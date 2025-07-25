The Seoul Design Foundation will present 20 leading design brands from Seoul at the global trade fair.

The exhibition will highlight the city's creative identity, spanning tradition, modern lifestyle trends, and sustainable values.

The soul of Seoul is heading to Paris-and it's not coming quietly. From September 4 to 8, 2025, the Seoul Design Foundation (SDF) will make a bold entrance at Maison&Objet Paris, one of the world's top three design fairs, accompanied by 20 of the city's most innovative design brands. Under the evocative slogan "Seoul My Soul," this exhibition will not only highlight Seoul's rich heritage and cutting-edge design but also stake its claim as a global creative powerhouse. This isn't just an exhibition-it's Seoul's declaration of design identity to the world.

The Seoul pavilion will be located in Hall 7, Gift Play section, occupying approximately 180 square meters. Visitors will encounter a wide spectrum of creative works, ranging from trend-forward lifestyle products to reimagined traditional crafts and eco-conscious design pieces that address both current needs and future directions.

Participating brands are grouped under three thematic categories.

The Living Trend section features 8 brands offering lighting, compact storage furniture, eco-friendly kitchenware, and stylish bathroom accessories-products that embody Seoul's current lifestyle sensibilities and are already gaining popularity both online and offline.

The Contemporary Interpretation of Tradition section includes 5 brands that transform traditional Korean materials-such as hanji (paper leather), mosi (ramie), najeon (mother-of-pearl), and embroidery-into modern interior objects and fashion items, bridging cultural heritage with contemporary aesthetics.

The Sustainable Design section introduces 7 brands showcasing recycled textile bags, paper leather pouches, eco-activewear, and mindful kitchen items. These products represent the embodiment of Seoul's urban sustainability philosophy, where environmental responsibility meets design excellence.

Beyond simply organizing an exhibition, the Seoul Design Foundation provides comprehensive support for participating brands to expand globally.

This includes everything from pre-show preparation, booth construction, on-site interpreting, logistics, buyer engagement, and marketing to post-show consultations and export support-helping these companies build sustainable momentum in the international marketplace.

Through this participation, the Foundation aims to enhance Seoul's global design presence and communicate the city's creative potential, cultural depth, and technical innovation to a broader audience.

The booth will also feature Seoul-themed goods developed by the Foundation, offering visitors a friendly and memorable introduction to the Seoul brand.

Since its establishment in 2009, the Seoul Design Foundation has served as a key institution supporting the city's design ecosystem through the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP).

It continues to foster creative talent, promote local businesses, and expand global networks-solidifying Seoul's reputation as a leading city of design and innovation.

