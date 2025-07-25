JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Notice of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 25

JZ Capital Partners Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

(The "Company")

LEI Number: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

25 July 2025

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2025 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on Thursday 4 September 2025 at 13:30 BST.

Copies of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and a Form of Proxy for use in connection with the Annual General meeting will be sent to those shareholders who have elected to receive hard copy communications. The Notice of Annual General Meeting will also be made available on the Company's website ( www.jzcp.com ).

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to exercise their voting rights by completing and submitting a Form of Proxy. It is highly recommended that shareholders submit their Form of Proxy as early as possible to ensure that their votes are counted at the Annual General Meeting.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.1R, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, and the Form of Proxy have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information:

Kit Dunford / Ed Berry

FTI Consulting +44 (0)7717 417 038 / +44 (0)7703 330 199 David Zalaznick

Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc. +1 212 485 9410 Emma-Jayne Warden

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited +44 (0) 1481 745 724

