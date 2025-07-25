XPENG Launches Global Localization Strategy in Indonesia with First Locally-produced X9 Delivery

Indonesia has become the first country in the world where XPENG has localized its vehicle production.

XPENG's Purwakarta factory rolled out the first locally produced X9 and delivered it to customer at the 2025 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS).

This milestone marks the official launch of XPENG's global localized manufacturing strategy, starting from Indonesia.

XPENG New G6 made its debut at GIIAS 2025, featuring 800V architecture, 5C ultra-fast charging AI battery, which allows it to charge from 10% to 80% in just 12 minutes.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPENG Motors ("XPENG" or the "Company"; NYSE: XPEV, HKEX: 9868), a leading China-based high-tech company, marked a significant milestone by delivering its first locally produced XPENG X9 at the 2025 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). This achievement follows the commencement of operations at XPENG's inaugural overseas production base in Indonesia, realizing the company's strategic localization initiative. Meanwhile, XPENG unveiled its New G6 at GIIAS, just two weeks after its successful European launch, demonstrating the company's accelerated global expansion strategy.





At GIIAS, Xiaopeng He, Chairman and CEO of XPENG, announced via video that XPENG has chosen Indonesia to be the first overseas production base, starting XPENG's global manufacturing deployment.

As Southeast Asia's largest automotive market, Indonesia has special strategic significance for XPENG. The establishment of local production in Indonesia, not only represents key milestone in XPENG's global expansion, but also enhances the company's responsiveness to local market needs. It enables more tailored intelligent electric mobility solutions for Southeast Asia, and accelerates the adoption of cutting-edge technologies across the region.





On July 1, the first locally produced XPENG X9 officially rolled off the production line in Indonesia. This intelligent electric MPV, which seamlessly blends spaceship-inspired design with family-oriented practicality, has already won the favor of 30,000 families worldwide.

To demonstrate the capabilities of X9, three Chinese XPENG owners set off from Guangzhou, China on July 5, driving X9 through Laos, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore before reaching Jakarta, Indonesia. A nearly 2,485-mile journey that marks the first time a Chinese pure electric MPV traversed Southeast Asia and crossed the equator, and successfully overcame unstable conditions along the way.

Equipped with an ultra-comfortable smart cockpit, a leading intelligent driving system, and standard rear-wheel steering, X9 sets a new benchmark in smart mobility. These features align precisely with the needs of Indonesian families. Notably, X9 had already become Hong Kong's best-selling MPV in June, a testament to XPENG's growing momentum in the Asia-Pacific EV market and its emerging leadership potential in the global premium smart EV segment.





XPENG also debuts New G6 at GIIAS, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 chipset and NVIDIA Orin-X processor. It boasts 7.5x the AI processing power and 3x the graphics speed of mainstream competitors in Indonesia, fueling its immersive digital cockpit and advanced driver assistance systems.





"Indonesia embraces some of the world's most respected manufacturing ambitions. Our investment here building facilities, nurturing talent, reflects our commitment to bringing advanced technologies to Indonesia. This is our pledge," said Xiaopeng He, Chairman and CEO of XPENG. Building on this commitment, XPENG will continue to expand its global footprint, driving innovation and fostering sustainable growth.

About XPENG

Founded in 2014, XPENG is a leading Chinese AI-driven mobility company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs, catering to a growing base of tech-savvy consumers. With the rapid advancement of AI, XPENG aspires to become a global leader in AI mobility, with a mission to drive the Smart EV revolution through cutting-edge technology, shaping the future of mobility.

To enhance the customer experience, XPENG develops its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) technology and intelligent in-car operating system in-house, along with core vehicle systems such as the powertrain and electrical/electronic architecture (EEA). Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG also operates key offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and Amsterdam. Its Smart EVs are primarily manufactured at its facilities in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province.

XPENG is listed at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: XPEV) and Hong Kong Exchange (HKEX: 9868).

