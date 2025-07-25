Mollyroe Plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 25
25 July 2025
Mollyroe plc
("Mollyroe" or the "Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
Mollyroe is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were duly passed.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
Enquiries
Company
Paul Ryan - Executive Director
mollyroeplc@gmail.com
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930
