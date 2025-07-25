Revenue from operations increased to INR 934.6 crore in Q1FY25-26 as compared with INR 781.9 crore reported in Q1 FY24-25, up 19.5% YoY

Revenue from operations grew to USD 109.2 million in Q1 FY25-26 in US Dollar terms, translating to a 17.1% increase over USD 93.3 million in Q1 FY24-25

Net profit came in at INR 141.7 crore for Q1 FY25-26 as against INR 111.6 crore in the year ago period, net profit margin for the quarter stood at 15.0% versus 13.9% in Q1 FY24-25

Mumbai-based specialist IT/ITES firm eClerx Services Ltd. has delivered robust results for the quarter ending 30th June 2025. The company reported a sequential and Y-o-Y growth in revenue numbers.

Key highlights: Consolidated financial results reported for the quarter ended June 30, 2025

eClerx's consolidated revenue came in at INR 945.1 crore in Q1 FY2025-26 as compared to INR 803.1 crore in Q1 FY2024-25; increasing by 17.7% on a YoY basis. In U.S. Dollar terms, the company's operational revenue stood at USD 109.2 million versus USD 93.3 million in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, amounting to a 17.1% YoY growth.

The company demonstrated strong margin performance; with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) increasing to INR 234.6 crore from INR 187.3 crore in Q1 FY24-25, amounting to a 25.3% YoY growth.

For Q1 FY25-26, eClerx recorded a net profit of INR 141.7 crore, a 26.9% YoY growth over INR 111.6 crore reported in Q1 FY24-25.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 FY25-26 climbed to INR 30.16 from INR 23.13 in Q1 FY24-25 while Diluted EPS was at INR 29.64, up from INR 22.72 in the year ago period.

The company also reported strong addition to headcount; with total delivery headcount of 20,261 in Q1 FY25-26, a 15.0% increase over the Q1 FY24-25 headcount of 17,624.

Commenting on the company's financial performance in Q1 FY 2025-26, Mr. Kapil Jain, Managing Director and Group CEO at eClerx remarked, "Despite an uncertain macroeconomic environment, we delivered strong performance on both the revenue and margin front. Our pipeline remains healthy, and we continue to see momentum in deal pursuits and cross-sell initiatives. Our domain-centric approach and investment in productized services continue to resonate with clients."

The Mumbai-based firm counts many Fortune 2000 companies amongst its list of clients. The company has been expanding its delivery footprint and has opened a delivery centre in Cairo in this quarter. The company has also continued with its trend of winning awards and investing in employee learning and development initiatives, notable examples of which are mentioned below.

Key developments, initiatives and recognitions

eClerx has been honored with the prestigious Financial Express CFO Award (FE CFO) in the Medium Enterprises Segment; underscoring the company's commitment to financial discipline, risk management, and sustainable growth

eClerx's Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Sanjay Kukreja, has been honored as The Evangelist 100 by the Chief Security Officer Awards (CSO100) by Foundry (an IDG, Inc. Company) for his outstanding leadership in driving technology transformation and fortifying cybersecurity strategy

About 8000 employees have been upskilled on Generative AI in partnership with the Technical University of Munich (TUM). TUM is a top ranked university in computer science and engineering. eClerx are also upskilling the entire technology team on GitHub Co-pilot in line with the CTO's vision to drive 25% productivity gain by leveraging AI code generation tools.

About eClerx Services Ltd.

eClerx provides business process management, automation and analytics services to a number of Fortune 2000 enterprises, including some of the world's leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media entertainment, manufacturing, travel leisure and technology companies. Incorporated in 2000, eClerx is today traded on both the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges of India. The firm employs about 20,400 people across Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Italy, Netherlands, Philippines, Singapore, Dubai, Thailand, Peru, UK and the USA. For more information, visit www.eclerx.com.

Disclaimer: Certain statements made in this release concerning our future growth prospects may be interpreted as forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in such forward looking statements. Investors are requested to use their discretion in relying on them. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time.

