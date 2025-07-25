In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that significant swathes of Europe saw much more solar irradiance than normal last month. Sunny summer conditions delivered record photovoltaic (PV) production across much of western Europe in June 2025, as high pressure systems brought sustained clear skies and above-average irradiance. For the first time, solar became the leading energy source for Europe for the month, despite some regions in the north and east, including Scandinavia and the Baltic States, experiencing suppressed solar performance due to persistent frontal ...

