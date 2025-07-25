Anzeige
WKN: A0YHDF | ISIN: US1703861062
NASDAQ
24.07.25 | 21:54
29,030 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
25.07.2025 13:15 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.: ChoiceOne Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

SPARTA, Mich., July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne", NASDAQ:COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. On March 1, 2025, ChoiceOne completed the merger (the "Merger") of Fentura Financial, Inc. ("Fentura"), the former parent company of The State Bank, with and into ChoiceOne with ChoiceOne surviving the merger. On March 14, 2025, the consolidation of The State Bank with and into ChoiceOne Bank with ChoiceOne Bank surviving the consolidation was completed.

Significant items impacting comparable second quarter 2024 and 2025 results include the following:

  • The total assets, loans and deposits acquired in the Merger were approximately $1.8 billion, $1.4 billion and $1.4 billion, respectively.
  • Merger related expenses, net of taxes, of approximately $132,000 and $13.9 million ($0.01 and $1.08 per diluted share) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively. Management does not anticipate material merger expenses going forward.
  • Merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, of $9.5 million during the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, or $0.73 per diluted share as of June 30, 2025.

Highlights

  • ChoiceOne reported net income of $13,534,000 and a net loss of $372,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to net income of $6,586,000 and $12,220,000 for the same periods in the prior year, respectively. Net income excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes was $13,666,000 and $22,976,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively.
  • Diluted earnings per share was $0.90 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and diluted loss per share was $0.03 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.87 and $1.61 in the same periods in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, were $0.91 and $1.78 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.
  • In the second quarter of 2025, ChoiceOne's GAAP net interest margin rose significantly to 3.66%, up from 2.95% in the same period of 2024. GAAP net interest income also saw a substantial increase, reaching $36.3 million compared to $18.4 million in the second quarter of 2024. This growth was primarily due to the additional net interest income added through the Merger beginning on March 1, 2025. Accretion income from purchased loans increased GAAP net interest margin by 36 basis points for the second quarter of 2025.
  • Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and loans to other financial institutions, declined by $4.8 million or less than 1% on an annualized basis during the second quarter of 2025 and grew organically by $140.1 million or 10.0% during the twelve months ended June 30, 2025. Core loans grew by $1.4 billion due to the Merger on March 1, 2025. Loan interest income increased $24.6 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 includes $3.5 million of interest income accretion due to loans purchased.
  • Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, declined by $98.0 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to March 31, 2025, primarily due to seasonal municipal fluctuations and some reduction of higher cost deposits acquired from the Merger.
  • Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.06% and nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) of 0.66% as of June 30, 2025. Notably, 0.41% of the nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) is attributed to loans purchased with credit deterioration acquired through the Merger.

"We are pleased to report another outstanding quarter at ChoiceOne, highlighted by record net income and an expansion in our net interest margin," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer. "These results reflect the successful execution of our strategic merger with Fentura and The State Bank, which has strengthened our market position and enhanced our ability to serve our communities. As we move forward, we remain focused on delivering long-term value to our customers, employees, and shareholders."

ChoiceOne reported net income of $13,534,000 and a net loss of $372,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to net income of $6,586,000 and $12,220,000 for the same periods in the prior year, respectively. Net income excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes was $13,666,000 and $22,976,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively. Diluted earnings per share was $0.90 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and diluted loss per share was $0.03 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.87 and $1.61 in the same periods in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, were $0.91 and $1.78 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

As of June 30, 2025, total assets were $4.3 billion, an increase of $1.7 billion compared to June 30, 2024. The growth is primarily attributed to the Merger. This growth was offset by a $33.5 million reduction in loans to other financial institutions and a $14.5 million reduction in securities on June 30, 2025 compared to June 30, 2024. Loans to other financial institutions consist of a warehouse line of credit used to facilitate mortgage loan originations, with interest rates that fluctuate in line with the national mortgage market. This decline is attributed to ChoiceOne's strategic shift towards a higher percentage of internally driven originations. The reduction in securities occurred as ChoiceOne chose to restructure much of the acquired securities portfolio purchased in the Merger in order to reduce high cost wholesale funding.

Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and loans to other financial institutions, declined by $4.8 million or less than 1% on an annualized basis during the second quarter of 2025 and grew organically by $140.1 million or 10.0% during the twelve months ended June 30, 2025. Core loans grew by $1.4 billion due to the Merger on March 1, 2025. Loan interest income increased $24.6 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 includes $3.5 million of interest income accretion due to loans purchased. Of this amount, $2.4 million was calculated using the effective interest rate method of amortization, while the remaining $1.1 million resulted from accretion through unexpected payoffs and paydowns of loans with an associated fair value mark. Estimated accretion income from purchased loans for the remainder of 2025 using the effective interest method of amortization is $4.1 million; however, actual results will be dependent on prepayment speeds and other factors.

Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, declined by $98.0 million as of June 30, 2025,compared to March 31, 2025, primarily due to seasonal municipal fluctuations and some reduction of higher cost deposits acquired from the Merger. Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $1.4 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared to June 30, 2024 as a result of the Merger. ChoiceOne continues to be proactive in managing its liquidity position by using brokered deposits and FHLB advances to ensure ample liquidity. At June 30, 2025, total available borrowing capacity secured by pledged assets was $1.2 billion. ChoiceOne can increase its borrowing capacity by utilizing unsecured federal fund lines and pledging additional assets. Uninsured deposits totaled $1.1 billion or 29.6% of deposits at June 30, 2025.

ChoiceOne's annualized cost of deposits to average total deposits has increased by 9 basis points from June 30, 2024 to June 30, 2025, as higher cost deposits were acquired in the Merger. The increase was slightly offset by the decline in the cost of CD's during the same time period. ChoiceOne has been able to mitigate the increase in the annualized cost of deposits to average total deposits by paying down borrowings in order to decrease the cost of funds to average total deposits to an annualized 1.84% in the second quarter of 2025, down from 1.92% in the second quarter of 2024. If rates continue to decline, we anticipate further reductions in deposit costs, although these will be tempered by decreased cash flows from pay-fixed interest rate swaps. Interest expense on borrowings for the three months ended June 30, 2025, declined by $536,000 compared to the same period in the prior year. As of June 30, 2025, the total borrowed balance at the FHLB was $195.0 million at a weighted average fixed rate of 4.36%, with $155.0 million due within 12 months.

The provision for credit losses on loans was $650,000 in the second quarter of 2025, due primarily to changes in forecast metrics per the Federal Open Market Committee. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) was 1.19% on June 30, 2025 compared to 1.07% on December 31, 2024. Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.06% and nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) of 0.66% as of June 30, 2025. Notably, 0.41% of the nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) is attributed to loans purchased with credit deterioration acquired through the Merger.

ChoiceOne uses interest rate swaps to manage interest rate exposure to certain fixed rate assets and variable rate liabilities. On June 30, 2025, ChoiceOne held pay-fixed interest rate swaps with a total notional value of $351.0 million, a weighted average coupon of 3.12%, a fair value of $7.9 million and an average remaining contract length of 6.9 years. These derivative instruments change in value as rates rise or fall inverse to the change in unrealized losses of the available for sale portfolio due to rates. Settlements from swaps amounted to $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2025. In addition to the pay-fixed interest rate swaps, ChoiceOne also employs back-to-back swaps on select commercial loans, with the impact reflected in interest income.

As of June 30, 2025, shareholders' equity was $431.8 million, a significant increase from $214.5 million on June 30, 2024. This growth was primarily driven by the Merger, in which ChoiceOne issued 6,070,836 shares of common stock on March 1, 2025, valued at $193.0 million. Additionally, the sale of 1,380,000 shares of common stock at $25.00 per share on July 26, 2024, generated $34.5 million in aggregate gross proceeds (before deducting discounts and estimated offering expenses). However, this was slightly offset by a minor decline in retained earnings. ChoiceOne Bank continues to be "well-capitalized," with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.4% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 13.2% on June 30, 2024, primarily due to the impact of the Merger.

Noninterest income increased by $2.4 million and $3.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same periods in the prior year. This increase was partly driven by higher credit and debit card fees, which rose due to increased volume from the Merger. Additionally, ChoiceOne recognized income from two death benefit claims during the quarter for an additional $299,000. Trust income also increased as a result of higher estate settlement fees and customers obtained from the Merger.

Noninterest expense increased by $11.2 million and $33.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same periods in 2024. The year to date increase was largely due to merger-related expenses of $17.4 million during the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $0 in the same period in the prior year. Management does not anticipate material merger expenses going forward. The remainder of the increase was primarily due to the addition of Fentura on March 1, 2025. ChoiceOne is committed to managing costs strategically while making prudent investments to sustain our competitive edge and provide exceptional value to our customers, shareholders, and communities.

"Our strong second quarter results, including record net income and a substantial increase in net interest margin, reflect the early benefits of the Merger. As we complete integration efforts, we believe in our ability to unlock long-term value through operational efficiencies, a broader customer base, and the exceptional talent that has joined our team. We remain committed to delivering outstanding service and sustainable growth for our customers, communities, and shareholders," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan, with assets over $4 billion, and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 56 offices in West, Central and Southeast Michigan. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website choiceone.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook and expectations of ChoiceOne with respect to the Merger, including the strategic benefits and financial benefits of the Merger. These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne does not undertake any obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in any of ChoiceOne's subsequent SEC filings, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. ChoiceOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand underlying financial performance and condition and trends of ChoiceOne.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, non-GAAP measures are used as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance or financial condition. These measures are also calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. ChoiceOne's method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in the tables to this news release under the heading non-GAAP reconciliation.

Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)


(In thousands)


June 30, 2025



March 31, 2025



June 30,
2024


Cash and cash equivalents


$

156,280



$

139,421



$

101,002


Equity securities, at fair value



9,582




9,328




7,502


Securities Held to Maturity



390,457




394,434




392,699


Securities Available for Sale



479,426




480,650




491,670


Federal Home Loan Bank stock



18,562




18,562




4,449


Federal Reserve Bank stock



12,547




12,357




5,066


Loans held for sale



7,639




3,941




5,946


Loans to other financial institutions



3,033




2,393




36,569


Core loans



2,917,759




2,922,562




1,400,958


Total loans held for investment



2,920,792




2,924,955




1,437,527


Allowance for credit losses



(34,798)




(34,567)




(16,152)


Loans, net of allowance for credit losses



2,885,994




2,890,388




1,421,375


Premises and equipment



45,667




44,284




27,370


Cash surrender value of life insurance policies



73,673




73,765




45,384


Goodwill



126,730




126,730




59,946


Core deposit intangible



33,421




35,153




1,448


Other assets



70,274




76,378




59,210












Total Assets


$

4,310,252



$

4,305,391



$

2,623,067












Noninterest-bearing deposits


$

943,873



$

912,033



$

517,137


Interest-bearing deposits



2,542,526




2,672,401




1,582,365


Brokered deposits



106,225




67,295




27,177


Borrowings



198,428




137,330




210,000


Subordinated debentures



48,277




48,186




35,630


Other liabilities



39,162




41,078




36,239












Total Liabilities



3,878,491




3,878,323




2,408,548












Common stock and paid-in capital, no par value; shares authorized:
30,000,000; shares outstanding: 15,008,864 at June 30, 2025, 14,975,034 at
March 31, 2025, and 7,573,618 at June 30, 2024.



398,201




398,075




173,984


Retained earnings



82,647




73,316




81,836


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net



(49,087)




(44,323)




(41,301)


Shareholders' Equity



431,761




427,068




214,519












Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$

4,310,252



$

4,305,391



$

2,623,067


Condensed Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


June 30,



June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Interest income













Loans, including fees


$

46,533



$

21,971



$

79,174



$

42,757


Securities:













Taxable



5,264




5,471




9,994




10,819


Tax exempt



1,393




1,410




2,802




2,822


Other



735




1,092




1,914




1,978


Total interest income



53,925




29,944




93,884




58,376















Interest expense













Deposits



14,840




8,325




25,556




17,102


Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank



1,659




463




3,711




904


Other



1,104




2,785




1,984




5,525


Total interest expense



17,603




11,573




31,251




23,531















Net interest income



36,322




18,371




62,633




34,845


Provision for credit losses on loans



650




272




13,813




675


Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on unfunded
commitments



-




(272)




-




(675)


Net Provision for credit losses expense



650




-




13,813




-


Net interest income after provision



35,672




18,371




48,820




34,845















Noninterest income













Customer service charges



1,401




1,146




2,582




2,289


Credit and debit card fees



2,083




1,516




3,592




2,778


Insurance and investment commissions



540




190




835




388


Gains on sales of loans



355




525




799




979


Net gains (losses) on sales and write downs of other assets



3




11




13




12


Earnings on life insurance policies



844




305




1,233




800


Trust income



596




220




1,102




433


Change in market value of equity securities



239




(71)




346




(36)


Other



442




241




923




491


Total noninterest income



6,503




4,083




11,425




8,134















Noninterest expense













Salaries and benefits



13,731




8,264




24,051




16,095


Occupancy and equipment



2,432




1,477




4,151




2,939


Data processing



2,439




1,468




4,438




2,808


Communication



561




312




941




642


Professional fees



947




593




1,644




1,208


Supplies and postage



305




168




549




346


Advertising and promotional



260




199




516




349


Intangible amortization



1,732




203




2,412




406


FDIC insurance



550




390




1,005




765


Merger related expenses



166




-




17,369




-


Other



2,383




1,204




4,095




2,404


Total noninterest expense



25,506




14,278




61,171




27,962















Income (loss) before income tax



16,669




8,176




(926)




15,017


Income tax expense (benefit)



3,135




1,590




(554)




2,797















Net income (loss)


$

13,534



$

6,586



$

(372)



$

12,220















Basic earnings (loss) per share


$

0.90



$

0.87



$

(0.03)



$

1.62


Diluted earnings (loss) per share


$

0.90



$

0.87



$

(0.03)



$

1.61


Dividends declared per share


$

0.28



$

0.27



$

0.56



$

0.54



Three Months Ended June 30,




2025



2024



(Dollars in thousands)

Average









Average










Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate



Assets:



















Loans (1)(3)(4)(5)

$

2,936,168



$

46,551




6.36


%

$

1,435,966



$

21,981



6.16


%

Taxable securities (2)


695,546




5,264




3.04




696,023




5,471



3.16



Nontaxable securities (1)


289,061




1,764




2.45




290,258




1,785



2.47



Other


63,416




735




4.65




80,280




1,092



5.47



Interest-earning assets


3,984,191




54,314




5.47




2,502,527




30,329



4.87



Noninterest-earning assets


314,322










145,189









Total assets

$

4,298,513









$

2,647,716




























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:



















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

1,332,318



$

6,163




1.86


%

$

876,344



$

2,921



1.34


%

Savings deposits


595,362




1,003




0.68




333,056



649



0.78



Certificates of deposit


646,247




6,353




3.94




391,620




4,331



4.45



Brokered deposit


120,720




1,321




4.39




34,218



424



4.98



Borrowings


169,257




1,945




4.61




210,000




2,480



4.75



Subordinated debentures


48,971



689




5.65




35,596



412



4.65



Other


11,763



129




4.39




26,426



356



5.41



Interest-bearing liabilities


2,924,638




17,603




2.41




1,907,260




11,573



2.44



Demand deposits


915,637










516,308









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


30,695










13,406









Total liabilities


3,870,970










2,436,974









Shareholders' equity


427,543










210,742









Total liabilities and shareholders'
equity

$

4,298,513









$

2,647,716




























Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)
(Non-GAAP) (1)




$

36,711








$

18,756

























Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)
(Non-GAAP) (1)








3.70


%








3.01


%


























(1)

Adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis to facilitate comparison to the taxable interest-earning assets. The adjustment uses an incremental tax rate of 21%. The presentation of these measures on a tax-equivalent basis is not in accordance with GAAP, but is customary in the banking industry. These non-GAAP measures ensure comparability with respect to both taxable and tax-exempt loans and securities.

(2)

Taxable securities include dividend income from Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock.

(3)

Loans include both loans to other financial institutions and loans held for sale.

(4)

Non-accruing loan balances are included in the balances of average loans. Non-accruing loan average balances were $16.8 million and $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively.

(5)

Interest on loans included net origination fees and accretion income. Accretion income was $3.5 million and $279,000 in the second quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Income Adjusted for Merger Expenses - Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



Three months Ended




June 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 31,




2025



2024



2025



2024



2025



2024



2024


(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)






















Net income (loss)


$

13,534



$

6,586



$

(372)



$

12,220



$

(13,906)



$

7,159



$

7,348
























Merger related expenses net of tax



132




-




13,885




-




13,753




373




633


Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax (1)



-




-




9,463




-




9,463




-




-


Adjusted net income


$

13,666



$

6,586



$

22,976



$

12,220



$

9,310



$

7,532



$

7,981
























Weighted average number of shares



14,999,067




7,569,241




12,849,509




7,560,960




10,676,068




8,963,258




8,567,548


Diluted average shares outstanding



15,035,113




7,604,963




12,888,899




7,598,215




10,740,077




9,024,567




8,615,500


Basic earnings (loss) per share


$

0.90



$

0.87



$

(0.03)



$

1.62



$

(1.30)



$

0.79



$

0.86


Diluted earnings (loss) per share


$

0.90



$

0.87



$

(0.03)



$

1.61



$

(1.29)



$

0.79



$

0.85


Adjusted basic earnings per share


$

0.91



$

0.87



$

1.79



$

1.62



$

0.87



$

0.84



$

0.94


Adjusted diluted earnings per share


$

0.91



$

0.87



$

1.78



$

1.61



$

0.86



$

0.83



$

0.93































(1)

Merger related provision for credit loss represents the calculated credit loss on Non-PCD loans acquired during the Merger on March 1, 2025.

NON-GAAP Reconciliation


2025 2nd
Qtr.



2025 1st
Qtr.



2024 4th
Qtr.



2024 3rd
Qtr.



2024
2nd
Qtr.


Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)


$

36,711



$

26,710



$

19,739



$

20,631



$

18,756


Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



3.70

%



3.48

%



3.04

%



3.23

%



3.01

%

















Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income
































Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)


$

36,711



$

26,710



$

19,739



$

20,631



$

18,756


















Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest



(389)




(399)




(390)




(383)




(385)


















Net interest income (GAAP)


$

36,322



$

26,311



$

19,349



$

20,248



$

18,371


Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.66

%



3.43

%



2.98

%



3.17

%



2.95

%

(dollars in thousands)


2025 2nd
Qtr.



2025 1st
Qtr.



2024 4th
Qtr.



2024 3rd
Qtr.



2024 2nd
Qtr.


Total assets


$

4,310,252



$

4,305,391



$

2,723,243



$

2,726,003



$

2,623,067


Less: goodwill



126,730




126,730




59,946




59,946




59,946


Less: core deposit intangible



33,421




35,153




1,096




1,250




1,448


Tangible assets


$

4,150,101



$

4,143,508



$

2,662,201



$

2,664,807



$

2,561,673


















Total equity


$

431,761



$

427,068



$

260,415



$

247,746



$

214,519


Less: goodwill



126,730




126,730




59,946




59,946




59,946


Less: core deposit intangible



33,421




35,154




1,096




1,250




1,448


Tangible common equity


$

271,610



$

265,184



$

199,373



$

186,550



$

153,125


Tangible common equity to tangible assets



6.54

%



6.40

%



7.49

%



7.00

%



5.98

%

(dollars in thousands)


2025 2nd
Qtr.



2025 1st
Qtr.



2024 4th
Qtr.



2024 3rd
Qtr.



2024
2nd
Qtr.


Net income


$

13,534



$

(13,906)



$

7,159



$

7,348



$

6,586


Less: intangible amortization (tax affected at 21%)



1,369




537




121




156




160


Adjusted net income


$

12,165



$

(14,443)



$

7,038



$

7,192



$

6,426


















Average shareholders' equity


$

427,543



$

302,537



$

254,737



$

237,875



$

210,742


Less: average goodwill



126,730




83,030




59,946




59,946




59,946


Less: average core deposit intangible



34,356




12,983




1,179




1,355




1,553


Average tangible common equity


$

266,457



$

206,524



$

193,612



$

176,574



$

149,243


















Return on average tangible common equity



18.26

%



-27.97

%



14.54

%



16.29

%



17.22

%

Other Selected Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)




Quarterly


Earnings


2025 2nd
Qtr.



2025 1st
Qtr.



2024 4th
Qtr.



2024 3rd
Qtr.



2024 2nd
Qtr.


(in thousands except per share data)
















Net interest income


$

36,322



$

26,311



$

19,349



$

20,248



$

18,371


Net provision expense



650




13,163




200




425




-


Noninterest income



6,503




4,922




4,994




4,867




4,083


Noninterest expense



25,506




35,665




15,344




15,417




14,278


Net income (loss) before federal income tax expense



16,669




(17,595)




8,799




9,273




8,176


Income tax expense (benefit)



3,135




(3,689)




1,640




1,925




1,590


Net income (loss)



13,534




(13,906)




7,159




7,348




6,586


Basic earnings (loss) per share



0.90




(1.30)




0.79




0.86




0.87


Diluted earnings (loss) per share



0.90




(1.29)




0.79




0.85




0.87


Adjusted basic earnings per share



0.91




0.87




0.84




0.94




0.87


Adjusted diluted earnings per share



0.91




0.86




0.83




0.93




0.87


End of period balances


2025 2nd
Qtr.



2025 1st
Qtr.



2024 4th
Qtr.



2024 3rd
Qtr.



2024 2nd
Qtr.


(in thousands)
















Gross loans


$

2,928,431



$

2,928,896



$

1,552,928



$

1,509,944



$

1,443,473


Loans held for sale (1)



7,639




3,941




7,288




5,994




5,946


Loans to other financial institutions (2)



3,033




2,393




39,878




38,492




36,569


Core loans (gross loans excluding 1 and 2 above)



2,917,759




2,922,562




1,505,762




1,465,458




1,400,958


Allowance for credit losses



34,798




34,567




16,552




16,490




16,152


Securities available for sale



479,426




480,650




479,117




497,552




491,670


Securities held to maturity



390,457




394,434




394,534




391,954




392,699


Other interest-earning assets



110,206




110,605




86,185




116,643




84,484


Total earning assets (before allowance)



3,908,520




3,914,585




2,512,764




2,516,093




2,412,326


Total assets



4,310,252




4,305,391




2,723,243




2,726,003




2,623,067


Noninterest-bearing deposits



943,873




912,033




524,945




521,055




517,137


Interest-bearing deposits



2,542,526




2,672,401




1,652,647




1,680,546




1,582,365


Brokered deposits



106,225




67,295




36,511




6,627




27,177


Total deposits



3,592,624




3,651,729




2,214,103




2,208,228




2,126,679


Deposits excluding brokered



3,486,399




3,584,434




2,177,592




2,201,601




2,099,502


Total subordinated debt



48,277




48,186




35,752




35,691




35,630


Total borrowed funds



198,428




137,330




175,000




210,000




210,000


Other interest-bearing liabilities



8,529




13,420




24,003




4,956




22,378


Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,903,985




2,938,632




1,923,913




1,937,820




1,877,550


Shareholders' equity



431,761




427,068




260,415




247,746




214,519


Average Balances


2025 2nd
Qtr.



2025 1st
Qtr.



2024 4th
Qtr.



2024 3rd
Qtr.



2024 2nd
Qtr.


(in thousands)
















Loans


$

2,936,168



$

2,019,643



$

1,516,466



$

1,460,033



$

1,435,966


Securities



984,607




978,769




965,501




970,913




986,281


Other interest-earning assets



63,416




115,091




100,864




108,019




80,280


Total earning assets (before allowance)



3,984,191




3,113,503




2,582,831




2,538,965




2,502,527


Total assets



4,298,513




3,319,591




2,719,530




2,685,190




2,647,716


Noninterest-bearing deposits



915,637




651,424




536,653




519,511




516,308


Interest-bearing deposits



2,573,927




2,030,543




1,641,102




1,634,255




1,601,020


Brokered deposits



120,720




45,553




19,620




17,227




34,218


Total deposits



3,610,284




2,727,520




2,197,375




2,170,993




2,151,546


Total subordinated debt



48,971




40,182




35,719




35,658




35,596


Total borrowed funds



169,257




193,961




197,828




210,000




210,000


Other interest-bearing liabilities



11,763




20,553




16,928




11,756




26,426


Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,924,638




2,330,792




1,911,197




1,908,896




1,907,260


Shareholders' equity



427,543




302,537




254,737




237,875




210,742


Loan Breakout (in thousands)


2025 2nd
Qtr.



2025 1st
Qtr.



2024 4th
Qtr.



2024 3rd
Qtr.



2024 2nd
Qtr.


Agricultural


$

47,273



$

48,165



$

48,221



$

49,147



$

45,274


Commercial and Industrial



351,367




345,138




228,256




229,232




224,031


Commercial Real Estate



1,743,541




1,757,599




901,130




862,773




804,213


Consumer



29,741




30,932




29,412




30,693




32,811


Construction Real Estate



21,508




18,067




17,042




14,555




18,751


Residential Real Estate



724,329




722,661




281,701




279,058




275,878


Loans to Other Financial Institutions



3,033




2,393




39,878




38,492




36,569


Gross Loans (excluding held for sale)


$

2,920,792



$

2,924,955



$

1,545,640



$

1,503,950



$

1,437,527


















Allowance for credit losses



34,798




34,567




16,552




16,490




16,152


















Net loans


$

2,885,994



$

2,890,388



$

1,529,088



$

1,487,460



$

1,421,375


Performance Ratios


2025 2nd
Qtr.



2025 1st
Qtr.



2024 4th
Qtr.



2024 3rd
Qtr.



2024 2nd
Qtr.


















Annualized return on average assets



1.26

%



-1.68

%



1.05

%



1.09

%



0.99

%

Annualized return on average equity



12.66

%



-18.39

%



11.24

%



12.36

%



12.50

%

Annualized return on average tangible common equity



18.26

%



-27.97

%



14.54

%



16.29

%



17.22

%

Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.66

%



3.43

%



2.98

%



3.17

%



2.95

%

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



3.70

%



3.48

%



3.04

%



3.23

%



3.01

%

Efficiency ratio



55.32

%



111.01

%



61.29

%



60.80

%



61.47

%

Annualized cost of funds



1.84

%



1.86

%



1.90

%



1.87

%



1.92

%

Annualized cost of deposits



1.65

%



1.59

%



1.58

%



1.53

%



1.56

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities



2.41

%



2.37

%



2.43

%



2.38

%



2.44

%

Shareholders' equity to total assets



10.02

%



9.91

%



9.56

%



9.09

%



8.18

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets



6.54

%



6.40

%



7.49

%



7.00

%



5.98

%

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets



2.37

%



4.30

%



2.26

%



2.30

%



2.16

%

Loan to deposit



81.51

%



80.21

%



70.14

%



68.38

%



67.87

%

Full-time equivalent employees



571




605




377




371




368


Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc.


2025 2nd
Qtr.



2025 1st
Qtr.



2024 4th
Qtr.



2024 3rd
Qtr.



2024 2nd
Qtr.


















Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.4

%



12.0

%



14.5

%



15.0

%



13.5

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



9.8

%



9.4

%



12.0

%



12.3

%



10.7

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



10.4

%



10.0

%



12.2

%



12.5

%



10.9

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



8.2

%



10.4

%



9.1

%



9.0

%



7.7

%

Tier 1 capital (to total assets)



7.9

%



7.6

%



8.9

%



8.7

%



7.6

%

Commercial Real Estate Loans (non-owner occupied) as
a percentage of total capital



288.2

%



302.0

%



195.6

%



193.3

%



205.1

%

Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Bank


2025 2nd
Qtr.



2025 1st
Qtr.



2024 4th
Qtr.



2024 3rd
Qtr.



2024 2nd
Qtr.


















Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.4

%



11.9

%



12.7

%



13.1

%



13.2

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



11.3

%



10.9

%



12.0

%



12.3

%



12.5

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



11.3

%



10.9

%



12.0

%



12.3

%



12.5

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



8.9

%



11.3

%



8.9

%



8.9

%



8.8

%

Tier 1 capital (to total assets)



8.6

%



8.3

%



8.7

%



8.5

%



8.7

%

Commercial Real Estate Loans (non-owner occupied) as
a percentage of total capital



290.6

%



303.9

%



224.9

%



222.2

%



208.9

%

Asset Quality


2025 2nd
Qtr.



2025 1st
Qtr.



2024 4th
Qtr.



2024 3rd
Qtr.



2024 2nd
Qtr.


(in thousands)
















Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)


$

418



$

72



$

138



$

87



$

157


Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average
loans



0.06

%



0.01

%



0.04

%



0.02

%



0.04

%

Allowance for credit losses


$

34,798



$

34,567



$

16,552



$

16,490



$

16,152


Unfunded commitment liability


$

1,647



$

1,647



$

1,485



$

1,485



$

1,485


Allowance to loans (excludes held for sale)



1.19

%



1.18

%



1.07

%



1.10

%



1.12

%

Total funds reserved to pay for loans (includes liability for
unfunded commitments and excludes held for sale)



1.25

%



1.24

%



1.17

%



1.20

%



1.23

%

Non-Accruing loans


$

16,854



$

16,789



$

3,704



$

2,355



$

2,086


Nonperforming loans (includes OREO)


$

19,296



$

19,154



$

4,177



$

2,884



$

2,358


Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for
sale)



0.66

%



0.65

%



0.27

%



0.19

%



0.16

%

Non Accrual classified as PCD


$

12,017




12,891




-




-




-


Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for
sale) attributed to PCD



0.41

%



0.44

%



0.00

%



0.00

%



0.00

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.45

%



0.44

%



0.15

%



0.11

%



0.09

%

SOURCE ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
