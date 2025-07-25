Gencor Industries Inc.: Gencor Releases Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

ORLANDO, Fla., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gencor Industries, Inc. (the "Company" or "Gencor") (NYSE American: GENC) announced today net revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $38,204,000 decreased 6.1% from net revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 of $40,676,000. Revenue from contract equipment sales recognized at a point in time decreased slightly in the quarter ended March 31, 2025. As a percent of sales, gross profit margins were 29.7% in the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 30.3% in the quarter ended March 31, 2024 due to a marginally higher material costs.

Product engineering and development expenses decreased $212,000 to $681,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $893,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, due to reduced headcount. Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses decreased to $4,192,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $4,357,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 due to reduced commissions on lower revenues.

The Company had operating income of $6,480,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 as compared to $7,072,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The decrease in operating income was due primarily to lower revenues in the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company had net other income of $1,756,000 compared to $1,008,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Included in net other income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 were net realized and unrealized gains on marketable securities of $598,000 compared to $205,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

The effective income tax rates for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024 were 26.0% and 23.0%, respectively. Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $6,095,000, or $0.42 per basic and diluted common share, compared to net income of $6,222,000, or $0.42 per basic and diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

For the six months ended March 31, 2025 the Company had net revenue of $69,620,000 and net income of $9,912,000, or $0.68 per basic and diluted common share, compared to net revenue of $66,694,000 and net income of $10,548,000 or $0.72 per basic and diluted common share for the six months ended March 31, 2024.

At March 31, 2025, the Company had $143.7 million of cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities compared to $115.4 million at September 30, 2024. Net working capital was $193.2 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $182.2 million at September 30, 2024. The Company had no short-term or long-term debt outstanding at March 31, 2025.

The Company's backlog was $27.8 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $50.4 million at March 31, 2024.

Marc Elliott, Gencor's President, commented, "We are pleased with the significant increase in revenues in our first quarter, which is traditionally our lowest revenue quarter of the year. Although second quarter revenues were slightly lower, our overall six-month year-over-year performance attained approximately $70 million net revenue and $11 million in operating income, a marked increase over fiscal 2024. As we enter a more traditional market for the remainder of 2025, we will continue to focus on our mission of market growth, and improved manufacturing efficiency while delivering high quality products and services to our customers. "

Gencor Industries, Inc. is a diversified heavy machinery manufacturer for the production of highway construction materials and equipment and environmental control machinery and equipment used in a variety of applications.

GENCOR INDUSTRIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Income Statements

(Unaudited) For the Quarters Ended

March 31, For the Six Months Ended

March 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net revenue $38,204,000 $40,676,000 $69,620,000 $66,694,000 Cost of goods sold 26,851,000 28,354,000 49,599,000 46,838,000 Gross profit 11,353,000 12,322,000 20,021,000 19,856,000 Operating expenses: Product engineering and development 681,000 893,000 1,357,000 1,694,000 Selling, general and administrative 4,192,000 4,357,000 7,560,000 7,707,000 Total operating expenses 4,873,000 5,250,000 8,917,000 9,401,000 Operating income 6,480,000 7,072,000 11,104,000 10,455,000 Other income (expense), net: Interest and dividend income, net of fees 1,158,000 803,000 2,147,000 1,519,000 Net realized and unrealized gains on marketable securities 598,000 205,000 143,000 1,724,000 Total other income (expense), net 1,756,000 1,008,000 2,290,000 3,243,000 Income before income tax expense 8,236,000 8,080,000 13,394,000 13,698,000 Income tax expense 2,141,000 1,858,000 3,482,000 3,150,000 Net income $6,095,000 $6,222,000 $9,912,000 $10,548,000 Net income per common share - basic and diluted $0.42 $0.42 $0.68 $0.72

GENCOR INDUSTRIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

ASSETS March 31,

2025

(Unaudited) September 30,

2024 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $52,270,000 $25,482,000 Marketable securities at fair value (cost of $90,481,000 at March 31, 2025 and $88,777,000 at September 30, 2024) 91,405,000 89,927,000 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $498,000 at March 31, 2025 and $390,000 at September 30, 2024 5,155,000 1,980,000 Contract assets 4,380,000 9,339,000 Inventories, net 55,092,000 63,762,000 Prepaid expenses 841,000 2,352,000 Total current assets 209,143,000 192,842,000 Property and equipment, net 10,726,000 11,472,000 Deferred income taxes 3,483,000 3,424,000 Other long-term assets 575,000 383,000 Total Assets $223,927,000 $208,121,000 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $3,552,000 $2,001,000 Customer deposits 5,550,000 5,018,000 Contract liabilities 2,796,000 - Accrued expenses 3,676,000 3,255,000 Current operating lease liabilities 366,000 330,000 Total current liabilities 15,940,000 10,604,000 Unrecognized tax benefits 1,778,000 1,376,000 Non-current operating lease liabilities 156,000 - Total liabilities 17,874,000 11,980,000 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value $.10 per share; 300,000 shares authorized; none issued - - Common stock, par value $.10 per share; 15,000,000 shares authorized; 12,338,845 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024 1,234,000 1,234,000 Class B Stock, par value $.10 per share; 6,000,000 shares authorized; 2,318,857 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024 232,000 232,000 Capital in excess of par value 12,590,000 12,590,000 Retained earnings 191,997,000 182,085,000 Total shareholders' equity 206,053,000 196,141,000 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $223,927,000 $208,121,000

