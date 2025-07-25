







Vientiane, Laos, July 25, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the commissioning and operation of the Nam Ngiep 2 Hydropower Station in Laos, China International Water & Electric Corp. (CWE), a subsidiary of China Communications Construction Company (CCCG), held "Lancang Mekong Green Course" Open Day event from July 4 to 5, 2025. The event drew wide participation from students and faculty of the National University of Laos, government representatives at various levels, and residents from surrounding communities, who came together to witness the station's achievements over the past decade.Nam Ngiep 2 is the second Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) hydropower project developed by the CWE in Laos. With a total installed capacity of 180 MW, the station began commercial operation in October 2015. Over the past 10 years, it has generated over 4.2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, supplying power to approximately 780,000 people and making a significant contribution to the energy stability of northern Laos. In 2022, it was awarded the Second-Class Labor Medal, a national honor of Laos.This Open Day event was based on the CWE's "Lancang Mekong Green Course" brand project, focusing on local university students and youth. Five thematic modules were designed around the station's 10th anniversary: Practical Class, Research Class, Science Class, Activity Class, and Culture Class. A photo exhibition titled "10 Years of Development of Nam Ngiep 2" was also set up, showcasing the station's construction milestones, operational management, environmental protection efforts, and community engagement practices.Led by Chinese and Lao engineers, participants engaged in immersive learning through practical, research, and science classes. These sessions helped local youth gain a hands-on understanding of hydropower generation, the multifunctional role of water conservancy projects, and the technological innovations within China-Laos joint projects. A "Decade Together" sharing session featured long-serving employees from both countries who shared personal stories of growing alongside the project - encouraging young students to pursue careers in clean energy.A student from the Faculty of Engineering at the National University of Laos, said:"This event taught me so many things beyond the textbooks. I saw firsthand how the station operates and felt the commitment of Chinese enterprises to social responsibility and ecological protection. It's an honor to witness this important 10-year milestone in person."In the Activity Class, the station worked with the local government to organize eco-friendly activities such as tree planting and fish fry release. Around 2,000 saplings - including mango and longan - were planted, and approximately 100,000 juvenile fish such as tilapia and crucian carp were released, reinforcing the station's commitment to green development and community engagement. The government of Phaxay awarded the station an "Ecological Protection Honor Certificate for the Mekong River Basin." County Chief Khamla Keodavanh commented:"Nam Ngiep 2 not only provides stable and clean power to Laos, but also protects the river basin's ecosystem through activities like tree planting and fish release. This honor is the best recognition of its commitment to sustainable development."During the Culture Class, students were invited to experience traditional Chinese cuisine. Under the guidance of the station's staff, they learned to wrap sticky rice dumplings (zongzi), roll rice balls (tangyuan), make dumpling wrappers, and prepare green rice cakes (qingtuan). The festivities also included a Chinese hotpot meal and a celebratory cake to mark the station's 10th "birthday", creating a joyful and festive atmosphere.Throughout the event, students actively posted their experiences and "highlight moments" on international social media platforms, attracting widespread attention and engagement from local youth. The event-related content reached over 350,000 views online. Local media outlets also covered the event live.Over the years, the hydropower station has brought tangible economic, social, and environmental benefits to local communities by building infrastructure, supporting resettlement villages, and preserving cultural heritage. Village chief from Poung Village shared:"Ten years ago, due to our remote location and difficult terrain, our village was the only one in Xiengkhuang Province without electricity. With continuous support from Nam Ngiep 2, we finally got power. Last year, the station even helped us build our first primary school. Serving as a platform for cultural exchange, the "Lancang Mekong Green Course" Open Day vividly showcased the decade-long journey and accomplishments of the China-Laos joint project. It also deepened local youth's understanding of the green energy sector and opened a new chapter in regional energy cooperation across the Lancang-Mekong region.