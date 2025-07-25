French solar module maker CreaWatt was placed in receivership on July 16, with a court hearing set for Sept. 3 to determine its future. From pv magazine France CréaWatt, a French company that manufactures flexible solar panels, was placed in receivership by the Orléans Commercial Court on July 16. A new hearing is scheduled for Sept. 3 to assess the situation and potentially decide on a continuation or recovery plan. The company's financial difficulties worsened in early 2025, a CréaWatt employee told pv magazine France on condition of anonymity. In 2023, the company had announced industrial ...

