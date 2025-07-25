Anzeige
Freitag, 25.07.2025
25.07.2025 12:42 Uhr
Mollyroe Plc - Result of AGM

Mollyroe Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 25

25 July 2025

Mollyroe plc

("Mollyroe" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

Mollyroe is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries

Company

Paul Ryan - Executive Director

mollyroeplc@gmail.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930


