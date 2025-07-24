Enova International, Inc.: Enova Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

- Originations rose 28% and total company revenue increased 22% from the second quarter of 2024
- Diluted earnings per share of $2.86 increased 48% and adjusted earnings per share1 of $3.23 rose 46% compared to the second quarter of 2024
- Consolidated credit performance remained strong with a net charge-off ratio of 8.1% and net revenue margin of 58%
- Year-over-year improvement in the consolidated 30+ day delinquency ratio of 7.1% and stability in the consolidated portfolio fair value premium of 115% reflect a stable credit outlook
- Liquidity, including cash and marketable securities and available capacity on facilities, totaled $1.1 billion at June 30th
- Share repurchases during the quarter totaled $54 million
CHICAGO, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial services company powered by machine learning and world-class analytics, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.
"We are pleased to report another quarter of strong performance," said David Fisher, Enova's CEO. "For the fifth quarter in a row, we generated greater than 20% year-over-year growth in revenue, originations and adjusted EPS. We remain committed to prudently managing the business to produce sustainable and profitable growth, and we believe our diversified business, strong competitive position, world-class team, advanced technology and analytics platform position us very well for the remainder of this year and beyond."
Second Quarter 2025 Summary
- Total revenue of $764 million increased 22% from $628 million in the second quarter of 2024.
- Net revenue margin of 58% compared to 59% in the second quarter of 2024, reflecting continued solid credit performance.
- Net income of $76 million, or $2.86 per diluted share, increased 41% from $54 million, or $1.93 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 of $203 million increased 25% from $163 million in the second quarter of 2024.
- Adjusted earnings per share1 of $3.23 increased 46% from $2.21 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2024.
- Total company combined loans and finance receivables1 increased 20% from the end of the second quarter of 2024 to a record $4.3 billion with total company originations of $1.8 billion in the quarter.
- Repurchased $54 million of common stock under the company's share repurchase program.
1 Non-GAAP measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures," "Loans and Finance Receivables Financial and Operating Data," and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.
"Our second quarter results reflect the strength of our diversified product offerings and the ability of our team to deliver strong originations growth, revenue and profitability while maintaining solid credit," said Steve Cunningham, CFO of Enova. "Our focused growth strategy, sophisticated unit economics decisioning and solid balance sheet support our ability to successfully navigate a range of operating environments and deliver on our commitment to driving long-term shareholder value through both continued investments in our business and share repurchases."
Enova Announces Planned Key Senior Leadership Changes
Enova today announced planned key senior leadership changes, which reflect the Company's long-term leadership transition planning. David Fisher, Enova's Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2026, and will continue to lead the Board of Directors on company strategy while supporting stability and continuity during the leadership transitions. Fisher intends to serve as Executive Chairman for at least two years. Steve Cunningham, Enova's current Chief Financial Officer, will succeed Fisher as CEO, effective January 1, 2026. In addition, Cunningham has joined the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Scott Cornelis, current Treasurer and Vice President of Finance for Enova, will succeed Steve Cunningham as CFO, effective January 1, 2026. The details of the announcement can be accessed here.
Conference Call
About Enova
Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading online financial services company that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. For over 20 years, Enova has provided over $63 billion in loans and financing to more than 13 million customers by offering a suite of market-leading products powered by the company's world-class analytics, machine learning algorithms and proprietary technology. You can learn more about the company and its portfolio of businesses at www.enova.com.
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2025
2024
2024
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
55,560
$
60,138
$
73,910
Restricted cash
323,883
211,167
248,758
Loans and finance receivables at fair value
4,773,315
3,939,159
4,386,444
Income taxes receivable
35,586
68,732
40,690
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
78,045
71,172
63,752
Property and equipment, net
127,686
115,061
119,956
Operating lease right-of-use assets
17,781
13,180
18,201
Goodwill
279,275
279,275
279,275
Intangible assets, net
6,923
14,978
10,951
Other assets
26,699
44,229
24,194
Total assets
$
5,724,753
$
4,817,091
$
5,266,131
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
257,509
$
333,972
$
249,970
Operating lease liabilities
32,654
26,511
32,165
Deferred tax liabilities, net
242,421
114,959
223,590
Long-term debt
3,963,514
3,194,121
3,563,482
Total liabilities
4,496,098
3,669,563
4,069,207
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized,
-
-
-
Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized,
-
-
-
Additional paid in capital
346,926
308,481
328,268
Retained earnings
1,846,848
1,590,645
1,697,754
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(8,853)
(10,749)
(13,691)
Treasury stock, at cost (22,106,516, 19,875,678 and 20,712,820
(956,266)
(740,849)
(815,407)
Total stockholders' equity
1,228,655
1,147,528
1,196,924
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
5,724,753
$
4,817,091
$
5,266,131
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenue
$
764,043
$
628,436
$
1,509,584
$
1,238,325
Change in Fair Value
(322,585)
(258,245)
(641,944)
(522,268)
Net Revenue
441,458
370,191
867,640
716,057
Operating Expenses
Marketing
142,848
120,765
282,139
231,332
Operations and technology
63,648
54,953
126,110
109,332
General and administrative
40,508
39,708
82,972
79,573
Depreciation and amortization
10,348
9,709
20,409
19,972
Total Operating Expenses
257,352
225,135
511,630
440,209
Income from Operations
184,106
145,056
356,010
275,848
Interest expense, net
(82,781)
(70,954)
(163,325)
(136,551)
Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)
134
(19)
(318)
(67)
Equity method investment income
613
-
733
-
Other nonoperating expenses
(1,019)
(521)
(1,019)
(1,013)
Income before Income Taxes
101,053
73,562
192,081
138,217
Provision for income taxes
24,904
19,651
42,987
35,878
Net income
$
76,149
$
53,911
$
149,094
$
102,339
Earnings Per Share
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
3.01
$
2.00
$
5.85
$
3.71
Diluted
$
2.86
$
1.93
$
5.51
$
3.56
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
25,297
26,938
25,486
27,567
Diluted
26,646
27,941
27,062
28,722
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Total cash flows provided by operating activities
$
838,508
$
709,505
Cash flows from investing activities
Loans and finance receivables
(1,013,727)
(827,638)
Capitalization of software development costs and purchases of fixed assets
(24,099)
(22,312)
Total cash flows used in investing activities
(1,037,826)
(849,950)
Cash flows provided by financing activities
255,953
35,159
Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
140
(848)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
56,775
(106,134)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
322,668
377,439
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
379,443
$
271,305
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
LOANS AND FINANCE RECEIVABLES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA
(dollars in thousands)
The following table includes financial information for loans and finance receivables, which is based on loan and finance receivable balances for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.
Three Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Change
Ending combined loan and finance receivable principal balance:
Company owned
$
4,141,113
$
3,423,652
$
717,461
Guaranteed by the Company(a)
16,762
12,487
4,275
Total combined loan and finance receivable principal balance (b)
$
4,157,875
$
3,436,139
$
721,736
Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance:
Company owned
$
4,773,315
$
3,939,159
$
834,156
Guaranteed by the Company(a)
23,777
17,284
6,493
Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance (b)
$
4,797,092
$
3,956,443
$
840,649
Fair value as a % of principal(c)
115.4
%
115.1
%
0.3
%
Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal
Company owned
$
4,298,675
$
3,569,726
$
728,949
Guaranteed by the Company(a)
20,014
14,941
5,073
Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance (b)
$
4,318,689
$
3,584,667
$
734,022
Average combined loan and finance receivable balance, including
Company owned(d)
$
4,201,674
$
3,485,739
$
715,935
Guaranteed by the Company(a)(d)
18,495
13,730
4,765
Average combined loan and finance receivable balance (a)(d)
$
4,220,169
$
3,499,469
$
720,700
Installment loans as percentage of average combined loan and
44.2
%
47.7
%
(3.5)
%
Line of credit accounts as percentage of average combined loan and
55.8
%
52.3
%
3.5
%
Revenue
$
754,577
$
619,340
$
135,237
Change in fair value
(320,556)
(255,980)
(64,576)
Net revenue
$
434,021
$
363,360
$
70,661
Net revenue margin
57.5
%
58.7
%
(1.2)
%
Combined loan and finance receivable originations and purchases
$
1,803,049
$
1,408,654
$
394,395
Delinquencies:
>30 days delinquent
$
305,583
$
268,053
$
37,530
>30 days delinquent as a % of combined loan and finance receivable
7.1
%
7.5
%
(0.4)
%
Charge-offs:
Charge-offs (net of recoveries)
$
342,880
$
268,386
$
74,494
Charge-offs (net of recoveries) as a % of average combined loan and
8.1
%
7.7
%
0.4
%
(a)
Represents loans originated by third-party lenders through the CSO programs, which are not included in our consolidated balance sheets.
(b)
Non-GAAP measure.
(c)
Determined using period-end balances.
(d)
The average combined loan and finance receivable balance is the average of the month-end balances during the period.
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Adjusted Earnings Measures
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net income
$
76,149
$
53,911
$
149,094
$
102,339
Adjustments:
Transaction-related costs(a)
-
-
-
327
Equity method investment income
(613)
-
(733)
-
Other nonoperating expenses(b)
1,019
521
1,019
1,013
Intangible asset amortization
2,013
2,013
4,027
4,027
Stock-based compensation expense
8,106
7,764
16,042
15,403
Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss
(134)
19
318
67
Cumulative tax effect of adjustments
(488)
(2,590)
(2,976)
(5,232)
Adjusted earnings
$
86,052
$
61,638
$
166,791
$
117,944
Diluted earnings per share
$
2.86
$
1.93
$
5.51
$
3.56
Adjusted earnings per share
$
3.23
$
2.21
$
6.16
$
4.11
Adjusted EBITDA Measures
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net income
$
76,149
$
53,911
$
149,094
$
102,339
Depreciation and amortization expenses
10,348
9,709
20,409
19,972
Interest expense, net
82,781
70,954
163,325
136,551
Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss
(134)
19
318
67
Provision for income taxes
24,904
19,651
42,987
35,878
Stock-based compensation expense
8,106
7,764
16,042
15,403
Adjustments:
Transaction-related costs(a)
-
-
-
327
Equity method investment income
(613)
-
(733)
-
Other nonoperating expenses(b)
1,019
521
1,019
1,013
Adjusted EBITDA
$
202,560
$
162,529
$
392,461
$
311,550
Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated as follows:
Total Revenue
$
764,043
$
628,436
$
1,509,584
$
1,238,325
Adjusted EBITDA
202,560
162,529
392,461
311,550
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue
26.5
%
25.9
%
26.0
%
25.2
%
(a)
In the first quarter of 2024, the Company recorded $0.3 million ($0.2 million net of tax) of costs related to a consent solicitation for the Senior Notes due 2025.
(b)
In the second quarter of 2025 and the first and second quarters of 2024, the Company recorded other nonoperating expense of $1.0 million ($0.8 million net of tax), $0.5 million ($0.4 million net of tax) and $0.5 million ($0.4 million net of tax), respectively, related to the early extinguishment of debt.
