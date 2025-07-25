Anzeige
Freitag, 25.07.2025
PR Newswire
25.07.2025 10:30 Uhr
28 Leser
Pony.ai Kicks Off 24/7 Robotaxi Operation in Major Chinese Cities

GUANGZHOU, China, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pony.ai (NASDAQ: PONY), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, today starts around-the-clock Robotaxi operation in the Chinese megacities of Guangzhou and Shenzhen, two of southern China's dynamic economic engines. This move marks a major step forward in the company's China development, expanding its Robotaxi operation window from 15 hours a day to full 24/7 availability. In the meantime, Pony.ai also extended its Robotaxi testing window in the Chinese capital city of Beijing to 24 hours daily.

The initiative builds on Pony.ai's extensive operational foundation, with over 50 million kilometers of global autonomous testing. These efforts cover a wide range of traffic and lighting conditions - from midday congestion to late-night driving - providing robust validation of system performance under real-world scenarios.

The company's proprietary autonomous driving system - its "virtual driver" - has logged more than 500,000 hours of driverless operation. According to internal metrics, the system has achieved a safety record up to ten times safer than that of human drivers. This continuous validation has sharpened the system's ability to respond to complex road environments and changing weather conditions.

At the heart of Pony.ai's sensing and perception capabilities is a multi-sensor fusion architecture that integrates high-performance 128-beam LiDAR, 8-megapixel cameras, and 4D imaging millimeter-wave radar. Together, these components deliver real-time, 360-degree perception - even in low-light or nighttime settings.

Unlike vision-only systems that rely heavily on ambient light, Pony.ai's use of active sensing technologies such as LiDAR and radar adds critical redundancy. This enables the detection of low-contrast objects like pedestrians in dark clothing, reduces the impact of headlight glare, and supports safe navigation on poorly lit or unlit roads.

This level of capability is made possible by the company's advanced autonomous driving software stack, built on its "PonyWorld foundation model and virtual driver" architecture. Deployed in its seventh-generation Robotaxi fleet, the system enables stable, high-precision detection of road features, signage, vehicles, and pedestrians - from nearby blind spots to distances of up to 650 meters. To ensure reliability in harsh conditions, the vehicles are also equipped with a proprietary sensor self-cleaning system that mitigates the impact of rain, fog, dusts and road debris.

As Pony.ai continues to scale its seventh-generation Robotaxi fleet across Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen, the company is positioning its always-on trials to help reshape urban transportation. The 24/7 operation initiative underscores Pony.ai's commitment to accelerating the commercial viability of Robotaxi services - improving late-night mobility while setting new standards in safety and availability.

As cities grow quieter after dark, late-night commuters may find a new kind of travel companion: a safe, reliable Robotaxi - always on, always ready.

SOURCE Pony.ai

© 2025 PR Newswire
