' equity

2,515,747









2,457,785









2,281,040









2,486,926





2,273,301



Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 18,419,437









$ 18,368,604









$ 17,728,251









$ 18,394,161





$ 17,517,236

























































Net interest income

$ 158,269









$ 149,296









$ 153,311









$ 307,565





$ 302,051



Net interest spread









3.34 %









3.15 %









3.26 %





3.24 %





3.28 % Net interest margin









4.01 %









3.84 %









4.06 %





3.93 %





4.06 %





















































Tax equivalent adjustment









0.04 %









0.04 %









0.04 %





0.03 %





0.04 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)









4.05 %









3.88 %









4.10 %





3.96 %





4.10 %











































































































(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.





FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (1) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)















































































Linked Qtr. Income Variance

Comparable Qtr. Income Variance

Year-to-Date Income Variance



Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total Earning assets



































Investment securities

$ 712

$ 1,159

$ 1,871

$ 1,635

$ 3,842

$ 5,477

$ 3,920

$ 6,774

$ 10,694 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

41

(728)

(687)

(1,375)

(621)

(1,996)

(2,860)

57

(2,803) Gross loans (2)

932

3,365

4,297

(16,312)

6,012

(10,300)

(32,110)

17,133

(14,977) Total earning assets

1,685

3,796

5,481

(16,052)

9,233

(6,819)

(31,050)

23,964

(7,086)





































Interest-bearing liabilities



































Total interest-bearing deposits

$ (4,400)

$ 1,243

$ (3,157)

$ (12,423)

$ 4,885

$ (7,538)

$ (17,145)

$ 12,173

$ (4,972) Borrowed funds



































Short-term borrowings

(191)

(961)

(1,152)

(1,953)

(3,049)

(5,002)

(3,702)

(4,698)

(8,400) Long-term debt

735

82

817

632

131

763

593

179

772 Total borrowed funds

544

(879)

(335)

(1,321)

(2,918)

(4,239)

(3,109)

(4,519)

(7,628) Total interest-bearing liabilities

(3,856)

364

(3,492)

(13,744)

1,967

(11,777)

(20,254)

7,654

(12,600) Net interest income (1)

$ 5,541

$ 3,432

$ 8,973

$ (2,308)

$ 7,266

$ 4,958

$ (10,796)

$ 16,310

$ 5,514











































































(1) Not tax equivalent.



































(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.









FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CREDIT QUALITY (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Six months ended,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

2025

2024 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY



















Balance at beginning of period $ 155,482

$ 156,791

$ 158,831

$ 156,185

$ 144,274

$ 156,791

$ 141,433 Provision for credit losses 9,084

9,141

9,705

9,930

16,157

18,225

29,576 Gross charge-offs

























Commercial and industrial 4,996

8,178

4,333

5,471

2,149

13,174

4,844 Lease financing 606

1,454

2,831

368

190

2,060

193 Construction real estate 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Commercial real estate 0

0

5,051

261

2

0

5,321 Residential real estate 16

0

12

60

6

16

71 Home equity 100

86

210

90

122

186

147 Installment 1,120

1,321

1,680

1,510

2,034

2,441

4,270 Credit card 489

474

492

768

532

963

1,326 Total gross charge-offs 7,327

11,513

14,609

8,528

5,035

18,840

16,172 Recoveries

























Commercial and industrial 290

195

1,779

434

236

485

398 Lease financing 11

29

17

11

1

40

60 Construction real estate 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Commercial real estate 70

24

19

25

137

94

175 Residential real estate 42

24

23

22

37

66

61 Home equity 74

144

222

240

118

218

198 Installment 716

563

499

421

219

1,279

364 Credit card 80

84

305

91

41

164

92 Total recoveries 1,283

1,063

2,864

1,244

789

2,346

1,348 Total net charge-offs 6,044

10,450

11,745

7,284

4,246

16,494

14,824 Ending allowance for credit losses $ 158,522

$ 155,482

$ 156,791

$ 158,831

$ 156,185

$ 158,522

$ 156,185



























NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)



















Commercial and industrial 0.49 %

0.85 %

0.27 %

0.54 %

0.21 %

0.67 %

0.25 % Lease financing 0.41 %

0.99 %

1.91 %

0.26 %

0.15 %

0.70 %

0.05 % Construction real estate 0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 % Commercial real estate (0.01) %

0.00 %

0.49 %

0.02 %

(0.01) %

0.00 %

0.25 % Residential real estate (0.01) %

(0.01) %

0.00 %

0.01 %

(0.01) %

(0.01) %

0.00 % Home equity 0.01 %

(0.03) %

(0.01) %

(0.07) %

0.00 %

(0.01) %

(0.01) % Installment 1.38 %

2.42 %

3.43 %

3.03 %

4.81 %

1.91 %

5.08 % Credit card 2.41 %

2.40 %

1.13 %

4.13 %

2.94 %

2.41 %

3.75 % Total net charge-offs 0.21 %

0.36 %

0.40 %

0.25 %

0.15 %

0.28 %

0.27 %



























COMPONENTS OF NONACCRUAL LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS



Nonaccrual loans

























Commercial and industrial $ 24,489

$ 7,649

$ 6,641

$ 10,703

$ 17,665

$ 24,489

$ 17,665 Lease financing 6,243

6,487

6,227

11,632

5,374

6,243

5,374 Construction real estate 1,365

0

0

0

0

1,365

0 Commercial real estate 23,905

25,736

32,303

23,608

22,942

23,905

22,942 Residential real estate 16,995

16,044

16,700

14,596

12,715

16,995

12,715 Home equity 3,226

2,920

3,418

4,074

3,295

3,226

3,295 Installment 701

719

684

826

682

701

682 Total nonaccrual loans 76,924

59,555

65,973

65,439

62,673

76,924

62,673 Other real estate owned (OREO) 204

213

64

30

30

204

30 Total nonperforming assets 77,128

59,768

66,037

65,469

62,703

77,128

62,703 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 714

228

361

463

1,573

714

1,573 Total underperforming assets $ 77,842

$ 59,996

$ 66,398

$ 65,932

$ 64,276

$ 77,842

$ 64,276 Total classified assets $ 214,346

$ 213,351

$ 224,084

$ 206,194

$ 195,277

$ 214,346

$ 195,277



























CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS



















Allowance for credit losses to

























Nonaccrual loans 206.08 %

261.07 %

237.66 %

242.72 %

249.21 %

206.08 %

249.21 % Total ending loans 1.34 %

1.33 %

1.33 %

1.37 %

1.36 %

1.34 %

1.36 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.65 %

0.51 %

0.56 %

0.57 %

0.54 %

0.65 %

0.54 % Nonperforming assets to

























Ending loans, plus OREO 0.65 %

0.51 %

0.56 %

0.57 %

0.54 %

0.65 %

0.54 % Total assets 0.41 %

0.32 %

0.36 %

0.36 %

0.35 %

0.41 %

0.35 % Classified assets to total assets 1.15 %

1.16 %

1.21 %

1.14 %

1.07 %

1.15 %

1.07 %



FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CAPITAL ADEQUACY (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended,

Six months ended,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

2025

2024 PER COMMON SHARE

























Market Price

























High $ 25.19

$ 29.04

$ 30.34

$ 28.09

$ 23.78

$ 29.04

$ 23.78 Low $ 22.05

$ 24.25

$ 23.98

$ 21.70

$ 20.79

$ 22.05

$ 20.79 Close $ 24.26

$ 24.98

$ 26.88

$ 25.23

$ 22.22

$ 24.26

$ 22.22



























Average shares outstanding - basic 94,860,428

94,645,787

94,486,838

94,473,666

94,438,235

94,753,700

94,328,151 Average shares outstanding - diluted 95,741,696

95,524,262

95,487,564

95,479,510

95,470,093

95,633,579

95,327,045 Ending shares outstanding 95,760,617

95,730,353

95,494,840

95,486,317

95,486,010

95,760,617

95,486,010



























Total shareholders' equity $ 2,558,155

$ 2,501,235

$ 2,438,041

$ 2,450,438

$ 2,326,439

$ 2,558,155

$ 2,326,439



























REGULATORY CAPITAL Preliminary

















Preliminary



Common equity tier 1 capital $ 1,776,038

$ 1,724,134

$ 1,709,422

$ 1,661,759

$ 1,626,345

$ 1,776,038

$ 1,626,345 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.57 %

12.29 %

12.16 %

12.04 %

11.78 %

12.57 %

11.78 % Tier 1 capital $ 1,821,316

$ 1,769,357

$ 1,754,584

$ 1,706,796

$ 1,671,258

$ 1,821,316

$ 1,671,258 Tier 1 ratio 12.89 %

12.61 %

12.48 %

12.37 %

12.11 %

12.89 %

12.11 % Total capital $ 2,116,180

$ 2,090,211

$ 2,057,877

$ 2,012,349

$ 1,997,378

$ 2,116,180

$ 1,997,378 Total capital ratio 14.98 %

14.90 %

14.64 %

14.58 %

14.47 %

14.98 %

14.47 % Total capital in excess of minimum requirement $ 632,563

$ 617,347

$ 581,659

$ 563,273

$ 548,037

$ 632,563

$ 548,037 Total risk-weighted assets $ 14,129,683

$ 14,027,274

$ 14,059,215

$ 13,800,728

$ 13,803,249

$ 14,129,683

$ 13,803,249 Leverage ratio 10.28 %

10.01 %

9.98 %

9.93 %

9.73 %

10.28 %

9.73 %



























OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS

























Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets 13.73 %

13.55 %

13.13 %

13.50 %

12.81 %

13.73 %

12.81 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets (1) 8.40 %

8.16 %

7.73 %

7.98 %

7.23 %

8.40 %

7.23 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 13.66 %

13.38 %

13.36 %

13.28 %

12.87 %

13.52 %

12.98 % Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets (1) 8.26 %

7.94 %

7.87 %

7.64 %

7.15 %

8.10 %

7.20 %



























REPURCHASE PROGRAM (2)

























Shares repurchased 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Average share repurchase price N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A Total cost of shares repurchased N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A



























(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation. (2) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.









































N/A = Not applicable



























