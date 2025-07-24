Anzeige
WKN: 919105 | ISIN: US3202091092
Frankfurt
25.07.25 | 08:01
19,300 Euro
-2,03 % -0,400
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,50021,00011:42
24.07.2025
First Financial Bancorp.: First Financial Bancorp Announces Second Quarter and Year to Date 2025 Financial Results & Quarterly Dividend Increase

  • Earnings per diluted share of $0.73; $0.74 on an adjusted(1) basis
  • Return on average assets of 1.52%; 1.54% on an adjusted(1) basis
  • Net interest margin on FTE basis(1) of 4.05%; 17 bp increase from first quarter
  • Record quarterly revenue of $226.3 million
  • TCE ratio increased to 8.40%; ROATCE of 20%
  • Net charge-offs 0.21% as a percentage of total loans
  • Board of Directors approved quarterly dividend increase to $0.25

CINCINNATI, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported net income of $70.0 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $51.3 million, or $0.54 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, First Financial had earnings per diluted share of $1.27 compared to $1.17 for the same period in 2024.

Return on average assets for the second quarter of 2025 was 1.52% while return on average tangible common equity was 19.61%(1). These compare to return on average assets of 1.13% and return on average tangible common equity of 15.16%(1) in the first quarter of 2025.

Second quarter 2025 highlights include:

  • Robust net interest margin of 4.01%, or 4.05% on a fully tax-equivalent basis(1)
    • 17 bp increase from first quarter
    • 12 bp decline in funding costs and 5 bp increase in asset yields
  • Noninterest income of $68.1 million, or $67.8 million as adjusted(1)
    • Adjustments include $0.2 million gain on sales of investment securities
    • Double digit percentage growth from linked quarter in mortgage and bankcard income
    • Strong leasing business income of $20.8 million, an increase of 11.2% from first quarter
    • Foreign exchange income increased $1.2 million, or 9.7% from first quarter
  • Noninterest expenses of $128.7 million, or $127.6 million as adjusted(1); 0.8% increase from linked quarter
    • Second quarter adjustments(1) include $1.0 million of efficiency and acquisition related costs
    • Efficiency ratio of 56.9%; 56.4% as adjusted(1)
  • Loan growth during the quarter of 2% on an annualized basis
    • Loan balances increased $62.1 million compared to the linked quarter
    • Quarterly growth driven by C&I, Agile, Summit and Consumer; offsetting elevated prepayments in ICRE
  • Average deposit growth of 3% on an annualized basis
    • Average deposit balances increased $114.1 million
    • Second quarter included $85 million seasonal increase in public funds
    • Growth in noninterest bearing deposits, retail CDs, and savings offset by declines in interest-bearing demand and money market balances

________________________________________________________________________________
(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

  • Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $175.7 million; Total quarterly provision expense of $9.8 million
    • Loans and leases - ACL of $158.5 million; ratio to total loans of 1.34%
    • Unfunded Commitments - ACL of $17.1 million
    • Provision expense driven by loan growth and net charge-offs
    • Annualized net charge-offs were 21 bps of total loans; 15 bp decline from linked quarter
    • Nonperforming assets increased 9 bps to 0.41% of total assets
  • Capital ratios stable and strong
    • Total capital ratio increased 8 bps to 14.98%
    • Tier 1 common equity increased 28 bps to 12.57%
    • Tangible common equity of 8.40%(1); 9.81%(1) excluding impact from AOCI
    • Tangible book value per share of $15.40 (1); 4% increase from linked quarter

Additionally, the Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share for the next regularly scheduled dividend, payable on September 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as of September 2, 2025.

Archie Brown, President and CEO, commented on the quarter, "I am thrilled with our performance this quarter. We achieved record revenue of $226.3 million, which represents a 5% increase over the same quarter one year ago. This drove adjusted(1) earnings per share of $0.74, an adjusted(1) return on assets of 1.54% and an adjusted(1) return on tangible common equity of 20%. The Company's industry-leading profitability was once again driven by a robust net interest margin. Loan growth was 2% on an annualized basis, and we were pleased with broad-based growth in most portfolios, with the exception of commercial real estate, which declined due to accelerated payoffs. Payoffs have started to subside, and we expect higher loan growth in the second half of this year."

Mr. Brown continued, "We recorded adjusted(1) noninterest income of $67.8 million in the second quarter, which was an 11% increase over the linked quarter and a 10% increase over the second quarter of 2024. Growth in fees was broad-based, with mortgage, bankcard income, leasing business income and Bannockburn all increasing by double-digit percentages over the linked quarter. We were also pleased with our expense management, with adjusted(1) noninterest expenses increasing 1% compared to the first quarter. Excluding leasing business expenses, which continue to increase as our operating lease portfolio grows, adjusted(1) noninterest expenses increased by less than 2% year over year."

Mr. Brown commented on asset quality, "Asset quality was stable for the quarter. Net charge-offs declined 15 basis points from the first quarter to 21 basis points of total loans and classified asset balances were relatively flat. Our outlook for asset quality remains positive, and we expect net charge-offs to be in the 20-25 basis points range for the remainder of the year."

Mr. Brown discussed capital and an increase to the common dividend, "We are pleased with the strength of our capital levels. Regulatory ratios are very strong and TCE has continued to grow, increasing 16% over the last year to 8.40%. Tangible book value per share increased to $15.40, which was a 4% increase from the linked quarter and a 19% increase over the same period last year. We are also pleased to announce that our Board of Directors approved a $0.01, or 4.2%, increase in the common dividend to $0.25. The dividend payout remains approximately 35% of net income and continues to provide an attractive yield."

Mr. Brown concluded, "We are excited about our recent announcement to acquire Westfield Bank in Northeast Ohio and are actively engaged in the integration process. Appropriate applications have been filed with our regulators, and we continue to expect approval and closing to occur this year. In summary, we are very pleased with our second quarter and year to date financial performance and remain very excited about our outlook for the remainder of 2025 and beyond."

Full detail of the Company's second quarter 2025 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

Teleconference / Webcast Information

First Financial's executive management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial and operating results on Friday, July 25, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial (888) 550-5723 (U.S. toll free) or (646) 960-0471 (U.S. local), access code 5048068. The number should be dialed five to ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the completion of the live call at (800) 770-2030 (U.S. toll free), (609) 800-9099 (U.S. toll), access code 5048068. The recording will be available until August 8, 2025. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.bankatfirst.com. The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 12 months.

Press Release and Additional Information on Website

This press release as well as supplemental information are available to the public through the Investor Relations section of First Financial's website at www.bankatfirst.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where Non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the section titled "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this report which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'believes,' 'anticipates,' "likely," "expected," "estimated," 'intends' and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make about (i) our future operating or financial performance, including revenues, income or loss and earnings or loss per share, (ii) future common stock dividends, (iii) our capital structure, including future capital levels, (iv) our plans, objectives and strategies, and (v) the assumptions that underlie our forward-looking statements.

As with any forecast or projection, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation:

  • economic, market, liquidity, credit, interest rate, operational and technological risks associated with the Company's business;
  • future credit quality and performance, including our expectations regarding future loan losses and our allowance for credit losses
  • the effect of and changes in policies and laws or regulatory agencies, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other legislation and regulation relating to the banking industry;
  • Management's ability to effectively execute its business plans;
  • mergers and acquisitions, including costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquired companies;
  • the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Company's acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period;
  • the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices;
  • changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving and changes in unemployment;
  • changes in customers' performance and creditworthiness;
  • the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation;
  • current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of changes in housing prices, fluctuations in unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, trade and tariff policies, and any slowdown in global economic growth;
  • the adverse impact on the U.S. economy, including the markets in which we operate, of the novel coronavirus, which causes the Coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"), global pandemic, and the impact on the performance of our loan and lease portfolio, the market value of our investment securities, the availability of sources of funding and the demand for our products;
  • our capital and liquidity requirements (including under regulatory capital standards, such as the Basel III capital standards) and our ability to generate capital internally or raise capital on favorable terms;
  • financial services reform and other current, pending or future legislation or regulation that could have a negative effect on our revenue and businesses, including the Dodd-Frank Act and other legislation and regulation relating to bank products and services;
  • the effect of the current interest rate environment or changes in interest rates or in the level or composition of our assets or liabilities on our net interest income, net interest margin and our mortgage originations, mortgage servicing rights and mortgage loans held for sale;
  • the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our brokerage, asset and wealth management businesses;
  • a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber attacks;
  • the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on our funding costs and net interest margin; and
  • our ability to develop and execute effective business plans and strategies .

Additional factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as our other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov .

All forward-looking statements included in this filing are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available at the time of the filing. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had $18.6 billion in assets, $11.8 billion in loans, $14.4 billion in deposits and $2.6 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.8 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2025. The Company operated 128 full service banking centers as of June 30, 2025, located in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. In 2025, First Financial Bank received its second consecutive Outstanding rating from the Federal Reserve for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act and was recognized as a Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner, one of only 70 Gallup clients worldwide to receive this designation. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com .

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)
















Three Months Ended,


Six months ended,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


June 30,


June 30,


2025


2025


2024


2024


2024


2025


2024

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS














Net income

$ 69,996


$ 51,293


$ 64,885


$ 52,451


$ 60,805


$ 121,289


$ 111,494

Net earnings per share - basic

$ 0.74


$ 0.54


$ 0.69


$ 0.56


$ 0.64


$ 1.28


$ 1.18

Net earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.73


$ 0.54


$ 0.68


$ 0.55


$ 0.64


$ 1.27


$ 1.17

Dividends declared per share

$ 0.24


$ 0.24


$ 0.24


$ 0.24


$ 0.23


$ 0.48


$ 0.46















KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS














Return on average assets

1.52 %


1.13 %


1.41 %


1.17 %


1.38 %


1.33 %


1.28 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

11.16 %


8.46 %


10.57 %


8.80 %


10.72 %


9.83 %


9.86 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1)

19.61 %


15.16 %


19.08 %


16.29 %


20.57 %


17.44 %


18.97 %















Net interest margin

4.01 %


3.84 %


3.91 %


4.05 %


4.06 %


3.93 %


4.06 %

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2)

4.05 %


3.88 %


3.94 %


4.08 %


4.10 %


3.96 %


4.10 %















Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets

13.73 %


13.55 %


13.13 %


13.50 %


12.81 %


13.73 %


12.81 %

Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:














Ending tangible assets (1)

8.40 %


8.16 %


7.73 %


7.98 %


7.23 %


8.40 %


7.23 %

Risk-weighted assets (1)

10.44 %


10.10 %


9.61 %


9.86 %


8.95 %


10.44 %


8.95 %















Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average
assets

13.66 %


13.38 %


13.36 %


13.28 %


12.87 %


13.52 %


12.98 %

Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of
average tangible assets (1)

8.26 %


7.94 %


7.87 %


7.64 %


7.15 %


8.10 %


7.20 %















Book value per share

$ 26.71


$ 26.13


$ 25.53


$ 25.66


$ 24.36


$ 26.71


$ 24.36

Tangible book value per share (1)

$ 15.40


$ 14.80


$ 14.15


$ 14.26


$ 12.94


$ 15.40


$ 12.94















Common equity tier 1 ratio (3)

12.57 %


12.29 %


12.16 %


12.04 %


11.78 %


12.57 %


11.78 %

Tier 1 ratio (3)

12.89 %


12.61 %


12.48 %


12.37 %


12.11 %


12.89 %


12.11 %

Total capital ratio (3)

14.98 %


14.90 %


14.64 %


14.58 %


14.47 %


14.98 %


14.47 %

Leverage ratio (3)

10.28 %


10.01 %


9.98 %


9.93 %


9.73 %


10.28 %


9.73 %















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS














Loans (4)

$ 11,792,840


$ 11,724,727


$ 11,687,886


$ 11,534,000


$ 11,440,930


$ 11,758,972


$ 11,253,557

Investment securities

3,478,921


3,411,593


3,372,539


3,274,498


3,131,541


3,445,443


3,134,603

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

542,815


615,812


654,251


483,880


599,348


579,112


576,501

Total earning assets

$ 15,814,576


$ 15,752,132


$ 15,714,676


$ 15,292,378


$ 15,171,819


$ 15,783,527


$ 14,964,661

Total assets

$ 18,419,437


$ 18,368,604


$ 18,273,419


$ 17,854,191


$ 17,728,251


$ 18,394,161


$ 17,517,236

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 3,143,081


$ 3,091,037


$ 3,162,643


$ 3,106,239


$ 3,144,198


$ 3,117,203


$ 3,156,974

Interest-bearing deposits

11,211,694


11,149,633


11,177,010


10,690,265


10,486,068


11,180,835


10,297,742

Total deposits

$ 14,354,775


$ 14,240,670


$ 14,339,653


$ 13,796,504


$ 13,630,266


$ 14,298,038


$ 13,454,716

Borrowings

$ 910,573


$ 1,001,337


$ 855,083


$ 1,053,737


$ 1,171,246


$ 955,704


$ 1,155,130

Shareholders' equity

$ 2,515,747


$ 2,457,785


$ 2,441,045


$ 2,371,125


$ 2,281,040


$ 2,486,926


$ 2,273,301















CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS













Allowance to ending loans

1.34 %


1.33 %


1.33 %


1.37 %


1.36 %


1.34 %


1.36 %

Allowance to nonaccrual loans

206.08 %


261.07 %


237.66 %


242.72 %


249.21 %


206.08 %


249.21 %

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.65 %


0.51 %


0.56 %


0.57 %


0.54 %


0.65 %


0.54 %

Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO

0.65 %


0.51 %


0.56 %


0.57 %


0.54 %


0.65 %


0.54 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.41 %


0.32 %


0.36 %


0.36 %


0.35 %


0.41 %


0.35 %

Classified assets to total assets

1.15 %


1.16 %


1.21 %


1.14 %


1.07 %


1.15 %


1.07 %

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.21 %


0.36 %


0.40 %


0.25 %


0.15 %


0.28 %


0.27 %

(1)

Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

(2)

The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

(3)

June 30, 2025 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.

(4)

Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)






Three months ended,


Six months ended,


June 30,


June 30,


2025


2024


% Change


2025


2024


% Change

Interest income












Loans and leases, including fees

$ 201,460


$ 211,760


(4.9) %


$ 398,623


$ 413,600


(3.6) %

Investment securities












Taxable

36,243


30,295


19.6 %


70,644


58,591


20.6 %

Tax-exempt

2,233


2,704


(17.4) %


4,437


5,796


(23.4) %

Total investment securities interest

38,476


32,999


16.6 %


75,081


64,387


16.6 %

Other earning assets

5,964


7,960


(25.1) %


12,615


15,418


(18.2) %

Total interest income

245,900


252,719


(2.7) %


486,319


493,405


(1.4) %













Interest expense












Deposits

75,484


83,022


(9.1) %


154,125


159,097


(3.1) %

Short-term borrowings

6,393


11,395


(43.9) %


13,938


22,338


(37.6) %

Long-term borrowings

5,754


4,991


15.3 %


10,691


9,919


7.8 %

Total interest expense

87,631


99,408


(11.8) %


178,754


191,354


(6.6) %

Net interest income

158,269


153,311


3.2 %


307,565


302,051


1.8 %

Provision for credit losses-loans and leases

9,084


16,157


(43.8) %


18,225


29,576


(38.4) %

Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments

718


286


151.0 %


277


(1,973)


(114.0) %

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

148,467


136,868


8.5 %


289,063


274,448


5.3 %













Noninterest income












Service charges on deposit accounts

7,766


7,188


8.0 %


15,229


14,100


8.0 %

Wealth management fees

7,787


7,172


8.6 %


15,924


13,848


15.0 %

Bankcard income

3,737


3,900


(4.2) %


7,047


7,042


0.1 %

Client derivative fees

1,674


763


119.4 %


3,245


2,013


61.2 %

Foreign exchange income

13,760


16,787


(18.0) %


26,304


27,222


(3.4) %

Leasing business income

20,797


16,828


23.6 %


39,500


31,417


25.7 %

Net gains from sales of loans

6,687


4,479


49.3 %


11,009


8,263


33.2 %

Net gain (loss) on investment securities

243


(64)


479.7 %


(9,706)


(5,251)


84.8 %

Other

5,612


4,448


26.2 %


10,594


9,359


13.2 %

Total noninterest income

68,063


61,501


10.7 %


119,146


108,013


10.3 %













Noninterest expenses












Salaries and employee benefits

74,917


75,225


(0.4) %


150,155


149,262


0.6 %

Net occupancy

5,845


5,793


0.9 %


11,864


11,716


1.3 %

Furniture and equipment

3,441


3,646


(5.6) %


7,254


7,334


(1.1) %

Data processing

9,020


8,877


1.6 %


17,779


17,182


3.5 %

Marketing

2,737


2,605


5.1 %


4,755


4,567


4.1 %

Communication

681


816


(16.5) %


1,493


1,611


(7.3) %

Professional services

3,549


2,885


23.0 %


6,288


5,153


22.0 %

Amortization of tax credit investments

111


31


258.1 %


223


62


259.7 %

State intangible tax

1,517


875


73.4 %


2,394


1,752


36.6 %

FDIC assessments

2,611


2,657


(1.7) %


5,670


5,437


4.3 %

Intangible amortization

2,358


2,396


(1.6) %


4,717


4,697


0.4 %

Leasing business expense

13,155


10,128


29.9 %


25,957


19,882


30.6 %

Other

8,729


7,640


14.3 %


18,198


17,274


5.3 %

Total noninterest expenses

128,671


123,574


4.1 %


256,747


245,929


4.4 %

Income before income taxes

87,859


74,795


17.5 %


151,462


136,532


10.9 %

Income tax expense

17,863


13,990


27.7 %


30,173


25,038


20.5 %

Net income

$ 69,996


$ 60,805


15.1 %


$ 121,289


$ 111,494


8.8 %













ADDITIONAL DATA












Net earnings per share - basic

$ 0.74


$ 0.64




$ 1.28


$ 1.18



Net earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.73


$ 0.64




$ 1.27


$ 1.17



Dividends declared per share

$ 0.24


$ 0.23




$ 0.48


$ 0.46















Return on average assets

1.52 %


1.38 %




1.33 %


1.28 %



Return on average shareholders' equity

11.16 %


10.72 %




9.83 %


9.86 %















Interest income

$ 245,900


$ 252,719


(2.7) %


$ 486,319


$ 493,405


(1.4) %

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,246


1,418


(12.1) %


2,459


2,953


(16.7) %

Interest income - tax equivalent

247,146


254,137


(2.8) %


488,778


496,358


(1.5) %

Interest expense

87,631


99,408


(11.8) %


178,754


191,354


(6.6) %

Net interest income - tax equivalent

$ 159,515


$ 154,729


3.1 %


$ 310,024


$ 305,004


1.6 %













Net interest margin

4.01 %


4.06 %




3.93 %


4.06 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

4.05 %


4.10 %




3.96 %


4.10 %















Full-time equivalent employees

2,033


2,144





















(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard

practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make

peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)










2025


Second


First


Year to


% Change


Quarter


Quarter


Date


Linked Qtr.

Interest income








Loans and leases, including fees

$ 201,460


$ 197,163


$ 398,623


2.2 %

Investment securities








Taxable

36,243


34,401


70,644


5.4 %

Tax-exempt

2,233


2,204


4,437


1.3 %

Total investment securities interest

38,476


36,605


75,081


5.1 %

Other earning assets

5,964


6,651


12,615


(10.3) %

Total interest income

245,900


240,419


486,319


2.3 %









Interest expense








Deposits

75,484


78,641


154,125


(4.0) %

Short-term borrowings

6,393


7,545


13,938


(15.3) %

Long-term borrowings

5,754


4,937


10,691


16.5 %

Total interest expense

87,631


91,123


178,754


(3.8) %

Net interest income

158,269


149,296


307,565


6.0 %

Provision for credit losses-loans and leases

9,084


9,141


18,225


(0.6) %

Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments

718


(441)


277


(262.8) %

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

148,467


140,596


289,063


5.6 %









Noninterest income








Service charges on deposit accounts

7,766


7,463


15,229


4.1 %

Wealth management fees

7,787


8,137


15,924


(4.3) %

Bankcard income

3,737


3,310


7,047


12.9 %

Client derivative fees

1,674


1,571


3,245


6.6 %

Foreign exchange income

13,760


12,544


26,304


9.7 %

Leasing business income

20,797


18,703


39,500


11.2 %

Net gains from sales of loans

6,687


4,322


11,009


54.7 %

Net gain (loss) on investment securities

243


(9,949)


(9,706)


102.4 %

Other

5,612


4,982


10,594


12.6 %

Total noninterest income

68,063


51,083


119,146


33.2 %









Noninterest expenses








Salaries and employee benefits

74,917


75,238


150,155


(0.4) %

Net occupancy

5,845


6,019


11,864


(2.9) %

Furniture and equipment

3,441


3,813


7,254


(9.8) %

Data processing

9,020


8,759


17,779


3.0 %

Marketing

2,737


2,018


4,755


35.6 %

Communication

681


812


1,493


(16.1) %

Professional services

3,549


2,739


6,288


29.6 %

Amortization of tax credit investments

111


112


223


(0.9) %

State intangible tax

1,517


877


2,394


73.0 %

FDIC assessments

2,611


3,059


5,670


(14.6) %

Intangible amortization

2,358


2,359


4,717


0.0 %

Leasing business expense

13,155


12,802


25,957


2.8 %

Other

8,729


9,469


18,198


(7.8) %

Total noninterest expenses

128,671


128,076


256,747


0.5 %

Income before income taxes

87,859


63,603


151,462


38.1 %

Income tax expense

17,863


12,310


30,173


45.1 %

Net income

$ 69,996


$ 51,293


$ 121,289


36.5 %









ADDITIONAL DATA








Net earnings per share - basic

$ 0.74


$ 0.54


$ 1.28



Net earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.73


$ 0.54


$ 1.27



Dividends declared per share

$ 0.24


$ 0.24


$ 0.48











Return on average assets

1.52 %


1.13 %


1.33 %



Return on average shareholders' equity

11.16 %


8.46 %


9.83 %











Interest income

$ 245,900


$ 240,419


$ 486,319


2.3 %

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,246


1,213


2,459


2.7 %

Interest income - tax equivalent

247,146


241,632


488,778


2.3 %

Interest expense

87,631


91,123


178,754


(3.8) %

Net interest income - tax equivalent

$ 159,515


$ 150,509


$ 310,024


6.0 %









Net interest margin

4.01 %


3.84 %


3.93 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

4.05 %


3.88 %


3.96 %











Full-time equivalent employees

2,033


2,021













(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard

practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make

peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)












2024


Fourth


Third


Second


First


Full


Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Year

Interest income










Loans and leases, including fees

$ 207,508


$ 215,433


$ 211,760


$ 201,840


$ 836,541

Investment securities










Taxable

33,978


32,367


30,295


28,296


124,936

Tax-exempt

2,423


2,616


2,704


3,092


10,835

Total investment securities interest

36,401


34,983


32,999


31,388


135,771

Other earning assets

7,662


6,703


7,960


7,458


29,783

Total interest income

251,571


257,119


252,719


240,686


1,002,095











Interest expense










Deposits

85,441


86,554


83,022


76,075


331,092

Short-term borrowings

6,586


9,932


11,395


10,943


38,856

Long-term borrowings

5,145


5,073


4,991


4,928


20,137

Total interest expense

97,172


101,559


99,408


91,946


390,085

Net interest income

154,399


155,560


153,311


148,740


612,010

Provision for credit losses-loans and leases

9,705


9,930


16,157


13,419


49,211

Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments

(273)


694


286


(2,259)


(1,552)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

144,967


144,936


136,868


137,580


564,351











Noninterest income










Service charges on deposit accounts

7,632


7,547


7,188


6,912


29,279

Wealth management fees

7,962


6,910


7,172


6,676


28,720

Bankcard income

3,659


3,698


3,900


3,142


14,399

Client derivative fees

1,528


1,160


763


1,250


4,701

Foreign exchange income

16,794


12,048


16,787


10,435


56,064

Leasing business income

19,413


16,811


16,828


14,589


67,641

Net gains from sales of loans

4,634


5,021


4,479


3,784


17,918

Net gain (loss) on investment securities

144


(17,468)


(64)


(5,187)


(22,575)

Other

8,088


9,974


4,448


4,911


27,421

Total noninterest income

69,854


45,701


61,501


46,512


223,568











Noninterest expenses










Salaries and employee benefits

80,314


74,813


75,225


74,037


304,389

Net occupancy

5,415


5,919


5,793


5,923


23,050

Furniture and equipment

3,476


3,617


3,646


3,688


14,427

Data processing

9,139


8,857


8,877


8,305


35,178

Marketing

2,204


2,255


2,605


1,962


9,026

Communication

767


851


816


795


3,229

Professional services

6,631


2,303


2,885


2,268


14,087

Amortization of tax credit investments

14,303


31


31


31


14,396

State intangible tax

(104)


876


875


877


2,524

FDIC assessments

2,736


3,036


2,657


2,780


11,209

Intangible amortization

2,395


2,395


2,396


2,301


9,487

Leasing business expense

12,536


11,899


10,128


9,754


44,317

Other

8,095


8,907


7,640


9,634


34,276

Total noninterest expenses

147,907


125,759


123,574


122,355


519,595

Income before income taxes

66,914


64,878


74,795


61,737


268,324

Income tax expense

2,029


12,427


13,990


11,048


39,494

Net income

$ 64,885


$ 52,451


$ 60,805


$ 50,689


$ 228,830











ADDITIONAL DATA










Net earnings per share - basic

$ 0.69


$ 0.56


$ 0.64


$ 0.54


$ 2.42

Net earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.68


$ 0.55


$ 0.64


$ 0.53


$ 2.40

Dividends declared per share

$ 0.24


$ 0.24


$ 0.23


$ 0.23


$ 0.94











Return on average assets

1.41 %


1.17 %


1.38 %


1.18 %


1.29 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

10.57 %


8.80 %


10.72 %


9.00 %


9.78 %











Interest income

$ 251,571


$ 257,119


$ 252,719


$ 240,686


$ 1,002,095

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,274


1,362


1,418


1,535


5,589

Interest income - tax equivalent

252,845


258,481


254,137


242,221


1,007,684

Interest expense

97,172


101,559


99,408


91,946


390,085

Net interest income - tax equivalent

$ 155,673


$ 156,922


$ 154,729


$ 150,275


$ 617,599











Net interest margin

3.91 %


4.05 %


4.06 %


4.05 %


4.02 %

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

3.94 %


4.08 %


4.10 %


4.10 %


4.05 %











Full-time equivalent employees

2,064


2,084


2,144


2,116













(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard

practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make

peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)
















June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


June 30,


% Change


% Change


2025


2025


2024


2024


2024


Linked Qtr.


Comp Qtr.

ASSETS














Cash and due from banks

$ 210,187


$ 190,610


$ 174,258


$ 190,618


$ 193,794


10.3 %


8.5 %

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

570,173


633,349


730,228


660,576


738,555


(10.0) %


(22.8) %

Investment securities available-for-sale

3,386,562


3,260,981


3,183,776


3,157,265


3,036,758


3.9 %


11.5 %

Investment securities held-to-maturity

72,994


76,469


76,960


77,985


78,921


(4.5) %


(7.5) %

Other investments

122,322


120,826


114,598


120,318


132,412


1.2 %


(7.6) %

Loans held for sale

26,504


17,927


13,181


12,685


16,911


47.8 %


56.7 %

Loans and leases














Commercial and industrial

3,927,771


3,832,350


3,815,858


3,678,546


3,782,487


2.5 %


3.8 %

Lease financing

587,176


573,608


598,045


587,415


534,557


2.4 %


9.8 %

Construction real estate

732,777


824,775


779,446


802,264


741,406


(11.2) %


(1.2) %

Commercial real estate

3,961,513


3,956,880


4,061,744


4,034,820


4,076,596


0.1 %


(2.8) %

Residential real estate

1,492,688


1,479,704


1,462,284


1,422,186


1,377,290


0.9 %


8.4 %

Home equity

903,299


872,502


849,039


825,431


800,860


3.5 %


12.8 %

Installment

116,598


119,672


133,051


141,270


148,530


(2.6) %


(21.5) %

Credit card

64,374


64,639


62,311


61,140


59,477


(0.4) %


8.2 %

Total loans

11,786,196


11,724,130


11,761,778


11,553,072


11,521,203


0.5 %


2.3 %

Less:














Allowance for credit losses

(158,522)


(155,482)


(156,791)


(158,831)


(156,185)


2.0 %


1.5 %

Net loans

11,627,674


11,568,648


11,604,987


11,394,241


11,365,018


0.5 %


2.3 %

Premises and equipment

197,741


197,968


197,965


196,692


197,873


(0.1) %


(0.1) %

Operating leases

217,100


213,648


209,119


201,080


167,472


1.6 %


29.6 %

Goodwill

1,007,656


1,007,656


1,007,656


1,007,656


1,007,656


0.0 %


0.0 %

Other intangibles

75,458


77,002


79,291


81,547


83,528


(2.0) %


(9.7) %

Accrued interest and other assets

1,119,884


1,089,983


1,178,242


1,045,669


1,147,282


2.7 %


(2.4) %

Total Assets

$ 18,634,255


$ 18,455,067


$ 18,570,261


$ 18,146,332


$ 18,166,180


1.0 %


2.6 %















LIABILITIES














Deposits














Interest-bearing demand

$ 3,057,232


$ 3,004,601


$ 3,095,724


$ 2,884,971


$ 2,922,540


1.8 %


4.6 %

Savings

4,979,124


4,886,613


4,948,768


4,710,223


4,628,320


1.9 %


7.6 %

Time

3,201,711


3,144,440


3,152,265


3,244,861


3,049,635


1.8 %


5.0 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

11,238,067


11,035,654


11,196,757


10,840,055


10,600,495


1.8 %


6.0 %

Noninterest-bearing

3,131,926


3,161,302


3,132,381


3,107,699


3,061,427


(0.9) %


2.3 %

Total deposits

14,369,993


14,196,956


14,329,138


13,947,754


13,661,922


1.2 %


5.2 %

FHLB short-term borrowings

680,000


735,000


625,000


765,000


1,040,000


(7.5) %


(34.6) %

Other

4,699


64,792


130,452


46,653


139,172


(92.7) %


(96.6) %

Total short-term borrowings

684,699


799,792


755,452


811,653


1,179,172


(14.4) %


(41.9) %

Long-term debt

344,955


345,878


347,509


344,086


338,556


(0.3) %


1.9 %

Total borrowed funds

1,029,654


1,145,670


1,102,961


1,155,739


1,517,728


(10.1) %


(32.2) %

Accrued interest and other liabilities

676,453


611,206


700,121


592,401


660,091


10.7 %


2.5 %

Total Liabilities

16,076,100


15,953,832


16,132,220


15,695,894


15,839,741


0.8 %


1.5 %















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Common stock

1,638,796


1,637,041


1,642,055


1,639,045


1,635,705


0.1 %


0.2 %

Retained earnings

1,351,674


1,304,636


1,276,329


1,234,375


1,204,844


3.6 %


12.2 %

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(246,384)


(253,888)


(289,799)


(232,262)


(323,409)


(3.0) %


(23.8) %

Treasury stock, at cost

(185,931)


(186,554)


(190,544)


(190,720)


(190,701)


(0.3) %


(2.5) %

Total Shareholders' Equity

2,558,155


2,501,235


2,438,041


2,450,438


2,326,439


2.3 %


10.0 %

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 18,634,255


$ 18,455,067


$ 18,570,261


$ 18,146,332


$ 18,166,180


1.0 %


2.6 %


FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)








Quarterly Averages


Year-to-Date Averages


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


June 30,


June 30,


2025


2025


2024


2024


2024


2025


2024

ASSETS














Cash and due from banks

$ 174,375


$ 164,734


$ 182,242


$ 179,321


$ 174,435


$ 169,581


$ 189,277

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

542,815


615,812


654,251


483,880


599,348


579,112


576,501

Investment securities

3,478,921


3,411,593


3,372,539


3,274,498


3,131,541


3,445,443


3,134,603

Loans held for sale

25,026


10,212


17,284


16,399


14,075


17,660


13,072

Loans and leases














Commercial and industrial

3,881,001


3,787,207


3,727,549


3,723,761


3,716,083


3,834,363


3,629,779

Lease financing

581,091


585,119


587,110


550,634


509,758


583,094


495,149

Construction real estate

784,028


797,100


826,936


763,779


683,780


790,528


643,877

Commercial real estate

3,958,730


4,018,211


4,045,347


4,059,939


4,146,764


3,988,306


4,124,001

Residential real estate

1,485,479


1,475,703


1,442,799


1,399,932


1,361,133


1,480,618


1,348,941

Home equity

891,761


858,153


837,863


811,265


790,384


875,050


777,897

Installment

117,724


127,192


136,927


143,102


151,753


122,432


154,708

Credit card

68,000


65,830


66,071


65,189


67,200


66,921


66,133

Total loans

11,767,814


11,714,515


11,670,602


11,517,601


11,426,855


11,741,312


11,240,485

Less:














Allowance for credit losses

(158,170)


(158,206)


(161,477)


(159,252)


(147,666)


(158,188)


(145,808)

Net loans

11,609,644


11,556,309


11,509,125


11,358,349


11,279,189


11,583,124


11,094,677

Premises and equipment

198,407


198,998


197,664


197,881


199,096


198,701


198,789

Operating leases

212,684


205,181


202,110


180,118


156,457


208,953


155,556

Goodwill

1,007,656


1,007,656


1,007,658


1,007,654


1,007,657


1,007,656


1,007,067

Other intangibles

76,076


78,220


80,486


82,619


84,577


77,142


84,343

Accrued interest and other assets

1,093,833


1,119,889


1,050,060


1,073,472


1,081,876


1,106,789


1,063,351

Total Assets

$ 18,419,437


$ 18,368,604


$ 18,273,419


$ 17,854,191


$ 17,728,251


$ 18,394,161


$ 17,517,236















LIABILITIES














Deposits














Interest-bearing demand

$ 3,066,986


$ 3,090,526


$ 3,081,148


$ 2,914,934


$ 2,888,252


$ 3,078,691


$ 2,892,010

Savings

5,005,526


4,918,004


4,886,784


4,694,923


4,617,658


4,962,007


4,508,713

Time

3,139,182


3,141,103


3,209,078


3,080,408


2,980,158


3,140,137


2,897,019

Total interest-bearing deposits

11,211,694


11,149,633


11,177,010


10,690,265


10,486,068


11,180,835


10,297,742

Noninterest-bearing

3,143,081


3,091,037


3,162,643


3,106,239


3,144,198


3,117,203


3,156,974

Total deposits

14,354,775


14,240,670


14,339,653


13,796,504


13,630,266


14,298,038


13,454,716

Federal funds purchased and securities sold














under agreements to repurchase

4,780


2,055


2,282


10,807


750


3,425


2,477

FHLB short-term borrowings

532,198


553,667


415,652


626,490


669,111


542,873


657,649

Other

26,226


99,378


93,298


76,859


161,913


62,600


154,020

Total short-term borrowings

563,204


655,100


511,232


714,156


831,774


608,898


814,146

Long-term debt

347,369


346,237


343,851


339,581


339,472


346,806


340,984

Total borrowed funds

910,573


1,001,337


855,083


1,053,737


1,171,246


955,704


1,155,130

Accrued interest and other liabilities

638,342


668,812


637,638


632,825


645,699


653,493


634,089

Total Liabilities

15,903,690


15,910,819


15,832,374


15,483,066


15,447,211


15,907,235


15,243,935















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Common stock

1,637,782


1,641,016


1,640,280


1,637,045


1,634,183


1,639,390


1,636,009

Retained earnings

1,322,168


1,282,300


1,249,263


1,210,924


1,179,827


1,302,344


1,162,137

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(257,873)


(275,068)


(257,792)


(285,978)


(341,941)


(266,423)


(330,771)

Treasury stock, at cost

(186,330)


(190,463)


(190,706)


(190,866)


(191,029)


(188,385)


(194,074)

Total Shareholders' Equity

2,515,747


2,457,785


2,441,045


2,371,125


2,281,040


2,486,926


2,273,301

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 18,419,437


$ 18,368,604


$ 18,273,419


$ 17,854,191


$ 17,728,251


$ 18,394,161


$ 17,517,236
















FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)








Quarterly Averages


Year-to-Date Averages



June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


June 30, 2024


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024



Balance


Interest


Yield


Balance


Interest


Yield


Balance


Interest


Yield


Balance


Yield


Balance


Yield

Earning assets



























Investments:



























Investment securities


$ 3,478,921


$ 38,476


4.44 %


$ 3,411,593


$ 36,605


4.35 %


$ 3,131,541


$ 32,999


4.23 %


$ 3,445,443


4.39 %


$ 3,134,603


4.14 %

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks


542,815


5,964


4.41 %


615,812


6,651


4.38 %


599,348


7,960


5.33 %


579,112


4.39 %


576,501


5.39 %

Gross loans (1)


11,792,840


201,460


6.85 %


11,724,727


197,163


6.82 %


11,440,930


211,760


7.42 %


11,758,972


6.84 %


11,253,557


7.41 %

Total earning assets


15,814,576


245,900


6.24 %


15,752,132


240,419


6.19 %


15,171,819


252,719


6.68 %


15,783,527


6.21 %


14,964,661


6.65 %




























Nonearning assets



























Allowance for credit losses


(158,170)






(158,206)






(147,666)






(158,188)




(145,808)



Cash and due from banks


174,375






164,734






174,435






169,581




189,277



Accrued interest and other assets


2,588,656






2,609,944






2,529,663






2,599,241




2,509,106



Total assets


$ 18,419,437






$ 18,368,604






$ 17,728,251






$ 18,394,161




$ 17,517,236






























Interest-bearing liabilities



























Deposits:



























Interest-bearing demand


$ 3,066,986


$ 14,139


1.85 %


$ 3,090,526


$ 15,188


1.99 %


$ 2,888,252


$ 14,923


2.07 %


$ 3,078,691


1.92 %


$ 2,892,010


2.08 %

Savings


5,005,526


29,942


2.40 %


4,918,004


30,355


2.50 %


4,617,658


33,142


2.88 %


4,962,007


2.45 %


4,508,713


2.80 %

Time


3,139,182


31,403


4.01 %


3,141,103


33,098


4.27 %


2,980,158


34,957


4.70 %


3,140,137


4.14 %


2,897,019


4.64 %

Total interest-bearing deposits


11,211,694


75,484


2.70 %


11,149,633


78,641


2.86 %


10,486,068


83,022


3.18 %


11,180,835


2.78 %


10,297,742


3.12 %

Borrowed funds



























Short-term borrowings


563,204


6,393


4.55 %


655,100


7,545


4.67 %


831,774


11,395


5.49 %


608,898


4.62 %


814,146


5.53 %

Long-term debt


347,369


5,754


6.64 %


346,237


4,937


5.78 %


339,472


4,991


5.90 %


346,806


6.22 %


340,984


5.87 %

Total borrowed funds


910,573


12,147


5.35 %


1,001,337


12,482


5.06 %


1,171,246


16,386


5.61 %


955,704


5.20 %


1,155,130


5.63 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities


12,122,267


87,631


2.90 %


12,150,970


91,123


3.04 %


11,657,314


99,408


3.42 %


12,136,539


2.97 %


11,452,872


3.37 %




























Noninterest-bearing liabilities



























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


3,143,081






3,091,037






3,144,198






3,117,203




3,156,974



Other liabilities


638,342






668,812






645,699






653,493




634,089



Shareholders' equity


2,515,747






2,457,785






2,281,040






2,486,926




2,273,301



Total liabilities & shareholders' equity


$ 18,419,437






$ 18,368,604






$ 17,728,251






$ 18,394,161




$ 17,517,236






























Net interest income


$ 158,269






$ 149,296






$ 153,311






$ 307,565




$ 302,051



Net interest spread






3.34 %






3.15 %






3.26 %




3.24 %




3.28 %

Net interest margin






4.01 %






3.84 %






4.06 %




3.93 %




4.06 %




























Tax equivalent adjustment






0.04 %






0.04 %






0.04 %




0.03 %




0.04 %

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)






4.05 %






3.88 %






4.10 %




3.96 %




4.10 %























































(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.



FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (1)

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)









































Linked Qtr. Income Variance


Comparable Qtr. Income Variance


Year-to-Date Income Variance



Rate


Volume


Total


Rate


Volume


Total


Rate


Volume


Total

Earning assets



















Investment securities


$ 712


$ 1,159


$ 1,871


$ 1,635


$ 3,842


$ 5,477


$ 3,920


$ 6,774


$ 10,694

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks


41


(728)


(687)


(1,375)


(621)


(1,996)


(2,860)


57


(2,803)

Gross loans (2)


932


3,365


4,297


(16,312)


6,012


(10,300)


(32,110)


17,133


(14,977)

Total earning assets


1,685


3,796


5,481


(16,052)


9,233


(6,819)


(31,050)


23,964


(7,086)




















Interest-bearing liabilities



















Total interest-bearing deposits


$ (4,400)


$ 1,243


$ (3,157)


$ (12,423)


$ 4,885


$ (7,538)


$ (17,145)


$ 12,173


$ (4,972)

Borrowed funds



















Short-term borrowings


(191)


(961)


(1,152)


(1,953)


(3,049)


(5,002)


(3,702)


(4,698)


(8,400)

Long-term debt


735


82


817


632


131


763


593


179


772

Total borrowed funds


544


(879)


(335)


(1,321)


(2,918)


(4,239)


(3,109)


(4,519)


(7,628)

Total interest-bearing liabilities


(3,856)


364


(3,492)


(13,744)


1,967


(11,777)


(20,254)


7,654


(12,600)

Net interest income (1)


$ 5,541


$ 3,432


$ 8,973


$ (2,308)


$ 7,266


$ 4,958


$ (10,796)


$ 16,310


$ 5,514







































(1) Not tax equivalent.



















(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.





FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CREDIT QUALITY

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)












Six months ended,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


June 30,


June 30,


June 30,


2025


2025


2024


2024


2024


2025


2024

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY











Balance at beginning of period

$ 155,482


$ 156,791


$ 158,831


$ 156,185


$ 144,274


$ 156,791


$ 141,433

Provision for credit losses

9,084


9,141


9,705


9,930


16,157


18,225


29,576

Gross charge-offs














Commercial and industrial

4,996


8,178


4,333


5,471


2,149


13,174


4,844

Lease financing

606


1,454


2,831


368


190


2,060


193

Construction real estate

0


0


0


0


0


0


0

Commercial real estate

0


0


5,051


261


2


0


5,321

Residential real estate

16


0


12


60


6


16


71

Home equity

100


86


210


90


122


186


147

Installment

1,120


1,321


1,680


1,510


2,034


2,441


4,270

Credit card

489


474


492


768


532


963


1,326

Total gross charge-offs

7,327


11,513


14,609


8,528


5,035


18,840


16,172

Recoveries














Commercial and industrial

290


195


1,779


434


236


485


398

Lease financing

11


29


17


11


1


40


60

Construction real estate

0


0


0


0


0


0


0

Commercial real estate

70


24


19


25


137


94


175

Residential real estate

42


24


23


22


37


66


61

Home equity

74


144


222


240


118


218


198

Installment

716


563


499


421


219


1,279


364

Credit card

80


84


305


91


41


164


92

Total recoveries

1,283


1,063


2,864


1,244


789


2,346


1,348

Total net charge-offs

6,044


10,450


11,745


7,284


4,246


16,494


14,824

Ending allowance for credit losses

$ 158,522


$ 155,482


$ 156,791


$ 158,831


$ 156,185


$ 158,522


$ 156,185















NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)











Commercial and industrial

0.49 %


0.85 %


0.27 %


0.54 %


0.21 %


0.67 %


0.25 %

Lease financing

0.41 %


0.99 %


1.91 %


0.26 %


0.15 %


0.70 %


0.05 %

Construction real estate

0.00 %


0.00 %


0.00 %


0.00 %


0.00 %


0.00 %


0.00 %

Commercial real estate

(0.01) %


0.00 %


0.49 %


0.02 %


(0.01) %


0.00 %


0.25 %

Residential real estate

(0.01) %


(0.01) %


0.00 %


0.01 %


(0.01) %


(0.01) %


0.00 %

Home equity

0.01 %


(0.03) %


(0.01) %


(0.07) %


0.00 %


(0.01) %


(0.01) %

Installment

1.38 %


2.42 %


3.43 %


3.03 %


4.81 %


1.91 %


5.08 %

Credit card

2.41 %


2.40 %


1.13 %


4.13 %


2.94 %


2.41 %


3.75 %

Total net charge-offs

0.21 %


0.36 %


0.40 %


0.25 %


0.15 %


0.28 %


0.27 %















COMPONENTS OF NONACCRUAL LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS



Nonaccrual loans














Commercial and industrial

$ 24,489


$ 7,649


$ 6,641


$ 10,703


$ 17,665


$ 24,489


$ 17,665

Lease financing

6,243


6,487


6,227


11,632


5,374


6,243


5,374

Construction real estate

1,365


0


0


0


0


1,365


0

Commercial real estate

23,905


25,736


32,303


23,608


22,942


23,905


22,942

Residential real estate

16,995


16,044


16,700


14,596


12,715


16,995


12,715

Home equity

3,226


2,920


3,418


4,074


3,295


3,226


3,295

Installment

701


719


684


826


682


701


682

Total nonaccrual loans

76,924


59,555


65,973


65,439


62,673


76,924


62,673

Other real estate owned (OREO)

204


213


64


30


30


204


30

Total nonperforming assets

77,128


59,768


66,037


65,469


62,703


77,128


62,703

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

714


228


361


463


1,573


714


1,573

Total underperforming assets

$ 77,842


$ 59,996


$ 66,398


$ 65,932


$ 64,276


$ 77,842


$ 64,276

Total classified assets

$ 214,346


$ 213,351


$ 224,084


$ 206,194


$ 195,277


$ 214,346


$ 195,277















CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS











Allowance for credit losses to














Nonaccrual loans

206.08 %


261.07 %


237.66 %


242.72 %


249.21 %


206.08 %


249.21 %

Total ending loans

1.34 %


1.33 %


1.33 %


1.37 %


1.36 %


1.34 %


1.36 %

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.65 %


0.51 %


0.56 %


0.57 %


0.54 %


0.65 %


0.54 %

Nonperforming assets to














Ending loans, plus OREO

0.65 %


0.51 %


0.56 %


0.57 %


0.54 %


0.65 %


0.54 %

Total assets

0.41 %


0.32 %


0.36 %


0.36 %


0.35 %


0.41 %


0.35 %

Classified assets to total assets

1.15 %


1.16 %


1.21 %


1.14 %


1.07 %


1.15 %


1.07 %


FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CAPITAL ADEQUACY

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended,


Six months ended,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


June 30,


June 30,


June 30,


2025


2025


2024


2024


2024


2025


2024

PER COMMON SHARE














Market Price














High

$ 25.19


$ 29.04


$ 30.34


$ 28.09


$ 23.78


$ 29.04


$ 23.78

Low

$ 22.05


$ 24.25


$ 23.98


$ 21.70


$ 20.79


$ 22.05


$ 20.79

Close

$ 24.26


$ 24.98


$ 26.88


$ 25.23


$ 22.22


$ 24.26


$ 22.22















Average shares outstanding - basic

94,860,428


94,645,787


94,486,838


94,473,666


94,438,235


94,753,700


94,328,151

Average shares outstanding - diluted

95,741,696


95,524,262


95,487,564


95,479,510


95,470,093


95,633,579


95,327,045

Ending shares outstanding

95,760,617


95,730,353


95,494,840


95,486,317


95,486,010


95,760,617


95,486,010















Total shareholders' equity

$ 2,558,155


$ 2,501,235


$ 2,438,041


$ 2,450,438


$ 2,326,439


$ 2,558,155


$ 2,326,439















REGULATORY CAPITAL

Preliminary










Preliminary



Common equity tier 1 capital

$ 1,776,038


$ 1,724,134


$ 1,709,422


$ 1,661,759


$ 1,626,345


$ 1,776,038


$ 1,626,345

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.57 %


12.29 %


12.16 %


12.04 %


11.78 %


12.57 %


11.78 %

Tier 1 capital

$ 1,821,316


$ 1,769,357


$ 1,754,584


$ 1,706,796


$ 1,671,258


$ 1,821,316


$ 1,671,258

Tier 1 ratio

12.89 %


12.61 %


12.48 %


12.37 %


12.11 %


12.89 %


12.11 %

Total capital

$ 2,116,180


$ 2,090,211


$ 2,057,877


$ 2,012,349


$ 1,997,378


$ 2,116,180


$ 1,997,378

Total capital ratio

14.98 %


14.90 %


14.64 %


14.58 %


14.47 %


14.98 %


14.47 %

Total capital in excess of minimum requirement

$ 632,563


$ 617,347


$ 581,659


$ 563,273


$ 548,037


$ 632,563


$ 548,037

Total risk-weighted assets

$ 14,129,683


$ 14,027,274


$ 14,059,215


$ 13,800,728


$ 13,803,249


$ 14,129,683


$ 13,803,249

Leverage ratio

10.28 %


10.01 %


9.98 %


9.93 %


9.73 %


10.28 %


9.73 %















OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS














Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets

13.73 %


13.55 %


13.13 %


13.50 %


12.81 %


13.73 %


12.81 %

Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets (1)

8.40 %


8.16 %


7.73 %


7.98 %


7.23 %


8.40 %


7.23 %

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

13.66 %


13.38 %


13.36 %


13.28 %


12.87 %


13.52 %


12.98 %

Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets (1)

8.26 %


7.94 %


7.87 %


7.64 %


7.15 %


8.10 %


7.20 %















REPURCHASE PROGRAM (2)














Shares repurchased

0


0


0


0


0


0


0

Average share repurchase price

N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A

Total cost of shares repurchased

N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A















(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in

this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

(2) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.






















N/A = Not applicable














SOURCE First Financial Bancorp.

© 2025 PR Newswire
