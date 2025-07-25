Anzeige
Freitag, 25.07.2025
PR Newswire
25.07.2025 12:48 Uhr
Plasmatreat Introduces HydroPlasma: A Sustainable Breakthrough in High-Performance Surface Cleaning

STEINHAGEN, Germany, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plasmatreat GmbH, the global leader in atmospheric plasma technology, has unveiled HydroPlasma®, an innovative, eco-friendly solution for ultra-precise cleaning of glass and metal surfaces. Combining the proven effectiveness of Openair-Plasma® with the reactive power of ionized water, HydroPlasma® sets a new benchmark for removing stubborn organic and inorganic contaminants, including fingerprints, oils, salts, and grease, without chemicals.

World first HydroPlasma®: Gentle, intensive and efficient removal of stubborn residues, like salt, oil, fingerprints, on glass, metal and plastic surfaces. (Copyright: Plasmatreat GmbH)

Revolutionizing Cleanliness in High-Tech Industries and Processes
In sectors like automotive, electronics, aerospace, and medical manufacturing, even microscopic contaminants can compromise adhesion in critical processes such as bonding, coating, printing or sealing. Traditional cleaning methods often rely on solvents or wet-chemical treatments, but HydroPlasma® delivers a chemical-free, sustainable alternative using only compressed air, electricity, and water. This advanced technology not only enhances cleaning efficiency but also supports environmentally responsible production.

How HydroPlasma® Works: Science Meets Sustainability
HydroPlasma®'s patented process injects water into a plasma jet, where it ionizes into a highly reactive cleaning stream. A precision nozzle directs this stream onto surfaces, dissolving residues with a detergent-like effect-no harsh chemicals required.

Unlike conventional methods, HydroPlasma®:

  • Removes previously stubborn contaminants (e.g., fingerprints, inorganic residues)
  • Preserves delicate substrates with a cooling effect that prevents thermal damage
  • Boosts surface energy for improved wettability in downstream processes

Complementing Openair-Plasma® for Unmatched Flexibility
While Openair-Plasma® remains ideal for light organic contaminants (dust, oils), HydroPlasma® extends capabilities to challenging inorganic residues. Together, they offer a VOC-free, scalable cleaning suite for industries demanding zero-compromise cleanliness.

Applications Across Industries
HydroPlasma® integrates seamlessly into existing production lines, including automotive manufacturing, electronics, and precision optics. Its gentle yet powerful cleaning is ideal for:

  • Automotive: Ensuring flawless coating adhesion and structural bonding
  • Medical Devices: Meeting sterile surface standards
  • Aerospace: Preparing critical components for coatings

Sustainability at the Core
By eliminating solvents and reducing waste, HydroPlasma® helps manufacturers cut carbon footprints while maintaining workplace safety and process reliability.

What is Openair-Plasma®?
Plasma is also known as the fourth state of matter, alongside solid, liquid and gas. When additional energy is added to a gas, it becomes ionized and enters the energetic plasma state. Whether plastic, metal, glass or paper, plasma technology is used to change the properties of the surface according to the requirements of the process.

Media contact Plasmatreat GmbH:
Ms. Corinna Hokamp
pr@plasmatreat.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2738217/Plasmatreat_First_HydroPlasma.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2738218/Plasmatreat_HydroPlasma.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2622130/5431224/Plasmatreat_Logo.jpg

Cleaning the sealing gab with HydroPlasma® for best possible adhesion and high-quality end products.(Copyright: Plasmatreat GmbH)

Plasmatreat Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/plasmatreat-introduces-hydroplasma-a-sustainable-breakthrough-in-high-performance-surface-cleaning-302513889.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
