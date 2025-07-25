DISCOVERIE GROUP

In its Q126 trading update, discoverIE confirmed that trading in Q1 was in line with management expectations. Organic revenues were flat year-on-year, showing continued improvement from last year. Following the trend flagged at recent full year results, three of the four operating units showed organic growth, with only Controls still seeing weaker demand. Management's expectations for full year earnings are unchanged and we maintain our forecasts.

