Aelium: COFICERT: ORGANIZATION OF AN INTERNATIONAL CEREMONY FOR THE AWARDING OF FINANCIAL AND NON-FINANCIAL COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATES AT EURONEXT

ORGANIZATION OF AN INTERNATIONAL CEREMONY FOR THE AWARDING OF FINANCIAL AND NON-FINANCIAL COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATES AT EURONEXT

On Tuesday, June 25, COFICERT, in partnership with IGSF, hosted an official ceremony to award financial and non-financial compliance certificates at the Euronext headquarters, located at the Paris Stock Exchange.

Several delegations from institutions known for their dedication to compliance and responsible finance, representing almost fifteen nations, came together for this event. A number of organisations received compliance certificates in line with globally accepted standards, such as the AML 30001®StandardStandard, which is focused on governance and financial quality. The ISO 37001®Standard, which focusses on anti-corruption, and the ESG 1000®Standard, which is dedicated to governance and quality of non-financial governance structures, were also emphasised during the event.

The ceremony was attended by Véronique de la Bachelerie, President of IGSF, Jérôme Gacoin, President of COFICERT, and Souheil Skander, CEO of COFICERT. It also gathered representatives from the European Commission, the World Bank, the OECD, and the EU Global Facility on AML/CFT, reflecting the growing importance attached to certification to these standards and international cooperation between Europe, Africa, and the Middle East in these areas. This convergence around a shared normative framework demonstrates a collective will to foster greater transparency and a standardized language, serving as a catalyst for universal compliance.

The companies certified during this ceremony belong to strategic sectors, placing them in a position to drive change within their respective countries or regions, thereby fostering the widespread adoption of best practices and contributing to enhanced integrity across the financial system. Notably, the companies that made the trip to Paris are among the leading financial and economic players on the African continent. West and Central Africa were represented by BSICand NSIA Bank, Tunisie Leasing & Factoring, Tunisie Valeurs, Hannibal Lease, BSB TOYOTA, Attawfiq Microfinance, and Alamana Microfinance. The diversity of these profiles illustrates the inclusive and structuring purpose of the MSI 20000® Standard, uniting key transformational actors at a regional level and compliance drivers at an international level.

The organization of this event, along with the presence of official delegations and international organizations, underscores the growing importance attributed to financial and non-financial compliance as a pillar of performance, responsibility, and ultimately, value creation.

Ms. Véronique de la Bachelerie, President of IGSF, emphasized: "The financial and non-financial certifications standardized by IGSF and ISO provide a guarantee of confidence in the financial sustainability of a company (MSI 20000), a guarantee of confidence in the quality of its governance and its risk management policies regarding financial crime through anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML 30001), the fight against corruption (ISO 37001), and finally a guarantee of confidence in its ability to address all environmental and social challenges through the quality of its non-financial governance. More broadly, this contributes to the company's sustainability - that is the value proposition of ESG 1000, in support of sustainable finance."

Mr. Jérôme Gacoin, President of COFICERT, stated: "We have just experienced a moment that is both symbolic and foundational. Symbolic, because the adoption of these standards reflects the commitment of companies and institutions to comply with demanding, internationally recognized standards. Foundational, because it contributes to a dynamic of trust, transparency, and responsibility at both the European and global levels. Furthermore, the Paris Stock Exchange, a crossroads of markets and investments, perfectly embodies COFICERT's mission: to raise standards, secure economic relationships, and recognize the value of committed organizations."

Mr. Souheil Skander, CEO of COFICERT, added: "The companies certified to the MSI 20000, ISO 37001, and AML 30001 standards have successfully turned what was once a constraint into an opportunity and a powerful lever of attractiveness and value creation. Certifications today serve as true benchmarks - they are closely observed and highly valued. They offer undeniable competitive and differentiation advantages, effectively acting as a qualitative filter. These certifications have become tools of assurance, opportunity, and synergy for business development."

IGSF (International Group for Sustainability Finance) is a non-profit NGO based in Luxembourg, whose activities aim to channel and organise international efforts in financial and extra-financial standard-setting. As a standard-setting body, IGSF operates along two main axes: first, the technical organization of standards related to financial and extra-financial governance; and second, the dissemination of standards and best practices. The issues addressed by IGSF include financial governance, the fight against financial crime and the social responsibility of companies and organisations of all types.



COFICERT is a French certification body specializing in financial and non-financial certifications, operating in nearly 50 countries across 3 continents. COFICERT is recognized for its expertise in governance, anti-financial crime, and sustainable finance. It certifies organizations in areas related to sound financial governance (MSI 20000), extra-financial governance (ESG 1000), anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML 30001), and anti-corruption (ISO 37001).





