This week Women in Solar+ Europe gives voice to Jessica Klein, Head of Regulatory EU & Germany at RWE Renewables. She says working in solar it's not just joining an industry, but also becoming part of a global shift toward a cleaner, smarter, more inclusive energy future. "Claim your space in that movement. And help lead the way," she states. The solar, storage, and grid infrastructure industries sit at the heart of a global transformation, one that's not only technical but deeply human. These sectors thrive on innovation, creativity, and systems-level thinking. But none of that can truly flourish ...

