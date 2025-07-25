Portland General Company: Portland General Electric Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

- Second quarter financial results reflect significant demand growth from data center customers, driving 16.5% industrial load growth quarter-over-quarter
- Advancing recovery of the Seaside battery, distribution system investments and holding company structure
- Reaffirming 2025 adjusted earnings guidance of $3.13 to $3.33 per diluted share
PORTLAND, Ore., July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) today reported net income based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) of $62 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025. After adjusting for the impact of business transformation and optimization expenses, second quarter 2025 non-GAAP net income was $73 million, or $0.66 per diluted share. This compares with GAAP net income of $72 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.
"The second quarter was a period of execution and solid progress at Portland General Electric," said Maria Pope, President and CEO. "We are focused on safely and reliably serving customers, engaging with stakeholders, driving efficiencies and updating our corporate structure to lower costs and deliver results."
Second Quarter 2025 Compared to Second Quarter 2024
On a GAAP basis, total revenues increased due to continued demand growth from semiconductor manufacturing and technology infrastructure customers, partially offset by lower average price of deliveries from changing customer mix. Purchased power and fuel expense increased given rising prices for purchased power and fuel. Operating and maintenance expenses increased due to wildfire mitigation, vegetation management, and business transformation expenses. Depreciation and amortization expense and interest expense increased due to ongoing capital investment. Income tax expense increased as a result of lower production tax credit generation.
Company Updates
Corporate Structure
Today, PGE is submitting a formal application to the Oregon Public Utilities Commission (OPUC) for approval of a holding company reorganization. The structure contemplated involves placing a non-operating corporate entity over the Company's existing structure. It would also allow for the formation of a subsidiary to hold existing and future transmission assets. The intent of the reorganization is to provide benefits to customers and shareholders by taking advantage of the financial flexibility provided by a holding company structure, and to support construction of new transmission assets, reliability planning, and economic development.
Regulatory Updates
Also today, PGE is submitting a request to the OPUC for recovery of costs associated with PGE's Distribution System Plan (DSP). PGE's request includes an annualized revenue requirement increase of $72 million, with a proposed rate effective date of April 1, 2026.
On May 30, 2025, PGE submitted a request for recovery of the revenue requirement associated with the Seaside Battery Energy Storage System (Seaside), consistent with the option presented by the OPUC in the 2025 GRC order. PGE's request includes an annualized revenue requirement increase of $46 million, with a proposed rate effective date of October 31, 2025.
PGE entered into a memorandum of understanding with intervenors, which establishes the scope of recovery mechanisms for both Seaside and costs associated with PGE's DSP. PGE is committed to continuing to collaborate with key stakeholders and providing safe, reliable service at the lowest possible cost for customers.
2023 Request for Proposals
Following the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB), PGE plans to provide an opportunity for all conforming 2023 RFP bidders to refresh their pricing. PGE, in collaboration with an independent evaluator, will work to update scoring and ranking to reflect pricing changes from bidders in the coming months.
PGE continues to expect finalization of contracts in the second half of 2025, with projects in service by the end of 2027. This timing will allow PGE to maximize the impact of important federal tax credits received for each project, as allowed by the OBBB, keeping customer prices as low as possible.
Quarterly Dividend
As previously announced, on July 18, 2025, the board of directors of Portland General Electric Company approved a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.525 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on or before October 15, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 25, 2025.
2025 Earnings Guidance
PGE is reaffirming its estimate for full-year 2025 adjusted earnings guidance of $3.13 to $3.33 per diluted share based on the following assumptions:
- An increase in energy deliveries between 2.5% and 3.5%, weather adjusted;
- Execution of power cost and financing plans;
- Execution of operating cost controls;
- Normal temperatures in its utility service territory;
- Hydro conditions for the year that reflect current estimates;
- Wind generation based on five years of historical levels or forecast studies when historical data is not available;
- Normal thermal plant operations;
- Operating and maintenance expense between $795 million and $815 million which includes approximately $135 million of wildfire, vegetation management, deferral amortization and other expenses that are offset in other income statement lines;
- Depreciation and amortization expense between $550 million and $575 million;
- Effective tax rate of 15% to 20%;
- Cash from operations of $900 to $1,000 million;
- Capital expenditures of $1,215 million; and
- Average construction work in progress balance of $595 million.
Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call and Webcast - July 25, 2025
PGE will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 11 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on the PGE website at investors.portlandgeneral.com. A webcast replay will also be available on PGE's investor website "Events & Presentations" page beginning at 2 p.m. ET on July 25, 2025.
Maria Pope, President and CEO; Joe Trpik, Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO; and Nick White, Manager of Investor Relations, will participate in the call. Management will respond to questions following formal comments.
The attached unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income, balance sheets and statements of cash flows, as well as the supplemental operating statistics, are an integral part of this earnings release.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains certain non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and adjusted earnings guidance. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant items that are generally not related to our ongoing business activities, are infrequent in nature, or both. PGE believes that excluding the effects of these items provides a meaningful representation of the Company's comparative earnings per share and enables investors to evaluate the Company's ongoing operating financial performance. Management utilizes non-GAAP measures to assess the Company's current and forecasted performance, and for communications with shareholders, analysts and investors. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplementary information that should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Items in the periods presented, which PGE believes impact the comparability of comparative earnings and do not represent ongoing operating financial performance, include the following:
- Business transformation and optimization expenses, including strategic advisory, workforce realignment and corporate structure update costs
Due to the forward-looking nature of PGE's non-GAAP adjusted earnings guidance, and the inherently unpredictable nature of items and events which could lead to the recognition of non-GAAP adjustments (such as, but not limited to, regulatory disallowances or extreme weather events), management is unable to estimate the occurrence or value of specific items requiring adjustment for future periods, which could potentially impact the Company's GAAP earnings. Therefore, management cannot provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share guidance to the most comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable effort. For the same reasons, management is unable to address the probable significance of unavailable information.
PGE's reconciliation of non-GAAP earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 is below.
Non-GAAP Earnings Reconciliation for the quarter ended June 30, 2025
(Dollars in millions, except EPS)
Net Income
Diluted EPS
GAAP as reported for the quarter ended June 30, 2025
$ 62
$ 0.56
Exclusion of business transformation and optimization expenses
15
0.14
Tax effect (1)
(4)
(0.04)
Non-GAAP as reported for the quarter ended June 30, 2025
$ 73
$ 0.66
(1) Tax effects were determined based on the Company's full-year blended federal and state statutory rate.
About Portland General Electric Company
Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is an integrated energy company that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to over 950,000 customers serving an area of 1.9 million Oregonians. Since 1889, Portland General Electric (PGE) has been powering social progress, delivering safe, affordable, reliable and increasingly clean electricity while working to transform energy systems to meet evolving customer needs. PGE customers have set the standard for prioritizing clean energy with the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the country. PGE was ranked the No. 1 utility in the 2024 Forrester U.S. Customer Experience Index and is committed to reducing emissions from its retail power supply by 80% by 2030 and 100% by 2040. In 2024, PGE employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated $5.5 million and volunteered nearly 23,000 hours to more than 480 nonprofit organizations. For more information visit www.portlandgeneral.com/news.
Safe Harbor Statement
Statements in this press release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions as of the date of this report. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other factors.
Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's full-year earnings guidance (including assumptions and expectations regarding annual retail deliveries, average hydro conditions, wind generation, normal thermal plant operations, operating and maintenance expense and depreciation and amortization expense) as well as other statements containing words such as "anticipates," "assumptions," "based on," "believes," "conditioned upon," "considers," "could," "estimates," "expects," "expected," "forecast," "goals," "intends," "needs," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "promises," "seeks," "should," "subject to," "targets," "will continue," "will likely result," or similar expressions.
Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: the timing or outcome of various legal and regulatory actions; governmental policies, executive orders, legislative action, and regulatory audits, investigations and actions with respect to allowed rates of return, financings, electricity pricing and price structures, acquisition and disposal of facilities and other assets, construction and operation of plant facilities, transmission of electricity, recovery of power costs, operating expenses, deferrals, timely recovery of costs, and capital investments, energy trading activities, and current or prospective wholesale and retail competition; changing customer expectations and choices that may reduce demand for electricity; the sale of excess energy during periods of low demand or low wholesale market prices; impaired financial stability of vendors and service providers and elevated levels of uncollectible customer accounts; uncertainties associated with energy demand to new data centers, including the concentration of data centers, and the ability to obtain regulatory approvals, environmental, and other permits to construct new facilities in a timely manner; operational risks relating to the Company's generation and battery storage facilities, including hydro conditions, wind conditions, disruption of transmission and distribution, disruption of fuel supply, and unscheduled plant outages, which may result in unanticipated operating, maintenance and repair costs, as well as replacement power costs; delays in the supply chain and increased supply costs, including the application of trade tariffs, available tax credits, failure to complete capital projects on schedule or within budget, failure of counterparties to perform under agreement, or the abandonment of capital projects, which could result in the Company's inability to recover project costs, or impact our competitive position, market share, revenues and project margins in material ways; default or nonperformance of counterparties from whom PGE purchases capacity or energy, which require the purchase of replacement power and renewable attributes at increased costs; complications arising from PGE's jointly-owned plant, including ownership changes, regulatory outcomes or operational failures; changes in, and compliance with, and general uncertainty surrounding environmental laws and policies, including those related to threatened and endangered species, fish, and wildfire; future laws, regulations, and proceedings that could increase the Company's costs of operating its thermal generating plants, or affect the operations of such plants by imposing requirements for additional emissions controls or significant emissions fees or taxes, particularly with respect to coal-fired generating facilities, in order to mitigate carbon dioxide, mercury, and other gas emissions; volatility in wholesale power and natural gas prices including but not limited to volatility caused by macroeconomic and international issues and capital market conditions, that could require PGE to post additional collateral or issue additional letters of credit pursuant to power and natural gas purchase agreements; changes in the availability and price of wholesale power and fuels; changes in customer growth, or demographic patterns, including changes in load resulting in future transmission constraints, in PGE's service territory; changes in capital and credit market conditions, including volatility of equity markets as well as changes in PGE's credit ratings and outlook on such credit ratings, reductions in demand for investment-grade commercial paper or interest rates, which could affect the access to and availability or cost of capital and result in delay or cancellation of capital projects or execution of the Company's strategic plan as currently envisioned; trade tariffs, inflation and volatility in interest rates; the impacts of changes in the tax code, including tax rates, minimum tax rates, adjustments made to deferred tax assets and liabilities, and changes impacting the availability of and ability to transfer renewable tax credits; risks and uncertainties related to current or future All-Source RFP projects; the effects of climate change, whether global or local in nature; unseasonable or severe weather conditions, wildfires, and other natural phenomena and natural disasters that could result in operational disruptions, unanticipated restoration costs, third party liability or that may affect energy costs or consumption; the effectiveness of PGE's risk management policies and procedures; ignitions caused by PGE assets or PGE's ability to effectively implement a Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) and de-energize its system in the event of heightened wildfire risk or implement effective system hardening programs; impacts from the lack of legislation limiting wildfire-related liability or providing a wildfire relief fund; cybersecurity attacks, data security breaches, physical attacks and security breaches, or other malicious acts against the Company or against Company vendors, which could disrupt operations, require significant expenditures, or result in the release of confidential customer, vendor, employee, or Company information; reputational damage from negative publicity, protests, fines, penalties and other negative consequences resulting in regulatory and/or legal actions; employee workforce factors, including potential strikes, work stoppages, transitions in senior management, and the ability to recruit and retain key employees and other talent and turnover due to macroeconomic trends physical attacks upon company employees; widespread health emergencies or outbreaks of infectious diseases, which may affect our financial position, results of operations and cash flows; failure to achieve the Company's greenhouse gas emission goals or being perceived to have either failed to act responsibly with respect to the environment or effectively responded to legislative requirements concerning greenhouse gas emission reductions; social attitudes regarding the electric utility and power industries; political and economic conditions; acts of war, terrorism or civil disruption; changes in financial or regulatory accounting principles or policies imposed by governing bodies; new federal, state, and local laws that could have adverse effects on operating results; risks and uncertainties related to generation and transmission projects, including, but not limited to, regulatory processes, transmission capabilities, system interconnections, permitting and construction delays, legislative uncertainty, inflationary impacts, supply costs and supply chain constraints; and trade tariffs and related market volatility and supply chain disruptions that could increase PGE's operating costs, impair PGE's ability to complete capital projects, and impede access to capital markets. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
Risks and uncertainties to which the Company are subject are further discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These reports are available through the EDGAR system free-of-charge on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov and on the Company's website, investors.portlandgeneral.com. Investors should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenues:
Revenues, net
$ 798
$ 761
$ 1,730
$ 1,701
Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization
9
(3)
5
(14)
Total revenues
807
758
1,735
1,687
Operating expenses:
Purchased power and fuel
294
275
662
680
Generation, transmission and distribution
114
107
224
206
Administrative and other
96
97
192
192
Depreciation and amortization
139
122
279
243
Taxes other than income taxes
46
41
92
88
Total operating expenses
689
642
1,449
1,409
Income from operations
118
116
286
278
Interest expense, net
57
52
113
103
Other income:
Allowance for equity funds used during construction
6
6
11
11
Miscellaneous income, net
7
9
12
15
Other income, net
13
15
23
26
Income before income tax expense
74
79
196
201
Income tax expense
12
7
34
20
Net income
62
72
162
181
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
1
Net income and Comprehensive income
$ 62
$ 72
$ 162
$ 182
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in thousands):
Basic
109,522
103,034
109,473
102,167
Diluted
109,765
103,232
109,725
102,338
Earnings per share:
Basic
$ 0.56
$ 0.69
$ 1.48
$ 1.77
Diluted
$ 0.56
$ 0.69
$ 1.47
$ 1.77
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 56
$ 12
Accounts receivable, net
397
456
Inventories
123
114
Regulatory assets-current
188
205
Other current assets
126
238
Total current assets
890
1,025
Electric utility plant, net
10,645
10,345
Regulatory assets-noncurrent
581
632
Nuclear decommissioning trust
42
30
Non-qualified benefit plan trust
35
34
Other noncurrent assets
488
478
Total assets
$ 12,681
$ 12,544
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS, continued
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 267
$ 365
Liabilities from price risk management activities-current
112
147
Current portion of long-term debt
68
170
Current portion of finance lease obligation
27
27
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
439
410
Total current liabilities
913
1,119
Long-term debt, net of current portion
4,663
4,354
Regulatory liabilities-noncurrent
1,420
1,440
Deferred income taxes
606
564
Deferred investment tax credits
65
61
Unfunded status of pension and postretirement plans
133
140
Liabilities from price risk management activities-noncurrent
43
72
Asset retirement obligations
293
292
Non-qualified benefit plan liabilities
71
74
Finance lease obligations, net of current portion
270
276
Other noncurrent liabilities
352
358
Total liabilities
8,829
8,750
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' Equity:
Preferred stock, no par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock, no par value, 160,000,000 shares authorized; 109,561,888 and 109,342,251
2,127
2,118
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(4)
(4)
Retained earnings
1,729
1,680
Total shareholders' equity
3,852
3,794
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 12,681
$ 12,544
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 162
$ 181
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
279
243
Deferred income taxes
25
27
Allowance for equity funds used during construction
(11)
(11)
Alternative revenue programs
(5)
14
Regulatory assets
(3)
(118)
Regulatory liabilities
(16)
(10)
Tax credit sales
13
13
Other non-cash income and expenses, net
49
42
Changes in working capital:
Accounts receivable, net
52
16
Inventories
(9)
(4)
Margin deposits
85
37
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(35)
(34)
Other working capital items, net
22
6
Other, net
(41)
(38)
Net cash provided by operating activities
567
364
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, continued
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
$ (596)
$ (623)
Sales of Nuclear decommissioning trust securities
1
-
Purchases of Nuclear decommissioning trust securities
(3)
(4)
Other, net
(11)
(12)
Net cash used in investing activities
(609)
(639)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
-
78
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
310
450
Payments on long-term debt
(102)
-
Maturities of commercial paper, net
-
(146)
Dividends paid
(109)
(96)
Other
(13)
(10)
Net cash provided by financing activities
86
276
Change in cash and cash equivalents
44
1
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
12
5
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$ 56
$ 6
Supplemental cash flow information is as follows:
Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized
$ 94
$ 81
Cash received for income taxes, net
(3)
(10)
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Revenues (dollars in millions):
Retail:
Residential
$ 740
43 %
$ 722
43 %
Commercial
476
27
446
27
Industrial
255
15
206
12
Direct Access
19
1
15
1
Subtotal Retail
1,490
86
1,389
83
Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization
5
-
(14)
(1)
Other accrued revenues, net
10
1
5
-
Total retail revenues
1,505
87
1,380
82
Wholesale revenues
188
11
275
16
Other operating revenues
42
2
32
2
Total revenues
$ 1,735
100 %
$ 1,687
100 %
Energy deliveries (MWhs in thousands):
Retail:
Residential
3,797
25 %
3,851
26 %
Commercial
3,178
20
3,176
21
Industrial
2,814
18
2,390
16
Subtotal
9,789
63
9,417
63
Direct access:
Commercial
264
2
247
2
Industrial
956
6
847
6
Subtotal
1,220
8
1,094
8
Total retail energy deliveries
11,009
71
10,511
71
Wholesale energy deliveries
4,418
29
4,283
29
Total energy deliveries
15,427
100 %
14,794
100 %
Average number of retail customers:
Residential
838,516
88 %
826,297
88 %
Commercial
114,211
12
113,223
12
Industrial
217
-
206
-
Direct access
659
-
505
-
Total
953,603
100 %
940,231
100 %
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS, continued
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Sources of energy (MWhs in thousands):
Generation:
Thermal:
Natural gas
|
5,396
37 %
4,669
32 %
Coal
827
6
781
5
Total thermal
6,223
43
5,450
37
Hydro
770
5
738
5
Wind
1,465
10
1,538
11
Total generation
8,458
58
7,726
53
Purchased power:
Hydro
3,772
26
3,415
24
Wind
591
4
721
5
Solar
593
4
497
3
Natural Gas
-
-
94
1
Waste, Wood, and Landfill Gas
54
-
85
1
Source not specified
1,170
8
1,846
13
Total purchased power
6,180
42
6,658
47
Total system load
14,638
100 %
14,384
100 %
Less: wholesale sales
(4,418)
(4,283)
Retail load requirement
10,220
10,101
The following table indicates the number of heating and cooling degree-days for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, along with 15-year averages based on weather data provided by the National Weather Service, as measured at Portland International Airport:
Heating Degree-days
Cooling Degree-days
2025
2024
Avg.
2025
2024
Avg.
First Quarter
1,772
1,755
1,819
4
-
-
April
248
310
360
-
-
3
May
160
192
179
14
23
25
June
56
45
67
88
85
81
Second Quarter
464
547
606
102
108
109
Year-to-date
2,236
2,302
2,425
106
108
109
(Decrease) from the 15-year average
(8) %
(5) %
(3) %
(1) %
SOURCE Portland General Company