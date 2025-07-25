

Newborn Town Inc. (09911.HK) Announces First-Half 2025 Operating Data:

Revenue Expected to Exceed RMB 3,000 Million, Up over 38% YoY [Hong Kong - 25 July 2025] Newborn Town Inc. (Newborn Town or the company, together with the subsidiaries as 'the Group', stock code: 09911.HK), a leading global social entertainment company, released its unaudited operating data for the first half of 2025. For the six months ending 30 June 2025, the Group's total revenue is estimated to reach RMB 3,135 million to RMB 3,215 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 38.0% to 41.5%. The social networking business segment maintained a strong financial performance, which is expected to achieve approximately RMB 2,800 million to RMB 2,860 million, reflecting a year-on-year increase of approximately 35.4% to 38.3%. The innovative business segment is projected to achieve explosive growth with revenue of RMB 335 million to RMB 355 million, up approximately 65.0% to 74.9% year-on-year. Social Networking Business Maintained Strong Momentum In the first half of 2025, Newborn Town's social networking business continued to deliver high-quality growth, with its "bush-like" product portfolio thriving in global markets. The second-mover products such as SUGO and TopTop recorded robust growth, while flagship products MICO and YoHo remained steady revenue contribution. According to the announcement, revenue from the social networking business saw a significant year-on-year increase, driven by AI-powered expansion across its diversified portfolio of social products. In recent years, Newborn Town has increasingly integrated AI technology into its core businesses, enhancing user acquisition, localized operations, and monetization efficiency, thereby accelerating impressive growth in global markets. The company has also made ongoing upgrades to its self-developed multimodal algorithm model, Boomiix. As a result, both user engagement and the overall social experience have seen further improvements. In the first half of 2025, SUGO reported steady growth across several key metrics, including average online time per user, average revenue per user (ARPU), and the paying user ratio, while TopTop's online community ecosystem continued to flourish. According to data from Sensor Tower, during the period from January 1 to June 30, 2025, SUGO ranked 7th in the social apps category in revenue rankings in the Middle East, while TopTop ranked 10th among the gaming apps on Google Play. Beyond maintaining steady growth in its core markets in MENA and Southeast Asia, the Group continued to strengthen its global presence by exploring new opportunities. For example, SUGO's product features and business model have proven highly adaptable in emerging markets such as Latin America and Europe. Meanwhile, Newborn Town's diverse-audience social networking business (LGBTQ) sustained solid development in overseas markets. Through deepening community engagement, iterating social features, and launching brand campaigns, HeeSay has further solidified its leading position in Southeast Asia, boosting its brand influence. According to Sensor Tower data, HeeSay ranked 16th in the social apps category by revenue on Google Play in Southeast Asia during the first half of 2025. Innovative Business Achieved Rapid Growth As the moat around the social networking business continues to strengthen, Newborn Town's second growth curve-powered by quality games and social e-commerce-has become increasingly evident. According to the announcement, revenue from the innovative business segment grew steadily in the first half, driven by solid traffic monetization and social e-commerce performance, as well as contributions from quality games. In the first half of 2025, Alice's Dream: Merge Games and other quality games entered a phase of long-term operation, steadily contributing to the company's profit. Building on its success in the casual gaming sector and deeper AI integration across its operations, Newborn Town has been able to shorten game development cycles and enhance operational efficiency, paving the way for stronger growth momentum in this segment. In addition, the social e-commerce brand, Heer Health continued to expand rapidly. Through enhancing user services, building a diversified business ecosystem, and broadening acquisition channels, Heer Health has further cemented its leadership in the HIV prevention and sexual healthcare sectors. Since joining the JD Health platform in 2020, Heer Health has ranked as a top merchant in JD Health's anti-infection category for three consecutive years and has consistently received annual recognition as one of the most outstanding service providers. In June 2025, Newborn Town officially established its global headquarters in Hong Kong, marking another milestone in the company's worldwide expansion and signaling a new chapter in its globalization strategy. Looking ahead, the company will be rooted in Hong Kong while maintaining a global perspective, harnessing technology to enrich social entertainment, continuously exploring diverse opportunities in global markets, and creating positive emotional value to users worldwide. About Newborn Town Newborn Town has grown into a leading technology company which was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) in 2019 under the stock code 9911. Committed to creating positive emotional values worldwide, Newborn Town has developed a diverse portfolio of applications in the social networking and entertainment sectors. Its social apps include MICO, YoHo, TopTop, SUGO and HeeSay, together with gaming products like Alice's Dream: Merge Games. These applications have achieved widespread acclaim, reaching over one billion users in over one hundred countries and regions.Newborn Town considers the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region a key market and has also extended its influence in Southeast Asia, Europe, the United States, Japan, and South Korea. The company aims to become the world's largest social entertainment company. For enquiries, please contact DLK Advisory pr@dlkadvisory.com 25/07/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

