WKN: A12D51 | ISIN: US29357K1034 | Ticker-Symbol: 27E
Tradegate
24.07.25 | 20:05
97,00 Euro
+1,57 % +1,50
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
95,0095,5011:43
94,5095,0009:44
PR Newswire
24.07.2025 22:16 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enova International, Inc.: Enova Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

  • Originations rose 28% and total company revenue increased 22% from the second quarter of 2024
  • Diluted earnings per share of $2.86 increased 48% and adjusted earnings per share1 of $3.23 rose 46% compared to the second quarter of 2024
  • Consolidated credit performance remained strong with a net charge-off ratio of 8.1% and net revenue margin of 58%
  • Year-over-year improvement in the consolidated 30+ day delinquency ratio of 7.1% and stability in the consolidated portfolio fair value premium of 115% reflect a stable credit outlook
  • Liquidity, including cash and marketable securities and available capacity on facilities, totaled $1.1 billion at June 30th
  • Share repurchases during the quarter totaled $54 million

CHICAGO, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial services company powered by machine learning and world-class analytics, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"We are pleased to report another quarter of strong performance," said David Fisher, Enova's CEO. "For the fifth quarter in a row, we generated greater than 20% year-over-year growth in revenue, originations and adjusted EPS. We remain committed to prudently managing the business to produce sustainable and profitable growth, and we believe our diversified business, strong competitive position, world-class team, advanced technology and analytics platform position us very well for the remainder of this year and beyond."

Second Quarter 2025 Summary

  • Total revenue of $764 million increased 22% from $628 million in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Net revenue margin of 58% compared to 59% in the second quarter of 2024, reflecting continued solid credit performance.
  • Net income of $76 million, or $2.86 per diluted share, increased 41% from $54 million, or $1.93 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 of $203 million increased 25% from $163 million in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Adjusted earnings per share1 of $3.23 increased 46% from $2.21 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Total company combined loans and finance receivables1 increased 20% from the end of the second quarter of 2024 to a record $4.3 billion with total company originations of $1.8 billion in the quarter.
  • Repurchased $54 million of common stock under the company's share repurchase program.

1 Non-GAAP measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures," "Loans and Finance Receivables Financial and Operating Data," and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

"Our second quarter results reflect the strength of our diversified product offerings and the ability of our team to deliver strong originations growth, revenue and profitability while maintaining solid credit," said Steve Cunningham, CFO of Enova. "Our focused growth strategy, sophisticated unit economics decisioning and solid balance sheet support our ability to successfully navigate a range of operating environments and deliver on our commitment to driving long-term shareholder value through both continued investments in our business and share repurchases."

Enova Announces Planned Key Senior Leadership Changes

Enova today announced planned key senior leadership changes, which reflect the Company's long-term leadership transition planning. David Fisher, Enova's Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2026, and will continue to lead the Board of Directors on company strategy while supporting stability and continuity during the leadership transitions. Fisher intends to serve as Executive Chairman for at least two years. Steve Cunningham, Enova's current Chief Financial Officer, will succeed Fisher as CEO, effective January 1, 2026. In addition, Cunningham has joined the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Scott Cornelis, current Treasurer and Vice President of Finance for Enova, will succeed Steve Cunningham as CFO, effective January 1, 2026. The details of the announcement can be accessed here.

Conference Call

Enova will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2025 results at 4 p.m. Central Time / 5 p.m. Eastern Time today, July 24 th. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Enova Investor Relations website at http://ir.enova.com, along with the company's earnings press release and supplemental financial information. The U.S. dial-in for the call is 1-855-560-2575 (1-412-542-4161 for non-U.S. callers). Please ask to join the Enova International call. A replay of the conference call will be available until July 31, 2025, at 10:59 p.m. Central Time / 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, while an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Enova International Investor Relations website for 90 days. The U.S. dial-in for the conference call replay is 1-877-344-7529 (1-412-317-0088). The replay access code is 9191893.

About Enova

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading online financial services company that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. For over 20 years, Enova has provided over $63 billion in loans and financing to more than 13 million customers by offering a suite of market-leading products powered by the company's world-class analytics, machine learning algorithms and proprietary technology. You can learn more about the company and its portfolio of businesses at www.enova.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova. These forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and reflect the views and assumptions of Enova's senior management with respect to the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. The actual results of Enova could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties applicable to Enova's business, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties indicated in Enova's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and current reports on Forms 8-K. These risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of Enova to control, and, in many cases, Enova cannot predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words "believes," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "anticipates" and similar expressions or variations as they relate to Enova or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Enova cautions you not to put undue reliance on these statements. Enova disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, Enova provides historical non-GAAP financial information. Enova presents non-GAAP financial information because such measures are used by management in understanding the activities and business metrics of Enova's operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Enova's business that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

Management provides non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of Enova's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, Enova's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Combined Loans and Finance Receivables
The combined loans and finance receivables measures are non-GAAP measures that include loans and finance receivables that Enova owns or has purchased and loans that Enova guarantees. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide management and investors with important information needed to evaluate the magnitude of potential receivable losses and the opportunity for revenue performance of the loans and finance receivable portfolio on an aggregate basis. Management also believes that the comparison of the aggregate amounts from period to period is more meaningful than comparing only the amounts reflected on Enova's consolidated balance sheet since revenue is impacted by the aggregate amount of receivables owned by Enova and those guaranteed by Enova as reflected in its consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Earnings Measures
Enova provides adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, or, collectively, the Adjusted Earnings Measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and facilitates comparison of operating results across a broad spectrum of companies with varying capital structures, compensation strategies, derivative instruments and amortization methods, which can provide a more complete understanding of Enova's financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. Management utilizes, and also believes that investors utilize, the Adjusted Earnings Measures to assess operating performance, recognizing that such measures may highlight trends in Enova's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, management believes that the Adjusted Earnings Measures are useful to management and investors in comparing Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of certain items that are not indicative of Enova's core operating performance or results of operations.

Adjusted EBITDA Measures
Enova provides Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, or, collectively, the Adjusted EBITDA measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, foreign currency transaction gains or losses, taxes, stock-based compensation and certain other items, as appropriate, that are not indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Management utilizes, and also believes that investors utilize, Adjusted EBITDA Measures to analyze operating performance and evaluate Enova's ability to incur and service debt and Enova's capacity for making capital expenditures. Enova believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to management and investors in comparing Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of certain non-cash items and certain items that are not indicative of Enova's core operating performance or results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA Measures are also useful to investors to help assess Enova's estimated enterprise value.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)






June 30,



December 31,




2025



2024



2024


Assets













Cash and cash equivalents


$

55,560



$

60,138



$

73,910


Restricted cash



323,883




211,167




248,758


Loans and finance receivables at fair value



4,773,315




3,939,159




4,386,444


Income taxes receivable



35,586




68,732




40,690


Other receivables and prepaid expenses



78,045




71,172




63,752


Property and equipment, net



127,686




115,061




119,956


Operating lease right-of-use assets



17,781




13,180




18,201


Goodwill



279,275




279,275




279,275


Intangible assets, net



6,923




14,978




10,951


Other assets



26,699




44,229




24,194


Total assets


$

5,724,753



$

4,817,091



$

5,266,131


Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Accounts payable and accrued expenses


$

257,509



$

333,972



$

249,970


Operating lease liabilities



32,654




26,511




32,165


Deferred tax liabilities, net



242,421




114,959




223,590


Long-term debt



3,963,514




3,194,121




3,563,482


Total liabilities



4,496,098




3,669,563




4,069,207


Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' equity:













Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized,
47,176,544, 46,373,689 and 46,520,916 shares issued and
25,070,028, 26,498,011 and 25,808,096 outstanding as of
June 30, 2025 and 2024 and December 31, 2024, respectively



-




-




-


Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized,
no shares issued and outstanding



-




-




-


Additional paid in capital



346,926




308,481




328,268


Retained earnings



1,846,848




1,590,645




1,697,754


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(8,853)




(10,749)




(13,691)


Treasury stock, at cost (22,106,516, 19,875,678 and 20,712,820
shares as of June 30, 2025 and 2024 and December 31, 2024, respectively)



(956,266)




(740,849)




(815,407)


Total stockholders' equity



1,228,655




1,147,528




1,196,924


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

5,724,753



$

4,817,091



$

5,266,131


ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)






Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended




June 30,



June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Revenue


$

764,043



$

628,436



$

1,509,584



$

1,238,325


Change in Fair Value



(322,585)




(258,245)




(641,944)




(522,268)


Net Revenue



441,458




370,191




867,640




716,057


Operating Expenses

















Marketing



142,848




120,765




282,139




231,332


Operations and technology



63,648




54,953




126,110




109,332


General and administrative



40,508




39,708




82,972




79,573


Depreciation and amortization



10,348




9,709




20,409




19,972


Total Operating Expenses



257,352




225,135




511,630




440,209


Income from Operations



184,106




145,056




356,010




275,848


Interest expense, net



(82,781)




(70,954)




(163,325)




(136,551)


Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)



134




(19)




(318)




(67)


Equity method investment income



613




-




733




-


Other nonoperating expenses



(1,019)




(521)




(1,019)




(1,013)


Income before Income Taxes



101,053




73,562




192,081




138,217


Provision for income taxes



24,904




19,651




42,987




35,878


Net income


$

76,149



$

53,911



$

149,094



$

102,339


Earnings Per Share

















Earnings per common share:

















Basic


$

3.01



$

2.00



$

5.85



$

3.71


Diluted


$

2.86



$

1.93



$

5.51



$

3.56


Weighted average common shares outstanding:

















Basic



25,297




26,938




25,486




27,567


Diluted



26,646




27,941




27,062




28,722


ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)






Six Months Ended June 30,




2025



2024


Total cash flows provided by operating activities


$

838,508



$

709,505


Cash flows from investing activities









Loans and finance receivables



(1,013,727)




(827,638)


Capitalization of software development costs and purchases of fixed assets



(24,099)




(22,312)


Total cash flows used in investing activities



(1,037,826)




(849,950)


Cash flows provided by financing activities



255,953




35,159


Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



140




(848)


Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



56,775




(106,134)


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



322,668




377,439


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period


$

379,443



$

271,305


ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
LOANS AND FINANCE RECEIVABLES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA
(dollars in thousands)

The following table includes financial information for loans and finance receivables, which is based on loan and finance receivable balances for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.

Three Months Ended June 30,


2025



2024



Change


Ending combined loan and finance receivable principal balance:













Company owned


$

4,141,113



$

3,423,652



$

717,461


Guaranteed by the Company(a)



16,762




12,487




4,275


Total combined loan and finance receivable principal balance (b)


$

4,157,875



$

3,436,139



$

721,736


Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance:













Company owned


$

4,773,315



$

3,939,159



$

834,156


Guaranteed by the Company(a)



23,777




17,284




6,493


Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance (b)


$

4,797,092



$

3,956,443



$

840,649


Fair value as a % of principal(c)



115.4

%



115.1

%



0.3

%

Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal
and accrued fees/interest outstanding:













Company owned


$

4,298,675



$

3,569,726



$

728,949


Guaranteed by the Company(a)



20,014




14,941




5,073


Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance (b)


$

4,318,689



$

3,584,667



$

734,022


Average combined loan and finance receivable balance, including
principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding:













Company owned(d)


$

4,201,674



$

3,485,739



$

715,935


Guaranteed by the Company(a)(d)



18,495




13,730




4,765


Average combined loan and finance receivable balance (a)(d)


$

4,220,169



$

3,499,469



$

720,700


Installment loans as percentage of average combined loan and
finance receivable balance



44.2

%



47.7

%



(3.5)

%

Line of credit accounts as percentage of average combined loan and
finance receivable balance



55.8

%



52.3

%



3.5

%














Revenue


$

754,577



$

619,340



$

135,237


Change in fair value



(320,556)




(255,980)




(64,576)


Net revenue


$

434,021



$

363,360



$

70,661


Net revenue margin



57.5

%



58.7

%



(1.2)

%














Combined loan and finance receivable originations and purchases


$

1,803,049



$

1,408,654



$

394,395















Delinquencies:













>30 days delinquent


$

305,583



$

268,053



$

37,530


>30 days delinquent as a % of combined loan and finance receivable
balance(c)



7.1

%



7.5

%



(0.4)

%














Charge-offs:













Charge-offs (net of recoveries)


$

342,880



$

268,386



$

74,494


Charge-offs (net of recoveries) as a % of average combined loan and
finance receivable balance(d)



8.1

%



7.7

%



0.4

%



(a)

Represents loans originated by third-party lenders through the CSO programs, which are not included in our consolidated balance sheets.

(b)

Non-GAAP measure.

(c)

Determined using period-end balances.

(d)

The average combined loan and finance receivable balance is the average of the month-end balances during the period.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)




Adjusted Earnings Measures






Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended




June 30,



June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Net income


$

76,149



$

53,911



$

149,094



$

102,339


Adjustments:

















Transaction-related costs(a)



-




-




-




327


Equity method investment income



(613)




-




(733)




-


Other nonoperating expenses(b)



1,019




521




1,019




1,013


Intangible asset amortization



2,013




2,013




4,027




4,027


Stock-based compensation expense



8,106




7,764




16,042




15,403


Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss



(134)




19




318




67


Cumulative tax effect of adjustments



(488)




(2,590)




(2,976)




(5,232)



















Adjusted earnings


$

86,052



$

61,638



$

166,791



$

117,944



















Diluted earnings per share


$

2.86



$

1.93



$

5.51



$

3.56



















Adjusted earnings per share


$

3.23



$

2.21



$

6.16



$

4.11









Adjusted EBITDA Measures
















Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended




June 30,



June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Net income


$

76,149



$

53,911



$

149,094



$

102,339


Depreciation and amortization expenses



10,348




9,709




20,409




19,972


Interest expense, net



82,781




70,954




163,325




136,551


Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss



(134)




19




318




67


Provision for income taxes



24,904




19,651




42,987




35,878


Stock-based compensation expense



8,106




7,764




16,042




15,403


Adjustments:

















Transaction-related costs(a)



-




-




-




327


Equity method investment income



(613)




-




(733)




-


Other nonoperating expenses(b)



1,019




521




1,019




1,013



















Adjusted EBITDA


$

202,560



$

162,529



$

392,461



$

311,550



















Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated as follows:

















Total Revenue


$

764,043



$

628,436



$

1,509,584



$

1,238,325


Adjusted EBITDA



202,560




162,529




392,461




311,550


Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue



26.5

%



25.9

%



26.0

%



25.2

%



(a)

In the first quarter of 2024, the Company recorded $0.3 million ($0.2 million net of tax) of costs related to a consent solicitation for the Senior Notes due 2025.

(b)

In the second quarter of 2025 and the first and second quarters of 2024, the Company recorded other nonoperating expense of $1.0 million ($0.8 million net of tax), $0.5 million ($0.4 million net of tax) and $0.5 million ($0.4 million net of tax), respectively, related to the early extinguishment of debt.

SOURCE Enova International, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
