Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2025) - Hugo Inc. has launched a dedicated division serving Play-to-Earn (P2E) and Get-Paid-To (GPT) platforms.

P2E and GPT platforms represent a fundamental shift in digital engagement, where users transition from being consumers to owning digital assets. One of the standout innovators in this space is a global fantasy sports platform that combines digital collectibles with real-world sports performance.

Since its launch, the company has secured major partnerships with top sports leagues in the U.S. and Europe and attracted high-profile backers.

In an interview with Hugo, Kim Schwab, Head of Player Experience at Sorare, noted: "Web3 models enable a framework for this idea of 'player as owner' rather than 'player as consumer' alone, which is a game changer for fans/users."

This paradigm shift has created unprecedented user engagement levels. "User engagement is entirely different when you start thinking about Web3 because you can take these users a step closer to the experience," Schwab explains.

However, these platforms face distinct operational challenges that traditional BPO providers struggle to address. The complexity stems from real monetary transactions, digital asset ownership, and the need for sophisticated fraud detection while maintaining user trust at a global scale.

Specialized Services and Performance

Hugo's P2E/GPT expertise spans the full spectrum of platform operations, from frontline customer support to sophisticated fraud prevention workflows. The company's approach integrates multiple service tiers designed to optimize both user experience and platform security.

Simone Bartlett, Co-Founder and Chief Delivery Officer of Hugo Inc., explained the evolution of this specialty division:

"The P2E and GPT space demanded a level of operational sophistication that didn't exist in traditional BPO offerings. These platforms operate in a unique ecosystem where every interaction involves real monetary value, creating complex dynamics around user verification, fraud prevention, and community management. We recognized early that success in this sector required deep specialization rather than generic customer service approaches."

Industry-Leading Performance Metrics

Hugo's P2E/GPT division sets a high standard for speed and service quality in the digital rewards space. The team consistently delivers rapid response and resolution across all support tiers, maintaining a reputation for reliability, efficiency, and adaptability in a fast-evolving ecosystem.

Taire A., VP of Innovation at Hugo Inc., highlighted the technical sophistication required for P2E/GPT operations:

"Traditional customer service metrics don't capture the complexity of P2E and GPT platforms. These environments require agents who understand the nuances of digital economies, can identify sophisticated fraud patterns, and maintain the delicate balance between user experience and platform security. Our agents don't just resolve tickets, they protect ecosystem integrity while fostering community growth."

The company's fraud prevention capabilities have proven valuable, with specialized workflows that can differentiate between legitimate user behavior and system gaming attempts.

This expertise has helped clients maintain platform security and minimize false positives that could impact genuine users.

Market Position

The development of Hugo's P2E/GPT specialty division reflects broader trends in the digital economy.

Orinola Gbadebo-Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of Hugo Inc., expressed confidence in the division's continued expansion:

"The P2E and GPT sector represents the future of digital engagement, where users are rewarded for participation rather than simply consuming content, and we're uniquely positioned to support this type of engagement. Our success comes from recognizing that no two P2E or GPT platforms are alike. We deep dive into each client's ecosystem first, then build specialized teams with the exact skill sets needed to protect their users and grow their platform."

As the P2E and GPT sectors continue to mature, Hugo Inc. is positioned to expand its specialized offerings to serve the evolving needs of digital reward platforms.

By combining deep industry knowledge with operational excellence, Hugo continues to redefine what's possible in business process outsourcing.

For more information about Hugo Inc.'s P2E/GPT services and capabilities, visit www.hugoinc.com.

About Hugo Inc.

Hugo Inc. is a next-generation business process outsourcing provider specializing in customer service solutions powered by exceptional global talent and innovative technology. The company identifies and invests in underserved regions with outstanding talent potential worldwide. Founded with a mission to create meaningful opportunities while delivering exceptional service, Hugo partners with forward-thinking companies across North America and Europe to transform their customer experience operations. Hugo has been recognized as the fastest-growing customer service BPO company by Clutch for two consecutive years.

