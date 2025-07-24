Enova International, Inc.: Enova Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Originations rose 28% and total company revenue increased 22% from the second quarter of 2024

Diluted earnings per share of $2.86 increased 48% and adjusted earnings per share 1 of $3.23 rose 46% compared to the second quarter of 2024

of $3.23 rose 46% compared to the second quarter of 2024 Consolidated credit performance remained strong with a net charge-off ratio of 8.1% and net revenue margin of 58%

Year-over-year improvement in the consolidated 30+ day delinquency ratio of 7.1% and stability in the consolidated portfolio fair value premium of 115% reflect a stable credit outlook

Liquidity, including cash and marketable securities and available capacity on facilities, totaled $1.1 billion at June 30th

Share repurchases during the quarter totaled $54 million

CHICAGO, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial services company powered by machine learning and world-class analytics, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"We are pleased to report another quarter of strong performance," said David Fisher, Enova's CEO. "For the fifth quarter in a row, we generated greater than 20% year-over-year growth in revenue, originations and adjusted EPS. We remain committed to prudently managing the business to produce sustainable and profitable growth, and we believe our diversified business, strong competitive position, world-class team, advanced technology and analytics platform position us very well for the remainder of this year and beyond."

Second Quarter 2025 Summary

Total revenue of $764 million increased 22% from $628 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Net revenue margin of 58% compared to 59% in the second quarter of 2024, reflecting continued solid credit performance.

Net income of $76 million, or $2.86 per diluted share, increased 41% from $54 million, or $1.93 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $203 million increased 25% from $163 million in the second quarter of 2024.

of $203 million increased 25% from $163 million in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted earnings per share 1 of $3.23 increased 46% from $2.21 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2024.

of $3.23 increased 46% from $2.21 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2024. Total company combined loans and finance receivables 1 increased 20% from the end of the second quarter of 2024 to a record $4.3 billion with total company originations of $1.8 billion in the quarter.

increased 20% from the end of the second quarter of 2024 to a record $4.3 billion with total company originations of $1.8 billion in the quarter. Repurchased $54 million of common stock under the company's share repurchase program.

1 Non-GAAP measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures," "Loans and Finance Receivables Financial and Operating Data," and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

"Our second quarter results reflect the strength of our diversified product offerings and the ability of our team to deliver strong originations growth, revenue and profitability while maintaining solid credit," said Steve Cunningham, CFO of Enova. "Our focused growth strategy, sophisticated unit economics decisioning and solid balance sheet support our ability to successfully navigate a range of operating environments and deliver on our commitment to driving long-term shareholder value through both continued investments in our business and share repurchases."

Enova Announces Planned Key Senior Leadership Changes

Enova today announced planned key senior leadership changes, which reflect the Company's long-term leadership transition planning. David Fisher, Enova's Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2026, and will continue to lead the Board of Directors on company strategy while supporting stability and continuity during the leadership transitions. Fisher intends to serve as Executive Chairman for at least two years. Steve Cunningham, Enova's current Chief Financial Officer, will succeed Fisher as CEO, effective January 1, 2026. In addition, Cunningham has joined the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Scott Cornelis, current Treasurer and Vice President of Finance for Enova, will succeed Steve Cunningham as CFO, effective January 1, 2026. The details of the announcement can be accessed here.

Conference Call

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









June 30,



December 31,





2025



2024



2024

Assets























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 55,560



$ 60,138



$ 73,910

Restricted cash



323,883





211,167





248,758

Loans and finance receivables at fair value



4,773,315





3,939,159





4,386,444

Income taxes receivable



35,586





68,732





40,690

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



78,045





71,172





63,752

Property and equipment, net



127,686





115,061





119,956

Operating lease right-of-use assets



17,781





13,180





18,201

Goodwill



279,275





279,275





279,275

Intangible assets, net



6,923





14,978





10,951

Other assets



26,699





44,229





24,194

Total assets

$ 5,724,753



$ 4,817,091



$ 5,266,131

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity























Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 257,509



$ 333,972



$ 249,970

Operating lease liabilities



32,654





26,511





32,165

Deferred tax liabilities, net



242,421





114,959





223,590

Long-term debt



3,963,514





3,194,121





3,563,482

Total liabilities



4,496,098





3,669,563





4,069,207

Commitments and contingencies























Stockholders' equity:























Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized,

47,176,544, 46,373,689 and 46,520,916 shares issued and

25,070,028, 26,498,011 and 25,808,096 outstanding as of

June 30, 2025 and 2024 and December 31, 2024, respectively



-





-





-

Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized,

no shares issued and outstanding



-





-





-

Additional paid in capital



346,926





308,481





328,268

Retained earnings



1,846,848





1,590,645





1,697,754

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(8,853)





(10,749)





(13,691)

Treasury stock, at cost (22,106,516, 19,875,678 and 20,712,820

shares as of June 30, 2025 and 2024 and December 31, 2024, respectively)



(956,266)





(740,849)





(815,407)

Total stockholders' equity



1,228,655





1,147,528





1,196,924

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,724,753



$ 4,817,091



$ 5,266,131



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Revenue

$ 764,043



$ 628,436



$ 1,509,584



$ 1,238,325

Change in Fair Value



(322,585)





(258,245)





(641,944)





(522,268)

Net Revenue



441,458





370,191





867,640





716,057

Operating Expenses































Marketing



142,848





120,765





282,139





231,332

Operations and technology



63,648





54,953





126,110





109,332

General and administrative



40,508





39,708





82,972





79,573

Depreciation and amortization



10,348





9,709





20,409





19,972

Total Operating Expenses



257,352





225,135





511,630





440,209

Income from Operations



184,106





145,056





356,010





275,848

Interest expense, net



(82,781)





(70,954)





(163,325)





(136,551)

Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)



134





(19)





(318)





(67)

Equity method investment income



613





-





733





-

Other nonoperating expenses



(1,019)





(521)





(1,019)





(1,013)

Income before Income Taxes



101,053





73,562





192,081





138,217

Provision for income taxes



24,904





19,651





42,987





35,878

Net income

$ 76,149



$ 53,911



$ 149,094



$ 102,339

Earnings Per Share































Earnings per common share:































Basic

$ 3.01



$ 2.00



$ 5.85



$ 3.71

Diluted

$ 2.86



$ 1.93



$ 5.51



$ 3.56

Weighted average common shares outstanding:































Basic



25,297





26,938





25,486





27,567

Diluted



26,646





27,941





27,062





28,722



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)









Six Months Ended June 30,





2025



2024

Total cash flows provided by operating activities

$ 838,508



$ 709,505

Cash flows from investing activities















Loans and finance receivables



(1,013,727)





(827,638)

Capitalization of software development costs and purchases of fixed assets



(24,099)





(22,312)

Total cash flows used in investing activities



(1,037,826)





(849,950)

Cash flows provided by financing activities



255,953





35,159

Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



140





(848)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



56,775





(106,134)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



322,668





377,439

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 379,443



$ 271,305



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

LOANS AND FINANCE RECEIVABLES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA

(dollars in thousands)

The following table includes financial information for loans and finance receivables, which is based on loan and finance receivable balances for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.

Three Months Ended June 30,

2025



2024



Change

Ending combined loan and finance receivable principal balance:























Company owned

$ 4,141,113



$ 3,423,652



$ 717,461

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



16,762





12,487





4,275

Total combined loan and finance receivable principal balance (b)

$ 4,157,875



$ 3,436,139



$ 721,736

Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance:























Company owned

$ 4,773,315



$ 3,939,159



$ 834,156

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



23,777





17,284





6,493

Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance (b)

$ 4,797,092



$ 3,956,443



$ 840,649

Fair value as a % of principal(c)



115.4 %



115.1 %



0.3 % Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal

and accrued fees/interest outstanding:























Company owned

$ 4,298,675



$ 3,569,726



$ 728,949

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



20,014





14,941





5,073

Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance (b)

$ 4,318,689



$ 3,584,667



$ 734,022

Average combined loan and finance receivable balance, including

principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding:























Company owned(d)

$ 4,201,674



$ 3,485,739



$ 715,935

Guaranteed by the Company(a)(d)



18,495





13,730





4,765

Average combined loan and finance receivable balance (a)(d)

$ 4,220,169



$ 3,499,469



$ 720,700

Installment loans as percentage of average combined loan and

finance receivable balance



44.2 %



47.7 %



(3.5) % Line of credit accounts as percentage of average combined loan and

finance receivable balance



55.8 %



52.3 %



3.5 %

























Revenue

$ 754,577



$ 619,340



$ 135,237

Change in fair value



(320,556)





(255,980)





(64,576)

Net revenue

$ 434,021



$ 363,360



$ 70,661

Net revenue margin



57.5 %



58.7 %



(1.2) %

























Combined loan and finance receivable originations and purchases

$ 1,803,049



$ 1,408,654



$ 394,395



























Delinquencies:























>30 days delinquent

$ 305,583



$ 268,053



$ 37,530

>30 days delinquent as a % of combined loan and finance receivable

balance(c)



7.1 %



7.5 %



(0.4) %

























Charge-offs:























Charge-offs (net of recoveries)

$ 342,880



$ 268,386



$ 74,494

Charge-offs (net of recoveries) as a % of average combined loan and

finance receivable balance(d)



8.1 %



7.7 %



0.4 %





(a) Represents loans originated by third-party lenders through the CSO programs, which are not included in our consolidated balance sheets. (b) Non-GAAP measure. (c) Determined using period-end balances. (d) The average combined loan and finance receivable balance is the average of the month-end balances during the period.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Adjusted Earnings Measures









Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Net income

$ 76,149



$ 53,911



$ 149,094



$ 102,339

Adjustments:































Transaction-related costs(a)



-





-





-





327

Equity method investment income



(613)





-





(733)





-

Other nonoperating expenses(b)



1,019





521





1,019





1,013

Intangible asset amortization



2,013





2,013





4,027





4,027

Stock-based compensation expense



8,106





7,764





16,042





15,403

Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss



(134)





19





318





67

Cumulative tax effect of adjustments



(488)





(2,590)





(2,976)





(5,232)



































Adjusted earnings

$ 86,052



$ 61,638



$ 166,791



$ 117,944



































Diluted earnings per share

$ 2.86



$ 1.93



$ 5.51



$ 3.56



































Adjusted earnings per share

$ 3.23



$ 2.21



$ 6.16



$ 4.11















Adjusted EBITDA Measures





























Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Net income

$ 76,149



$ 53,911



$ 149,094



$ 102,339

Depreciation and amortization expenses



10,348





9,709





20,409





19,972

Interest expense, net



82,781





70,954





163,325





136,551

Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss



(134)





19





318





67

Provision for income taxes



24,904





19,651





42,987





35,878

Stock-based compensation expense



8,106





7,764





16,042





15,403

Adjustments:































Transaction-related costs(a)



-





-





-





327

Equity method investment income



(613)





-





(733)





-

Other nonoperating expenses(b)



1,019





521





1,019





1,013



































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 202,560



$ 162,529



$ 392,461



$ 311,550



































Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated as follows:































Total Revenue

$ 764,043



$ 628,436



$ 1,509,584



$ 1,238,325

Adjusted EBITDA



202,560





162,529





392,461





311,550

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue



26.5 %



25.9 %



26.0 %



25.2 %





(a) In the first quarter of 2024, the Company recorded $0.3 million ($0.2 million net of tax) of costs related to a consent solicitation for the Senior Notes due 2025. (b) In the second quarter of 2025 and the first and second quarters of 2024, the Company recorded other nonoperating expense of $1.0 million ($0.8 million net of tax), $0.5 million ($0.4 million net of tax) and $0.5 million ($0.4 million net of tax), respectively, related to the early extinguishment of debt.

