Onemain Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

2 Q 2025 Diluted EPS of $1.40

2 Q 2025 C&I adjusted diluted EPS of $1.45

2 Q 2025 Managed receivables of $25.2 billion

Declared quarterly dividend of $1.04 per share

NEW YORK, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF), the leader in offering nonprime consumers responsible access to credit, today reported pretax income of $214 million and net income of $167 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $92 million and $71 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Earnings per diluted share were $1.40 in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $0.59 in the prior year quarter.

On July 25, 2025, OneMain declared a quarterly dividend of $1.04 per share, payable on August 13, 2025, to record holders of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on August 4, 2025.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 460 thousand shares of common stock for $21 million.

"OneMain's strong financial results in the first half of 2025 reflect the strength of our business model and our disciplined approach to underwriting," said Doug Shulman, Chairman and CEO of OneMain. "With solid growth in high-quality originations, continued credit improvement, disciplined balance sheet management and execution of our strategic initiatives, we continue to create shareholder value."

The following segment results are reported on a non-GAAP basis. Refer to the required reconciliations of non-GAAP to comparable GAAP measures at the end of this press release.

Consumer and Insurance Segment ("C&I")

C&I adjusted pretax income was $231 million and adjusted net income was $173 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $163 million and $122 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $1.45 for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $1.02 in the prior year quarter.

Management runs the business based on capital generation, which it defines as C&I adjusted net income excluding the after-tax change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses while still considering the current period C&I net charge-offs. Capital generation was $222 million for the second quarter 2025, compared to $136 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by receivable growth and improved credit performance in the current quarter compared to the prior year period.

Managed receivables, which includes loans serviced for our whole loan sale partners and auto finance loans originated by third parties, were $25.2 billion at June 30, 2025, up 7% from $23.7 billion at June 30, 2024.

Consumer loan originations totaled $3.9 billion in the second quarter of 2025, up 9% from $3.6 billion in the prior year quarter.

Total revenue, comprising interest income and total other revenue, was $1.5 billion in the second quarter of 2025, up 10% from $1.4 billion in the prior year quarter. Interest income in the second quarter of 2025 was $1.3 billion, up 10% from $1.2 billion in the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by receivable growth and improved portfolio yield.

Interest expense was $317 million in the second quarter of 2025, up 7% from $295 million in the prior year quarter, due to an increase in average debt to support our receivables growth and a higher average cost of funds.

The provision for finance receivable losses was $511 million in the second quarter of 2025, down $4 million compared to the prior year period. During the second quarter of 2025, the allowance for finance receivable losses increased $65 million driven by growth in receivables.

C&I Select Delinquency and Loss Ratios

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024 ?











Consumer loans:











30+ days delinquency ratio

5.17 %

5.16 %

5.45 % 90+ days delinquency ratio

2.12 %

2.38 %

2.33 % 30-89 days delinquency ratio

3.05 %

2.77 %

3.13 % Net charge-offs

7.19 %

7.83 %

8.29 %

Operating expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $415 million, up 11% from $374 million in the prior year quarter reflecting receivable growth and our strategic investments in the business.

Funding and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had principal debt balances outstanding of $22.4 billion, 57% of which was secured. The Company had $769 million of cash and cash equivalents, which included $185 million of cash and cash equivalents held at regulated insurance subsidiaries or for other operating activities that are unavailable for general corporate purposes.

Cash and cash equivalents, together with the Company's $1.1 billion of undrawn committed capacity from an unsecured corporate revolver, $6.4 billion of undrawn committed capacity under revolving conduit facilities and credit card variable funding note facilities, and $9.7 billion of unencumbered receivables, provides significant liquidity resources.

About OneMain Holdings, Inc.

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) is the leader in offering nonprime consumers responsible access to credit and is dedicated to improving the financial well-being of hardworking Americans. We empower our customers to solve today's problems and reach a better financial future through personalized solutions across 47 states, available online and in 1,300 locations. OneMain is committed to making a positive impact on the people and the communities we serve. For additional information, please visit www.OneMainFinancial.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report the operating results of Consumer and Insurance using the Segment Accounting Basis, which (i) reflects our allocation methodologies for interest expense and operating costs, to reflect the manner in which we assess our business results and (ii) excludes the impact of applying purchase accounting (eliminates premiums/discounts on our finance receivables and long-term debt at acquisition, as well as the amortization/accretion in future periods). Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income (loss), Consumer and Insurance adjusted net income (loss), and Consumer and Insurance adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share are key performance measures used to evaluate the performance of our business. Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income (loss) represents income (loss) before income taxes on a Segment Accounting Basis and excludes net loss resulting from repurchases and repayments of debt, restructuring charges, acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses, regulatory settlements, and strategic activities and other items. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in assessing the profitability of our segment.

We also use pretax capital generation and capital generation, non-GAAP financial measures, as a key performance measure of our segment. Pretax capital generation represents Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income, as discussed above, and excludes the change in our Consumer and Insurance allowance for finance receivable losses in the period while still considering the Consumer and Insurance net charge-offs incurred during the period. Capital generation represents the after-tax effect of pretax capital generation. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful in assessing the capital created in the period impacting the overall capital adequacy of the Company. We believe that the Company's reserves, combined with its equity, represent the Company's loss absorption capacity.

We utilize these non-GAAP measures in evaluating our performance. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures are consistent with the performance goals established in OMH's executive compensation program. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, income (loss) before income taxes, net income, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

This document contains summarized information concerning the Company and its business, operations, financial performance and trends. No representation is made that the information in this document is complete. For additional financial, statistical and business related information see the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well as the Company's other reports filed with the SEC from time to time, which are or will be available in the Investor Relations section of the OneMain Financial website (www.omf.com) and the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "anticipates," "appears," "assumes," "believes," "can," "continues," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "foresees," "goal," "intends," "likely," "objective," "plans," "projects," "target," "trend," "remains," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "might," "should," "will" or "would" are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact but instead represent only management's current beliefs regarding future events, objectives, goals, projections, strategies, performance, and future plans, and underlying assumptions and other statements related thereto. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the following: adverse changes and volatility in general economic conditions, including the interest rate environment and the financial markets; the sufficiency of our allowance for finance receivable losses; increased levels of unemployment and personal bankruptcies; the current inflationary environment and related trends affecting our customers; natural or accidental events such as earthquakes, hurricanes, pandemics, floods or wildfires affecting our customers, collateral, or our facilities; a failure in or breach of our information, operational or security systems or infrastructure or those of third parties, including as a result of cyber incidents, war or other disruptions; the adequacy of our credit risk scoring models; geopolitical risks, including recent geopolitical actions outside the U.S.; adverse changes in our ability to attract and retain employees or key executives; increased competition or adverse changes in customer responsiveness to our distribution channels or products; changes in federal, state, or local laws, regulations, or regulatory policies and practices or increased regulatory scrutiny of our business or industry; risks associated with our insurance operations; the costs and effects of any actual or alleged violations of any federal, state, or local laws, rules or regulations; the costs and effects of any fines, penalties, judgments, decrees, orders, inquiries, investigations, subpoenas, or enforcement or other proceedings of any governmental or quasi-governmental agency or authority; our substantial indebtedness and our continued ability to access the capital markets and maintain adequate current sources of funds to satisfy our cash flow requirements; our ability to comply with all of our covenants; the effects of any downgrade of our debt ratings by credit rating agencies; and other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis" sections of the Company's most recent Form 10-K filed with the SEC and in the Company's other filings with the SEC from time to time.

If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from what we may have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should specifically consider the factors identified in this document that could cause actual results to differ before making an investment decision to purchase our securities. Furthermore, new risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us.

Forward looking statements included in this document speak only as of the date on which they were made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or the non-occurrence of anticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.





























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)





?

















Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year (unaudited, $ in millions, except per share amounts)

Jun 30,

2025

Mar 31,

2025

Dec 31,

2024

Sep 30,

2024

Jun 30,

2024



2024

2023 ?





























Interest income

$ 1,339

$ 1,308

$ 1,320

$ 1,282

$ 1,219



$ 4,993

$ 4,564 Interest expense

(317)

(312)

(311)

(301)

(297)



(1,185)

(1,019) Net interest income

1,022

996

1,009

981

922



3,808

3,545 Provision for finance receivable losses

(511)

(456)

(523)

(512)

(575)



(2,040)

(1,721) Net interest income after provision for finance receivable losses

511

540

486

469

347



1,768

1,824 ?





























Insurance

111

110

111

111

111



445

448 Investment

24

26

21

24

30



108

116 Gain on sales of finance receivables

17

16

5

6

6



23

52 Net loss on repurchases and repayments of debt

(21)

(5)

(19)

(1)

(12)



(34)

- Other

45

41

42

42

39



153

119 Total other revenues

176

188

160

182

174



695

735 ?





























Operating expenses

(419)

(404)

(433)

(401)

(382)



(1,607)

(1,530) Insurance policy benefits and claims

(54)

(49)

(49)

(43)

(47)



(189)

(189) Total other expenses

(473)

(453)

(482)

(444)

(429)



(1,796)

(1,719) ?





























Income before income taxes

214

275

164

207

92



667

840 Income taxes

(47)

(62)

(38)

(50)

(21)



(158)

(199) Net income

$ 167

$ 213

$ 126

$ 157

$ 71



$ 509

$ 641 ?





























Weighted average number of diluted shares

119.4

120.0

119.9

120.1

120.2



120.1

120.6 Diluted EPS

$ 1.40

$ 1.78

$ 1.05

$ 1.31

$ 0.59



$ 4.24

$ 5.32 Book value per basic share

$ 27.99

$ 27.50

$ 26.74

$ 26.87

$ 26.33



$ 26.74

$ 26.60 Return on assets

2.5 %

3.3 %

1.9 %

2.5 %

1.1 %



2.0 %

2.7 % ?





























Change in allowance for finance receivable losses

$ (66)

$ 17

$ (60)

$ (81)

$ (79)



$ (194)

$ (185) Net charge-offs

(445)

(473)

(463)

(431)

(496)



(1,846)

(1,536) Provision for finance receivable losses

$ (511)

$ (456)

$ (523)

$ (512)

$ (575)



$ (2,040)

$ (1,721)





Note: Quarters may not sum to fiscal year due to rounding.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) ?







As of ?



















(unaudited, $ in millions)

Jun 30,

2025

Mar 31,

2025

Dec 31,

2024

Sep 30,

2024

Jun 30,

2024 ?



















Assets



















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 769

$ 627

$ 458

$ 577

$ 667 Investment securities

1,683

1,670

1,607

1,581

1,681 Net finance receivables

23,870

23,328

23,554

23,075

22,365 Unearned insurance premium and claim reserves

(764)

(747)

(766)

(765)

(753) Allowance for finance receivable losses

(2,754)

(2,688)

(2,705)

(2,645)

(2,564) Net finance receivables, less unearned insurance premium and claim reserves and allowance for finance receivable losses

20,352

19,893

20,083

19,665

19,048 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents

742

736

684

693

630 Goodwill

1,474

1,474

1,474

1,474

1,474 Other intangible assets

285

285

286

288

289 Other assets

1,323

1,344

1,318

1,300

1,296 Total assets

$ 26,628

$ 26,029

$ 25,910

$ 25,578

$ 25,085 ?



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Long-term debt

$ 22,053

$ 21,494

$ 21,438

$ 21,137

$ 20,671 Insurance claims and policyholder liabilities

579

567

575

597

594 Deferred and accrued taxes

18

19

20

29

10 Other liabilities

652

669

686

607

657 Total liabilities

23,302

22,749

22,719

22,370

21,932 ?



















Common stock

1

1

1

1

1 Additional paid-in capital

1,745

1,734

1,734

1,728

1,723 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(51)

(65)

(81)

(59)

(95) Retained earnings

2,425

2,384

2,296

2,295

2,263 Treasury stock

(794)

(774)

(759)

(757)

(739) Total shareholders' equity

3,326

3,280

3,191

3,208

3,153 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 26,628

$ 26,029

$ 25,910

$ 25,578

$ 25,085

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED KEY FINANCIAL METRICS (UNAUDITED) ?







As of ?



















(unaudited, $ in millions)

Jun 30,

2025

Mar 31,

2025

Dec 31,

2024

Sep 30,

2024

Jun 30,

2024 ?



















Liquidity



















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 769

$ 627

$ 458

$ 577

$ 667 Cash and cash equivalents unavailable for general corporate purposes

185

139

123

266

211 Unencumbered receivables

9,709

10,163

9,738

9,017

8,060 Undrawn conduit facilities

5,999

5,999

5,999

6,749

6,399 Undrawn corporate revolver

1,125

1,125

1,125

1,125

1,325 Private secured term funding available

-

725

-

-

- Undrawn credit card revolving variable funding note facilities

400

400

300

300

300 Drawn conduit facilities

1

1

1

176

1 ?



















Net adjusted debt

$ 21,297

$ 20,833

$ 20,931

$ 20,653

$ 20,043 ?



















Total Shareholders' equity

$ 3,326

$ 3,280

$ 3,191

$ 3,208

$ 3,153 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

51

65

81

59

95 Goodwill

(1,474)

(1,474)

(1,474)

(1,474)

(1,474) Other intangible assets

(285)

(285)

(286)

(288)

(289) Junior subordinated debt

172

172

172

172

172 Adjusted tangible common equity

1,790

1,758

1,684

1,677

1,657 Allowance for finance receivable losses, net of tax *

2,065

2,016

2,029

1,984

1,923 Adjusted capital

$ 3,855

$ 3,774

$ 3,713

$ 3,661

$ 3,580 ?



















Net leverage (net adjusted debt to adjusted capital)

5.5x

5.5x

5.6x

5.6x

5.6x







* Income taxes assume a 25% tax rate.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.





























RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)









?

















Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year ?





























(unaudited, $ in millions)

Jun 30,

2025

Mar 31,

2025

Dec 31,

2024

Sep 30,

2024

Jun 30,

2024



2024

2023 ?





























Consumer & Insurance

$ 211

$ 270

$ 159

$ 200

$ 145



$ 707

$ 845 Other

(1)

1

(1)

-

-



(1)

(6) Segment to GAAP adjustment

4

4

6

7

(53)



(39)

1 Income before income taxes - GAAP basis

$ 214

$ 275

$ 164

$ 207

$ 92



$ 667

$ 840 ?





























Consumer & Insurance pretax income

$ 211

$ 270

$ 159

$ 200

$ 145



$ 707

$ 845 Net loss on repurchases and repayments of debt

20

5

19

-

12



33

- Restructuring charges

-

-

1

1

-



29

- Acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses

-

-

5

1

2



9

- Regulatory settlements

-

-

-

-

-



-

26 Other (1)

-

-

1

-

4



4

3 Consumer & Insurance adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP)

$ 231

$ 275

$ 185

$ 202

$ 163



$ 782

$ 874 ?





























Reconciling items (2)

$ (16)

$ (1)

$ (20)

$ 5

$ (71)



$ (114)

$ (28) ?





























Consumer & Insurance

$ 23,901

$ 23,365

$ 23,598

$ 23,128

$ 22,428



$ 23,598

$ 21,349 Segment to GAAP adjustment

(31)

(37)

(44)

(53)

(63)



(44)

- Net finance receivables - GAAP basis

$ 23,870

$ 23,328

$ 23,554

$ 23,075

$ 22,365



$ 23,554

$ 21,349 ?





























Consumer & Insurance

$ 2,758

$ 2,693

$ 2,710

$ 2,651

$ 2,571



$ 2,710

$ 2,480 Segment to GAAP adjustment

(4)

(5)

(5)

(6)

(7)



(5)

- Allowance for finance receivable losses - GAAP basis

$ 2,754

$ 2,688

$ 2,705

$ 2,645

$ 2,564



$ 2,705

$ 2,480





Note: Quarters may not sum to fiscal year due to rounding. (1) Includes strategic activities and other items. (2) Reconciling items consist of Segment to GAAP adjustment and the adjustments to Pretax income - segment accounting basis for C&I and Other. The adjustments to Other adjusted pretax income (loss) are not disclosed in the table above due to immateriality.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.





























CONSUMER & INSURANCE SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP) ?

















Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year ?





























(unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)

Jun 30,

2025

Mar 31,

2025

Dec 31,

2024

Sep 30,

2024

Jun 30,

2024



2024

2023 ?





























Interest income

$ 1,333

$ 1,301

$ 1,312

$ 1,271

$ 1,210



$ 4,965

$ 4,559 Interest expense

(317)

(311)

(310)

(299)

(295)



(1,181)

(1,015) Net interest income

1,016

990

1,002

972

915



3,784

3,544 Provision for finance receivable losses

(511)

(456)

(523)

(512)

(515)



(1,981)

(1,721) Net interest income after provision for finance receivable losses

505

534

479

460

400



1,803

1,823 ?





























Insurance

111

110

111

111

111



445

448 Investment

24

26

21

24

30



108

116 Gain on sales of finance receivables

17

16

5

6

6



23

52 Other

43

39

40

40

37



146

111 Total other revenues

195

191

177

181

184



722

727 ?





























Operating expenses

(415)

(401)

(422)

(396)

(374)



(1,554)

(1,487) Insurance policy benefits and claims

(54)

(49)

(49)

(43)

(47)



(189)

(189) Total other expenses

(469)

(450)

(471)

(439)

(421)



(1,743)

(1,676) ?





























Adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP)

231

275

185

202

163



782

874 ?





























Income taxes *

(58)

(68)

(46)

(51)

(41)



(195)

(219) ?





























Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 173

$ 207

$ 139

$ 151

$ 122



$ 587

$ 655 ?





























Weighted average number of diluted shares

119.4

120.0

119.9

120.1

120.2



120.1

120.6 C&I adjusted diluted EPS

$ 1.45

$ 1.72

$ 1.16

$ 1.26

$ 1.02



$ 4.89

$ 5.43







Note: Quarters may not sum to fiscal year due to rounding. * Income taxes assume a 25% tax rate.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.





























CONSUMER & INSURANCE SEGMENT METRICS (UNAUDITED)









?

















Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year ?





























(unaudited, $ in millions)

Jun 30,

2025

Mar 31,

2025

Dec 31,

2024

Sep 30,

2024

Jun 30,

2024



2024

2023 ?





























Net finance receivables - personal loans

$ 20,814

$ 20,469

$ 20,833

$ 20,569

$ 20,073



$ 20,833

$ 20,274 Net finance receivables - auto finance

2,335

2,220

2,122

2,009

1,889



2,122

745 Net finance receivables - consumer loans

23,149

22,689

22,955

22,578

21,962



22,955

21,019 Net finance receivables - credit cards

752

676

643

550

466



643

330 Net finance receivables

$ 23,901

$ 23,365

$ 23,598

$ 23,128

$ 22,428



$ 23,598

$ 21,349 ?





























Allowance for finance receivable losses

$ 2,758

$ 2,693

$ 2,710

$ 2,651

$ 2,571



$ 2,710

$ 2,480 ??





























Allowance ratio

11.54 %

11.52 %

11.48 %

11.46 %

11.46 %



11.48 %

11.62 % ?





























Net finance receivables

23,901

23,365

23,598

23,128

22,428



23,598

21,349 Finance receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners

1,316

1,232

1,141

1,191

1,229



1,141

882 Managed receivables

$ 25,217

$ 24,597

$ 24,739

$ 24,319

$ 23,657



$ 24,739

$ 22,231 ?





























Average net finance receivables - personal loans

$ 20,637

$ 20,660

$ 20,751

$ 20,396

$ 19,937



$ 20,301

$ 19,788 Average net finance receivables - auto finance

2,278

2,166

2,072

1,949

1,843



1,662

559 Average net finance receivables - consumer loans

22,915

22,826

22,823

22,345

21,780



21,963

20,347 Average net finance receivables - credit cards

719

668

599

515

430



477

181 Average net receivables

23,634

23,494

23,422

22,860

22,210



22,440

20,528 Average receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners

1,285

1,196

1,174

1,218

1,195



1,113

852 Average managed receivables

$ 24,919

$ 24,690

$ 24,596

$ 24,078

$ 23,405



$ 23,553

$ 21,380

OneMain Holdings, Inc.





























CONSUMER & INSURANCE KEY METRICS (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP)









?

















Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year ?





























(unaudited, in millions)

Jun 30,

2025

Mar 31,

2025

Dec 31,

2024

Sep 30,

2024

Jun 30,

2024



2024

2023 ?





























Adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP)

$ 231

$ 275

$ 185

$ 202

$ 163



$ 782

$ 874 ?





























Provision for finance receivable losses

511

456

523

512

515



1,981

1,721 Net charge-offs

(446)

(473)

(464)

(432)

(496)



(1,849)

(1,536) Change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses (non-GAAP)

65

(17)

59

80

19



132

185 ?





























Pretax capital generation (non-GAAP)

296

258

244

282

182



914

1,059 ?





























Capital generation, net of tax * (non-GAAP)

$ 222

$ 194

$ 183

$ 211

$ 136



$ 685

$ 794 ?





























C&I average net receivables

$ 23,634

$ 23,494

$ 23,422

$ 22,860

$ 22,210



$ 22,440

$ 20,528 ?





























Capital generation return on receivables (non-GAAP)

3.8 %

3.3 %

3.1 %

3.7 %

2.9 %



3.1 %

3.9 %







Note: Consumer & Insurance financial information is presented on an adjusted Segment Accounting Basis. Amounts may not sum to fiscal year due to rounding. * Income taxes assume a 25% rate.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.





























CONSUMER & INSURANCE CONSUMER LOANS METRICS (UNAUDITED)

?















Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year



?

























(unaudited, $ in millions)

Jun 30,

2025

Mar 31,

2025

Dec 31,

2024

Sep 30,

2024

Jun 30,

2024



2024

2023 ?





























Gross charge-offs

$ 496

$ 525

$ 514

$ 490

$ 553



$ 2,080

$ 1,768 Recoveries

(85)

(85)

(76)

(78)

(75)



(307)

(258) Net charge-offs

$ 411

$ 440

$ 438

$ 412

$ 478



$ 1,773

$ 1,510 ?





























Gross charge-off ratio

8.68 %

9.34 %

8.96 %

8.72 %

9.68 %



9.34 %

8.69 % Recovery ratio

(1.49 %)

(1.52 %)

(1.33 %)

(1.39 %)

(1.39 %)



(1.39 %)

(1.27 %) Net charge-off ratio

7.19 %

7.83 %

7.63 %

7.33 %

8.29 %



7.94 %

7.42 % ?





























Average net receivables

$ 22,915

$ 22,826

$ 22,823

$ 22,345

$ 21,780



$ 21,963

$ 20,346 Yield

22.6 %

22.4 %

22.2 %

22.1 %

21.9 %



22.1 %

22.2 % Origination volume

$ 3,907

$ 3,022

$ 3,504

$ 3,712

$ 3,582



$ 13,321

$ 12,851 ?





























30+ delinquency

$ 1,197

$ 1,170

$ 1,322

$ 1,272

$ 1,198



$ 1,322

$ 1,294 90+ delinquency

$ 491

$ 540

$ 579

$ 562

$ 511



$ 579

$ 605 30-89 delinquency

$ 706

$ 630

$ 743

$ 710

$ 687



$ 743

$ 689 ?





























30+ delinquency ratio

5.17 %

5.16 %

5.76 %

5.63 %

5.45 %



5.76 %

6.16 % 90+ delinquency ratio

2.12 %

2.38 %

2.52 %

2.49 %

2.33 %



2.52 %

2.88 % 30-89 delinquency ratio

3.05 %

2.77 %

3.24 %

3.14 %

3.13 %



3.24 %

3.28 %







Note: Consumer & Insurance financial information is presented on a Segment Accounting Basis. Delinquency ratios are calculated as a percentage of C&I consumer loan net finance receivables. Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

Defined Terms

Adjusted capital: adjusted tangible common equity + allowance for finance receivable losses (ALLL), net of tax

adjusted tangible common equity + allowance for finance receivable losses (ALLL), net of tax Adjusted tangible common equity (TCE): total shareholders' equity - accumulated other comprehensive loss - goodwill - other intangible assets + junior subordinated debt

total shareholders' equity - accumulated other comprehensive loss - goodwill - other intangible assets + junior subordinated debt Auto finance: financing at the point of purchase through a network of auto dealerships

financing at the point of purchase through a network of auto dealerships Available cash and cash equivalents: cash and cash equivalents - cash and cash equivalents held at our regulated insurance subsidiaries or is unavailable for general corporate purposes

cash and cash equivalents - cash and cash equivalents held at our regulated insurance subsidiaries or is unavailable for general corporate purposes Average assets: average of monthly average assets (assets at the beginning and end of each month divided by two) in the period

average of monthly average assets (assets at the beginning and end of each month divided by two) in the period Average managed receivables: C&I average net receivables + average receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners

C&I average net receivables + average receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners C&I adjusted diluted EPS: C&I adjusted net income (non-GAAP) / weighted average diluted shares

C&I adjusted net income (non-GAAP) / weighted average diluted shares Capital generation: C&I adjusted net income - change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses, net of tax

C&I adjusted net income - change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses, net of tax Capital generation return on receivables * : annualized capital generation / C&I average net receivables

annualized capital generation / C&I average net receivables Consumer loans: personal loans and auto finance

personal loans and auto finance Finance receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners: unpaid principal balance plus accrued interest of loans sold as part of our whole loan sale program

unpaid principal balance plus accrued interest of loans sold as part of our whole loan sale program Gross charge-off ratio * : annualized gross charge-offs / average net receivables

annualized gross charge-offs / average net receivables Managed receivables: C&I net finance receivables + finance receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners + auto finance loans originated by third parties

C&I net finance receivables + finance receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners + auto finance loans originated by third parties Net adjusted debt: long-term debt - junior subordinated debt - available cash and cash equivalents

long-term debt - junior subordinated debt - available cash and cash equivalents Net charge-off ratio * : annualized net charge-offs / average net receivables

annualized net charge-offs / average net receivables Net leverage: net adjusted debt / adjusted capital

net adjusted debt / adjusted capital Opex ratio: annualized C&I operating expenses / average managed receivables

annualized C&I operating expenses / average managed receivables Origination volume: loans originated during the period, including those originated and sold to our whole loan sale partners that we continue to service

loans originated during the period, including those originated and sold to our whole loan sale partners that we continue to service Other net revenue: other revenues - insurance policy benefits and claims expense

other revenues - insurance policy benefits and claims expense Personal loans: loans secured by titled collateral or unsecured and offered through our branch network, central operations, or digital platform

loans secured by titled collateral or unsecured and offered through our branch network, central operations, or digital platform Pretax capital generation: C&I pretax adjusted net income - change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses

C&I pretax adjusted net income - change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses Purchase volume: credit card purchase transactions + cash advances - returns

credit card purchase transactions + cash advances - returns Return on assets (ROA): annualized net income / average total assets

annualized net income / average total assets Return on receivables (C&I ROR): annualized C&I adjusted net income / C&I average net receivables

annualized C&I adjusted net income / C&I average net receivables Total revenue: C&I interest income + C&I total other revenue

C&I interest income + C&I total other revenue Unencumbered receivables: unencumbered unpaid principal balance of consumer loans and credit cards. For precompute personal loans, unpaid principal balance is the gross contractual payments less the unaccreted balance of unearned finance charges. Credit card receivables include those in the trust that exceed the minimum for securing advances under credit card variable funding note facilities, which the Company can remove from the trust under the terms of such facilities, and exclude billed interest, fees, and closed accounts with balances

* 2Q24 and fiscal year 2024 adjusted for policy alignment associated with the Foursight acquisition.

