ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.: ChoiceOne Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

SPARTA, Mich., July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne", NASDAQ:COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. On March 1, 2025, ChoiceOne completed the merger (the "Merger") of Fentura Financial, Inc. ("Fentura"), the former parent company of The State Bank, with and into ChoiceOne with ChoiceOne surviving the merger. On March 14, 2025, the consolidation of The State Bank with and into ChoiceOne Bank with ChoiceOne Bank surviving the consolidation was completed.

Significant items impacting comparable second quarter 2024 and 2025 results include the following:

The total assets, loans and deposits acquired in the Merger were approximately $1.8 billion, $1.4 billion and $1.4 billion, respectively.

Merger related expenses, net of taxes, of approximately $132,000 and $13.9 million ($0.01 and $1.08 per diluted share) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively. Management does not anticipate material merger expenses going forward.

Merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, of $9.5 million during the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, or $0.73 per diluted share as of June 30, 2025.

Highlights

ChoiceOne reported net income of $13,534,000 and a net loss of $372,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to net income of $6,586,000 and $12,220,000 for the same periods in the prior year, respectively. Net income excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes was $13,666,000 and $22,976,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.90 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and diluted loss per share was $0.03 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.87 and $1.61 in the same periods in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, were $0.91 and $1.78 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

In the second quarter of 2025, ChoiceOne's GAAP net interest margin rose significantly to 3.66%, up from 2.95% in the same period of 2024. GAAP net interest income also saw a substantial increase, reaching $36.3 million compared to $18.4 million in the second quarter of 2024. This growth was primarily due to the additional net interest income added through the Merger beginning on March 1, 2025. Accretion income from purchased loans increased GAAP net interest margin by 36 basis points for the second quarter of 2025.

Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and loans to other financial institutions, declined by $4.8 million or less than 1% on an annualized basis during the second quarter of 2025 and grew organically by $140.1 million or 10.0% during the twelve months ended June 30, 2025. Core loans grew by $1.4 billion due to the Merger on March 1, 2025. Loan interest income increased $24.6 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 includes $3.5 million of interest income accretion due to loans purchased.

Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, declined by $98.0 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to March 31, 2025, primarily due to seasonal municipal fluctuations and some reduction of higher cost deposits acquired from the Merger.

Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.06% and nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) of 0.66% as of June 30, 2025. Notably, 0.41% of the nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) is attributed to loans purchased with credit deterioration acquired through the Merger.

"We are pleased to report another outstanding quarter at ChoiceOne, highlighted by record net income and an expansion in our net interest margin," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer. "These results reflect the successful execution of our strategic merger with Fentura and The State Bank, which has strengthened our market position and enhanced our ability to serve our communities. As we move forward, we remain focused on delivering long-term value to our customers, employees, and shareholders."

ChoiceOne reported net income of $13,534,000 and a net loss of $372,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to net income of $6,586,000 and $12,220,000 for the same periods in the prior year, respectively. Net income excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes was $13,666,000 and $22,976,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively. Diluted earnings per share was $0.90 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and diluted loss per share was $0.03 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.87 and $1.61 in the same periods in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, were $0.91 and $1.78 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

As of June 30, 2025, total assets were $4.3 billion, an increase of $1.7 billion compared to June 30, 2024. The growth is primarily attributed to the Merger. This growth was offset by a $33.5 million reduction in loans to other financial institutions and a $14.5 million reduction in securities on June 30, 2025 compared to June 30, 2024. Loans to other financial institutions consist of a warehouse line of credit used to facilitate mortgage loan originations, with interest rates that fluctuate in line with the national mortgage market. This decline is attributed to ChoiceOne's strategic shift towards a higher percentage of internally driven originations. The reduction in securities occurred as ChoiceOne chose to restructure much of the acquired securities portfolio purchased in the Merger in order to reduce high cost wholesale funding.

Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and loans to other financial institutions, declined by $4.8 million or less than 1% on an annualized basis during the second quarter of 2025 and grew organically by $140.1 million or 10.0% during the twelve months ended June 30, 2025. Core loans grew by $1.4 billion due to the Merger on March 1, 2025. Loan interest income increased $24.6 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 includes $3.5 million of interest income accretion due to loans purchased. Of this amount, $2.4 million was calculated using the effective interest rate method of amortization, while the remaining $1.1 million resulted from accretion through unexpected payoffs and paydowns of loans with an associated fair value mark. Estimated accretion income from purchased loans for the remainder of 2025 using the effective interest method of amortization is $4.1 million; however, actual results will be dependent on prepayment speeds and other factors.

Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, declined by $98.0 million as of June 30, 2025,compared to March 31, 2025, primarily due to seasonal municipal fluctuations and some reduction of higher cost deposits acquired from the Merger. Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $1.4 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared to June 30, 2024 as a result of the Merger. ChoiceOne continues to be proactive in managing its liquidity position by using brokered deposits and FHLB advances to ensure ample liquidity. At June 30, 2025, total available borrowing capacity secured by pledged assets was $1.2 billion. ChoiceOne can increase its borrowing capacity by utilizing unsecured federal fund lines and pledging additional assets. Uninsured deposits totaled $1.1 billion or 29.6% of deposits at June 30, 2025.

ChoiceOne's annualized cost of deposits to average total deposits has increased by 9 basis points from June 30, 2024 to June 30, 2025, as higher cost deposits were acquired in the Merger. The increase was slightly offset by the decline in the cost of CD's during the same time period. ChoiceOne has been able to mitigate the increase in the annualized cost of deposits to average total deposits by paying down borrowings in order to decrease the cost of funds to average total deposits to an annualized 1.84% in the second quarter of 2025, down from 1.92% in the second quarter of 2024. If rates continue to decline, we anticipate further reductions in deposit costs, although these will be tempered by decreased cash flows from pay-fixed interest rate swaps. Interest expense on borrowings for the three months ended June 30, 2025, declined by $536,000 compared to the same period in the prior year. As of June 30, 2025, the total borrowed balance at the FHLB was $195.0 million at a weighted average fixed rate of 4.36%, with $155.0 million due within 12 months.

The provision for credit losses on loans was $650,000 in the second quarter of 2025, due primarily to changes in forecast metrics per the Federal Open Market Committee. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) was 1.19% on June 30, 2025 compared to 1.07% on December 31, 2024. Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.06% and nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) of 0.66% as of June 30, 2025. Notably, 0.41% of the nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) is attributed to loans purchased with credit deterioration acquired through the Merger.

ChoiceOne uses interest rate swaps to manage interest rate exposure to certain fixed rate assets and variable rate liabilities. On June 30, 2025, ChoiceOne held pay-fixed interest rate swaps with a total notional value of $351.0 million, a weighted average coupon of 3.12%, a fair value of $7.9 million and an average remaining contract length of 6.9 years. These derivative instruments change in value as rates rise or fall inverse to the change in unrealized losses of the available for sale portfolio due to rates. Settlements from swaps amounted to $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2025. In addition to the pay-fixed interest rate swaps, ChoiceOne also employs back-to-back swaps on select commercial loans, with the impact reflected in interest income.

As of June 30, 2025, shareholders' equity was $431.8 million, a significant increase from $214.5 million on June 30, 2024. This growth was primarily driven by the Merger, in which ChoiceOne issued 6,070,836 shares of common stock on March 1, 2025, valued at $193.0 million. Additionally, the sale of 1,380,000 shares of common stock at $25.00 per share on July 26, 2024, generated $34.5 million in aggregate gross proceeds (before deducting discounts and estimated offering expenses). However, this was slightly offset by a minor decline in retained earnings. ChoiceOne Bank continues to be "well-capitalized," with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.4% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 13.2% on June 30, 2024, primarily due to the impact of the Merger.

Noninterest income increased by $2.4 million and $3.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same periods in the prior year. This increase was partly driven by higher credit and debit card fees, which rose due to increased volume from the Merger. Additionally, ChoiceOne recognized income from two death benefit claims during the quarter for an additional $299,000. Trust income also increased as a result of higher estate settlement fees and customers obtained from the Merger.

Noninterest expense increased by $11.2 million and $33.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same periods in 2024. The year to date increase was largely due to merger-related expenses of $17.4 million during the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $0 in the same period in the prior year. Management does not anticipate material merger expenses going forward. The remainder of the increase was primarily due to the addition of Fentura on March 1, 2025. ChoiceOne is committed to managing costs strategically while making prudent investments to sustain our competitive edge and provide exceptional value to our customers, shareholders, and communities.

"Our strong second quarter results, including record net income and a substantial increase in net interest margin, reflect the early benefits of the Merger. As we complete integration efforts, we believe in our ability to unlock long-term value through operational efficiencies, a broader customer base, and the exceptional talent that has joined our team. We remain committed to delivering outstanding service and sustainable growth for our customers, communities, and shareholders," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan, with assets over $4 billion, and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 56 offices in West, Central and Southeast Michigan. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website choiceone.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook and expectations of ChoiceOne with respect to the Merger, including the strategic benefits and financial benefits of the Merger. These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne does not undertake any obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in any of ChoiceOne's subsequent SEC filings, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. ChoiceOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand underlying financial performance and condition and trends of ChoiceOne.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, non-GAAP measures are used as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance or financial condition. These measures are also calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. ChoiceOne's method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in the tables to this news release under the heading non-GAAP reconciliation.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

June 30, 2025



March 31, 2025



June 30,

2024

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 156,280



$ 139,421



$ 101,002

Equity securities, at fair value



9,582





9,328





7,502

Securities Held to Maturity



390,457





394,434





392,699

Securities Available for Sale



479,426





480,650





491,670

Federal Home Loan Bank stock



18,562





18,562





4,449

Federal Reserve Bank stock



12,547





12,357





5,066

Loans held for sale



7,639





3,941





5,946

Loans to other financial institutions



3,033





2,393





36,569

Core loans



2,917,759





2,922,562





1,400,958

Total loans held for investment



2,920,792





2,924,955





1,437,527

Allowance for credit losses



(34,798)





(34,567)





(16,152)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses



2,885,994





2,890,388





1,421,375

Premises and equipment



45,667





44,284





27,370

Cash surrender value of life insurance policies



73,673





73,765





45,384

Goodwill



126,730





126,730





59,946

Core deposit intangible



33,421





35,153





1,448

Other assets



70,274





76,378





59,210





















Total Assets

$ 4,310,252



$ 4,305,391



$ 2,623,067





















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 943,873



$ 912,033



$ 517,137

Interest-bearing deposits



2,542,526





2,672,401





1,582,365

Brokered deposits



106,225





67,295





27,177

Borrowings



198,428





137,330





210,000

Subordinated debentures



48,277





48,186





35,630

Other liabilities



39,162





41,078





36,239





















Total Liabilities



3,878,491





3,878,323





2,408,548





















Common stock and paid-in capital, no par value; shares authorized:

30,000,000; shares outstanding: 15,008,864 at June 30, 2025, 14,975,034 at

March 31, 2025, and 7,573,618 at June 30, 2024.



398,201





398,075





173,984

Retained earnings



82,647





73,316





81,836

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net



(49,087)





(44,323)





(41,301)

Shareholders' Equity



431,761





427,068





214,519





















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 4,310,252



$ 4,305,391



$ 2,623,067



Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30,



June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Interest income























Loans, including fees

$ 46,533



$ 21,971



$ 79,174



$ 42,757

Securities:























Taxable



5,264





5,471





9,994





10,819

Tax exempt



1,393





1,410





2,802





2,822

Other



735





1,092





1,914





1,978

Total interest income



53,925





29,944





93,884





58,376



























Interest expense























Deposits



14,840





8,325





25,556





17,102

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank



1,659





463





3,711





904

Other



1,104





2,785





1,984





5,525

Total interest expense



17,603





11,573





31,251





23,531



























Net interest income



36,322





18,371





62,633





34,845

Provision for credit losses on loans



650





272





13,813





675

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on unfunded

commitments



-





(272)





-





(675)

Net Provision for credit losses expense



650





-





13,813





-

Net interest income after provision



35,672





18,371





48,820





34,845



























Noninterest income























Customer service charges



1,401





1,146





2,582





2,289

Credit and debit card fees



2,083





1,516





3,592





2,778

Insurance and investment commissions



540





190





835





388

Gains on sales of loans



355





525





799





979

Net gains (losses) on sales and write downs of other assets



3





11





13





12

Earnings on life insurance policies



844





305





1,233





800

Trust income



596





220





1,102





433

Change in market value of equity securities



239





(71)





346





(36)

Other



442





241





923





491

Total noninterest income



6,503





4,083





11,425





8,134



























Noninterest expense























Salaries and benefits



13,731





8,264





24,051





16,095

Occupancy and equipment



2,432





1,477





4,151





2,939

Data processing



2,439





1,468





4,438





2,808

Communication



561





312





941





642

Professional fees



947





593





1,644





1,208

Supplies and postage



305





168





549





346

Advertising and promotional



260





199





516





349

Intangible amortization



1,732





203





2,412





406

FDIC insurance



550





390





1,005





765

Merger related expenses



166





-





17,369





-

Other



2,383





1,204





4,095





2,404

Total noninterest expense



25,506





14,278





61,171





27,962



























Income (loss) before income tax



16,669





8,176





(926)





15,017

Income tax expense (benefit)



3,135





1,590





(554)





2,797



























Net income (loss)

$ 13,534



$ 6,586



$ (372)



$ 12,220



























Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.90



$ 0.87



$ (0.03)



$ 1.62

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.90



$ 0.87



$ (0.03)



$ 1.61

Dividends declared per share

$ 0.28



$ 0.27



$ 0.56



$ 0.54





Three Months Ended June 30,





2025



2024



(Dollars in thousands) Average















Average

















Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate



Assets:



































Loans (1)(3)(4)(5) $ 2,936,168



$ 46,551





6.36

% $ 1,435,966



$ 21,981



6.16

% Taxable securities (2)

695,546





5,264





3.04





696,023





5,471



3.16



Nontaxable securities (1)

289,061





1,764





2.45





290,258





1,785



2.47



Other

63,416





735





4.65





80,280





1,092



5.47



Interest-earning assets

3,984,191





54,314





5.47





2,502,527





30,329



4.87



Noninterest-earning assets

314,322

















145,189















Total assets $ 4,298,513















$ 2,647,716





















































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:



































Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,332,318



$ 6,163





1.86

% $ 876,344



$ 2,921



1.34

% Savings deposits

595,362





1,003





0.68





333,056



649



0.78



Certificates of deposit

646,247





6,353





3.94





391,620





4,331



4.45



Brokered deposit

120,720





1,321





4.39





34,218



424



4.98



Borrowings

169,257





1,945





4.61





210,000





2,480



4.75



Subordinated debentures

48,971



689





5.65





35,596



412



4.65



Other

11,763



129





4.39





26,426



356



5.41



Interest-bearing liabilities

2,924,638





17,603





2.41





1,907,260





11,573



2.44



Demand deposits

915,637

















516,308















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

30,695

















13,406















Total liabilities

3,870,970

















2,436,974















Shareholders' equity

427,543

















210,742















Total liabilities and shareholders'

equity $ 4,298,513















$ 2,647,716





















































Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)

(Non-GAAP) (1)





$ 36,711













$ 18,756















































Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)

(Non-GAAP) (1)













3.70

%













3.01

%



















































(1) Adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis to facilitate comparison to the taxable interest-earning assets. The adjustment uses an incremental tax rate of 21%. The presentation of these measures on a tax-equivalent basis is not in accordance with GAAP, but is customary in the banking industry. These non-GAAP measures ensure comparability with respect to both taxable and tax-exempt loans and securities. (2) Taxable securities include dividend income from Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock. (3) Loans include both loans to other financial institutions and loans held for sale. (4) Non-accruing loan balances are included in the balances of average loans. Non-accruing loan average balances were $16.8 million and $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively. (5) Interest on loans included net origination fees and accretion income. Accretion income was $3.5 million and $279,000 in the second quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Income Adjusted for Merger Expenses - Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



Three months Ended





June 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 31,





2025



2024



2025



2024



2025



2024



2024

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)









































Net income (loss)

$ 13,534



$ 6,586



$ (372)



$ 12,220



$ (13,906)



$ 7,159



$ 7,348













































Merger related expenses net of tax



132





-





13,885





-





13,753





373





633

Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax (1)



-





-





9,463





-





9,463





-





-

Adjusted net income

$ 13,666



$ 6,586



$ 22,976



$ 12,220



$ 9,310



$ 7,532



$ 7,981













































Weighted average number of shares



14,999,067





7,569,241





12,849,509





7,560,960





10,676,068





8,963,258





8,567,548

Diluted average shares outstanding



15,035,113





7,604,963





12,888,899





7,598,215





10,740,077





9,024,567





8,615,500

Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.90



$ 0.87



$ (0.03)



$ 1.62



$ (1.30)



$ 0.79



$ 0.86

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.90



$ 0.87



$ (0.03)



$ 1.61



$ (1.29)



$ 0.79



$ 0.85

Adjusted basic earnings per share

$ 0.91



$ 0.87



$ 1.79



$ 1.62



$ 0.87



$ 0.84



$ 0.94

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.91



$ 0.87



$ 1.78



$ 1.61



$ 0.86



$ 0.83



$ 0.93





























































(1) Merger related provision for credit loss represents the calculated credit loss on Non-PCD loans acquired during the Merger on March 1, 2025.

NON-GAAP Reconciliation

2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.



2024 3rd

Qtr.



2024

2nd

Qtr.

Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)

$ 36,711



$ 26,710



$ 19,739



$ 20,631



$ 18,756

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



3.70 %



3.48 %



3.04 %



3.23 %



3.01 %































Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income





























































Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)

$ 36,711



$ 26,710



$ 19,739



$ 20,631



$ 18,756

































Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest



(389)





(399)





(390)





(383)





(385)

































Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 36,322



$ 26,311



$ 19,349



$ 20,248



$ 18,371

Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.66 %



3.43 %



2.98 %



3.17 %



2.95 %

(dollars in thousands)

2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.



2024 3rd

Qtr.



2024 2nd

Qtr.

Total assets

$ 4,310,252



$ 4,305,391



$ 2,723,243



$ 2,726,003



$ 2,623,067

Less: goodwill



126,730





126,730





59,946





59,946





59,946

Less: core deposit intangible



33,421





35,153





1,096





1,250





1,448

Tangible assets

$ 4,150,101



$ 4,143,508



$ 2,662,201



$ 2,664,807



$ 2,561,673

































Total equity

$ 431,761



$ 427,068



$ 260,415



$ 247,746



$ 214,519

Less: goodwill



126,730





126,730





59,946





59,946





59,946

Less: core deposit intangible



33,421





35,154





1,096





1,250





1,448

Tangible common equity

$ 271,610



$ 265,184



$ 199,373



$ 186,550



$ 153,125

Tangible common equity to tangible assets



6.54 %



6.40 %



7.49 %



7.00 %



5.98 %

(dollars in thousands)

2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.



2024 3rd

Qtr.



2024

2nd

Qtr.

Net income

$ 13,534



$ (13,906)



$ 7,159



$ 7,348



$ 6,586

Less: intangible amortization (tax affected at 21%)



1,369





537





121





156





160

Adjusted net income

$ 12,165



$ (14,443)



$ 7,038



$ 7,192



$ 6,426

































Average shareholders' equity

$ 427,543



$ 302,537



$ 254,737



$ 237,875



$ 210,742

Less: average goodwill



126,730





83,030





59,946





59,946





59,946

Less: average core deposit intangible



34,356





12,983





1,179





1,355





1,553

Average tangible common equity

$ 266,457



$ 206,524



$ 193,612



$ 176,574



$ 149,243

































Return on average tangible common equity



18.26 %



-27.97 %



14.54 %



16.29 %



17.22 %

Other Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





Quarterly

Earnings

2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.



2024 3rd

Qtr.



2024 2nd

Qtr.

(in thousands except per share data)





























Net interest income

$ 36,322



$ 26,311



$ 19,349



$ 20,248



$ 18,371

Net provision expense



650





13,163





200





425





-

Noninterest income



6,503





4,922





4,994





4,867





4,083

Noninterest expense



25,506





35,665





15,344





15,417





14,278

Net income (loss) before federal income tax expense



16,669





(17,595)





8,799





9,273





8,176

Income tax expense (benefit)



3,135





(3,689)





1,640





1,925





1,590

Net income (loss)



13,534





(13,906)





7,159





7,348





6,586

Basic earnings (loss) per share



0.90





(1.30)





0.79





0.86





0.87

Diluted earnings (loss) per share



0.90





(1.29)





0.79





0.85





0.87

Adjusted basic earnings per share



0.91





0.87





0.84





0.94





0.87

Adjusted diluted earnings per share



0.91





0.86





0.83





0.93





0.87



End of period balances

2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.



2024 3rd

Qtr.



2024 2nd

Qtr.

(in thousands)





























Gross loans

$ 2,928,431



$ 2,928,896



$ 1,552,928



$ 1,509,944



$ 1,443,473

Loans held for sale (1)



7,639





3,941





7,288





5,994





5,946

Loans to other financial institutions (2)



3,033





2,393





39,878





38,492





36,569

Core loans (gross loans excluding 1 and 2 above)



2,917,759





2,922,562





1,505,762





1,465,458





1,400,958

Allowance for credit losses



34,798





34,567





16,552





16,490





16,152

Securities available for sale



479,426





480,650





479,117





497,552





491,670

Securities held to maturity



390,457





394,434





394,534





391,954





392,699

Other interest-earning assets



110,206





110,605





86,185





116,643





84,484

Total earning assets (before allowance)



3,908,520





3,914,585





2,512,764





2,516,093





2,412,326

Total assets



4,310,252





4,305,391





2,723,243





2,726,003





2,623,067

Noninterest-bearing deposits



943,873





912,033





524,945





521,055





517,137

Interest-bearing deposits



2,542,526





2,672,401





1,652,647





1,680,546





1,582,365

Brokered deposits



106,225





67,295





36,511





6,627





27,177

Total deposits



3,592,624





3,651,729





2,214,103





2,208,228





2,126,679

Deposits excluding brokered



3,486,399





3,584,434





2,177,592





2,201,601





2,099,502

Total subordinated debt



48,277





48,186





35,752





35,691





35,630

Total borrowed funds



198,428





137,330





175,000





210,000





210,000

Other interest-bearing liabilities



8,529





13,420





24,003





4,956





22,378

Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,903,985





2,938,632





1,923,913





1,937,820





1,877,550

Shareholders' equity



431,761





427,068





260,415





247,746





214,519



Average Balances

2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.



2024 3rd

Qtr.



2024 2nd

Qtr.

(in thousands)





























Loans

$ 2,936,168



$ 2,019,643



$ 1,516,466



$ 1,460,033



$ 1,435,966

Securities



984,607





978,769





965,501





970,913





986,281

Other interest-earning assets



63,416





115,091





100,864





108,019





80,280

Total earning assets (before allowance)



3,984,191





3,113,503





2,582,831





2,538,965





2,502,527

Total assets



4,298,513





3,319,591





2,719,530





2,685,190





2,647,716

Noninterest-bearing deposits



915,637





651,424





536,653





519,511





516,308

Interest-bearing deposits



2,573,927





2,030,543





1,641,102





1,634,255





1,601,020

Brokered deposits



120,720





45,553





19,620





17,227





34,218

Total deposits



3,610,284





2,727,520





2,197,375





2,170,993





2,151,546

Total subordinated debt



48,971





40,182





35,719





35,658





35,596

Total borrowed funds



169,257





193,961





197,828





210,000





210,000

Other interest-bearing liabilities



11,763





20,553





16,928





11,756





26,426

Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,924,638





2,330,792





1,911,197





1,908,896





1,907,260

Shareholders' equity



427,543





302,537





254,737





237,875





210,742



Loan Breakout (in thousands)

2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.



2024 3rd

Qtr.



2024 2nd

Qtr.

Agricultural

$ 47,273



$ 48,165



$ 48,221



$ 49,147



$ 45,274

Commercial and Industrial



351,367





345,138





228,256





229,232





224,031

Commercial Real Estate



1,743,541





1,757,599





901,130





862,773





804,213

Consumer



29,741





30,932





29,412





30,693





32,811

Construction Real Estate



21,508





18,067





17,042





14,555





18,751

Residential Real Estate



724,329





722,661





281,701





279,058





275,878

Loans to Other Financial Institutions



3,033





2,393





39,878





38,492





36,569

Gross Loans (excluding held for sale)

$ 2,920,792



$ 2,924,955



$ 1,545,640



$ 1,503,950



$ 1,437,527

































Allowance for credit losses



34,798





34,567





16,552





16,490





16,152

































Net loans

$ 2,885,994



$ 2,890,388



$ 1,529,088



$ 1,487,460



$ 1,421,375



Performance Ratios

2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.



2024 3rd

Qtr.



2024 2nd

Qtr.

































Annualized return on average assets



1.26 %



-1.68 %



1.05 %



1.09 %



0.99 % Annualized return on average equity



12.66 %



-18.39 %



11.24 %



12.36 %



12.50 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity



18.26 %



-27.97 %



14.54 %



16.29 %



17.22 % Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.66 %



3.43 %



2.98 %



3.17 %



2.95 % Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



3.70 %



3.48 %



3.04 %



3.23 %



3.01 % Efficiency ratio



55.32 %



111.01 %



61.29 %



60.80 %



61.47 % Annualized cost of funds



1.84 %



1.86 %



1.90 %



1.87 %



1.92 % Annualized cost of deposits



1.65 %



1.59 %



1.58 %



1.53 %



1.56 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities



2.41 %



2.37 %



2.43 %



2.38 %



2.44 % Shareholders' equity to total assets



10.02 %



9.91 %



9.56 %



9.09 %



8.18 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets



6.54 %



6.40 %



7.49 %



7.00 %



5.98 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets



2.37 %



4.30 %



2.26 %



2.30 %



2.16 % Loan to deposit



81.51 %



80.21 %



70.14 %



68.38 %



67.87 % Full-time equivalent employees



571





605





377





371





368



Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc.

2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.



2024 3rd

Qtr.



2024 2nd

Qtr.

































Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.4 %



12.0 %



14.5 %



15.0 %



13.5 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



9.8 %



9.4 %



12.0 %



12.3 %



10.7 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



10.4 %



10.0 %



12.2 %



12.5 %



10.9 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



8.2 %



10.4 %



9.1 %



9.0 %



7.7 % Tier 1 capital (to total assets)



7.9 %



7.6 %



8.9 %



8.7 %



7.6 % Commercial Real Estate Loans (non-owner occupied) as

a percentage of total capital



288.2 %



302.0 %



195.6 %



193.3 %



205.1 %

Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Bank

2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.



2024 3rd

Qtr.



2024 2nd

Qtr.

































Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.4 %



11.9 %



12.7 %



13.1 %



13.2 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



11.3 %



10.9 %



12.0 %



12.3 %



12.5 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



11.3 %



10.9 %



12.0 %



12.3 %



12.5 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



8.9 %



11.3 %



8.9 %



8.9 %



8.8 % Tier 1 capital (to total assets)



8.6 %



8.3 %



8.7 %



8.5 %



8.7 % Commercial Real Estate Loans (non-owner occupied) as

a percentage of total capital



290.6 %



303.9 %



224.9 %



222.2 %



208.9 %

Asset Quality

2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.



2024 3rd

Qtr.



2024 2nd

Qtr.

(in thousands)





























Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 418



$ 72



$ 138



$ 87



$ 157

Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average

loans



0.06 %



0.01 %



0.04 %



0.02 %



0.04 % Allowance for credit losses

$ 34,798



$ 34,567



$ 16,552



$ 16,490



$ 16,152

Unfunded commitment liability

$ 1,647



$ 1,647



$ 1,485



$ 1,485



$ 1,485

Allowance to loans (excludes held for sale)



1.19 %



1.18 %



1.07 %



1.10 %



1.12 % Total funds reserved to pay for loans (includes liability for

unfunded commitments and excludes held for sale)



1.25 %



1.24 %



1.17 %



1.20 %



1.23 % Non-Accruing loans

$ 16,854



$ 16,789



$ 3,704



$ 2,355



$ 2,086

Nonperforming loans (includes OREO)

$ 19,296



$ 19,154



$ 4,177



$ 2,884



$ 2,358

Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for

sale)



0.66 %



0.65 %



0.27 %



0.19 %



0.16 % Non Accrual classified as PCD

$ 12,017





12,891





-





-





-

Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for

sale) attributed to PCD



0.41 %



0.44 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.45 %



0.44 %



0.15 %



0.11 %



0.09 %

SOURCE ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.