Health In Tech Regains Compliance with Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Requirement

STUART, Fla., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health In Tech (Nasdaq: HIT), an Insurtech platform company backed by third-party AI technology, today announced that it received formal written confirmation from The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC ("Nasdaq") confirming that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

To regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, the Company's common shares were required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive business days.

The closing bid price of the Shares has been at $1.00 per Share or greater for 10 consecutive business days from July 10 to July 23, 2025. Accordingly, Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff has notified the Company that it has determined that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and the matter is now closed.

Health In Tech (Nasdaq: "HIT") is an Insurtech platform company backed by third-party AI technology, which offers a marketplace that aims to improve processes in the healthcare industry through vertical integration, process simplification, and automation. By removing friction and complexities, we streamline the underwriting, sales and service process for insurance companies, licensed brokers, and TPAs. Learn more at healthintech.com.

