After a tough year, LendInvest (LINV) has turned a corner and returned to profitability, with H225 PBT turning positive. The mortgage origination division continues to drive the recovery in growth, with lending increasing by more than 60% in FY25. The company should continue to benefit from the recovery in the UK buy-to-let mortgage market, with falling base rates acting as a tailwind to demand. The cost base has been significantly restructured to increase speed and efficiency in the underwriting parts of the business. LINV's FY25 results were materially ahead of consensus, which caused the share price to increase by 15% on the day. Medium-term consensus estimates assume double-digit growth in revenues in FY27.

